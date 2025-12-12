Among millennials’ many shared experiences, one that stands out is spending the better part of the 2010s going out in a specific uniform. Mine included a version of an office-friendly pencil skirt, cage heels at least four inches tall, and the pièce de résistance: a sleeveless peplum top.

The flared-waist style was the go-out top a decade ago, with millennials taking it straight from work (or school) to the clubs, partying in business casual. It was so pervasive that I had a rotation of peplums in a variety of hues, as did everyone I knew.

Admittedly, when Gen Zers eventually dubbed the style “cheugy,” I was relieved, gladly witnessing the protruding silhouette go extinct. It reminded me too much of my era of style experimentation I’d rather forget. I chased trends, no matter how chaotic, and was so far from being chic.

In recent months, however, fashion’s finest have been ushering in the Big Millennial Comeback™, proving cheugy styles can be salvaged with a more grown-up, sleeker update. Yes, the peplum is getting a rebrand. Sydney Sweeney made it edgy in leather; Simone Ashley gave it the couture treatment in a gilded Balmain creation; while Jenna Ortega managed the impossible and made it look minimalist in structured co-ords.

As someone who had embraced way more controversial trends in the name of fashion journalism (see: assless chaps and exposed granny panties), I didn’t understand how a measly ruffle trim could strike this much fear in me. So, I knew I needed to face my peplum PTSD and give it a whirl, 2025-style, if only for research purposes.

My ’Fit Check

I decided to give it a go on a random weekend where I was slated to watch a movie and attend a Friendsgiving, opting to wear a black knitted top from Anthropologie with a pleated — not ruffled — flared waist. One major update of the polarizing trend is that it’s no longer characterized by a flouncy trim. Pleats, for example, feel fresher, while a sculptural exaggerated waist appears more high-fashion.

Another key difference in styling peplums lies in the color palette. If you’ll recall, color blocking was also a massive trend in the early 2010s, so peplum tops were typically in a different hue from the bottoms they were paired with. These days, the style cognoscenti keep it more streamlined in monochromes and matching textures.

Taking a cue from my modern-day style icons, I took a similar approach and wore the top with nondescript black trousers from Calvin Klein. To balance out the silhouette, I also threw on a merlot-hued cropped bomber from Helsa Studio, which featured heavy, padded shoulders.

Finally, I completed the look with more color-coordinated accessories, including merlot-hued slingbacks from Dolce Vita, the east-west Miu Miu Arcadie, Black Suede Studio earrings, and sunglasses.

The Verdict

Though I didn’t come across other people wearing the style, I didn’t feel like my outfit was dated or cheugy. In fact, I felt polished — a feeling I never would’ve associated with my peplum pieces of yore.

Shop The Trend

While the exact peplum top I wore is sold out, the style is back in many major retailers, so there’s a bevy to choose from, including your choice of fabric (e.g. velvet, knits, or denim), prints and patterns, as well as how voluminous, structured, or flowy you prefer the flare to be. Trust me, you’ll have so much fun with the Peplum 2.0.