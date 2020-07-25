When shopping for jewelry, one of the smartest strategies is to look for a few basic pieces that you can turn to day after day. The kind that you can see yourself wearing out to brunch or running errands in, that still looks nice enough for dinner out. Personally, I like chic pieces of jewelry that I can count on to polish my look whether I am wearing a T-shirt and jeans or a little black dress. Finding jewelry that is comfortable, stylish, and versatile is so gratifying.

Good go-tos include dainty pieces and toned-down details. Think: Delicate chains and tiny pendants (monogram or solitaire, your choice) or super-small minimalist bar studs and stacking rings that are set with glittering cubic zirconia to catch the light. There are custom-engraved nameplate bracelets for people who want something personally meaningful, plus a few larger statement earrings in classic metals and chic resin that are surprisingly versatile.

To get the most bang for your buck, opt for clean lines and classic materials. Look for 14-karat gold or rhodium plating that guarantees a durable tarnish-free finish, especially for pieces that you plan to wear often that will see heavy use. These metals are plated over sterling silver to create high-quality yet affordable jewelry. They're also more likely to be comfortable for sensitive skin. To help sift for the real gems, I rounded up some chic jewelry on Amazon including iconic designs and new classics – and all of them are under $25, so you can pick up your next jewelry capsule for a song.

1 These Tiny Hoops That Are Comfortable Enough To Sleep In PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon For everyday glamour, these dainty huggie hoop earrings with a narrow half-inch diameter is comfortable enough to shower or sleep in – which even sensitive ears can do thanks to hypoallergenic 14-karat gold plated posts. The earrings get their dazzle from a thin, single-file cubic zirconia pavé that's not too blingy for casual days. Available colors: 3

2 This Great Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet That Looks Like Fine Jewelry PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon A classic tennis bracelet in cubic zirconia offers understated luxe in a low-key three millimeter width. The gold-plated band won't tarnish or irritate, and comes in three different metals: White gold looks the most formal and spotlights the stones, and there's also warm rose and yellow golds that you can layer together. Available sizes: 3

3 The Budget-Friendly Dupe For A Designer Ring Sac Silver Sterling Silver Knot Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon This delicate knot ring takes its style cues from the iconic Céline design for a delicate accent that shoppers report doesn't tarnish or turn skin green – even if you never take it off. It comes in several other knots including subtle hearts and eye-catching mixed metals, because something you wear every day should look and feel personal. Available options: 9

4 A Solitaire Pendant Necklace That's Both Understated And Eye-Catching PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire 1.5 Carat Amazon $14 See On Amazon This stunning 1.5-carat solitaire pendant necklace comes in a versatile and adjustable 18" princess length that won't get lost in your shirt collar. Budget-friendly cubic zirconia in a rhodium setting doesn't skimp on sparkle, and the nickel-free chain's clean lines balance out the stone for a subtle, wearable statement. Available colors: 3

5 These Geometric CZ Stud Earrings For Minimalist Sparkle PAVOI Dainty Moon CZ Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These minimalist stud earrings are a fan favorite for looking vaguely edgy yet oh-so-chic thanks to top-tier AAAAA cubic zirconia set in hypoallergenic 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver. Shoppers report that their small size and major sparkle looks amazing as an accent for multiple piercings, and wear comfortably all day in even sensitive ears. Available colors: 3

6 Some Chic AF Statement Earrings For Serving Looks ATIMIGO Statement Drop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Textured gold statement earrings – AKA "outfit makers" – make an impact without stealing the show but are bold enough to stand on their own at a cocktail party. The nickel-free plated posts are hypoallergenic and shoppers were pleased to report these were surprisingly lightweight despite their size. Available colors: 4

7 A 20-Pack Of Cute Hair Clips You'll Be Seriously Impressed With Syeenify Fashion Hair Clips Set (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cute hair clips in on-trend pearl, classic tortoiseshell, and modern resin (plus sleek gold) are an easy way to update your hairstyle with far less commitment than, say, getting bangs. With high-quality details like reinforced pearl beads and sturdy alligator jaws, these will stay in everything from Friday night's beach waves to Sunday morning's messy bun.

8 A Delicate Monogram Pendant Necklace Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon A close-fitting gold choker necklace with a sweet heart-shaped pendant turns into your go-to piece when it's stamped with your first initial. They're light enough for layering to create a personal statement, too: think three-letter monograms or your family's initials. (Or, if you're me, "WTF.") The 14-karat gold-plated brass looks and feels high-end according to Amazon shoppers, who raved about its dainty looks. Available options: 26

9 A Master Set Of Fun And Wearable Statement Earrings FIFATA Statement (16 Pairs) Amazon $25 See On Amazon A set of lightweight statement earrings in modern resins, acrylic, and earthy rattan will outfit a surprising range of personal styles thanks to their simple shapes in mostly neutral colors accented with texture and shine. (And there quite are a few Baublebar dupes in the mix.)

10 A Delicate Ring You Can Layer For Every Day PAVOI 14K Gold Plated CZ Stackable Ring Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can count on this ultra-thin cubic zirconia band that's just over one millimeter wide to subtly polish off any look. The tiny gems are cut from highest-quality AAAAA zirconia that packs a lot of sparkle for their size, and the 14-karat gold- or rhodium-plated band promises to be hypoallergenic and keep its shine over time. Available colors: 3

11 A Zodiac Pendant Necklace Because Obviously Wishoney Astrology Necklace Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you always know when Mercury is in retrograde, this astrological pendant necklace is a fun spin on personalized jewelry. (A Leo? Those who know... Will know.) Even if you don't necessarily believe that fate is written in the stars, it's a playful way to infuse your everyday with a little bit of whimsical mundane magic. Available options: 12

12 A Stackable Set Of Rings For Every Finger Gmai Bohemian Rings (Set Of 10) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A set of boho stacking rings includes shiny metal bands with delicate pearl and crystal accents, plus snug midi rings for crafting a layered look. Their hypoallergenic gold plating is safe for sensitive skin and shoppers report they're "surprisingly nice" for such a seriously great bargain. Available options: 6

13 Betsey Johnson's (Surprisingly) Versatile Black Rhinestone Heart Studs Betsey Johnson Women's Iconic Black Heart Studs Amazon $25 See On Amazon These edgy glam heart rhinestone earrings toughen up sparkly crystal with an inky black shade, but their sweet shape is an unexpectedly playful spin. Their small size keeps the impact understated, so they'll look cute with jeans and Converse and chic dressed up at night with a boyfriend blazer and smokey eye.

14 A Low-Profile Crystal Climber Is The Ultimate Statement Stud Elensan Crystals Climber Earring Amazon $15 See On Amazon A pair of crystal climber earrings combine the low profile of studs with the sparkly impact of chandelier earrings that somehow looks edgy yet classic and is totally wearable from dawn to dusk (to dawn again, depending on how you party). These are cast in sterling silver and plated with rhodium, with AAA-quality cubic zirconia for durable, long-wearing sparkle and shine.

15 These Artsy Gold Drop Earrings Are So Downtown Chic MOOKOO Face Abstract Gold Statement Earrings (3 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Portrait-style abstract drop earrings infuse your look with cool-girl flare, even if your most creative masterpiece is a Pinterest board. (Which I stan.) These are hypoallergenic: The gold-plated brass is nickel- and cadmium-free, and shoppers were pleasantly surprised by the gold tone's rich shine. For $10, you get a set of three.

16 This Oh-So-Dainty Beaded Ankle Bracelet Amazon Collection Mezzaluna Chain Ankle Bracelet Amazon $19 See On Amazon A whisper-thin ankle bracelet in a wearable beaded metallic is a subtle boho accent to show off all summer – or stay in a vacation state of mind through the winter. The metal plate over sterling silver is nickel-free and long-lasting, according to reviews, and it has an easy-to-open lobster claw clasp. Available colors: 4

17 Some Swarovski Solitaire Crystal Drop Earrings Amazon Collection Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia Earrings Amazon $25 See On Amazon A dainty lever-back cubic zirconia drop earring offers sparkle and movement at a budget-friendly price that's backed by Amazon and Swarovski's reputation for high-quality and affordable pieces. The round brilliant cut stones are sized from one to three carats depending on how much wattage you're after, and are set in sterling silver plated with platinum or gold. Available colors: 3

18 An Acrylic Drop Earring That's A Dead-Ringer For A Bestselling Style MOLOCH Acrylic Statement Earrings Amazon $8 See On Amazon These acrylic and wire drop earrings channel one of Baublebar's most popular styles to the tenth power. The lightweight materials will wear comfortably all day, and the shimmery acrylic is eye-catching yet wonderfully versatile enough to wear with jeans or LBDs. Available colors: 7

19 A Dressed-Up Spin On The Astrology Charm Necklace In Rose Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Neckalce Amazon $13 See On Amazon A cubic zirconia rose gold zodiac necklace is a delicately pretty personal accent you can get a lot of mileage out of. The tiny gems paired with simple lines and a fine hypoallergenic 14-karat gold-plated chain are subtle enough for a casual tee and running errands, but those high-quality materials shine as a quiet accent to dressed-up looks as well. Available options: 12

20 Some Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings That Are Super-Classic PAVOI Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon A pair of crisp and luminous pearl drop earrings are an elegant option that skews a little more sophisticated. The AAA pearls come in sizes ranging from six to ten millimeters, depending on how much of a statement you want to make, and dangle from a 14-karat gold- or rhodium-plated sterling silver post for a hypoallergenic, mirrorlike metallic shine. Available colors: 2

21 This Classic-With-A-Twist Ring That's Having A Moment PAVOI 14K Gold Plated CZ Criss Cross Ring Amazon $13 See On Amazon This eye-catching criss-cross ring looks graceful and modern thanks to its sharp yet delicate lines cast in fine jewelry materials. You can choose from nickel-free, hypoallergenic 14-karat rose- or yellow-gold plating, and rhodium for a durable silver finish, and those tiny CZ gems are cut from the highest grade of lab-created stones for a glimmery look. Available colors: 3

22 A Dainty Layered Necklace That Coordinates The Look For You So Pretty Dainty Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dainty layered necklaces in clean metallics are perfect for everyday because they look intentional, like you spent time carefully picking out jewelry instead of inhaling more coffee in the morning. Their simple lines are versatile enough to polish off a variety of different outfits and, since they're designed to be worn together, you never have to worry about tangles or looking cluttered. Available options: 8

23 A Custom Engraved Nameplate Bracelet MignonandMignon Personalized Name Plate Gold Bar Bracelet Amazon $20 See On Amazon Create your own custom ID nameplate bracelet (up to 17 characters) in shiny silver and 16-karat yellow or rose gold. You can customize just about every aspect of this bracelet, from choosing the font to picking out a chain size. Coupled with the ability to wear your heart literally on your sleeve, it also make for a meaningful gift to give yourself or someone else. Available colors: 3

24 A Free-Spirited Star And Crystal Lariat Choker Jovono Gold Multilayered Star Tassels Choker Amazon $13 See On Amazon A whisper-thin layered choker necklace offset by a plunging lariat infuses a bit of festival style in your everyday with star-shaped charms and tiny crystal studs. The longer length is perfect for pairing with V-necklines and open collars on blouses or button-downs that help create a pretty frame for the jewelry and draw attention to your face.