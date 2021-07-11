Versatility is an underrated concept in fashion. But think about how busy you are every day: the last thing you or your wallet needs is the pressure of performing three quick changes just so your outfit matches every new environment. That’s where these stylish fashion picks come in to make getting ready every day a joy. From jumpsuits and croc clutches to midi skirts in fierce prints, this list offers a treasure trove of 44 chic, versatile things under $30 you can either dress up or dress down. If you didn’t think a wedding look could be achieved for less than $100 (or that you could repurpose that same outfit for work), get your “add to cart” clicking finger ready.

When my goal is to shop for separates or outfits that will work overtime as both casual or dressy looks, I look for classic silhouettes that boast just one or two stand-out statement features. A softly pleated midi skirt is always in style — but a midi in a leopard print gives you a whole look that appears playful when paired with sneakers and a bulky sweater or formal when you swap those kicks for heels and a satin tank top. The same rule applies for all of highly rated pieces on this list, from wide-legged jumpsuits with pockets and paper bag waist pants to strappy swing dresses that look just as perfect at work breakfasts as they do when you meet friends for dinner. There are plenty of cute, comfy, and thrifty shoes and sandals thrown in to complete your look.

The styles on this list vary, but the one thing they all have in common (other than convenient versatility) is that they are so affordable (less than $30!) that you may just find yourself stocking up on a few goodies — guilt-free.

1 An A-Line Shirt Dress That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you think about wardrobe staples that you can pull out at any time to create a different look, this shirt dress will come to mind, thanks to keeping-it-simple design features like a scoop neck, short sleeves, and an A-line silhouette. It’s made with silky jersey material and drapes away from the body, stopping above the knee. This athletic-style dress is especially perfect for daytime trips when you want to wear something more elegant than denim cut-offs, but also want to stay completely comfortable. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 17

2 This Pretty Belted Blouse For Jeans Or Pencil Skirts Romwe Women's Self Tie Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon The shape of this self-tie blouse lends itself to casual and formal outfits alike. It has short sleeves and an eye-catching wraparound belt, with a round collar and subtle pleats along the neckline. You can easily wear this with white jeans or shorts and then repurpose it as a fancier piece to pair with pencil skirts. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 8

3 A Classic Boatneck Dress For So Many Events Amazon Essentials Plus Size Boatneck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon A little bit ballet, a little bit Breakfast at Tiffany’s — with a modern sensibility that allows you to wear it to so many different events — this boatneck dress is a chic multitasker at an amazing price. It has three-quarter length sleeves and a slightly flared skirt that drapes away from the body, stopping at the knee. Snag one in one of four solid colors or a striped print. • Available Sizes: 1X — 6X • Available Colors: 5

4 These Pull-On Levi’s Jeans For A Steal Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon A good pair of jeans can set you back three digits. But these pull-on skinny jeans cost just $25 and feel super stretchy and comfortable. These mid-rise jeans come in three inseam lengths — 28, 30, or 32 inches — as well as a number of colors like black, lilac, and traditional shades of blue. Throw them on under an oversized top and add heels for the perfect high-low look you can wear anywhere. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28 • Available Colors: 8

5 An On-Trend Gingham Tiered Dress ECOWISH Plaid Sleeveless Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The gingham pattern on this sleeveless sun dress is trendy, yet the style is timeless. This soft dress features a high neckline, loose waistband, and a tiered skirt that stops above the knee. Reviewers report that it feels soft and is a fashionable pick that can be worn on a lunch date and then again out for drinks at night. It even has pockets. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 16

6 The Cold-Shoulder T-Shirt With A Major V-Neckline Allegrace Women Plus Size V Neck Cold Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Let your shoulders peek through and add subtle sizzle to a pair of jeans with this cold shoulder T-shirt. Then, wear it with a black skirt and you’ve easily created an elegant ensemble that looks like it was destined to be paired together. This polyester and cotton blend top has spandex for stretchy comfort and features a deep V-neckline and batwing half sleeves. • Available Sizes: 1X — 4X • Available Colors: 20

7 A Simple Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress You Can Jazz Up Amazon Essentials Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This kimono sleeve wrap dress is so simple and easy to throw on when you wake up on those warm weather mornings and aren’t sure what to wear. It has a V-neckline and self-tie waist, with an affordable price. But it transitions to nighttime with just a few choice accessories — add a statement necklace and swap your sneakers for heels or wedge sandals. • Available Sizes: Small • Available Colors: 1

8 A Sleeveless Mini Dress You Can Wear With Sneakers BTFBM Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With more than 17,000 reviews, this ruched mini dress is a popular bodycon style that’s so stretchy and comfortable it won’t be out of place when you’re running errands, but looks like a dream at dinner, too. It pulls on without buttons or zippers and has an irregular hem, crew collar, and sleeveless design. Stock up on a few in neutral and bright colors and you’ll always have something to wear on those days when you “have nothing to wear.” • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 37

9 These Paper Bag Waist Pants With Pockets GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These paper bag waist pants are special because they feel as comfortable as pajamas, but pair them with heeled sandals and a silk tank top or crisp cotton T-shirt with cuffed short sleeves and you’ve got an elegant look. The pants have a slightly cropped leg (just enough to reveal your cutest shoes), with two side pockets and an elastic waistband with bow-tie belt. Choose among 16 colors like army green, salmon pink, and blue gray. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 16

10 An Asymmetrical Skirt That’s Relaxed But Polished SheIn Women's Casual Slit Wrap Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This slit wrap skirt gives off laidback vibes, thanks to its high-low asymmetrical cut and wrap split. The midi skirt is soft, stretchy, stops a few inches above the ankle, and has a high, elasticized waist. it’s perfection with a cropped top, but if you need to pull together a more conservative look, pair it with a wrap top or button down. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 39

11 A T-Shirt With A Boat Neck And Three-Quarter Sleeves Daily Ritual Women's Jersey 3/4 Sleeve Amazon $26 See On Amazon This soft jersey T-shirt is an upgrade on a basic you need in your wardrobe. It has an elegant boat neckline with three-quarter sleeves and a design that drapes rather than clings. These three design features make it work as a casual-cool or classy top to pair with leather pants, trousers, or jeans. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 15

12 An Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top That’s So Thrifty Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Knit One Shoulder Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sleeveless, asymmetrical top features one bare shoulder for maximum cuteness and can serve as a fancy night-out complement to a pleated maxi skirt, narrow pencil skirt, or straight-leg jeans. But the beautiful thing about this soft $22 find is that, when paired with something super casual like cargo pants and sneakers, it creates an intriguing look without breaking the bank. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 6

13 The Trendy Animal Print Button-Down Shirt ECOWISH Womens Casual V-Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Take a beloved classic — the traditional button-down shirt — and ramp it up with a pattern that catches your eye — like this leopard print. The result is a polished piece that looks equally stunning with shorts and sandals as it does trousers. The breezy top has long sleeves, a lapel collar, and comes in 20 colors and variations on the animal print. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 20

14 The Lightweight Cardigan With A Crew Neck Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s a wardrobe essential: you need this crewneck cardigan in your closet to wear opened and layer over jeans and tanks or, alternatively, you can button it up and tuck it into a pencil or mini skirt for a professional look. This cotton-blend cardi is cut narrow to the body and has long sleeves and buttons along the front, with a crew neckline. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 14

15 A Smooth Jersey Dress With An Elegant Boatneck Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The boatneck on this simple swing dress elevates it, and your money will go far with this pick when you find you can easily wear it with kicks or ankle boots — to a music festival or out to dinner. It has three-quarter length sleeves and is designed from the smoothest jersey material, with a slightly flared skirt that stops above the knee. One reviewer reported: “Amazing little dress! [...] It flows, doesn’t cling, and is perfect for work or outings.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 8

16 An Oversized Soft Tote Bag For Just $12 Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $12 See On Amazon This oversized faux leather tote bag is the perfect work bag with room for everything you need to take with you, but it can also serve as a diaper bag, beach bag, or school bag. It has one main roomy pocket and one small side pocket. The shoulder bag features a tassel accessory and comes in every color of the rainbow (literally) — in more than 150 shades. • Available Colors: 159

17 This Sensational Strappy Wrap-Front Dress SheIn Backless Cami Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Who says you have to spend more than $100 on a formal dress? Make your money go a long way with this simple, yet sexy, spaghetti strap dress that costs just $27. The cami-style dress has a wrap front with a deep V-neckline, a deep-V back, and a swinging skirt that cuts off at the knee. It’s elegant enough to wear to a wedding, yet you can repurpose it as a casual sundress by layering a denim jacket or button-down on top. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus • Available Colors: 12

18 These Mules That Are Both Trendy And Classic Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $26 See On Amazon Behold: the classic (yet on-trend) black buckle mules that you can wear in all kinds of surprising ways. These comfy shoes with more than 3,000 reviews have a half-inch heel with a memory foam padding sole for complete comfort. Pair them with boot-cut jeans, shorts, and even your most ruffly dresses for a fashionable study in contrasts. • Available Sizes: 5 — 13 • Available Colors: 2

19 A Classic Button-Down Shirt With Front Pockets Runcati Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Imagine this laidback button-down shirt worn half tucked-in and half out with a simple pair of jeans and ballet flats — that’s an entire look that’s elegant in its simplicity and works for so many occasions (from casual days at the office to shopping trips to dinner). The lightweight shirt has long sleeves that can be cuffed and worn in three-quarter length style, with a turn-down collar and two oversized, trendy chest pockets. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 11

20 A Fierce High-Waisted Leopard Midi Skirt Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon There are few separates more chic than this high-waisted leopard midi skirt. The statement piece has an elasticized waist and soft pleats and, whether paired with an oversized sweater in cold weather or a silky, strappy tank in the summer, is pure elegance in an affordable skirt. Wear it casually (throw on white sneakers for good measure) or bust out heeled sandals and wear it out at a fancy dinner party — this is one versatile skirt you’ll be able to wear for years. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

21 These Braided Sandals With 4,000 Reviews Mtzyoa Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon The perfect blend of earthy and chic, these braided sandals have a rubber sole, soft criss-cross straps, and an open toe. They’ve earned more than 4,000 reviews and come in a total of 40 colors and different styles that include flip-flop options. One reviewer who shared that these would be great for wide feet stated, “I think they’re super comfortable. They definitely fit true to size.” • Available Sizes: 6 — 10 • Available Colors: 40

22 A Versatile Pair Of Stretchy Leggings HUE Cotton Ultra Legging Amazon $33 See On Amazon These soft and stretchy cotton blend leggings can be worn year round, whether you wear them with T-shirts or as a layering piece under tunics and dresses. They’re a step up from workout leggings because they’re completely opaque, with a wide waistband and thicker fabric. They have more than 6,000 reviews, with one reviewer swearing they won’t pill, no matter how many times you wash them. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X • Available Colors: 7

23 This Wrap Top With Batwing Sleeves IN'VOLAND Womens Plus Size Wrap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon With an elegant front drape, this wrap top goes from daytime to evening without effort. It features a V-neckline, shirring details on the sides, and it’s pleated at the waist. It also comes in 28 colors and prints like leopard, tie-dye, and florals. Wear it with jeans or pair with a matching midi skirt to create a two-part ensemble that looks perfectly in sync. • Available Sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus • Available Colors: 28

24 The Unique Blouse With Tiered Sleeves luvamia Women's Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon All eyes are on the sleeves of this beautiful blouse, which is designed with unique three-quarter length bell sleeves with romantic tiers. The slightly stretchy top cost less than $25 and has a relaxed fit and crewneck. It’s flowy enough to play casual when paired with jeans, but is also elegant and polished when tucked into high-waisted trousers. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 28

25 This Croc Clutch That Looks Expensive DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Handbag Amazon $20 See On Amazon You may have caught this retro PU crocodile clutch-style purse on the arms of many a celebrity — and it looks fancy enough to cost triple digits. But, at just $20, this affordable bag makes simple outfits like jeans and T-shirts look high end and perfectly complements formal dresses. The purse has a top zippered compartment and zippered backside pocket and comes in eight colors that range from basic black and neutral khaki to blue, purple, and yellow. • Available Colors: 8

26 This Sleeveless Swing Dress With Pockets AUSELILY Casual T Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you prefer more of a subtle trapeze-style silhouette, this T-shirt dress delivers with a sleeveless top, round collar, and more pronounced flared skirt that ends above the knee. It has side pockets and is casual enough for a daytime stroll, with the potential to become your go-to dress for nights out with friends. It comes in 30 solid colors with plenty of unique patterns thrown in like snake print and small sunflowers. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 30

27 A Sleek Sleeveless Halter Tank LouKeith Sleeveless Halter Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon The narrow halter-top style of this sleek tank top gives it a more formal feel and its mostly cotton construction means this is a lightweight, breathable, and soft top that you’ll be able to wear year round — whether you’re layering it under a blazer and trousers or wearing it with frayed jean shorts. The tank comes in more than 40 colors and interesting prints like paisley and daisies. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 44

28 This Sweet Tank Lined With Lace BLENCOT Women's V Neck Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a peek-a-boo lining of lace along the V-neckline and sleeve, this smooth and soft tank top looks fancier than most and can elevate everything from jeans to maxi dresses. The polyester and spandex blend tank comes in 12 colors and has more than 6,000 reviews, with one that raved: “Love this shirt! Initially I thought it was going to be super sheer but it was perfect! [...] The fabric is nice and the detail in the neck line and sleeves are perfect.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 12

29 The Bodycon And Ruched Mini That’s Two Dresses In One LILLUSORY Ruched Mini Dresses Amazon $32 See On Amazon The chic silhouette of a bodycon dress meets the comfort of a wrap in this hybrid mini dress. It has traditional T-shirt-style short sleeves and a round collar, with ruched sides and a wrap that elegantly gathers and ties at the waist. While traditional bodycons can feel a little too sexy for daytime events, this dress can look fun and playful with sneakers or chic and dressed up with heels. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 20

30 The Floral Kimono Duster With Wide Sleeves Ivay Womens Floral Kimono Duster Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just when you thought your jeans and T-shirt outfit was looking a little too stale, this stylish floral duster comes along to up the ante. The long, flowing duster has short, wide sleeves and an open front, with a silky feeling and an option of 11 colors. The kimono is affordable and versatile — you can also wear it as a swimsuit coverup or over a simple black maxi dress to add color and life. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 11

31 The One-And-Done Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this wide-leg jumpsuit, starting with this perk: pull it on and add sneakers or heels and your look is complete. This effortless style features a snap-closure front, short sleeves, and an elastic waist (add a belt or keep things simple and forego one). The relaxed leg stops a few inches below the knee and it comes in six solid shades and prints. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 6

32 These Gladiator Sandals With A Slight Heel DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon These elegant gladiator sandals have criss-cross ankle straps and an open-toe design, with a slight 1-inch heel to give you a little height. They have a rubber sole and a supportive cushioned synthetic suede insole. These adorable sandals give denim cut-offs more polish and are perfect for sundresses, as well. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 • Available Colors: 9

33 A Floaty Floral Midi Skirt For Day Or Night find. Women's Floral Midi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed from silky viscose, this floral midi skirt sits at the waist and flows elegantly, stopping a few inches below the knee. It comes in two floral prints and works with so many casual or more formal pairings — from flip flops to stiletto ankle boots. • Available Sizes: 0 — 14 • Available Colors: 2

34 A Flirty Skater-Style Tube Dress With A Fun Print Angashion Skater Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tube-top mini dress is so much fun — not to mention versatile and low-priced. It has a skater style with a strapless fitted bodice and a pleated skirt that stops above the knee in a sweet ruffled hem. It pairs beautifully with sneakers, sandals, or heels and features a fun number of patterns in bold colors like tomato-red and yellow. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 12

35 This Breezy Jumpsuit With Spaghetti Straps BUENOS NINOS V Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you think of “comfort,” this wide-legged jumpsuit will immediately come to mind. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and super-wide legs that will make it feel more like a maxi dress. And the best part? It has roomy side pockets. Whether you pair it with ballet flats or wedges, a cardigan or a necklace, it’s a versatile and affordable piece you’ll turn to time and again. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 43

36 These Wide-Legged Pants With Major Stretch Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than a wardrobe staple like palazzo pants that can take you from the office to dinner — while feeling so incredibly soft and comfortable. These wide-leg pants have an elastic waistband and a leg with major flare, and they’re made from a low-maintenance, stretchy combo of polyester and spandex. At just $20, you can snag them in several colors or prints like stripes and camo. They have more than 18,000 reviews and one reviewer raved: “I’m most likely going to order more; I love them. I washed them in cold water, gentle cycle, and hung to dry a few times and they are still looking good.” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 26

37 An Elastic-Strap Sandal With Rave Reviews Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Once you find a pair of sandals that are comfortable enough to walk in for miles but are also cute, you snag a pair in every color. These flat sandals have elastic straps that criss-cross along your ankle and feel smooth against your skin, which helps avoid blisters, and they’re simple to adjust so that they fit perfectly. These open-toe sandals are designed with a flexible rubber sole and they come in 12 colors like goes-with-anything neutrals and bright shades. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 • Available Colors: 12

38 This Pleated Maxi Dress With A Tank-Style Top Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cooling, comfortable, and trendy, this pleated maxi dress has a tank-style bodice with a square neckline, wide straps, and a fixed waistband. You’ll get goddess vibes while wearing it, whether you pair it with white sneakers or jeweled sandals. And it’s one of those highly rated and affordable wardrobe staples that carries you from morning meetings to dinner with friends without the need for a quick change. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X • Available Colors: 12

39 These Slide Sandals For Dresses And Jeans Amazon Essentials H Band Flat Sandal Amazon $21 See On Amazon These H-band slide sandals have a faux leather upper and an insole with latex foam padding for comfort and foot support. There isn’t an outfit in the world that these wouldn’t work alongside — jumpsuits, maxi skirts, midi dresses, wide-legged jeans, you name it. It comes in brown, black, gold, or white. • Available Sizes: 5 — 13 • Available Colors: 4

40 The Tie-Dye Maxi Skirt With A Sultry Slit Verdusa High Waist Side Split Maxi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon On the one hand, the tie-dye print on this high-waisted maxi skirt gives it an air of casual cool — but the subtle side slit also offers it just enough sizzle. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, with an elastic waistband. Wear it over a bodysuit and tank top to go out dancing, then layer a blazer on top to make it meeting-worthy. If tie-dye isn’t your style, this skirt comes in eight more prints and colors. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 9

41 The Button-Down Swing Dress With Front Pockets Angashion Button Down Swing Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a dress with swing appeal, look no further than this button-down midi dress that features adjustable spaghetti straps and two casual-cool front pockets. The dress is made from a polyester and cotton blend, with a V-neckline and non-functional buttons — so you’ll get all of the cuteness of button details without the annoying task of having to fasten them. Choose among 33 colors and prints like stripes, sunflowers, and pineapples. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 33

42 This Sweet, Retro A-Line Skirt With A High Bow Waist Belle Poque High Waist A-Line Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sweet and versatile, this cute A-line skirt has a high waistband with a unique bow detail along the waist and it flows out with soft pleats, ending just below the knee. The skater-style midi skirt has convenient pockets and is made mostly of soft cotton with spandex for stretch. It can be worn with a simple tank top and flat sandals for daytime or a peek-a-boo blouse and heels for going out. It comes in 43 fun solid colors and prints like polka dots and strawberries. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 43

43 This Free-Spirited T-Shirt Dress With A Splashy Print Naggoo Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This simple T-shirt maxi dress is the definition of free-spirited fashion. It has a classic round collar and short sleeves, with two side pockets and subtle side slits for freedom of movement. Its splashy, colorful patterns are bright and fun (but don’t worry: it also comes in solid shades) — making it ideal for lunch dates by the pool or beach. You can easily cinch in the waist with a belt and add heels for a more formal look. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 15