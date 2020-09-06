46 Comfortable, Polished Basics You'll Wear Constantly That Are Under $30 On Amazon

Searching for clothes that are not only cute but
also comfortable can be difficult sometimes — especially when you're shopping online. In my opinion, wearing soft, stretchy, or flowing pieces is the key to finding this kind of comfort — and thanks to Amazon (and the extensive review sections), purchasing these items has never been easier. To give you a head start on your shopping journey, I've created a list of basics that'll help you feel comfortable while looking polished and refined at the same time.
Whether you're looking for dresses, tops, pants, or shorts, this list has something for everyone. As you sift through, you'll find that many of them are suitable for both professional and leisure environments, making them just as easy to wear for business meetings as they are for running errands or enjoying a lunch date with friends. They're also
easy to throw on in a pinch when you need something that looks great without causing much discomfort or fuss.
No matter the goal, this list of
comfortable clothing probably has what you're looking for — and the best part is that you won't have to leave your home or empty your piggy bank to buy these pieces. With that being said, each of these cozy basics is less than $30 — and because you'll likely be wearing them all the time, there's no doubt that you'll find them to be worth every penny.
1
A Maxi Dress With Side Slits & Convenient Pockets
You're going to love how comfy and easy this
maxi dress is to wear. It's loose and soft; plus, it's highlighted by a V-neck top, side slits, and convenient side pockets. Offered in several colors and prints, this dress is sure to become a major staple in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
2
This Twist-Knot Top With Over 4,600 Positive Reviews
This
lightweight twist-knot top pairs easily with just about anything and feels super comfortable against the skin. Made of soft, stretch fabric, it has long sleeves and unique twisted hem detailing. The top is also available in short sleeves and comes in various colors for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
3
A High-Waisted Maxi Skirt That Can Easily Be Worn With Sneakers
Maxi skirts offer so much versatility; they wear just as well with a blouse and sandals as they do with a T-shirt and sneakers. This particular maxi skirt — which is made of modal and elastane — is soft with a ribbed texture that adds to its casual and comfortable look. There's even a side slit opening for added style. Choose from three neutral colors.
4
A Sleeveless, Loose-Fitting Faux Wrap Top
This
sleeveless top is loose-fitting and has the appearance of a wraparound blouse. Complete with a V-neck and bubble hem, it can be mixed and matched with almost anything. The top is available in a variety of hues and patterns with flowers. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
5
This Loose-Fitting Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
Keep warm and cozy in this
cable-knit cardigan. The kimono sleeves are roomy while the lightweight, yet chunky cable-knit design is soft and comfortable to wear. It comes in lots of great colors, including color-block combinations. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
6
A Waffle-Knit Tunic Dress With Pockets
It doesn't get much better than this
tunic dress. It has a casual waffle-knit texture, a round neckline, and rolled short sleeves. This dress made of crocheted polyester spandex is offered in over 20 colors and designs, including both camouflage and floral patterns. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
7
This Halter-Top Romper With A Knotted Front
Easily transform from day to night with this
halter-top romper. Made with rayon, spandex, and polyester, it's soft and simple to wear to any event. The high neckline and knotted front design are super fashionable, all while the side pockets add style and convenience. This style is offered in six deep colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
8
The Lightweight Button-Down Blouse That Goes With Everything
This lightweight
button-down blouse can be worn with your favorite pants, jeans, shorts, or skirts. Its casual, yet classic style makes for effortless dressing while the low V-neck and front pockets add a sophisticated feel. Choose from several muted colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
9
This Mini Skirt That Comes in Various Colors & Patterns
This
mini shirt made with a combination of polyester and cotton is super soft and boasts a tiered, frilly design. It also features a drawstring closure around an elastic waistband for even more comfort and customization. The skirt is even available in many solid colors and decorative patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
10
A Cozy Cotton Jumpsuit With Front Pockets
One-piece items like this
jumpsuit are super easy to throw on when you're in a hurry. This sleeveless design has a button-down top, wide legs, and two convenient front pockets. It also comes in various prints and colors. Not to mention, it's made of 95% cotton that's super breathable. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
11
The Soft & Simple Sweatshirt Skirt
This
sweatshirt skirt — which is made of cotton, modal, and elastane — is unbelievably soft and cozy. The elastic waistband allows you to pull it on with little to no fuss while the drawstring detail gives your the ability to adjust the fit as needed. Choose from four muted hues. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
12
A Soft T-Shirt That You'll Want To Wear Every Day
This
crew-neck T-shirt is so comfy that you're probably going to want to live in it. It's made of 100% cotton and has long sleeves to keep you warm and cozy on colder days. This style comes in a myriad of awesome colors and is even available in stripes. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
13
The Cotton Jumpsuit That Looks Like Cozy Overalls
Lightweight and breezy, this
cotton jumpsuit goes great with tank tops and tees. It's like loose-fitting overalls, and it's comfortable to wear while running around town or lounging on the couch. It's offered in black, navy, and green, along with a vast array of sizes. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large
14
A V-Neck Maxi Dress With A Drawstring Waistband
This V-neck
maxi dress with flounce ruffle sleeves will be your new go-to for weekend outings with family and friends. The polyester piece has a drawstring waistband that can be adjusted as desired, so you can choose how it fits. The style is available in several color and pattern combos. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
15
The Scoop-Neck Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Layering
No matter the occasion, this
ribbed maxi dress is probably suitable for it. Made of viscose and elastane, it has a racerback and scoop-neck design with a bottom half that drapes effortlessly. This dress pairs easily with your favorite sandals and sweaters or jackets, and comes in a variety of dark and jewel-toned hues.
Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
16
This Cardigan That You're Going Take With You Everywhere
This soft
cardigan is sure to become your best friend when the weather gets chilly — or even during cool summer nights. It comes with long sleeves and a shawl-like, open front that allows you to effortlessly layer it over your favorite tank tops, T-shirts, and more. It comes in two shades of black and an additional gray tone. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
17
The Belted Romper That Looks Like A 2-Piece Set
If you ask me, there's no outfit more simple and polished than a
belted romper. This chiffon jumpsuit is a great option for many reasons — but mainly because it gives the appearance of a stylish two-piece set. The keyhole cutout offers a chic accent on the back, and it's offered in nine solid colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
18
A Pair Of Roomy Culotte Trousers
These
culotte trousers are seriously comfortable, thanks to their high-waisted design with wide, roomy legs that hit just below the knees. They come with a hidden closure and can also be dressed up or down with sandals, shoes, or sneakers. Made with 100% durable polyester, these are available in three neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
19
A Breezy Swing Dress With Tiered Ruffles Along The Skirt
Twirl around town in complete comfort while wearing this
mini swing dress. It has short ruffled sleeves and a chic tiered design with pleated fabric. It also comes in four neutral colors and can be worn with your favorite sandals, booties, or shoes. One customer described it and wrote, "It’s very loose and flowy, but its a cute and casual so it works." Available sizes: Small - X-Large
20
The V-Neck Cami With Detailed Lace Trim
This
lace-trim cami is a must-have for anyone who loves a touch of frill while feeling comfortable at the same time. The V-neck adds style while the sleeveless design is suitable to wear alone or layered under a jacket or sweater. Choose from standard black, white, or three different pastels. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
21
An Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress That's Made With Comfortable Cotton
It's soft, has an off-the-shoulder neckline, and even includes pockets. What more could you ask for in a
dress? It boasts a midi-length skirt and can be worn with your favorite footwear for both dressy or casual events. This dress is available in five solid colors, along with a black-and-white striped option. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
22
The Short-Sleeve Midi Dress With A Drawstring Waistband & Side Pockets
There's no way you can go wrong with this
midi dress, which comes together with a drawstring waistband. It's made of cotton and spandex (making it extremely cozy), along with rolled short sleeves, side pockets, and a length that pairs well with leggings, boots, heels, and more. This style is available in four striped styles. Available sizes: Small - X-Large
23
These Culotte Pants That Can Go From Day To Night
These
ribbed culotte pants are the perfect alternative to jeans and leggings. They're comfortable enough for around-the-house wear, but polished enough to take on the streets while running errands or hanging with friends. This pair of pants comes in black, charcoal, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small – XXX-Large
24
This Sleeveless Mock Neck Top Made With Smooth Jersey Cotton
This
mock neck top is a great staple for any wardrobe. It's made of 100% jersey cotton, which means it's soft and breathable. It also features a high neckline and a sleeveless design that pairs nicely under sweaters or blazers (and on its own). It's available in eight muted shades as well as black and white stripes. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
25
A Loose-Fitting Tunic With Stylish Bell Sleeves
The blend of cotton, modal, and spandex gives this
tunic a feeling that you're going to want to live in. It also has bell sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a loose-fitting design that works with any pair of bottoms you want to match it up with. This style comes in a ton of colors and striped prints. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
26
The Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress With An Elastic Waistband
Designed with long sleeves and an elasticized waist, this
maxi-style dress is super easy to wear with your favorite footwear, jackets, and sweaters. The marl gray color and streamlined silhouette give it a simple look that's perfect for any occasion. Top this one with a belt for added style. Available sizes: XXX-Large
27
A Chic Ribbed Top With Balloon Sleeves
Made with balloon sleeves and a relaxed fit, this
knit top is extra-cute, cozy, and easy to pair with your favorite bottoms. The viscose and elastane blend is super soft while the ribbed pattern gives it a fashionable look. This top comes in a selection of cool colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large
28
An Oversized Mock-Neck Sweater That's Perfect For Chilly Nights
Combat the frigid temps on chilly days and nights in this
oversized sweater. It has drop shoulders and a mock neck, and it even features ribbed detailing at the neck, hem, and sleeve openings. It's made of nylon, acrylic, wool, and elastane and comes in black, white, and mocha. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
29
This Tank That Can Be Worn Layered Or Alone
This
pull-on acrylic tank is soft and breathable enough to wear in any type of weather. Complete with spaghetti straps and a high, scooped neck, it can be worn alone on sunny days at the park or layered underneath jackets and sweaters in colder temps. The cozy knit top pairs well with all bottoms and is available in several colors and prints.
Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
30
This Long--Sleeve Tunic With A Stylish Knot In The Center
This
knotted top is one of those blouses that you can where anywhere, anytime. It has long sleeves and an adjustable belted waist that ties at the midsection. Made of polyester, rayon, and spandex, these materials are soft and comfy while the hemline is long enough to cover the top of your jeans and leggings.
31
A V-Neck T-Shirt That Comes In So Many Colors
Believe me when I tell you that this
V-neck T-shirt is a necessary addition to your wardrobe. It's super soft and easy to pair with everything in your closet. The front pocket and rolled sleeves add so much personality to this basic design that you're going to want it in every color. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
32
These Jeggings That Look Like Denim Jeans
If you love skinny jeans, you're going to fall head over heels for these
stretch jeggings. They feature a high-rise waistline with a button closure, and they're made of soft materials that make them comfy enough to slide into for any outing. This pair of jeggings come in a variety of washes and colors — and they're also offered in animal print.
33
A Swing Dress With A Contrasting Top & Bottom
This
swing dress has the look of a separated blouse and skirt in the convenience of a dress. It also has side pockets and a belted waistband that ties in between the striped top and solid bottom. It's offered in a midi-length and come 10 different color combinations that you're sure to love. Available sizes: Small - XL
34
This Swing Dress That Had A Rounded Hem And Pockets
Crafted with viscose and spandex, this
swing dress drapes flowingly past the knees. It has a crew neck, short sleeves, a rounded hemline, and side pockets that add both style and functionality. Select from 18 different colors and patterns, including trendy tie-dye options. Available sizes: Small - 5X
35
A Swing Dress With Button Detailing At The Top
Keep it casual with this
knee-length swing dress. It features a loose-fitting, flared bottom and a tank top upper half that has a line of non-functional buttons. This design is lightweight and breezy, making it great for hanging out on warmer days. Several colors are available. Available sizes: Small - XL
36
An Empire Waist Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn With Jackets Or Sweaters
Made with a blend of viscose and elastane, this
empire-waist maxi dress is both comfy and cute. The high-waist design can be worn solo or paired with your favorite belts, sweaters, jackets, and other accessories. This dress can be purchased in eight beautiful colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large
37
The Cropped Paper-Bag Waist Pants With A Bowtie Front
Perfect for work or play, these
cropped paper-bag waist pants are equipped with a comfortable elastic waistband, a self-tie belt, and convenient side pockets that are great for keeping your hands when they're cold (or your phone and keys). They're made of polyester and spandex and come in a variety of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large
38
These Cozy Drawstring Shorts With Large Pockets For Your Valuables
Whether you're relaxing around the house or hanging out with family and friends, these
shorts are the way to go. They're soft and have a drawstring waistband with functional side pockets. The perfect match for your favorite tops and accessories, these shorts come in a large variety of colors and amazing patterns. Available sizes: Small - 3X
39
A Tunic Top With An Edgy Zipper Detailing Along The Sides
This
tunic top offers a basic style with the highlight of cute and edgy side zippers. It has long sleeves and boasts a longline design that's long enough to effortlessly wear with leggings or, jeans, or skirts. Choose from a variety of colors and prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
40
This Simple Crew-Neck Dress With Short Sleeves
Keep it simple and cozy with this
crew-neck dress. This plus-size offering has short sleeves and a knee-length silhouette. It's made with a blend of rayon, cotton, and spandex — and it's available in heather gray and olive.
41
A Sweater Dress With A Knotted Front Belt
How cute is this
tie-waist sweater dress? It has a round neckline and sweet balloon-style sleeves, but the knotted detail is the true star of this overall look. This dress is great for any outing and pairs well with all footwear. Choose from a wide selection of colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large
42
This Comfortable Tunic With Chic Off-The-Shoulder Sleeves
This
cold-shoulder tunic meets at the intersection of comfortable and chic. The off-the-shoulder neckline makes it incredibly stylish while the longline silhouette offers a relaxed fit that can be easily matched with different bottoms. This plus-size design is made of modal, cotton, and spandex, so it's guaranteed to feel great against the skin during each and every wear.
43
A Cotton Tank Top With Racerback Design
This
racerback halter top is easy to dress up and down as you'd like. Since it's made of mostly cotton, it's super breathable and soft against the skin. It also boasts a high neckline in the front and can be worn tucked in or out of your favorite jeans, shorts, or skirts. There are several solid colors are available, along with some tie-dye and animal print options. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large
44
The Plus-Size V-Neck Blouse With A Wraparound Front
Thanks to its wraparound style, this
V-neck blouse goes great with just about anything. The plus-size top is made of lightweight fabric and has flared sleeves that hit right at the elbow. Great for pairing with your favorite jeans, pants, or skirts, the blouse comes in an assortment of floral patterns with different colored backgrounds. Available sizes: 0X - 4X-Large
45
A Tapered Jean That Comes In Various Lengths & Sizes
These
jeans might look like denim, but they're actually designed with a stretchy mixture of cotton, polyester, and spandex. The comfy bottoms feature a high-rise waist and a tapered leg that fits snug. They have five real pockets and close up with a button and zipper. Plus, they come in a large variety of lengths and colors. Available sizes: 4 - 24 (with petite, short, average, and long options)
46
A Gorgeous Short-Sleeve Dress That Comes With Pockets
Dazzle in pure comfort while wearing this
gorgeous dress. It has short sleeves and the attached skirt section falls just at the knees. Plus, that flowing skirt has side pockets that add style and convenience. It's offered in tons of patterns and colors that leave you with many options to choose from.