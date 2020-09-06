46 Comfortable, Polished Basics You'll Wear Constantly That Are Under $30 On Amazon

Searching for clothes that are not only cute but also comfortable can be difficult sometimes — especially when you're shopping online. In my opinion, wearing soft, stretchy, or flowing pieces is the key to finding this kind of comfort — and thanks to Amazon (and the extensive review sections), purchasing these items has never been easier. To give you a head start on your shopping journey, I've created a list of basics that'll help you feel comfortable while looking polished and refined at the same time.

Whether you're looking for dresses, tops, pants, or shorts, this list has something for everyone. As you sift through, you'll find that many of them are suitable for both professional and leisure environments, making them just as easy to wear for business meetings as they are for running errands or enjoying a lunch date with friends. They're also easy to throw on in a pinch when you need something that looks great without causing much discomfort or fuss.

No matter the goal, this list of comfortable clothing probably has what you're looking for — and the best part is that you won't have to leave your home or empty your piggy bank to buy these pieces. With that being said, each of these cozy basics is less than $30 — and because you'll likely be wearing them all the time, there's no doubt that you'll find them to be worth every penny.

1 A Maxi Dress With Side Slits & Convenient Pockets GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon You're going to love how comfy and easy this maxi dress is to wear. It's loose and soft; plus, it's highlighted by a V-neck top, side slits, and convenient side pockets. Offered in several colors and prints, this dress is sure to become a major staple in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 This Twist-Knot Top With Over 4,600 Positive Reviews Yidarton Twist Knot Top Amazon $19 See on Amazon This lightweight twist-knot top pairs easily with just about anything and feels super comfortable against the skin. Made of soft, stretch fabric, it has long sleeves and unique twisted hem detailing. The top is also available in short sleeves and comes in various colors for your choosing. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3 A High-Waisted Maxi Skirt That Can Easily Be Worn With Sneakers Meraki Rib Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See on Amazon Maxi skirts offer so much versatility; they wear just as well with a blouse and sandals as they do with a T-shirt and sneakers. This particular maxi skirt — which is made of modal and elastane — is soft with a ribbed texture that adds to its casual and comfortable look. There's even a side slit opening for added style. Choose from three neutral colors. Available sizes: 0 - 18

4 A Sleeveless, Loose-Fitting Faux Wrap Top NSQTBA Sleeveless Wrap Tank Amazon $18 See on Amazon This sleeveless top is loose-fitting and has the appearance of a wraparound blouse. Complete with a V-neck and bubble hem, it can be mixed and matched with almost anything. The top is available in a variety of hues and patterns with flowers. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5 This Loose-Fitting Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater YIBOCK Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $26 See on Amazon Keep warm and cozy in this cable-knit cardigan. The kimono sleeves are roomy while the lightweight, yet chunky cable-knit design is soft and comfortable to wear. It comes in lots of great colors, including color-block combinations. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

6 A Waffle-Knit Tunic Dress With Pockets IWOLLENC Tunic Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon It doesn't get much better than this tunic dress. It has a casual waffle-knit texture, a round neckline, and rolled short sleeves. This dress made of crocheted polyester spandex is offered in over 20 colors and designs, including both camouflage and floral patterns. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7 This Halter-Top Romper With A Knotted Front ZESICA Halter Romper Amazon $30 See on Amazon Easily transform from day to night with this halter-top romper. Made with rayon, spandex, and polyester, it's soft and simple to wear to any event. The high neckline and knotted front design are super fashionable, all while the side pockets add style and convenience. This style is offered in six deep colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

8 The Lightweight Button-Down Blouse That Goes With Everything Hiistandd Button Down Blouse Amazon $22 See on Amazon This lightweight button-down blouse can be worn with your favorite pants, jeans, shorts, or skirts. Its casual, yet classic style makes for effortless dressing while the low V-neck and front pockets add a sophisticated feel. Choose from several muted colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9 This Mini Skirt That Comes in Various Colors & Patterns Relipop Drawstring Skirt Amazon $19 See on Amazon This mini shirt made with a combination of polyester and cotton is super soft and boasts a tiered, frilly design. It also features a drawstring closure around an elastic waistband for even more comfort and customization. The skirt is even available in many solid colors and decorative patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

10 A Cozy Cotton Jumpsuit With Front Pockets YIBOCK Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See on Amazon One-piece items like this jumpsuit are super easy to throw on when you're in a hurry. This sleeveless design has a button-down top, wide legs, and two convenient front pockets. It also comes in various prints and colors. Not to mention, it's made of 95% cotton that's super breathable. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

11 The Soft & Simple Sweatshirt Skirt Daily Ritual Modal Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $20 See on Amazon This sweatshirt skirt — which is made of cotton, modal, and elastane — is unbelievably soft and cozy. The elastic waistband allows you to pull it on with little to no fuss while the drawstring detail gives your the ability to adjust the fit as needed. Choose from four muted hues. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 A Soft T-Shirt That You'll Want To Wear Every Day Goodthreads Crew Neck T-Shirt Amazon $20 See on Amazon This crew-neck T-shirt is so comfy that you're probably going to want to live in it. It's made of 100% cotton and has long sleeves to keep you warm and cozy on colder days. This style comes in a myriad of awesome colors and is even available in stripes. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

13 The Cotton Jumpsuit That Looks Like Cozy Overalls Aedvoouer Linen Jumpsuit Amazon $22 See on Amazon Lightweight and breezy, this cotton jumpsuit goes great with tank tops and tees. It's like loose-fitting overalls, and it's comfortable to wear while running around town or lounging on the couch. It's offered in black, navy, and green, along with a vast array of sizes. Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

14 A V-Neck Maxi Dress With A Drawstring Waistband Goodthreads Maxi Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon This V-neck maxi dress with flounce ruffle sleeves will be your new go-to for weekend outings with family and friends. The polyester piece has a drawstring waistband that can be adjusted as desired, so you can choose how it fits. The style is available in several color and pattern combos. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

15 The Scoop-Neck Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Layering Daily Ritual Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See on Amazon No matter the occasion, this ribbed maxi dress is probably suitable for it. Made of viscose and elastane, it has a racerback and scoop-neck design with a bottom half that drapes effortlessly. This dress pairs easily with your favorite sandals and sweaters or jackets, and comes in a variety of dark and jewel-toned hues. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16 This Cardigan That You're Going Take With You Everywhere Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Open Cardigan Amazon $25 See on Amazon This soft cardigan is sure to become your best friend when the weather gets chilly — or even during cool summer nights. It comes with long sleeves and a shawl-like, open front that allows you to effortlessly layer it over your favorite tank tops, T-shirts, and more. It comes in two shades of black and an additional gray tone. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 The Belted Romper That Looks Like A 2-Piece Set Utyful Belted Romper Amazon $27 See on Amazon If you ask me, there's no outfit more simple and polished than a belted romper. This chiffon jumpsuit is a great option for many reasons — but mainly because it gives the appearance of a stylish two-piece set. The keyhole cutout offers a chic accent on the back, and it's offered in nine solid colors. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

18 A Pair Of Roomy Culotte Trousers Meraki Woven Culottes Amazon $19 See on Amazon These culotte trousers are seriously comfortable, thanks to their high-waisted design with wide, roomy legs that hit just below the knees. They come with a hidden closure and can also be dressed up or down with sandals, shoes, or sneakers. Made with 100% durable polyester, these are available in three neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

19 A Breezy Swing Dress With Tiered Ruffles Along The Skirt KIRUNDO Mini Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon Twirl around town in complete comfort while wearing this mini swing dress. It has short ruffled sleeves and a chic tiered design with pleated fabric. It also comes in four neutral colors and can be worn with your favorite sandals, booties, or shoes. One customer described it and wrote, "It’s very loose and flowy, but its a cute and casual so it works." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

20 The V-Neck Cami With Detailed Lace Trim Ecrocoo Lace Trim Cami Amazon $20 See on Amazon This lace-trim cami is a must-have for anyone who loves a touch of frill while feeling comfortable at the same time. The V-neck adds style while the sleeveless design is suitable to wear alone or layered under a jacket or sweater. Choose from standard black, white, or three different pastels. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

21 An Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress That's Made With Comfortable Cotton Moyabo Off Shoulder Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon It's soft, has an off-the-shoulder neckline, and even includes pockets. What more could you ask for in a dress? It boasts a midi-length skirt and can be worn with your favorite footwear for both dressy or casual events. This dress is available in five solid colors, along with a black-and-white striped option. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

22 The Short-Sleeve Midi Dress With A Drawstring Waistband & Side Pockets KIRUNDO Midi Dress Amazon $22 See on Amazon There's no way you can go wrong with this midi dress, which comes together with a drawstring waistband. It's made of cotton and spandex (making it extremely cozy), along with rolled short sleeves, side pockets, and a length that pairs well with leggings, boots, heels, and more. This style is available in four striped styles. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

23 These Culotte Pants That Can Go From Day To Night Meraki Rib Cropped Pants Amazon $28 See on Amazon These ribbed culotte pants are the perfect alternative to jeans and leggings. They're comfortable enough for around-the-house wear, but polished enough to take on the streets while running errands or hanging with friends. This pair of pants comes in black, charcoal, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small – XXX-Large

24 This Sleeveless Mock Neck Top Made With Smooth Jersey Cotton Goodthreads Mock-Neck Tank Amazon $20 See on Amazon This mock neck top is a great staple for any wardrobe. It's made of 100% jersey cotton, which means it's soft and breathable. It also features a high neckline and a sleeveless design that pairs nicely under sweaters or blazers (and on its own). It's available in eight muted shades as well as black and white stripes. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

25 A Loose-Fitting Tunic With Stylish Bell Sleeves Daily Ritual Square Sleeve Tunic Amazon $10 See on Amazon The blend of cotton, modal, and spandex gives this tunic a feeling that you're going to want to live in. It also has bell sleeves, a scoop neckline, and a loose-fitting design that works with any pair of bottoms you want to match it up with. This style comes in a ton of colors and striped prints. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

26 The Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress With An Elastic Waistband find. Jersey Maxi Dress Amazon $17 See on Amazon Designed with long sleeves and an elasticized waist, this maxi-style dress is super easy to wear with your favorite footwear, jackets, and sweaters. The marl gray color and streamlined silhouette give it a simple look that's perfect for any occasion. Top this one with a belt for added style. Available sizes: XXX-Large

27 A Chic Ribbed Top With Balloon Sleeves Daily Ritual Ribbed Knit Top Amazon $18 See on Amazon Made with balloon sleeves and a relaxed fit, this knit top is extra-cute, cozy, and easy to pair with your favorite bottoms. The viscose and elastane blend is super soft while the ribbed pattern gives it a fashionable look. This top comes in a selection of cool colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

28 An Oversized Mock-Neck Sweater That's Perfect For Chilly Nights Lark & Ro Oversized Sweater Amazon $16 See on Amazon Combat the frigid temps on chilly days and nights in this oversized sweater. It has drop shoulders and a mock neck, and it even features ribbed detailing at the neck, hem, and sleeve openings. It's made of nylon, acrylic, wool, and elastane and comes in black, white, and mocha. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

29 This Tank That Can Be Worn Layered Or Alone Zecilbo Knit Tank Amazon $18 See on Amazon This pull-on acrylic tank is soft and breathable enough to wear in any type of weather. Complete with spaghetti straps and a high, scooped neck, it can be worn alone on sunny days at the park or layered underneath jackets and sweaters in colder temps. The cozy knit top pairs well with all bottoms and is available in several colors and prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

30 This Long--Sleeve Tunic With A Stylish Knot In The Center SONJA BETRO Knit Tie Tunic Amazon $13 See on Amazon This knotted top is one of those blouses that you can where anywhere, anytime. It has long sleeves and an adjustable belted waist that ties at the midsection. Made of polyester, rayon, and spandex, these materials are soft and comfy while the hemline is long enough to cover the top of your jeans and leggings. Available sizes: Small

31 A V-Neck T-Shirt That Comes In So Many Colors MIHOLL V-Neck Top Amazon $19 See on Amazon Believe me when I tell you that this V-neck T-shirt is a necessary addition to your wardrobe. It's super soft and easy to pair with everything in your closet. The front pocket and rolled sleeves add so much personality to this basic design that you're going to want it in every color. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

32 These Jeggings That Look Like Denim Jeans Amazon Essentials Jegging Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you love skinny jeans, you're going to fall head over heels for these stretch jeggings. They feature a high-rise waistline with a button closure, and they're made of soft materials that make them comfy enough to slide into for any outing. This pair of jeggings come in a variety of washes and colors — and they're also offered in animal print. Available sizes: 0 - 20

33 A Swing Dress With A Contrasting Top & Bottom MEROKEETY Dress Amazon $25 See on Amazon This swing dress has the look of a separated blouse and skirt in the convenience of a dress. It also has side pockets and a belted waistband that ties in between the striped top and solid bottom. It's offered in a midi-length and come 10 different color combinations that you're sure to love. Available sizes: Small - XL

34 This Swing Dress That Had A Rounded Hem And Pockets Invug Swing Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon Crafted with viscose and spandex, this swing dress drapes flowingly past the knees. It has a crew neck, short sleeves, a rounded hemline, and side pockets that add both style and functionality. Select from 18 different colors and patterns, including trendy tie-dye options. Available sizes: Small - 5X

35 A Swing Dress With Button Detailing At The Top levaca Button Up Tank Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon Keep it casual with this knee-length swing dress. It features a loose-fitting, flared bottom and a tank top upper half that has a line of non-functional buttons. This design is lightweight and breezy, making it great for hanging out on warmer days. Several colors are available. Available sizes: Small - XL

36 An Empire Waist Maxi Dress That Can Be Worn With Jackets Or Sweaters Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See on Amazon Made with a blend of viscose and elastane, this empire-waist maxi dress is both comfy and cute. The high-waist design can be worn solo or paired with your favorite belts, sweaters, jackets, and other accessories. This dress can be purchased in eight beautiful colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

37 The Cropped Paper-Bag Waist Pants With A Bowtie Front GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $25 See on Amazon Perfect for work or play, these cropped paper-bag waist pants are equipped with a comfortable elastic waistband, a self-tie belt, and convenient side pockets that are great for keeping your hands when they're cold (or your phone and keys). They're made of polyester and spandex and come in a variety of colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

38 These Cozy Drawstring Shorts With Large Pockets For Your Valuables Doublju Shorts Amazon $19 See on Amazon Whether you're relaxing around the house or hanging out with family and friends, these shorts are the way to go. They're soft and have a drawstring waistband with functional side pockets. The perfect match for your favorite tops and accessories, these shorts come in a large variety of colors and amazing patterns. Available sizes: Small - 3X

39 A Tunic Top With An Edgy Zipper Detailing Along The Sides PrinStory Side Zipper Top Amazon $23 See on Amazon This tunic top offers a basic style with the highlight of cute and edgy side zippers. It has long sleeves and boasts a longline design that's long enough to effortlessly wear with leggings or, jeans, or skirts. Choose from a variety of colors and prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

40 This Simple Crew-Neck Dress With Short Sleeves Daily Ritual Plus Size Crew Neck Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon Keep it simple and cozy with this crew-neck dress. This plus-size offering has short sleeves and a knee-length silhouette. It's made with a blend of rayon, cotton, and spandex — and it's available in heather gray and olive. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

41 A Sweater Dress With A Knotted Front Belt R.Vivimos Sweater Dress Amazon $24 See on Amazon How cute is this tie-waist sweater dress? It has a round neckline and sweet balloon-style sleeves, but the knotted detail is the true star of this overall look. This dress is great for any outing and pairs well with all footwear. Choose from a wide selection of colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

42 This Comfortable Tunic With Chic Off-The-Shoulder Sleeves Daily Ritual Plus Size Modal Cold Shoulder Tunic Amazon $13 See on Amazon This cold-shoulder tunic meets at the intersection of comfortable and chic. The off-the-shoulder neckline makes it incredibly stylish while the longline silhouette offers a relaxed fit that can be easily matched with different bottoms. This plus-size design is made of modal, cotton, and spandex, so it's guaranteed to feel great against the skin during each and every wear. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

43 A Cotton Tank Top With Racerback Design THANTH Halter Top Amazon $15 See on Amazon This racerback halter top is easy to dress up and down as you'd like. Since it's made of mostly cotton, it's super breathable and soft against the skin. It also boasts a high neckline in the front and can be worn tucked in or out of your favorite jeans, shorts, or skirts. There are several solid colors are available, along with some tie-dye and animal print options. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

44 The Plus-Size V-Neck Blouse With A Wraparound Front Romwe Women's Plus Size Floral Print Amazon $29 See on Amazon Thanks to its wraparound style, this V-neck blouse goes great with just about anything. The plus-size top is made of lightweight fabric and has flared sleeves that hit right at the elbow. Great for pairing with your favorite jeans, pants, or skirts, the blouse comes in an assortment of floral patterns with different colored backgrounds. Available sizes: 0X - 4X-Large

45 A Tapered Jean That Comes In Various Lengths & Sizes Gloria Vanderbilt High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $15 See on Amazon These jeans might look like denim, but they're actually designed with a stretchy mixture of cotton, polyester, and spandex. The comfy bottoms feature a high-rise waist and a tapered leg that fits snug. They have five real pockets and close up with a button and zipper. Plus, they come in a large variety of lengths and colors. Available sizes: 4 - 24 (with petite, short, average, and long options)