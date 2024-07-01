Chlöe & Halle Bailey Twinned In Matching Mermaid Gowns At The BET Awards

Chlöe and Halle Bailey are often in sync. As singer-songwriters and producers, they work in perfect harmony, and when it comes to style, their aesthetics are pretty aligned, too.

On June 30, the duo arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the BET Awards in coordinated looks: form-fitting, black gowns that were similar without looking too matchy-matchy.

Halle was nominated twice, up for Best Actress for her starring role in The Little Mermaid and the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her debut solo single “Angel.”

Meanwhile, Chlöe performed in a musical tribute to Usher, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside artists including Childish Gambino, KeKe Palmer, and Tinashe.

And although the sisters didn’t have a side-by-side moment on the blue carpet, it was easy to see how well they coordinated.

Halle’s Latex Mermaid Gown

Of course, The Little Mermaid star wore — what else? — a mermaid silhouette. The black, latex, body-skimming style was embellished with a snake skin pattern and ended in a train. The halter neckline was accented with silver metal details that made the latex’s chrome finish really pop.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Turning around, she revealed the low-cut open back that offered a hint of side boob.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Halle’s dress was from Avellano, the same designer responsible for a few of Kim Kardashian’s street-style looks and Doja Cat’s monochromatic butter look in London a few weeks ago. Her crystal chandelier earrings were by Alexis Bittar, a brand she wears frequently.

“I love this look tonight, it’s very cool and slinky,” she told WWD. “[I] wanted to wear something that makes me feel great in my own skin, especially in this new phase of my life.” In 2023, the actor became a mom; she welcomed her son Halo with her partner DDG.

Chlöe’s Sequined Halter Neck Gown

Elsewhere on the blue carpet, Chlöe sported an equally stunning look styled by Timothy Luke Garcia, a black sequined mermaid gown with a cut-out across her chest.

Like her sister, the dress was suspended from dainty halter straps and had a daring open back.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The eldest Bailey sister finished her look with diamond statement earrings from jeweler Azature Pogosian.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Both sisters opted for a neutral lip and swept-back hair.