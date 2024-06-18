Doja Cat isn’t afraid of a see-through look. In fact, a good portion of her outfits as of late have left very little to the imagination.

Constantly taking things up a notch in the fashion department, the singer’s personal style seemingly knows no bounds. One minute she’s wearing lace lingerie and a fur coat on the red carpet, the next she’s in a towel and lucite platforms. Fans never know what to expect.

Just when you think Doja has outdone herself, she pops up in yet another look, more scandalous than the last. Her latest outfit falls squarely into that category.

Doja’s See-Through Latex Look

Doja Cat sported a translucent latex ensemble by Avellano for her London performance, the latest stop on the European leg of her Scarlet Tour. The look included a glossy duster coat and an unreleased cut-out bodysuit from the brand.

Along with complementary gold hosiery, the “Agora Hills” singer also sported pointed-toe slingback heels in a contrasting shade of ivory.

Doja embodied TikTok’s “office siren” trend with rectangular eye glasses and a ’90s-inspired tousled ponytail with face-framing tendrils. Her icy blonde hair, smokey eyes, drawn-on brows, and dark lip liner further added to the outfit’s edgy undertones.

Shop Her Look

At a cool $3,446, Doja’s well-tailored latex coat is certainly an investment piece. It’s currently available on the brand’s website for those who are looking to make an extravagant addition to their outerwear collection.

Avellano, the Parisian-based designer behind her look, has a long list of celebrity clients, including Timothée Chalamet, Normani, and Kim Kardashian, who has rocked several latex looks over the years.

Beyoncé herself wore a bright red latex coat designed by the brand for Valentines Day (with a matching cowboy hat, of course).

Latex is the new black.