Chloe x Halle’s star continues to shine. Fresh off the heels of the release of their celebrated sophomore album Ungodly Hour, the sister-duo is taking on an exciting role as the newest faces to star in a Fendi campaign. But they're not just the talent, they were also the visionaries behind the camera.

In a first for the brand, Fendi offered Chloe x Halle complete creative control of the campaign, empowering them to collaborate with the creative team of their choice. The end product is a short video that’s part of Fendi’s ongoing #MeAndMyPeekaboo series, which is an homage to the label’s iconic Peekaboo bag.

“We have been more than happy to be part of this project,” Chloe x Halle said. “We have always been huge fans of Fendi and working side by side as sisters is truly a blessing.”

In the video, which was shot in Los Angeles, the sisters’ day kicks off with a stylish breakfast accessorized with — what else — Fendi Peekaboo bags. They saunter across their tennis court in head-to-toe couture from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection, and then take a casual dip in the pool, as one does.

The video’s soundtrack is “Busy Boy,” one of many songs off Ungodly Hour that you’ll want to play on repeat. Chloe x Halle created their own hair and makeup looks, and they were dressed by their stylist Zerina Akers (who’s also Beyoncé’s personal stylist and wardrobe curator).

“#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds,” said Fendi creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi. “And there is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle.”

The #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign is set to launch globally at the end of July, and the new Peekaboo bag will hit stores beginning in August.

The stars pose in their now-famous tennis court carrying the Fendi Peekaboo bag.

They sat down for a glamorous breakfast complete with designer accessories, as one does.

They even went for a swim with the handbag and a printed swimsuit, which is frankly quarantine style goals.

The Fendi 'Peekaboo' handbag will hit stores beginning in August.