Chrissy Teigen Just Got The Most Romantic Back Tattoo

Following a deluge of news alerts from the past week, here's an uplifting palate cleanser: Chrissy Teigen got a new back tattoo dedicated to her husband, and it's gorgeous. If that isn't romance, what is?

The model-slash-entrepreneur's fresh ink was done by her go-to tattoo artist, Daniel Stone, also known as Winter Stone. And, though Teigen already has matching tattoos (also done by Stone) with her hubs — she and Legend have each other's names on their arms — her newest design might be the most romantic: The words, "Ohh La La" — the name of a song Legend wrote for her that's featured on his new album Bigger Love — run down her spine in cursive. Teigen showcased her tattoo session in an artfully shot video posted to Instagram with the tune playing in the background. Within the clip, you can catch the couple sharing a kiss, Legend dancing, and Teigen lifting her hair during the big reveal.

Stone also shared a photo of Teigen's latest ink, noting it was "a blessing to honor Chrissy" with this design. "John wrote this sexy song for her so naturally she should have it tattooed on her, right?!" he wrote in his caption.

Clearly Teigen's a fan of body art. The new spine tat joins her inked names of Legend and her children, one that honors her late son Jack, and numbers that represent her family's birthdates.