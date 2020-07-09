Back at the end of May, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was getting her breast implants removed. The announcement came after fans queried her about her Covid-19 test, as she shared that the reason she was getting tested in the first place was to clear her for the removal surgery.

On Monday, Teigen posted her first bikini selfie since her surgery and — of course — the Instagram likes poured in. Wearing a high-waisted sweetheart-top floral bikini from Montce Swim, the Swimsuit Illustrated model captioned the photo, “First two piece in a long, long time!” Her Montce bikini boasts a romantic, strapless top with a knotted center, and a removable cap sleeve for a playful, retro vibe.

The bikini selfie was quickly followed up with a series of family photos on a yacht, including her [second] bikini and one of the most popular trends for summer: a leopard style from Regina Olga. Teigen's leopard bikini featured gold jewelry detailing on the straps and waistband, and underwire cups on the bra.

The family of four spent Fourth of July weekend celebrating at sea, wearing a series of coordinated swimwear that is well documented on her current Instagram feed. Yacht or not, it will surely have you really leaning into Summer, perhaps for a socially-distanced sunbathing session on the roof.

Her Montce bikini features a strapless top with a knotted center, and a removable cap sleeve for added coverage.

Teigen's leopard bikini boasts underwire cups for support and adjustable straps for optimal comfort.

Get her look with a leopard bikini from Aerie in comfy nylon with adjustable straps and removable pads.