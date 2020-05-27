The Queen of Twitter has made an important decision about her body. After posting a video of herself getting a COVID-19 test, Chrissy Teigen revealed she's getting her breast implants removed, which is why she got the test in the first place. (Before having surgery, she had to be sure she was coronavirus-free.) And being the true icon that she is, Teigen had no qualms with addressing her decision head-on in the most open and honest way possible.

"So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!" she explained in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 26, alongside a topless photo of herself with heart emojis covering her breasts. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" Teigen went on to state that there's no reason for her followers to be concerned and that at the end of the day, they're just breasts. "So don’t worry about me! All good," she added. "I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

The post was made shortly after the cookbook author received criticism over a tweet that showed her receiving the COVID-19 test at home. Many fans felt that the video demonstrated how celebrity privilege allowed Teigen to access a COVID-19 test so easily, while many others have been denied. This, in turn, prompted Teigen to defend why she was taking the test in the first place and that it was for her upcoming surgery. She also reiterated that getting tested in Los Angeles is free.

This isn't the first time Teigen has opened up about her breast implants. In an interview with Glamour UK back in March the former model admitted to undergoing plastic surgery when she was 20 years old, believing at the time that it would help her career. "It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen told the outlet. "I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

And while she knows the guidance is to get implants replaced every 10 years, becoming a mom made her fearful of the potential risks and complications that can come with any surgery. "I want them out now," she said in the same interview. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

Now, once they've been removed altogether, it's something she'll never have to worry about again. Here's to a speedy recovery!

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.