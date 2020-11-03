After a break from the public eye following the death of her son Jack, Chrissy Teigen stepped out in support of the Presidential ticket. The 34-year-old star took the stage with John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles, at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 2 — the eve of one of the most charged presidential elections in memory. And even Chrissy Teigen's rally outfit had a deeper political meaning.

She wore a bright white mini dress with a Georges Chakra Couture tulle skirt that fell at midi length, and a crisp tailored blazer layered on top. Teigen's white suiting look was a silent tribute to the feminists who paved the way for all women to vote, as white is considered a symbol of the suffragette movement.

Women lawmakers wore white at the 2019 State of the Union address to honor the suffragette movement and protest the Trump administration's policies. And Hillary Clinton embraced the white pantsuit during her historic run for President.

John Legend's performance was also politically charged. When he introduced his single, "Never Break," he said: “I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation's going through tough times right now."

Mark Makela/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The couple has been vocal about their tough year, after losing their son Jack in a stillbirth, due to complications with Teigen's late-term pregnancy. At the time, she posted a series of heartbreaking black and white photographs of she and John, utterly broken in their hospital room, with a caption that would bring tears to any reader’s eyes, even now.

Since then, she has been largely out of the public eye, taking time to grieve with her family and lay low, seen neither on social media nor out in public. As such, Teigen was sure — in her outfit and her coverage on Instagram — to make Monday night's appearance count.