Mariah Carey isn’t the only diva who’s crooning Christmas carols this year — Christina Aguilera is, too. The “Dirrty” songstress is screening a holiday special, Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her holiday album, My Kind of Christmas. Though it’ll only be in theaters for two days (Dec. 14 and 21), the hitmaker has been ramping up her promotion of the new film, sharing teasers on Instagram.

Though her smooth vocals and signature riffs on The Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things” and Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” is worthy of anyone’s attention, what stole the show were her series of knockout ensembles.

Christina’s Cleavage-Baring Slip

Embracing the holiday palette, she wore a merlot-colored dress that evoked ’90s bombshell. The slip, which ran down her ankles, was crafted in a body-hugging fabric for a spicy vibe. To up the risqué ante, it featured a low halter neckline.

Aguilera styled it simply (at least at first) by skipping accessories and matching her lipstick to her dress. Later in the clip, she reached for a chunky statement necklace lined with massive pearls and paired it with a sparkly diamond-clad bracelet.

All-Out Glamour

For a different set, she wore another fiery gown, this time in a Santa Claus red. It featured an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline and a drop-waist detail that billowed into a voluminous skirt.

A Burlesque-Inspired Number

Aguilera channeled her iconic film Burlesque when she stepped out in a bustier bodysuit. Crafted in ivory satin à la Old Hollywood, the straight-from-the-boudoir item featured an angular strapless sweetheart neckline with pointed ends and a high-cut bottom.

For a touch of elegance, four pearl strands dangled on each hip, swaying with each step.

To complete the showgirl-esque look, she wore sheer black opera gloves and red pointed-toe pumps.

Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris will be in theaters nationwide only on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.