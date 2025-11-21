The era of Blockbuster tragically ended back in 2014, but its influence still hasn’t faded. Blockbuster was not only the precursor to modern-day streaming giants, it also was a platform for celebrities to show off their most daring fashion looks. In the early 2000s, the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards was a star-studded event — and Christina Aguilera used the awards ceremony’s red carpet to perfect the naked dressing trend.

Naked dressing staples like see-through dresses, low-rise jeans, and whale-tail thongs practically defined Y2K fashion. Always the trend-setter, Aguilera was on the forefront of this sartorial movement. At the 7th annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in 2001, she wore a velvet dress, covered in cutouts.

Xtina’s Ripped Dress

At the awards ceremony, Aguilera won big, taking home prizes for Favorite Female Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist — Latino. For the milestone evening, the “Genie In A Bottle” singer chose a boundary-pushing look.

“She was so bold for this one,” Aguilera said, unpacking the look in a 2022 interview with Vogue. “To this day, when I see this pop up on memories throughout the year interviews, it’s one of my favorites, just because it was so rebellious at the time.”

The naked dress, made of mauve velvet, featured fringe on the skirt and shoulders. Horizontal tears covered the front and back of the garment. On the front of the dress, the cutouts stopped just above her hips, while the back cutouts dipped slightly lower and revealed a hint of butt cleavage.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 1 / 2

The “Lady Marmalade” singer added heeled gladiator sandals and a metallic hobo bag to her look. Geometric gold earrings, bangles, and stacked choker necklaces finished off the ‘fit.

Her Edgy Glam

Aguilera’s passion for pushing boundaries didn’t stop with her wardrobe. For the award show, she used her hair and makeup to add another daring dimension to her look. She teased her blonde tresses into voluminous curls. Her scalp was covered in tiny braids.

The singer opted for a grungy makeup look — sporting a burgundy lip, purple-tinted blush, and a dark smokey eye. “Joanne Guerre did the makeup, such an artist, the way she paints bodies,” Aguilera told Vogue in 2022. “I was just so into not conforming. I wanted the teased-out, sort of over-the-top look.”

Ron Wolfson/WireImage/Getty Images

She certainly accomplished her mission — and looked good doing it.