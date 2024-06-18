In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Christina Aguilera talks about Playground’s newest “sex hotline” campaign, how she says well on the daily, and more.

Ever since her earliest culture-shifting records like “Dirrty” and “Can’t Hold Us Down,” Christina Aguilera has established herself as a modern woman who is entirely unafraid of owning her sexuality. Through her lyrics and own brand identity, she’s allowed her fans, too, to own every single part of themselves — and recently, the pop icon has found herself creating those open conversation in an entirely new way.

Meet Playground, a Target-stocked sexual wellness brand that creates actually-good-smelling, pH-balanced lubricants that encourage sensual discovery, whether with a partner or entirely solo. Aguilera is one of Playground’s three cofounders, and the brand aligns with her own open approach to sexuality (the new company is doing a whole lot more than just selling lubes).

“Playground takes shame out of that sexual conversation. The vagina is the epicenter of our bodies. It's really important that we [know how to] take care of it,” the singer tells Bustle over the phone. “When you know more about yourself and how to take care of yourself properly, the rest of your life just operates so much better. I’m passing down this message to my own daughter, that it's important to take your wellness and your health seriously, to be good to your body, and to be open to the conversation.”

To bring this conversation to the forefront, Playground has partnered with Center for Intimacy Justice to create a sex hotline, which can be reached by calling 1-888-PLY-GRND.

Here, Aguilera chats with Bustle about having open conversations about sex and shares the other ways in which she tends to her wellness.

Tell me more about Playground’s new sex hotline campaign.

Sex hotlines used to be something that was directed at men, but our campaign is for women and meant to open up more conversations about the stigmas of sex and having confidence. You get to call in and hear everything from sex advice and tips, and you can even win a special one-on-one sex talk session with me. Our mission is to empower women.

How have you started having open conversations around sexual wellness in your own household?

I mean, that could be very complicated. I think having the right instincts with it and age-appropriateness is important.

I have a daughter who will be 10 in August. She’s seen the product, though I'm not telling her to use it yet because clearly she's too young. But I tell her it's a wellness product that treasures every part of your body and skin.

I try to tell my 16 year old son how important it is to have healthy relationships and dialogue, that it's important to have a positive relationship with yourself and your self-esteem, and what a healthy relationship looks like. Part of that, I think, is having open communication and being honest with each other and yourselves so that you can choose the right partner and have a safe space to talk about sex.

What’s your advice to women who may want to speak up more in the bedroom?

It has to start from you first. Your partner can sense that self-awareness from you, and in turn, can gain the confidence to then be more open themselves.

Every woman is different, which is why experimenting and discovering what pleasures you — and what spots turn you on — is so important. I think the name “Playground” embodies the idea that it’s OK to explore.

What are some things you do for your own personal wellness on a daily basis?

Journaling. Taking vitamins. I love my baths with my Epsom salts and my oils and things that smell good and yummy. Moisturizer is a big thing. I love yoga in my backyard, in the grass, feeling nature.

Before concerts specifically, I do vocal warmups to help exercise my cords, a little stretching and yoga positions to get blood flowing back to my brain, and breathing to open up my chest. I love to get massages as often as I can to help sore muscles. Also, for vocals, I like my Vicks Vaporizer and my Ricola throat drops.

What’s your “soul city?”

I love Japan. I love going to Tokyo and Kyoto. It's my happy place, I always describe it as that. It’s nostalgic for me because I grew up there for three years of my life when my dad was in the military as a kid.

Everything from the culture to the cleanliness, and people are just more gentler the way they speak to you. I just really feel so at peace. Some places just connect with your soul.

Coffee or tea?

I love a little cinnamon-flavor coffee, and I like it really strong. My partner makes fun of me, he's like, “you like jet fuel.”

What shows are you binge-watching right now?

I like my traveling shows. Eugene Levy has such a cute one called The Reluctant Traveler. It's super cozy. Me and my daughter also love the show Naked and Afraid, it's like survival in nature. I don't know, there's something strangely comforting, but so interesting.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.