Ciara Miller might just be the queen of summer. And regardless of what’s happening in the Summer House universe, she always knows how to serve a look.

Ahead of the sunniest season, Old Navy tapped Miller to star in a new campaign alongside fellow summer icons Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Rob Rausch, and influencer Eric Sedeño. Inspired by all things Y2K nostalgia, the campaign celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hilton’s classic “Stars Are Blind” while bringing back Old Navy’s summer staples like denim and the brand’s signature flag T-shirt.

While Miller is looking ahead, there’s something especially fun about reflecting on the simpler days of the early 2000s — back when all she had to worry about was who she might see at the neighborhood pool and when the next episode of The Simple Life would come out.

The 30-year-old has mastered the art of dressing for any occasion — be it committing to a theme party dressed as a finance bro or elevating an everyday look with a killer two-piece set or statement accessory. This summer, though, she’s leaning into the best parts of the Y2K era.

Below, Miller shares the worst summer job she ever had, what’s on her playlist, and the fictional character she wants to emulate this year.

Courtesy of Old Navy

What’s a summer ritual you miss from the early 2000s?

In the summertime, my babysitters would do eyeliner tattoos or sticker tattoos as we’d sit out in the sun and tan. And I thought it was just the coolest thing to do little tan tattoos. Now that you bring it up, I honestly haven’t done that in ages, so it’s definitely a nostalgic thing that I grew up doing. Bring that back, actually.

If you could time-travel to one iconic Y2K moment and just observe it, what would you choose?

People talk about the change from 1999 to 2000, where I guess the world was preparing for doomsday or something. I was 4, so I have no recollection of that, but I’d like to see how people were preparing for the turn of the century.

What’s on your summer soundtrack?

“With You” by Jessica Simpson.

Did you watch reality TV in the early 2000s? If so, what were you obsessed with?

The Simple Life, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. I loved The Girls Next Door, which I probably should not have been watching, but I was watching it anyway. That was my introduction to reality TV.

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How would you describe your early-2000s style?

I was a kid, so I was wearing jelly sandals, gauchos, and K-Swiss.

What’s something from your teen summer wardrobe you would wear again if it came back?

Actually, Old Navy brought back the jelly sandals, and last year, I went on a full deep dive where I was like, “Oh my God, I have to have them in every color.” I got them in red, clear, and black. So yeah, I’m fully obsessed with the jelly craze.

Growing up, who did you think had the most iconic style?

I do really feel like Paris and Nicole in The Simple Life. Everyone wanted to emulate them. They were so funny and so cool. The low-rise jeans, everything.

What’s your favorite Paris Hilton quote/song/outfit/era?

I will never forget on The Simple Life when she had a crush on that guy named Chops. Well, Nicole gave him the nickname. That will forever live rent-free in my head.

Whose fashion do you love today?

Probably Teyana Taylor and Maya Jama.

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What’s your fondest summer memory?

Definitely just going to the neighborhood pool and waiting to see who’s going to be there with my babysitter at the time and while my mom was at work.

What was your most memorable summer job?

One time I worked at a car dealership over the summer, and I was miserable. I had to go into the office Monday through Friday, and I was like, “This is ruining my summer. I can’t do this.” I was getting dressed every day, trying to be corporate and answering the phone. I hated it. I lasted a month before I quit.

What’s a summer activity everyone loves that you just cannot get behind?

I feel like the main debacle is always pool versus beach. I am a pool girl. I am always down to skip the beach. I want to hear the ocean, but not be on it.

What’s a movie or show you love to watch in the summertime?

I’m not a big TV person, but I’m always watching Sex and the City. Always.

Which fictional character do you think would be the most fun to spend a summer with?

I think I’d want to spend this summer with Samantha Jones.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.