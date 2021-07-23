Ciaté’s New Nail Wraps Make DIY Manis Easier Than Ever

With nail salons having been closed for so long over 2020 and some of 2021, beauty fans have been forced to get creative at home. Some turned to at-home UV lamps, dotting tools, and YouTube tutorials to make their nails look pretty and to distract their busy minds. One brand that really helped in this pursuit of easy at-home nail art was Ciaté London, whose Cheat Sheet nail stickers became so popular that the brand launched three different drops just to meet demand. Now the brand have launched another product to get excited about: nail wraps.

Ciaté’s Nail Wraps are super simple to apply and offer up to seven days of wear. They are easily stuck on and buffed to fit the nail, and as there is no polish involved, meaning zero drying time to contend with. The designs are also gorgeous; so far, the brand have launched three styles, with one featured below.

Also out this week is a brilliant new hair collection by trending brand It’s A 10, a fake tan must-have from Beauty Pie, a supercharged hyaluronic serum by Melyon, and Makeup By Mario’s makeup range, which has finally hit the UK. Scream.

Read more about each new item below.