The fashion world is in a resin renaissance folks, otherwise known as the return of the Y2K-era hand candy currently sweeping your TikTok feed. Candy-colored resin rings have been rising in popularity over the past year, primarily those featuring bold and colorful enamels, 3D flower shapes, and rhinestone embellishments. But you’re now entering a new era of this very important micro-jewelry trend inspired by every millennial’s favorite candy. Enter: clear resin rings.

These clear baubles might not taste as sweet as Ring Pops, but they do bring a level of nostalgic playfulness to any fit, along with a cool factor that’s bound to attract compliments. (I mean, Dua Lipa loves the trend, so...) From luxury brands like Bottega Veneta to indie jewelry makers in Spain and Amazon finds that can dress your hands for less, Bustle has rounded up a list of 12 clear resin rings that are equal parts fun and chic. Pro tip: Consider matching your baubles to your mani.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Minimalist Option Cloud Ring Freckle + Chain $4 See On Freckle + Chain For a more minimal take on this bold trend, opt for a neutral-colored clear resin ring, like these from Los Angeles-based Freckle and Chain. Stack them or rock one on its own for a whimsical accent to your overall look.

2 The Mix & Match Kit Little star shop Chunky Resin Rings (12-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon More is more when it comes to Little Star Shop’s pack of 12 clear resin rings. You get the whole shebang: glitter, 3D embellishments, color swirls, and more so you don’t have to choose just one for your jewelry collection.

3 The Barely-There Option Resin Stacking Ring Set (5-Pieces) Madewell $28 $23 See On Madewell Elevate your ring game with a dainty take on the clear resin band. This set offers three clear rings and two colorful ones, meant to fit alongside each other for seamless stacking.

4 The Accent Ring Moni Ring Éliou $115 See On Éliou For one all-star resin ring that does the most, this clear acrylic band is extra thick and features two cubic zirconia bezels set in gold. BTW: Harry Styles love this brand.

5 The Stackable Squares SJMStudios Rectangular Acrylic Ring Etsy $8 See On Etsy These knuckle dusters are big, bold and angular, adding an edgy dimension to the otherwise sweet plastic ring trend.

6 The Bubbly Baubles Spritz Ring (Set of 2) La Manso €59 See On La Manso La Manso is a brand based on the ethos of personality through objects — and that’s exactly what you get in the sculptural Spritz rings.

7 The Playful Option Plastic Ring with Trapped Kitsch Charms ASOS $7 See On ASOS Calling all emoji lovers: This clear plastic ring gets extra kitschy with cherries, smiley faces, and other cutesy designs.

8 The Gemstone-Inspired COLORFUL BLING Resin Ring Set (5-Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Talk about a color story. This stackable set — which will run you a mere $6 — features the most gorgeous gemstone prints in pretty hues.

9 The Gold-Studded Buy Hip to be Square Resin Ring Accessory Concierge $36 $12 See On Accessory Concierge Accessory Concierge sources the coolest statement jewelry, all at an affordable price. Go big or go home with their Hip To Be Square resin ring.

10 The Rhinestone-Encrusted Ring Crowd Pleaser 18k Gold Plated Resin Ring Ettika $30 See On Ettika She’s elevated and pretty, yet young and playful. This beauty is a subtle statement piece that has small pops of colorful rhinestones set on a clear base.

11 The Designer Option Bottega Veneta Transparent Resin Dot Ring SSENSE $820 See on SSENSE Invest in a piece of wearable art in Bottega’s sterling silver, cubic zirconia, glass, and resin take on the clear ring trend.