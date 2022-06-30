The fashion world is in a resin renaissance folks, otherwise known as the return of the Y2K-era hand candy currently sweeping your TikTok feed. Candy-colored resin rings have been rising in popularity over the past year, primarily those featuring bold and colorful enamels, 3D flower shapes, and rhinestone embellishments. But you’re now entering a new era of this very important micro-jewelry trend inspired by every millennial’s favorite candy. Enter: clear resin rings.
These clear baubles might not taste as sweet as Ring Pops, but they do bring a level of nostalgic playfulness to any fit, along with a cool factor that’s bound to attract compliments. (I mean, Dua Lipa loves the trend, so...) From luxury brands like Bottega Veneta to indie jewelry makers in Spain and Amazon finds that can dress your hands for less, Bustle has rounded up a list of 12 clear resin rings that are equal parts fun and chic. Pro tip: Consider matching your baubles to your mani.
