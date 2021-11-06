45 Clever Ways To Automatically Make Your Home Look So Much Better

If you’ve ever wandered around your home and wanted to make a few upgrades but weren’t entirely sure where to start, then look no further than this list of clever ways to automatically make your home look better (all of which are available on Amazon for prices that won’t break the bank). I’ve been there — when something about the paint on the walls, or the positioning of the couch, or even the hardware on the cabinets is simply not cutting it anymore. But I didn’t know quite how to begin or how much I should be spending. Should I just add a few more throw pillows to my couch? Or try hanging new wallpaper? Or maybe there should be plants somewhere in my home? As you can see, I’m not an interior designer (as much as I like to browse Instagram and pretend), so sometimes I need a little help, and I suspect that I’m not alone.

So, whether you’ve been dreaming of elegant florals, luxe textiles, and gold accents, or your heart’s set on more minimalist styles like invisible book shelves, natural baskets, and cable organizers, or your tastes lean towards something else completely, you’ll still find plenty of options here. Just keep scrolling.

1 Give Your Kitchen Or Bathroom A Makeover With These Modern Cabinet Pulls Ravinte Cabinet Handles (Set of 30) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Like jewelry for your cupboards or drawers, new cabinet pulls can make a major difference in a room. These modern stainless steel ones are 5 inches long (with a 3-inch area for grip), and they come in black, brushed brass, and satin nickel finishes. You can buy a single piece, or up to 60 at a time.

2 This Front Door Paint That Offers An Elegant, Long-Term Upgrade Modern Masters Front Door Paint Amazon $42 See On Amazon IMHO, the hardest part of painting is selecting the type and color of paint. This front door paint from Modern Masters simplifies things with a selection of 18 gorgeous colors meant precisely for your front door. Reviewers raved about how easy it is to use, and how great the results are. The best part? It dries to the touch in an hour.

3 This Peel-&-Stick Backsplash That Has The Look Of Real Tile But Takes A Fraction Of The Effort To Install Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $28 See On Amazon A new backsplash can completely transform a space, but it can also be a huge — and expensive — undertaking. With these peel-and-stick tile sheets, you can the look for less time, money, and energy. Each set comes with 10 sheets of roughly 12 square inches of tile, and there are six elegant colors to choose from.

4 These Modern House Numbers Update Your Home’s Curb Appeal NACH House Address Number Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make a great first impression with everyone from the delivery guy to your date with a set of floating house numbers. Each number comes with the necessary screws and optional floating mounts to create a unique shadow effect (they can also be mounted flat, if you prefer). This instant update to your home’s exterior goes a long way.

5 This Set Of Subtle Magnets That Refresh Your Garage Door WINSOON Garage Door Accents Amazon $12 See On Amazon These faux hardware garage magnets add character and personality to your home’s exterior with minimal cost and effort involved. Each set comes with a total of six accents, with four shaped as handles and two shaped as hinges. The magnets work with steel and steel core garage doors.

6 A Stainless Steel Paint Kit To Completely Revitalize Your Fridge & Appliances Liquid Stainless Steel Fridge Kit Amazon $55 See On Amazon Want a stainless steel fridge but don’t want to buy a new one? Try this liquid stainless steel to paint the fridge you already own; each kit comes with a base coat, top coat, two brushes, a roller and two foam roller covers, and instructions. Plus, it’s magnetic, so when you’re done, your fridge can still hold your favorite magnets. One reviewer raved, “I’m beyond thrilled with how this turned out!”

7 These Velvet Hangers For A Consistent, Streamlined Closet Zober Velvet Hangers (50 Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Switching to matching hangers makes your closet look so much better. These slim and elegant velvet hangers can hold up to 10 pounds apiece, making them a great match for even heavy coats and bulky sweaters. The velvet not only looks nice, it’s gentle on fabrics and keeps garments in place. They come in packs of 30, 50, and 100, so you can refresh your entire closet with one set.

8 This Cleaning Paste That Handles Rust, Stains & More Stardrops All Purpose Cleaning Paste Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’re allowed to have high expectations when a product calls itself a “miracle” cleaning paste, and this one is backed by over 68,000 five-star ratings. The baking soda-based, vegan formula works on hard indoor surfaces like sinks, glass, and tile, and on outdoor surfaces like concrete, patio furniture, and even grills. All you do is apply with a cloth or sponge, gently scrub, and then rinse away.

9 An Elegant Bamboo Bath Mat That’s A Step Up From That Old Towel GOBAM Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Channel spa vibes in your home bathroom with this waterproof bamboo bath mat. There are four sizes and two colors to choose from (natural wood and black), so you can find the perfect choice to complement your tub or shower. And no worries, there are attached rubber stoppers on the bottom help it stay in place.

10 A Simple Grout Pen That Makes Tired Tile Look New Again Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re stuck with grout that just doesn’t stay clean, you might want to sit down for this one. A grout pen can paint over grout, easily refreshing and restoring it. It’s available with both a narrow or wide tip, and it’s waterproof, so it’ll work on showers, floors, backsplashes, and more.

11 These Luxe Hand Towels That Will Feel Fancy Every Time You Dry Your Hands White Classic Luxury Hand Towels (Set of 6) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a soft and subtle upgrade to your bathroom or kitchen, then look no further than these plush cotton hand towels. These highly-rated towels come in sets of six, so you’re covered for multiple sinks and areas in your home, and there are 13 colors to choose from.

12 A Sleek Shower Shelf That Keeps Your Bottles & Products Tidy KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s hard to make your shower look nice when there are bottles and clutter everywhere. This two-pack of shower caddies is a great way to elevate your space; you can use them together or in separate parts of your home. They come in black and silver, and each adhesive caddy has wire shelf space and hooks for storage.

13 These Cable Management Boxes That Tame Your Charging Stations Chouky Cable Management Box (2 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tidy up the mess of cords with these cable management boxes that can store multiple chargers in stylish bamboo-lidded containers. They instantly reduce the visual clutter of tangled cables, and each 5-inch-wide box has plenty of room to house a power strip with chargers. The clasp design of each box also helps keep pets and kids out of the boxes and away from the cables.

14 A Bouquet Of Faux Flowers That Freshen Up Any Space With Zero Effort Luyue Artifical Peony Bouquet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Love fresh flowers but not the maintenance? This elegant bouquet of faux peonies can freshen up your space any time of year. You get six silky blooms with plastic stems and two buds with each bouquet. They’ll last for years, look convincingly real, and never need water.

15 These Sheer Linen Curtains That Are Both Pretty & Practical H.VERSAILTEX Sheer Curtains Amazon $32 See On Amazon For major visual impact, update a room with these sheer linen curtains and enjoy the sophisticated upgrade and visual texture they bring. With six sizes to choose from, they come in sets of two panels, and each curtain has nickel grommets along the top. Choose from a a range of 11 earth tone and neutral colors

16 These Minimalist Soap Dispensers That Come With A Coordinating Tray MaisoNovo Bamboo Soap Dispenser and Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a super cute set of soap dispensers and a matching holder, you’ll be reminded of your good taste every time you do the dishes. Each bottle holds approximately 16 ounces of liquid and waterproof labels are included so you can always tell the difference between hand soap, dish soap, or lotion.

17 A Pair Of Soft, Velvet Pillow Covers That Elevate Any Couch Or Chair Phantoscope Velvet Pillow Covers (2 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon What’s better than a cushy throw pillow? Two cushy pillows with velvet covers like these. Six different sizes and nearly 30 colors are available, including a variety of neutrals and jewel tones. Plus, each cover has a subtle hidden zipper so it stays in place, while still being easily removed for washing.

18 This Reed Diffuser That Looks Chic On Your Shelf & Smells Lovely Cocod'or Real Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unlike other air fresheners, this elegant reed diffuser includes real flowers in its display. Dried baby’s breath stems come in a different color for each of this diffuser’s 16 scents, and you have aromas like black cherry, coco peach, and garden lavender to choose from.

19 A Contemporary Faux Fig Tree For A Pop Of Greenery Anywhere You Want BESAMENATURE Artificial Fig Tree Amazon $40 See On Amazon This artificial fig tree is a classic and versatile addition to any home, adding greenery anywhere you place it. Its plastic planter is roughly 5 inches in diameter, so it’ll fit into a wide range of baskets or pots and blend right in with your decor. Fig trees are notoriously fickle plants to care for, so you’ll appreciate the absolute zero maintenance for this one.

20 This Bamboo Cheese Board That Comes With Utensils & More ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re putting together a spread for a small gathering or for your own night in, this bamboo cheese board makes for a great display. Four stainless steel cheese knives are included, and a slide-out drawer keeps them safe. Built-in indents on the sides are also a great way to hold small foods and dippers.

21 An Ultra-Fuzzy Rug That You’ll Be Tempted To Lay On Constantly Ashler Home Deco Faux Fur Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon Is it weird to want to rearrange my home so I can spend all my time on this super-soft faux fur rug? Its effect is completely luxe, and it looks great draped in front of a fireplace, next to a bed, or over a favorite chair. With 11 different shapes and sizes to choose from, it also comes in 19 different colors.

22 These Contemporary Wooden Tealight Candle Holders Homefortable Wood Candle Holders (Set of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of six wooden candle holders makes a great centerpiece or display on a bookshelf. They’re sized to comfortably hold tealight and votive candles, and the unfinished wood gives a rustic chic vibe, or you can paint, decorate, or craft with them however you see fit.

23 An Entryway Organizer That Minimalists Will Love Umbra Entryway Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon The right entryway organizer can be a total game changer, giving you a place to stash keys, mail, masks, and more. At just over 12 inches long, this one is wide enough for envelopes and magazines, and five wooden knobs underneath are perfect for hanging small necessities. All mounting hardware is included, and buyers raved at how easy it is to hang.

24 This Gold Framed Mirror So You Can Reflect On Your Great Taste FANYUSHOW Gold Framed Mirror Amazon $37 See On Amazon This charming round mirror can work over a sink, in a bedroom, on a hallway wall, and more. The unexpected round shape and gold frame make it decidedly chic. You have four sizes to choose from, ranging from 15.7 to 24 inches in diameter, and a black or gold frame. It comes with pre-installed hooks, as well as the necessary screws for hanging.

25 These Transparent Apothecary Jars That Hold Everything From Candy To Cosmetics AOZITA Apothecary Jars (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tidy up tiny bathroom necessities, like cotton swabs or bath salts, in these versatile apothecary jars for a uniform look. They’re perfect for sitting atop bathroom counters, desks, and vanities, and they really elevate the look of your space. Plus, they come with four pre-printed transparent labels, and four plain white ones that you can customize.

26 This Slim Storage Cabinet That’s Perfect For Small Bathrooms AOJEZOR Storage Cabinet Amazon $31 See On Amazon This versatile, standalone storage cabinet is not even 6 inches wide, so it’ll fit no matter how small your bathroom may be. It’s great for stashing extra rolls of toilet paper or that scrub brush that you don’t want on display. It comes in two colors (black and white), and there are three heights to choose from.

27 These Curtain Tiebacks That Clip On With Magnets 2Buyshop Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (8 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A set of magnetic curtain tiebacks keeps your windows looking luxe and requires next to no effort from you. With nine colors to choose from (including two-tone options), and sets of two, four, and eight, you can pick the set that best suits you and your space.

28 A Strip Of LED Lights That’ll Turn Your Home Into A Theater PANGTON VILLA TV Backlights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These LED light strips give you a ton of options for upgrading your home. You can line your TV or computer monitors, you can frame your bed, or even use them as holiday decor. There are 16 static colors to choose from or you can opt to fade between them for ultimate mood lighting.

29 This Cord Cover Kit That’ll Tidy Up Your Most Cluttered Corners Delamu Cord Cover Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’ve yet to find a way to make loose wires and cables look good, you may want to consider a cord cover kit. These 10 channels go right over the cables and cords, helping the blend in better with your decor and keeping them safely out of the way. Available in five neutral colors to match your walls or floor (or you can paint it), each set also provides connectors, screws, and anchors so cords stay secure and hidden.

30 A Rust-Proof Caddy That Hangs On Your Sink & Holds Your Sponge simplehuman Sink Caddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sleek and simple sponge caddy elevates sponges from your sink, and has a ventilated chamber so they air out and dry when not in use. The four suction cups and wire hanger keeps it securely in place, and the stainless steel exterior blends into any kitchen style.

31 These Elegant Cloth Napkins That Are Washable & Reusable FINGERCRAFT Dinner Cloth Napkins (12 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These elegant cotton and linen blend cloth napkins are great for everything from casual dinners to formal gatherings. They’re washable and reusable, so using them allows you to cut down your purchases of single use napkins. Even better, they come in 22 rich colors, giving you countless options and choices for decorating your table.

32 This Versatile Belly Basket You Can Fold & Use In Multiple Ways BlueMake Woven Basket Amazon $13 See On Amazon This woven belly basket can be used folded out with handles, or folded in for a classic bowl shape. It’s woven from seagrass, bringing a neutral and natural vibe to any space as storage, decor, or even as a tote for use on the go. It’s great for rounding up items in a quick decluttering session but also looks great as a plant pot.

33 A Luxe, High-Pressure Shower Head That Feels Like A Tropical Rainfall SparkPod High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon This rainfall shower head with over 20,000 five-star ratings brings the kind of refreshing, exhilarating pressure we all dream about. It’s offered in five stylish finishes, with both metallic and matte choices available, and it can be installed in just a few minutes. The angle is easy to adjust, and the rubber nozzles are easy to clean, too, so you don’t have to worry about long-term mineral buildup.

34 This Gorgeous Light Fixture That Elegantly Transforms Any Space Dellemade Modern Chandelier Amazon $50 See On Amazon With the ability to hold six bulbs, this modern chandelier makes a sleek and sophisticated statement in any room where it hangs. Each arm of the fixture comes pre-wired, and while installation may require some patience and effort on your part, buyers agree that it’s well worth it.

35 A Set Of Stainless Steel Hooks For Towels, Loofahs & More Budding Joy Towel Hooks (4 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These versatile and sleek towel hooks bring style and storage options to your bathroom — or even to your entryway if you need a new spot for keys. With two colors to choose from (black and silver), as well as the option to drill or use adhesive to hang them, all you need to do is pick the perfect spot. They’ll hold up to 16 pounds of weight.

36 This Set Of Gold Flatware For A Stunning Tablescape Berglander Stainless Steel Flatware (Set of 20) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This stainless steel, gold flatware is an instant upgrade to any table setting. With 20 pieces in each set, you get four separate five-piece settings, each with a knife, salad fork, dinner fork, teaspoon, and tablespoon. And they’re conveniently dishwasher-safe.

37 This Peel & Stick Contact Paper With A Marble Pattern practicalWs Marble Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of installing marble countertops, this peel-and-stick wallpaper gives a total refresh in a lot less time. Suitable for a variety of surfaces from countertops to walls to furniture, this contact paper is fully adhesive, and it’s removable and adjustable so you can try it out without long-term commitment.

38 A Bolder Stick-On Wallpaper For An Accent Wall Tempaper Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $35 See On Amazon This dotted peel-and-stick wallpaper is the best of both worlds; you get a cute and trendy upgrade but without the labor and effort of traditional wallpaper hanging (and without glue or residue stuck when you remove it). Create an accent wall or liven up a nook with this simple yet visually impactful pattern.

39 This Linen Tablecloth That You Can Use Inside & Out LINENLUX Striped Tablecloth Amazon $30 See On Amazon Few things transform a table or dining room like a linen tablecloth can. With a range of sizes to choose from, and 11 different colors and styles available, there are matches for those who prefer low-key and casual dining as well as more elegant settings. And it’s conveniently machine-washable.

40 These Smart Outlets That Lets You Control Your Electronics From Almost Anywhere Kasa Smart WiFi Outlets (4 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Never again wonder if you left a lamp or a curling iron turned on when you’re out and about. These smart outlets can be controlled by your phone, or even by voice if you’re home and have a smart assistant. You can set them to a schedule or manually turn them on, too.

41 These Smart Bulbs That Give You Nearly Endless Color Choices Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If white light bulbs are no longer cutting it for you, these smart light bulbs may be the upgrade you’ve been looking for. They’re energy-efficient, lasting up to 25,000 hours, and they give you a ton of color options, dimming and brightening capabilities, and more. You can control them via app, assistant, or remote control.

42 A Comfy Throw Blanket That’s Perfect For The Bed Or Couch Bedsure Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a super-soft chenille texture, cute tassels, and six elegant colors to choose from, this throw blanket will fit in perfectly to your bedroom or living room. The acrylic blend is durable and wrinkle-resistant, and it’s machine-washable.

43 This Tufted Duvet That’s Equal Parts Cute & Comfortable Andency Tufted Duvet Cover Amazon $42 See On Amazon This charming tufted dot duvet cover is an excellent upgrade to a bedroom. The soft microfiber cover includes a zipper closure and corner ties so bedding stays in place (and you stay comfortable). It’s available in twin through king sizes, and in both white and grey.

44 A Magnetic Knife Holder That Frees Up Counter Space & Keeps You Organized Modern Innovations Magnetic Utensil Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your bulky knife block will be a thing of the past when you have this hanging magnetic utensil holder. Knives and other metal tools will cling right to it, staying visible without cluttering up drawers or counters. It’s 10 inches long so a variety of utensils and pieces can fit, plus your necessary mountain hardware is included, too.