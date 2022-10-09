Clothing Under $35 On Amazon That Looks Effing Amazing

While there are plenty of times I’d rather just throw on sweatpants and a comfy tee, I never regret getting dressed up for the day. Picking out an outfit that looks good makes me feel good. I know I’m not alone — even scientific research suggests that your clothes can boost your mood and confidence levels. Finding clothing that looks amazing on everyone doesn’t have to be a chore, either. Below, I’ve rounded up tons of cute styles you can reach for on the regular.

From a pair of cult-favorite straight-leg jeans to a long-sleeve satin blouse you can dress up or down, these wardrobe essentials are versatile and chic. You can instantly elevate any outfit with timeless accessories, like this wide-brim felt hat or a set of stacked knuckle rings. Plus, these stylish clothes are all under $35, so you don’t need to break the bank to update your closet.

1 This Crew-Neck Tee With Adorable Ruched Sleeves Amazon Essentials Twist Crew-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple crew-neck tee is elevated by the addition of ruched sleeves with just the right amount of “puff.” Available in spotted patterns as well as bold solid hues, the soft, stretchy top adds an elegant look to a pair of high-waisted jeans or cutoff shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 11

2 A Drapey Shawl With A Classic Houndstooth Pattern VIMPUNEC Fringed Shawl Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfect for everything from pumpkin patch visits to airplane trips, this soft, drapey shawl adds a light layer of warmth to any outfit. Complete with a houndstooth pattern and fringe on the edges, the oversized garment is a lovely, versatile statement piece. “I’m stunned by how lovely this is!!! It’s sooo soft- like your favorite fleece blanket!” one reviewer raved. Available colors and patterns: 8

3 The Wrap-Front Dress That Comes In Jewel Tones & Patterns WEACZZY Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cinching at the waist before flowing down to the knee-length hem, this wrap-front dress lends itself to cocktail parties, bridal showers, and date nights. Available in long- and short-sleeve styles, the soft rayon dress lays smooth against your body. Choose from dozens of rich jewel tones and gorgeous floral prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 45

4 This Square-Neck Sports Bra With A Strappy Back Romansong Criss-Cross Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from moisture-wicking nylon and stretchy spandex, this square-neck sports bra provides compressive support. But it doesn’t just feel good on your body — it also looks super elegant, thanks to the strappy design in the back. Available in a variety of soft, natural hues, this top is ideal for jogging, pilates, and gym workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

5 These Stretchy Knit Jeggings That Are Oh-So Soft Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $15 See On Amazon Complete with belt loops and a pair of functional back pockets, these soft, flexible pull-on jeggings can easily stand in for an uncomfy pair of trousers at the office. “I love that these pants can look work casual and still feel so comfortable. The stretch is great,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large (Regular, Tall & Short Sizes Available)

Available colors and patterns: 17

6 A Satin Blouse With A Gorgeous Shimmer SOLY HUX Satin Button-Down Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a beautiful, subtle sheen, this satin shirt gives any outfit a sophisticated edge. The button-down blouse has a slightly baggy fit throughout — tuck it into a pencil skirt, or wear it loose with a pair of wide-leg trousers. No matter how you style it, you’ll look effortlessly chic. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 37

7 The Wide-Brim Hat That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Lisianthus Classic Felt Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of lightweight felt with a faux leather band, this wide-brim hat gives a chic touch to any outfit you pair it with. Add it to a maxi dress, a jumpsuit, or a tee-and-jeans combo — the options are truly endless. Besides versatile neutrals, it’s also available in every color of the rainbow, so you can sport your signature shade wherever you go. Available colors: 28

8 This Classic Jean Jacket That’s Versatile & Cute Hollywood Star Fashion Jean Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon A classic jean jacket definitely qualifies as a wardrobe staple. With front chest pockets and a button-down closure, this jacket has an effortlessly cool vibe. Wear it over a sundress, or pair it with denim of a different color for an eclectic look. Choose from a spectrum of light, dark, white, and black washes. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

9 These Faux Leather Slides That Are Super Comfy For Walking Adokoo Slip-On Faux Leather Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon With soft padded insoles and durable rubber outsoles, these slip-on sneakers are incredibly comfortable. The faux leather uppers give the slides a modern, sophisticated look, while the elastic side panels make it easy to pull them on and off. “These slip-on shoes are just too cute. I put them on this morning and have worn them all day in comfort,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 14

10 A Sophisticated Pencil Skirt Made Of Soft Faux Leather Hanna Nikole Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Depending on how you style it, you can wear this faux leather pencil skirt to the office or to a cocktail bar. Featuring a chic bow-tie detail at the waist, the butter-soft skirt hugs your body without feeling too tight. Add a mock-neck top or a sleeveless blouse for a stylish look. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors and styles: 8

11 This Chunky Pullover Sweater That’s Cozy & Warm BerryGo Knit Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon When the weather gets chilly, you’ll want to throw on this chunky knit sweater. With roomy sleeves, the pullover keeps you warm while also looking so cute with a pair of jeans and boots. In addition to solid-colored options, there are plenty of unique color-block styles to pick from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 38

12 A Delicate Choker Necklace With A Paper Clip Chain Aobei Pearl 18-Karat Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace Amazon $16 See On Amazon Plated in 18-karat gold, this delicate choker necklace adds a sweet touch to any outfit. The paper clip chain gently hugs your neck, while a small pearl charm highlights the center. “A great simple necklace. I’ve slept with it and showered with it and it still looks like the first time I got it,” wrote one reviewer. Available styles: 14

13 This Stretchy Bodysuit With A Chic Square Neckline JUEYUN Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bodysuits are great for layering because they’ll never come untucked from your pants or skirt. Featuring a chic square neckline, this stretchy one-piece goes with pretty much everything in your wardrobe. There are so many colors available — ranging from gray to green to burgundy — in both long- and short-sleeve options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

14 These Cross-Waist Leggings That Move With Your Body ODODOS Cross-Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-stretchy fabric that moves with your body, these cross-waist leggings are ideal for all sorts of activities including yoga, pilates, or simply lounging around at home. They come in a dizzying array of colors, patterns, and lengths (seriously, there are over 100 options to pick from), so you can find just the right pair for you. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 100+

15 A Pair Of High-Waisted Trousers You Can Dress Up Or Down Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in bold, unique colors as well as subtle neutral shades, these high-waisted pull-on pants can easily transition from the office to happy hour. It’s all about how you style them — add a blouse and a blazer for a work-ready ensemble, then swap out them out for a crop top and dark denim jacket to create a more laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

16 The Mock-Neck Top With Charming Polka-Dotted Sleeves Blooming Jelly Mesh Mock-Neck Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon The transparent mesh sleeves on this mock-neck top are covered in a delicate Swiss dot pattern, adding a touch of whimsy to the otherwise simple garment. Securing at the base of the neck with a keyhole closure, the elegant blouse is formfitting without being too tight. Tuck it into a pair of jeans, trousers, or skirt for a sweet, chic look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

17 This Preppy Sweater Vest That’s A Great Layering Piece Gihuo V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just throw on this V-neck sweater vest over a collared button-down shirt for a preppy-chic look that’s perfect for chilly weather. Made from 100% cotton, the cable-knit vest is super soft and cozy. Contrasting stripes along the neckline, shoulders, and hem tie the garment together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 13

18 Some Faux Suede Loafers That Are Versatile & Timeless Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with a sophisticated pointed toe, these loafer flats instantly elevate any outfit. With soft faux suede uppers and genuine leather inner lining, the shoes look good and feel good — making them ideal for the office or a date night. “Literally the most comfortable pair of loafers that I’ve ever purchased,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors and patterns: 12

19 A Retro-Inspired Mini Skirt That Flares Out From The Waist Made By Johnny Stretchy Flared Mini Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sitting high on the waist and flaring out to an above-the-knee hem, this mini skirt is cute in a retro-inspired way. It comes in a wide array of vibrant colors and charming polka-dotted patterns, as well as versatile neutrals such as beige, white, and black. Add a mock-neck top or camisole for a playful look you can dance the night away in. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

20 This Ribbed T-Shirt With A Sophisticated Mock Neckline The Drop Mock-Neck Ribbed T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The neckline on this ribbed T-shirt sits higher than a crew-neck, but lower than a turtleneck. It’s perfect for those days of transitional weather, where it’s not too hot and not too cold. Made out of a stretchy, smooth blend of rayon and spandex, the top has a slightly loose fit throughout the shoulders and torso. Tuck it in to your jeans or trousers for a sophisticated look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

21 The Cozy Pashmina With A Chic Fringed Trim RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon With the softness of cashmere (at just a fraction of the price), this pashmina will keep you warm while dining outside or attending a festival in chilly weather. It has long fringe at the hem, adding an extra chic element. Choose from warm neutral tones as well as eye-catching pinks, oranges, and purples. Available colors: 32

22 A Swingy Turtleneck Dress For Chilly Weather KEEDONE Turtleneck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Featuring long sleeves and a turtleneck, this flowy mini dress was practically made for chilly weather excursions. Add a pair of tights, knee-high boots, and a wide-brim hat for a stylish ensemble — and you can skip the scarf, as the high neck will keep you plenty warm. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

23 This Sweat-Wicking Yoga Top With A Cool Open Back Pinspark Open-Back Yoga Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Soft and sweat-wicking, this yoga top features an open racerback design that allows for plenty of airflow. It has roomy sleeves and a loose scoop neck, falling down to a curved hem. Pair it with your favorite leggings for a comfy outfit that’s perfect for stretching, running errands, and lounging at home. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

24 These Fierce Faux Leather Leggings For A Night Out On The Town Leggings Depot High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon These faux leather leggings are stretchy and butter-soft, hugging your legs from the waist down to the ankle. Available in classic black as well as red, gray, and dark green, the pants add a slightly edgy vibe to any crop top or tank top. Throw on your high heels, and you’ve got a fierce look that’s ready for a night out on the town. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

25 A High-Neck Chiffon Blouse With A Beautiful Floral Print Floerns High-Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $30 See Of Amazon Here’s a simple way to incorporate a floral print into your wardrobe — a chiffon blouse with an elegant high neck. Featuring a keyhole closure in the back, the charming top has a loose fit throughout the torso. The sleeves cinch in at the wrists, creating a slightly billowy look. There are tons of floral prints to pick from in a wide range of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 38

26 Some Pearl Hair Claws That Are So Pretty & Elegant Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claws (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Adorned with faux pearls of different sizes, these claw clips are a wallet-friendly way to create elegant hairstyles that don’t take too much effort. You get four clips in a set, each with a different length. Use the smaller clip to pull back pieces of hair from your face, or allow the larger clip to hold all of your hair in an updo.

27 This Shaggy Fleece Jacket That’s Cool & On-Trend Comeon Shaggy Fleece Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Piled high with shaggy fleece, this warm zip-up jacket makes for a cool piece of streetwear. Available in so many colors as well as chunky plaid prints, the jacket is perfect for layering over jeans and a T-shirt or a crop top and leggings. “It is so very cozy, soft and warm, I want to sleep in this thing!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

28 A Pair Of Simple Ballet Flats With Cushy Memory Foam Insoles Feversole Macaroon Memory Foam Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simple and sophisticated, these ballet flats can be worn with so many things. With polished faux leather uppers and bow details, the shoes have a sweet, elegant look — and since they have memory foam insoles, they’re just as comfy as they are cute. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors and patterns: 43

29 The Button-Down Midi Skirt With A Stylish Paper Bag Waist Naggoo High-Waisted Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon While we love the paper bag waist style on trousers, it looks equally as chic on this button-down midi skirt. Designed with two side pockets, the skirt can hold your small essentials while you’re out and about — so you don’t have to carry a purse. Simply add a crop top or camisole for an effortlessly stylish outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

30 This Roomy Knit Sweater With Extra-Long Sleeves Fekermia Chunky Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon With extra-long sleeves and a slouchy, oversize fit, this cable-knit sweater will be all you’ll want to cuddle up in when the weather gets cooler. Pair it with some ripped jeans and ankle boots for a cozy yet chic outfit. You can even dress it up with dark wash denim, heels, and a necklace. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

31 Some Stacked Knuckle Rings That Add Some Glam To Any Outfit FAXHION Gold Knuckle Rings Set (7 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Simple jewelry, like this stack of knuckle rings, instantly elevate whatever outfit you’re wearing. From a jeans-and-tee combo to a flowy maxi dress, these rings can be added to just about any ensemble. There are gold, silver, and black finish options, so you can pick the set that suits your taste the best. Available colors: 7

32 A Wrap-Front Bodysuit You Can Style So Many Ways WDIRARA Deep V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a subtle wrap-front design and a slightly drapey fit, this long-sleeve bodysuit can be worn with all sorts of bottoms including jeans, shorts, trousers, and pencil skirts. The fabric is smooth and silky against your skin, and you can choose from a range of colors as well as designs with lace sleeves or pearl studs. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 41

33 The Zip-Up Jacket With Built-In Thumb Holes Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cute and functional, this zip-up jacket is a fantastic piece of activewear. The fabric is moisture-wicking and lightweight, providing a thin layer of warmth without adding any bulkiness. It has a high neck that adds extra protection against wind, as well as thumbholes that provide coverage for your hands on chilly days. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

34 These Straight-Leg Jeans With A No-Gap Waistband Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $21 See On Amazon With the high-quality construction and attention to detail we’ve come to expect from Levi Strauss denim, these straight-leg jeans will quickly earn a place in your regular wardrobe rotation. Available in five different washes, the denim pants have the perfect amount of stretch and are designed with a contoured, no-gap waistband. “They came right up, look exactly like any great fitting pair of Levi's, and feel wonderful!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Regular, Short & Long Sizes Available)

Available colors: 5

35 This Fit & Flare Blouse With A Unique Neck Cutout LALAGEN Flare Peplum Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for a top that’s truly unique? Then you’ll likely love this peplum blouse with a fit-and-flare design. A window cutout detail at the neck adds an extra bit of intrigue. Pair it with skinny jeans or leggings for a bold look that’s perfect for a cocktail party or dinner with friends. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

36 A Crocheted Beanie You’ll Want In Every Color Nollia Soft Knit Slouchy Beanie Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of lightweight yet cozy yarn, this slouchy crocheted beanie is such a chic cool-weather accessory that you’ll get tons of use out of. At such a wallet-friendly price, may even want to snag a few different hues — it comes in every color of the rainbow, as well as a variety of neutral shades. Available colors: 21

37 The Sleeveless Cardigan That Flows Down To Your Knees IN'VOLAND Sleeveless Cardigan Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can dress up a simple tank top and jeans outfit by layering them with this sleeveless cardigan. It flows from the shoulders all the way down to your knees, creating plenty of movement as you walk. “I really enjoyed how bright and flowy this top is. I can wear in the summer and winter,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 12

38 These Stylish Chelsea Boots That Are Perfect For Rainy Days Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $28 See On Amazon Rain boots don’t have to be clunky or boring. These Chelsea-style boots are fully waterproof, with matte PVC uppers and anti-skid rubber outsoles. Elastic panels on either side make them easy to slip on and off. Besides classic black, the boots are available in shades such as olive green, bright yellow, and metallic blue. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 15

39 Some Chunky Hoop Earrings That Go With Any Outfit PAVOI Lightweight Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Hoop earrings will never go out of style, and this 14-karat gold-plated pair is oh-so versatile. Available in four sizes and three different finishes, the chunky hoops look great with casual and formal ensembles alike. The stainless steel posts are non-irritating — several reviewers have commented that they’re great for sensitive ears. Available sizes: 20 millimeters, 30 millimeters, 40 millimeters, 50 millimeters

Available colors: Rose Gold, White Gold, Yellow Gold

40 A Comfy Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline PRETTYGARDEN Casual Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you don’t feel like putting a whole outfit together, just toss on this long-sleeve jumpsuit. With an off-the-shoulder neckline and an elastic waistband, the comfy one-piece strikes the perfect balance between laid-back and cute. You can dress it up with heels, or down with sneakers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

41 This Plaid Vest With A Dramatic Lapel Collar Vemubapis Buffalo Plaid Sleeveless Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a buffalo check pattern, this oversized vest keeps you cozy on breezy days. The dramatic lapel collar runs all the way down to the waist, where roomy side pockets provide a warm spot for your hands. Wear it with a long-sleeve shirt and skinny jeans for a relaxed look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

42 The Cross-Back Sports Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you’re working out, the last thing you want to worry about is your sports bra. Made from a smooth, moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, this sports bra offers tons of support without digging into your skin. A criss-cross detail in the back allows for extra ventilation while boosting the bra’s cute factor. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

43 A Faux Leather Tote Bag That Comes In Over 100 Colors Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perhaps the hardest part of buying this wallet-friendly faux leather tote bag? Picking from among the more than 100 color options. From matcha green to rose pink to charcoal gray, you’ll find this bag comes in just about every shade imaginable. The roomy bag features a magnetic closure at the top and a small pocket inside for keys or a wallet. Available sizes: Small, Large

Available colors: 100+

44 This Eclectic Set Of Chain Bracelets You Can Stack Or Wear Separately Fxmimior Dainty Chain Bracelets Set (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You get four chain bracelets in this budget-friendly set, giving you the opportunity to stack them on one wrist or wear them separately. Each one is also adjustable with a clasp closure, so you can control how tightly they fit. Choose from a lustrous gold or sleek silver finish. Available colors: Gold, Silver