You Won't Believe You Can Get These Trendy Clothes For Under $35 On Amazon

You may want to sit down for this: chic doesn’t have to mean pricey. Case in point are these trendy pieces from Amazon, which are all under $35. You can find everything from versatile mix-and-match options like tops, layering pieces, and pants, to dresses and rompers that make a complete outfit all on their own. Whether you’re looking for an extensive closet refresh or you want to add just a piece or two to get through the season, there are some amazing options right just a few clicks and taps away.

Be warned though — these clothes are so cute, and their prices are so good that you’ll be tempted in multiple ways. Speaking of which, if anyone needs me, I’ll just be over here, trying to justify owning multiple pairs of drawstring pants and peplum tops.

1 This Short, Swingy V-Neck Dress With A Wrap Front Relipop V Neck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like your outfits somewhere between very cute and super cute, then this v-neck wrap dress is for you. The ruffled hem and fluttery sleeves give it a flirty vibe, and you’ll love pairing it with sandals or tennies for day wear, or dressing it up with heels and statement earrings for a night out. Available colors and styles: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Charming Romper With Spaghetti Straps & A Skort Bottom Jeanewpole1 Wide Leg Romper Amazon $34 See On Amazon This wide-leg romper feels like instant summer. With adjustable spaghetti straps that tie into bows, and a loose, wide-leg short bottom that flares like a skirt, you can zip it on in the morning and be ready for a full day in the sun. Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Versatile Button-Up With Summery Short Sleeves Atnlewhi Button Down Collared Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon The classic shape and style of this short-sleeved button-down will ensure its spot in your closet for years to come. It’s stretchy, lightweight, and breathable, according to happy buyers. One even said, “It's thin enough that I can wear it in desert summers without being uncomfortable, but it also isn't see-through.” Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Chic Blouse With Drawstrings That Look Great Tied Or Untied Dokotoo V Neck Blouse Amazonl $22 See On Amazon This v-neck blouse has low-key drawstrings and a loose neckline that make it easy to style in multiple ways; tuck it in for a polished look, wear it loose for a relaxed vibe, or even tie it for a work-appropriate blouse look. It comes with either short- or long sleeves, and among the styles and patterns you’ll find solids, florals, and botanical prints. Available colors and styles: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 These Fashionable, Flowy High-Waist Pants With Functional Pockets ECOWISH Cotton Wide Leg Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon You had me at cotton wide-leg pants. Available in full-length and ankle-length cuts, each pair comes with a matching tie belt that fits over the stretchy high waist. Wear it with a sleek blouse, knot a graphic tee, or slip on a crop top and enjoy maximum comfort and style. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 This Light, Airy Sundress With T-Shirt Length Sleeves Shiaili Flowy Shift Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This easy breezy shift dress has a satisfyingly swishy skirt made of soft rayon material, and a subtle button so you can adjust the neckline. It’s versatile, too; pop it on with white tennies and a jean jacket in the spring or summer, or slip it over a pair of leggings and booties for a fall-friendly look. Available colors and styles: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

7 A Tiered Sundress With A V-Neck & Button Detailing MITILLY V Neck Button Down Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Capture everything good about the ‘90s with this button-down sundress. The tank-style top, v-neckline, and flared skirt make for a winning combo that’s perfect for brunch, a farmer’s market, or a casual stroll through your favorite flower patch. With a rainbow of solid colors, stripes, and floral prints available (including sunflowers), you’ll be tempted to get multiple versions. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Ruffled Crop Top With Puffy Sleeves & Tie Back LYANEAR Ruffle Short Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like your shirts fun and flirty, look no further than this short-sleeved crop top. The elastic sleeves can be worn on- or off-shoulder, and the adjustable tie gives you options for styling the back. One buyer raved, “In LOVE with this top! ... I received so many compliments, and loved how comfortable it is to wear, and how it matches with many different outfits.” Available colors and styles: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Lacy V-Neck With A Relaxed, Comfy Fit KINLONSAIR Lace V Neck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This v-neck blouse has the low-key vibe of a slouchy tee, but the lace decoration gives it an extra pop of polish. Choose from white or black lace detailing and rest assured that it’s not scratchy — buyers gave it high marks for comfort with extra praise for how soft the lace is. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 These Classic Yet Contemporary Linen Blend Pants with A Drawstring Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These drawstring linen and cotton blend pants give you the comfort of lounge pants with the polish of real pants. Side and back pockets add to their practicality, while the high elastic waistband and wide leg cut makes them easy to move and to style. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

11 A Strapless Crop Top With A Chic Twisted Knot At The Bust ISZPLUSH Strapless Knit Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this strapless knit crop top in your closet, you’ll be eager for sunny days. The sweetheart neckline and twisted knot detailing at the bust give it charm, and you’ll love wearing it on its own with jeans, under an open flannel with shorts, or pairing it with and boxy blazer and slacks. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

12 An Elegant, Elastic-Waist Maxi Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll get maximum wear out of this chiffon maxi skirt. It’s light and breezy, with floral and animal print patterns to choose from. The high waist and floor-length cut make it versatile to wear from spring through early fall — just swap the sandals and cami for a jean jacket and booties, and you’ll be good to go. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Luxe Button-Down Shirt That Doubles As A Swimsuit Coverup Zoye Chen Beachwear Button Down Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you like your beachwear to be timeless and tied, this button down shirt is for you. Knot it for classically casual look, button it for business-inspired style, or wear it loose and open for carefree comfort. A front chest pocket, plus sleeves that are easy to roll and cuff complete the look. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Tiered Ruffle Skirt That’s The Perfect ‘90’s Throwback Piece Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This ruffled skirt will have you channeling Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone in all their ‘90s glory. The delicate floral prints, tiered ruffles, and high, elastic waistband, make it pretty and practical — pull it on, top it with your favorite tee, blouse, button-up, or cami, and take on the day. Available colors and styles: 44

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 A Casually Cool Tank Dress With Swing & Stretch Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tank swing dress strikes the balance between simple and sporty. Thanks to the sleeveless cut, relaxed fit, and scoop neck, you’ll feel just as comfortable lounging in it at home as you will wearing it to coffee with a friend. It’s great on its own with sandals, or with a belt, cardigan, and leggings on cooler days. Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

16 These Versatile Gold-Plated Earrings That Go With Literally Everything 17KM Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These gold-plated hoop earrings are like the little black dress of your jewelry collection; they’re pretty, practical, can be worn anywhere, and they never go out of style. Choose a single set or a pack of up to six pairs. Black, rose gold, and silver colored styles are available, and they promise to be hypoallergenic, too. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: One size

17 This Fitted & Flared Smocked Blouse With Ruffle Details GRACE KARIN Smocked Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This peplum-style shirred blouse is part now/part nostalgia. The ruffled square neckline, smocked bodice, and flared hem feel flirty and fun, and the blousy sleeves can be worn on or off your shoulders. One happy buyer said, “This top is super cute and fits true to size. The material is wonderful ... Perfect to take on vacation and throw in a suitcase.” Available colors and styles: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These High-Waist Biker Shorts With Pockets That You Can Layer Or Wear On Their Own BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once you have these high-waist biker shorts in your wardrobe, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. Great for adding a sporty layer under a casual dress or skirt, or wearing on their own during a run or workout, you’ll also appreciate the banded waistband, practical pockets, and length options. No surprise that they’re best-sellers. Available colors and styles: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 A Flowy V-Neck Top With A Gathered, Faux Wrap Waist Romwe Deep V Neck Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazonl Warning: there’s a high chance that v-neck blouse takes the top spot as your next favorite shirt. The fitted waist, fluttery sleeves, and deep v-neckline can be dressed up with pencil pants or a slim skirt, or dressed it down with distressed jeans or shorts — and it’s equally chic either way. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

20 A Chic Chiffon Blouse With A Matching Tie Belt Milumia Belted Chiffon Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon What’s better than an elegant chiffon blouse? An elegant chiffon blouse with a matching tie belt. Add in a gorgeous floral pattern and loose batwing sleeves, and you have the makings of a must-have. Style it with jeans, leggings, or slacks, and be ready to hear compliments galore. Available colors and styles: 1

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

21 This Effortlessly Stylish V-Neck Dress With A Fit & Flare Cut Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this casually cool v-neck dress as soon as it comes out of the wash. The fitted waist and flared hem bring the style and comfort, while the v-neck, short sleeves, and jersey fabric make it easy to move. Wear it for shopping, happy hour, or a day at the beach. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

22 A Square Neck Tee That’s Sophisticated & Sleek MANGOPOP Square Neck T Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you want the sleek fit of a bodysuit but don’t want to fuss with the bottom half, this sleek square neck tee will do the trick. Buyers rave about the stretchy and thick material, and the stylish cut of this top. Choose between short and long sleeves, and among trendy brights, earth tones, and neutral colors. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 This Adorable Puffy Sleeve Blouse With A Ruffled Collar Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon The ruffle decoration at the neck of this puff sleeve blouse is a sweet yet simple addition that will make this your new favorite top. The plethora of patterns — including lots of florals, gingham, hearts, and more — also give it a vintage vibe, and you’ll reach for it on the days you’re feeling boho, country chic, or even preppy. Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Menswear-Inspired Shorts Set You Can Lounge In For Days Fixmatti Outfit Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This outfit set is equal parts pajamas, lounge wear, and chic separates that you can wear out and about. The breathable material keeps it comfortable and versatile, so you can knot the top for a fitted look, wear it loose and airy as a swimsuit cover-up, or layer it with a cami for an easy day at home. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This One-Shoulder Crop Top With A Knotted Hem WEEPINLEE One Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The aughts are back in all their one-shoulder glory, and this knotted crop top is a great addition to the trend. With a stylish silhouette and tie at the hem, you’ll feel like you’re stepping out on vacation when you wear it, and you’ll love pairing it with a maxi skirt, high-waist shorts, and your favorite jeans. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 A Midi Wrap Skirt With A High Waist & Matching Tie Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This versatile and elegant midi-length wrap skirt can be worn to weddings, the beach, and everywhere in between. It’s a true wrap skirt and has inside buttons to keep it fastened. One reviewer gushed, “This skirt is more comfortable than my athleisure wear and makes me look like I have my life together when I feel lazy!” Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 These Cork Sandals That Are Super Comfy & Rival Name Brands CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pair of classic cork sandals will get you through the entire summer and then some. Slide them on for everything from a long walk with your dog, to a full day of shopping and errands, to a low key stroll through your neighborhood, and enjoy their versatility and comfy 1.25-inch sole. The best part? They go with everything. Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: 6 — 13

28 This 4-Pack Of Cropped Tanks For Workouts, Layering & Relaxing Boao Racerback Crop Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These highly rated racerback cropped tank tops are your next wardrobe staple. They’re stretchy, sporty, and you can wear them with everything from a maxi skirt to jeans to yoga pants. Each pack of four comes with practical and pretty color options, or you can go for a pack of basics in all white or all black. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: Small — Large

29 A Tank-Style Maxi Dress That Will Have You Feeling Instantly Polished Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Few things are as effortlessly chic as a maxi dress. With this version, the sleeveless scoop neck cut and floor-length hem are a winning combination. One happy buyer with multiple colors raved, “Amazon designers NAILED it with this cute maxi dress.” Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Ruffled Blouse With A Sophisticated Square Neckline Floerns Square Neck Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ruffles at the collar and cuffs, button closure, and delicate details at the neckline? Yes, please. Add in elbow-length sleeves and a slim-fitting silhouette, and this square neck blouse has a delightfully vintage vibe. Buyers advise that it runs small, so you may want to size up. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 A Slim-Fitting Square Neck Top With Button Decoration Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon How many square neckline tops is too many square neckline tops? With puffy bell sleeves, a slim silhouette and — yep — square neckline, you’ll make room for this top no matter how full your closet is. Opt for a plain front or one with a line of buttons down the center for added detail. Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

32 These Cropped Flared Pants With Practical Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only are these flare crop pants stretchy and breathable, but they feature a wide waistband for comfort and control and — the best part — practical pockets, too. Designed with workouts and yoga in mind, they’re all-around versatile athleisure wear for any day of the week (dibs on the vintage purple color). Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Scalloped Skirt Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an excuse to schedule a photo shoot this summer — this off-the-shoulder dress is it. The loose sleeves give you extra coverage, while patterned cutout design at the scalloped hem is summery and stylish (exactly what you’re looking for in your next insta). Available colors and styles: 24

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

34 This Relaxed Romper With Flowy Sleeves & Contemporary Details Utyful V Neck Chiffon Romper Amazon $32 See On Amazon Chic and stylish, this chiffon romper has a keyhole back and comes in multiple styles. The hardest part will be choosing either v-neck or crew neck, and with or without a peplum-style flare at the waist. “This jumper is great!” one buyer raved. “It's very light and airy, and the open back keeps you very cool.” Buyers note that it runs small, so plan accordingly. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Minidress With A Faux Wrap Bodice & Ruffled Hem PRETTYGARDEN Ruffle Hem Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The sporty stripes and drawstring waist of this v-neck minidress give it a preppy vibe, so don’t be surprised if you find a little extra pep in your step when you wear it. The pleated skirt and ruffled hem give it extra pizzazz, too — it’ll be perfect for your next vacation or staycation. Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 A Sporty Skort That Can Be Worn On Or Off The Court BALEAF Athletic Skort Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even if you’ve never picked up a tennis racket, you’ll still love this pleated athletic skort. Features like a wide and high waistband, built-in mesh shorts, and hidden pockets will have you feeling like a winner when you wear it (heads-up that one pocket is meant for tennis balls and opens at the bottom). Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 This Lace-Trim Top That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee Romwe Lace Trim Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Trendy and fresh, this lace trim blouse can be worn with your favorite jeans or shorts for an easy breezy vibe, or tucked into a pencil skirt for your next morning meeting or dinner date. You’ll especially love the loose-but-not-boxy cut, and airy sleeves. One buyer gushed, “My favorite! A true wardrobe staple for all seasons.” Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 These Low-Key, Low-Top Sneakers That Pass For Name Brands ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you want the timeless appeal of a certain brand of tennies without the price tag, this low top canvas sneaker will fit the bill. They’re casual and classic, and go with everything from jeans or joggers to a maxi skirt or sundress. Plus, you’ll find a variety of bold prints and patterns among the many style choices. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 11

39 A Super Soft Textured Tank To Wear Anywhere Dellytop Waffle Knit Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s a reason that waffle-knit is used for everything from towels to baby blankets: it’s super soft and cozy. This knit tank top is no exception. The split v-neckline and relaxed cut are stylish enough to wear on their own, or it’s great for layering under a sweater or comfy cardigan, too. Opt for solid colors, or color block stripes. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large