You Won't Believe You Can Get These Trendy Clothes For Under $35 On Amazon

You may want to sit down for this: chic doesn’t have to mean pricey. Case in point are these trendy pieces from Amazon, which are all under $35. You can find everything from versatile mix-and-match options like tops, layering pieces, and pants, to dresses and rompers that make a complete outfit all on their own. Whether you’re looking for an extensive closet refresh or you want to add just a piece or two to get through the season, there are some amazing options right just a few clicks and taps away.
Be warned though — these clothes are so cute, and their prices are so good that you’ll be tempted in multiple ways. Speaking of which, if anyone needs me, I’ll just be over here, trying to justify owning multiple pairs of drawstring pants and peplum tops.
1 This Short, Swingy V-Neck Dress With A Wrap Front
If you like your outfits somewhere between
very cute and super cute, then this v-neck wrap dress is for you. The ruffled hem and fluttery sleeves give it a flirty vibe, and you’ll love pairing it with sandals or tennies for day wear, or dressing it up with heels and statement earrings for a night out. Available colors and styles: 31 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 2 A Charming Romper With Spaghetti Straps & A Skort Bottom
This
wide-leg romper feels like instant summer. With adjustable spaghetti straps that tie into bows, and a loose, wide-leg short bottom that flares like a skirt, you can zip it on in the morning and be ready for a full day in the sun. Available colors and styles: 11 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 3 This Versatile Button-Up With Summery Short Sleeves
The classic shape and style of this
short-sleeved button-down will ensure its spot in your closet for years to come. It’s stretchy, lightweight, and breathable, according to happy buyers. One even said, “It's thin enough that I can wear it in desert summers without being uncomfortable, but it also isn't see-through.” Available colors and styles: 19 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 4 A Chic Blouse With Drawstrings That Look Great Tied Or Untied
This
v-neck blouse has low-key drawstrings and a loose neckline that make it easy to style in multiple ways; tuck it in for a polished look, wear it loose for a relaxed vibe, or even tie it for a work-appropriate blouse look. It comes with either short- or long sleeves, and among the styles and patterns you’ll find solids, florals, and botanical prints. Available colors and styles: 38 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 5 These Fashionable, Flowy High-Waist Pants With Functional Pockets
You had me at
cotton wide-leg pants. Available in full-length and ankle-length cuts, each pair comes with a matching tie belt that fits over the stretchy high waist. Wear it with a sleek blouse, knot a graphic tee, or slip on a crop top and enjoy maximum comfort and style. Available colors and styles: 18 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 6 This Light, Airy Sundress With T-Shirt Length Sleeves
This easy breezy
shift dress has a satisfyingly swishy skirt made of soft rayon material, and a subtle button so you can adjust the neckline. It’s versatile, too; pop it on with white tennies and a jean jacket in the spring or summer, or slip it over a pair of leggings and booties for a fall-friendly look. Available colors and styles: 2 Available sizes: 1X — 4X 7 A Tiered Sundress With A V-Neck & Button Detailing
Capture everything good about the ‘90s with this
button-down sundress. The tank-style top, v-neckline, and flared skirt make for a winning combo that’s perfect for brunch, a farmer’s market, or a casual stroll through your favorite flower patch. With a rainbow of solid colors, stripes, and floral prints available (including sunflowers), you’ll be tempted to get multiple versions. Available colors and styles: 27 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 8 This Ruffled Crop Top With Puffy Sleeves & Tie Back
If you like your shirts fun and flirty, look no further than this
short-sleeved crop top. The elastic sleeves can be worn on- or off-shoulder, and the adjustable tie gives you options for styling the back. One buyer raved, “In LOVE with this top! ... I received so many compliments, and loved how comfortable it is to wear, and how it matches with many different outfits.” Available colors and styles: 36 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 9 A Lacy V-Neck With A Relaxed, Comfy Fit
This
v-neck blouse has the low-key vibe of a slouchy tee, but the lace decoration gives it an extra pop of polish. Choose from white or black lace detailing and rest assured that it’s not scratchy — buyers gave it high marks for comfort with extra praise for how soft the lace is. Available colors and styles: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 10 These Classic Yet Contemporary Linen Blend Pants with A Drawstring
These
drawstring linen and cotton blend pants give you the comfort of lounge pants with the polish of real pants. Side and back pockets add to their practicality, while the high elastic waistband and wide leg cut makes them easy to move and to style. Available colors and styles: 12 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 11 A Strapless Crop Top With A Chic Twisted Knot At The Bust
With this
strapless knit crop top in your closet, you’ll be eager for sunny days. The sweetheart neckline and twisted knot detailing at the bust give it charm, and you’ll love wearing it on its own with jeans, under an open flannel with shorts, or pairing it with and boxy blazer and slacks. Available colors and styles: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — Large 12 An Elegant, Elastic-Waist Maxi Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down
You’ll get maximum wear out of this
chiffon maxi skirt. It’s light and breezy, with floral and animal print patterns to choose from. The high waist and floor-length cut make it versatile to wear from spring through early fall — just swap the sandals and cami for a jean jacket and booties, and you’ll be good to go. Available colors and styles: 18 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 13 This Luxe Button-Down Shirt That Doubles As A Swimsuit Coverup
If you like your beachwear to be timeless and tied, this
button down shirt is for you. Knot it for classically casual look, button it for business-inspired style, or wear it loose and open for carefree comfort. A front chest pocket, plus sleeves that are easy to roll and cuff complete the look. Available colors and styles: 13 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 14 This Tiered Ruffle Skirt That’s The Perfect ‘90’s Throwback Piece
This
ruffled skirt will have you channeling Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone in all their ‘90s glory. The delicate floral prints, tiered ruffles, and high, elastic waistband, make it pretty and practical — pull it on, top it with your favorite tee, blouse, button-up, or cami, and take on the day. Available colors and styles: 44 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 15 A Casually Cool Tank Dress With Swing & Stretch
This
tank swing dress strikes the balance between simple and sporty. Thanks to the sleeveless cut, relaxed fit, and scoop neck, you’ll feel just as comfortable lounging in it at home as you will wearing it to coffee with a friend. It’s great on its own with sandals, or with a belt, cardigan, and leggings on cooler days. Available colors and styles: 5 Available sizes: 1X — 6X 16 These Versatile Gold-Plated Earrings That Go With Literally Everything
These
gold-plated hoop earrings are like the little black dress of your jewelry collection; they’re pretty, practical, can be worn anywhere, and they never go out of style. Choose a single set or a pack of up to six pairs. Black, rose gold, and silver colored styles are available, and they promise to be hypoallergenic, too. Available colors and styles: 14 Available sizes: One size 17 This Fitted & Flared Smocked Blouse With Ruffle Details
This
peplum-style shirred blouse is part now/part nostalgia. The ruffled square neckline, smocked bodice, and flared hem feel flirty and fun, and the blousy sleeves can be worn on or off your shoulders. One happy buyer said, “This top is super cute and fits true to size. The material is wonderful ... Perfect to take on vacation and throw in a suitcase.” Available colors and styles: 3 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 18 These High-Waist Biker Shorts With Pockets That You Can Layer Or Wear On Their Own
Once you have these
high-waist biker shorts in your wardrobe, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. Great for adding a sporty layer under a casual dress or skirt, or wearing on their own during a run or workout, you’ll also appreciate the banded waistband, practical pockets, and length options. No surprise that they’re best-sellers. Available colors and styles: 38 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 19 A Flowy V-Neck Top With A Gathered, Faux Wrap Waist
Warning: there’s a high chance that
v-neck blouse takes the top spot as your next favorite shirt. The fitted waist, fluttery sleeves, and deep v-neckline can be dressed up with pencil pants or a slim skirt, or dressed it down with distressed jeans or shorts — and it’s equally chic either way. Available colors and styles: 20 Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X 20 A Chic Chiffon Blouse With A Matching Tie Belt
What’s better than an elegant chiffon blouse? An elegant
chiffon blouse with a matching tie belt. Add in a gorgeous floral pattern and loose batwing sleeves, and you have the makings of a must-have. Style it with jeans, leggings, or slacks, and be ready to hear compliments galore. Available colors and styles: 1 Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus 21 This Effortlessly Stylish V-Neck Dress With A Fit & Flare Cut
You’ll reach for this casually cool
v-neck dress as soon as it comes out of the wash. The fitted waist and flared hem bring the style and comfort, while the v-neck, short sleeves, and jersey fabric make it easy to move. Wear it for shopping, happy hour, or a day at the beach. Available colors and styles: 16 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X 22 A Square Neck Tee That’s Sophisticated & Sleek
When you want the sleek fit of a bodysuit but don’t want to fuss with the bottom half, this sleek
square neck tee will do the trick. Buyers rave about the stretchy and thick material, and the stylish cut of this top. Choose between short and long sleeves, and among trendy brights, earth tones, and neutral colors. Available colors and styles: 20 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 23 This Adorable Puffy Sleeve Blouse With A Ruffled Collar
The ruffle decoration at the neck of this
puff sleeve blouse is a sweet yet simple addition that will make this your new favorite top. The plethora of patterns — including lots of florals, gingham, hearts, and more — also give it a vintage vibe, and you’ll reach for it on the days you’re feeling boho, country chic, or even preppy. Available colors and styles: 29 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 24 A Menswear-Inspired Shorts Set You Can Lounge In For Days
This
outfit set is equal parts pajamas, lounge wear, and chic separates that you can wear out and about. The breathable material keeps it comfortable and versatile, so you can knot the top for a fitted look, wear it loose and airy as a swimsuit cover-up, or layer it with a cami for an easy day at home. Available colors and styles: 20 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 25 This One-Shoulder Crop Top With A Knotted Hem
The aughts are back in all their one-shoulder glory, and this
knotted crop top is a great addition to the trend. With a stylish silhouette and tie at the hem, you’ll feel like you’re stepping out on vacation when you wear it, and you’ll love pairing it with a maxi skirt, high-waist shorts, and your favorite jeans. Available colors and styles: 17 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 26 A Midi Wrap Skirt With A High Waist & Matching Tie
This versatile and elegant
midi-length wrap skirt can be worn to weddings, the beach, and everywhere in between. It’s a true wrap skirt and has inside buttons to keep it fastened. One reviewer gushed, “This skirt is more comfortable than my athleisure wear and makes me look like I have my life together when I feel lazy!” Available colors and styles: 23 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 27 These Cork Sandals That Are Super Comfy & Rival Name Brands
This pair of classic
cork sandals will get you through the entire summer and then some. Slide them on for everything from a long walk with your dog, to a full day of shopping and errands, to a low key stroll through your neighborhood, and enjoy their versatility and comfy 1.25-inch sole. The best part? They go with everything. Available colors and styles: 21 Available sizes: 6 — 13 28 This 4-Pack Of Cropped Tanks For Workouts, Layering & Relaxing
These highly rated
racerback cropped tank tops are your next wardrobe staple. They’re stretchy, sporty, and you can wear them with everything from a maxi skirt to jeans to yoga pants. Each pack of four comes with practical and pretty color options, or you can go for a pack of basics in all white or all black. Available colors and styles: 15 Available sizes: Small — Large 29 A Tank-Style Maxi Dress That Will Have You Feeling Instantly Polished
Few things are as effortlessly chic as a
maxi dress. With this version, the sleeveless scoop neck cut and floor-length hem are a winning combination. One happy buyer with multiple colors raved, “Amazon designers NAILED it with this cute maxi dress.” Available colors and styles: 17 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 30 This Ruffled Blouse With A Sophisticated Square Neckline
Ruffles at the collar and cuffs, button closure, and delicate details at the neckline? Yes, please. Add in elbow-length sleeves and a slim-fitting silhouette, and this
square neck blouse has a delightfully vintage vibe. Buyers advise that it runs small, so you may want to size up. Available colors and styles: 4 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 31 A Slim-Fitting Square Neck Top With Button Decoration
How many square neckline tops is too many
square neckline tops? With puffy bell sleeves, a slim silhouette and — yep — square neckline, you’ll make room for this top no matter how full your closet is. Opt for a plain front or one with a line of buttons down the center for added detail. Available colors and styles: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus 32 These Cropped Flared Pants With Practical Pockets
Not only are these
flare crop pants stretchy and breathable, but they feature a wide waistband for comfort and control and — the best part — practical pockets, too. Designed with workouts and yoga in mind, they’re all-around versatile athleisure wear for any day of the week (dibs on the vintage purple color). Available colors and styles: 6 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 33 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Scalloped Skirt
If you’re looking for an excuse to schedule a photo shoot this summer — this
off-the-shoulder dress is it. The loose sleeves give you extra coverage, while patterned cutout design at the scalloped hem is summery and stylish (exactly what you’re looking for in your next insta). Available colors and styles: 24 Available sizes: X-Large — 4X 34 This Relaxed Romper With Flowy Sleeves & Contemporary Details
Chic and stylish, this
chiffon romper has a keyhole back and comes in multiple styles. The hardest part will be choosing either v-neck or crew neck, and with or without a peplum-style flare at the waist. “This jumper is great!” one buyer raved. “It's very light and airy, and the open back keeps you very cool.” Buyers note that it runs small, so plan accordingly. Available colors and styles: 17 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 35 This Minidress With A Faux Wrap Bodice & Ruffled Hem
The sporty stripes and drawstring waist of this
v-neck minidress give it a preppy vibe, so don’t be surprised if you find a little extra pep in your step when you wear it. The pleated skirt and ruffled hem give it extra pizzazz, too — it’ll be perfect for your next vacation or staycation. Available colors and styles: 11 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 36 A Sporty Skort That Can Be Worn On Or Off The Court
Even if you’ve never picked up a tennis racket, you’ll still love this pleated
athletic skort. Features like a wide and high waistband, built-in mesh shorts, and hidden pockets will have you feeling like a winner when you wear it (heads-up that one pocket is meant for tennis balls and opens at the bottom). Available colors and styles: 10 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 37 This Lace-Trim Top That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee
Trendy and fresh, this
lace trim blouse can be worn with your favorite jeans or shorts for an easy breezy vibe, or tucked into a pencil skirt for your next morning meeting or dinner date. You’ll especially love the loose-but-not-boxy cut, and airy sleeves. One buyer gushed, “My favorite! A true wardrobe staple for all seasons.” Available colors and styles: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 38 These Low-Key, Low-Top Sneakers That Pass For Name Brands
When you want the timeless appeal of a certain brand of tennies without the price tag, this
low top canvas sneaker will fit the bill. They’re casual and classic, and go with everything from jeans or joggers to a maxi skirt or sundress. Plus, you’ll find a variety of bold prints and patterns among the many style choices. Available colors and styles: 23 Available sizes: 5 — 11 39 A Super Soft Textured Tank To Wear Anywhere
There’s a reason that waffle-knit is used for everything from towels to baby blankets: it’s super soft and cozy. This
knit tank top is no exception. The split v-neckline and relaxed cut are stylish enough to wear on their own, or it’s great for layering under a sweater or comfy cardigan, too. Opt for solid colors, or color block stripes. Available colors and styles: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 40 These Yoga Pants With Just The Right Amount Of Flare
Once you have a pair (or six) of these
bootcut yoga pants in your closet, you’ll never look back. The flare at the bottom gives extra shape and room for you to move, and a hidden inner pocket makes it easy to keep keys and essentials on hand. And they’re available with either a crossing or wide waistband. Available colors and styles: 49 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
