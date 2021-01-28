Beauty
9 Colorful Eyeshadow Looks That Makeup Artists Absolutely Love
Prepare to swoon.
A red lip is one thing, but to go full throttle with rainbow-hued pigments for your glam can feel intimidating. But you don't have to be afraid of colorful eyeshadow looks. There are countless ones to try for a gorgeous glow-up, and they add a pop to the upper half of your face — aka the only part that's visible above your mask (these aren't going away any time soon, after all).
From bright, unexpected eyeliner shades to a colorful take on the smoky eye, you've got plenty of options for an easy look. Bustle spoke with Urban Decay’s global makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, celebrity makeup artist and rep for Catrice Cosmetics Robert Sesnek (who works with Hailey Bieber, BTW), senior national makeup artist at M.A.C. Cosmetics Fatima Thomas, makeup artist David Lopez, and other pros for some inspo on colorful eyeshadow styles to try. Spring is just around the corner anyway, so now is the perfect time to start experimenting with a rainbow of different shadow and liner colors.
To pair with your spring nail art and seasonal hair color makeover, check out these nine colorful eyeshadow looks worth incorporating in your makeup repertoire.