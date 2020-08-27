This Meghan Markle Eyeshadow Look Is Going To Be Huge This Fall

Sure, everyone has their own makeup style, but even the best artists need a little inspiration sometimes. Not sure where to begin? Turn to influencers: These artists and creators can give any casual Instagram scroller tons of inspiring ideas, including fall eyeshadow looks for 2020, that'll have you reaching for your favorite eyeshadow palette and a brush.

And while some trends never go away — warm-toned smoky eyes created with rusty reds or chocolate browns, classic black eyeliner paired with a statement lip — that doesn't mean you shouldn't also experiment with your look. This season, try hues like forest green, gray, and navy, all of which are also expected to be big hair colors and nail polishes for fall. If you want to keep things simple, a simple dab of color in your eye corner will do the trick. And if you're not ready to let go of those summer makeup trends just yet, keep having fun with graphic liner.

If you're ready to start experimenting with new fall eye looks and want to build out a Pinterest board with loads of autumnal inspo, these fall 2020 eyeshadow looks are a great start.

1 Sage Green Say yes to soothing, earthy green this fall. Not only is it predicted to be a big shade for manicures, it's also the perfect way to incorporate color into a sea of fall oranges, reds, and browns.

2 Smoky Bronze Patrick Ta's look on Dixie D'Amelio is quintessentially fall with its mix of deep, smoky browns and pop of bronze glitter.

3 Sheer Glitter While makeup artist Nam Vo's video focuses on her orange lip color, don't overlook those eyes. The sheer wash of golden glitter over her lid and into her crease pairs perfectly with a trendy bold berry or black lip this fall.

4 Mustard Sometimes, one color is all you need. Taylor Wynn's mustard eye from her lid to her crease is both trendy and easy and easy to create.

5 Navy Blue Shout out to Meghan Markle for this one. The blue shadow she wore to her last royal appearance was a mood, and it's one to carry into fall 2020.

6 Mulled Wine Fenty Beauty's global makeup artist Hector Espinal recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the brand's new wine-themed Snap Shadow: The plum lid blends seamlessly into a warm-toned brown crease for a dramatic, pinot noir-themed eye.

7 Olive Patrick Starrr may be a brand owner now, but he's still an influencer. His shimmery olive shadow is in keeping with green being a major fall 2020 trend.

8 Neutrals For those who have tried to accomplish the no-makeup makeup look, you know that there is, in fact, makeup involved. Although smoky eyes and bold colors may otherwise dominate fall, don't discount neutrals if you're a natural makeup lover at heart.

9 Pumpkin Nyma Tang said summer was canceled with this look. The golden, shimmery lid, which blends into an autumnal pumpkin hue, proves you can still rock vibrant color through the season.

10 Soft Liner It's not all about jet black liner this fall. Switch things up with a softer shade, like Pony's gray, for a more subtle effect.

11 Inner Corner Color Yes, inner corner color is still a thing. Placing shades — like Shelbey Wilson's shimmery yellow-gold — in the corner allows wearers to play with autumnal hues in a way that's both quick and easy to apply.

12 Glittery Berry Samantha Ravndahl's shadow look pairs classic autumnal plum and berry shades with a pop of glitter in the center to create a halo eye. Put this in rotation if you're looking for a date night look.

13 Metallic Halo Eye Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge created this bronze-meets-purple metallic halo eye on Cara Delevingne, and from its use of two unexpected hues to the pop of glitter in the center, the look is proof that mixing metallic hues will be major this fall.

14 Graphic Liner That graphic liner from summer? It's not going anywhere. This plum option from Katie Jane Hughes is the perfect example of a trend you'll keep seeing this season.

15 Soft, Matte Nudes Fall glam isn't just about smoky eyes and bronze glitter — a soft, defined eye using matte nude shadows defies seasons.

16 Silver Although cooler tones haven't been at the top of the trend list the past few seasons, that's changing this fall. This silver smoky eye is both bright and dramatic.

17 Smoky Mauve Deep plums may not be for everyone, but that's why mauve exists. The smoky, diffused purple tone is a great alternative to the more dramatic hue.

18 Hunter Green Sage and olive aren't the only green hues having a moment. Hunter green, in all its forms — matte, metallic, or shimmer — is a must-try.

19 Copper Sweep some shimmery copper onto your lid, blend it into your crease, and you've got a simple, one-color look perfect for fall.