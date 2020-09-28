Spooky season is here, and the ColourPop x Hocus Pocus collection is one great nostalgic way to get in the spirit. The line — another Disney collaboration for the brand — launches Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. PT on the brand's website.

The new, limited-edition Sanderson Sisters-inspired collaboration features a 15-pan eyeshadow palette, three sets of false lashes, three creme eyeliners, three lip duos, and two Glitterally Obsessed glitter gels. The collection's shades are based on Winifred, Sarah, and Mary's color schemes, with the liners coming in red, purple, and green, respectively, to match each witch's iconic dress. Each of the three lip kits includes red shades that coordinate with the colors the sisters wear in the film.

The brand hasn't yet announced pricing details on its social media pages or on its website, but PopSugar reports that costs will stay within ColourPop's signature affordable range. The palette is the most expensive item in the collaboration, at just $22, and the liners are the least pricey, at $8. If, however, you're one of the many people who plays the film on a loop during October and want the entire collection, you can purchase the bundle, which includes all 12 products, for $130.