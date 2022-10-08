Comfortable Underwear Doesn't Have To Be Boring — & These Super Cute Pairs Are Proof

When it comes to underwear, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style to find a pair that’s supremely soft and comfortable. Luckily, there are plenty of options made with breathable and stretchy fabrics, seamless designs, and super cute styles that make it easy to fill your drawer with adorable panties that feel like a second skin. Best of all, they come in a variety of colors, sizes, and price points to fit any style and budget.

Whether you prefer barely-there thongs, cheeky hipsters, or full-coverage styles, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1 A Set Of Lacy Boyshorts That Feel Soft & Stretchy Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love the look of lace and want to prioritize comfort, consider these adorable floral lace boyshorts. They’re made of a soft and stretchy nylon-spandex fabric that provides a full-coverage fit and boasts a lovely scalloped edge around the bottom. They have a 100% cotton liner, come in multicolor packs, and have been described by one reviewer as having “the comfiness of comfy undies yet the sexiness of cheeky lace undies. Best of both worlds!” Plus, they’re machine washable. Sizes: Small — 5X | Colors/Styles: 2

2 These Sexy Leopard Print Panties With Lace Accents Smart & Sexy Lace Trim Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These gorgeous lace-trim cheeky panties are both stylish and comfortable. They’re made from smooth, stretchy polyester-spandex with scalloped elastic lace trim accents, and they offer a mid-rise fit and medium coverage. In addition to leopard print, these panties also come in other colors and prints in opaque and sheer styles. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors/Styles: 8

3 These Sultry Hipsters With A Lace Back LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Spice up your underwear drawer with these chic and comfortable lacy hipsters. They’re made of a breathable nylon blend for a soft and stretchy fit and feature a sheer, full-coverage design in the back. Plus, the design is topped off with a cute bow at the front. Choose from packs of three, four, and six. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 4

4 These Hipster Panties With Lace Accents Iris & Lilly Cotton and Lace Hipster Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cute meets comfortable with these cotton and lace hipster panties. They feature a low-cut design, neutral colors, and delicate lace around each edge. The cotton-elastane blend fabric is both breathable and form-fitting, while the medium coverage in the back helps provide a barely-there feel. Also great: Several reviewers note that they don’t create panty lines under clothing. Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 8

5 A 6-Pack Of Popular Bikini Briefs For Under $20 Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This next pick has earned over 91,000 five-star ratings and is some of the most popular underwear on Amazon. The bikini design provides a full-coverage fit and is made of a cotton and spandex blend to create a soft, breathable, and slightly stretchy feel. Plus, they’re tag-free and available in lots of pretty colors and prints to match your outfit or vibe. Sizes: XX-Small — 6X | Colors/Styles: 37

6 This High-Waisted Underwear That Won’t Roll Down INNERSY High Waisted Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Reviewers love this full-coverage underwear’s thick and supportive waistband material, with one shopper even writing, “I did a 30 minute workout and they never rolled or slid down.” The cotton-spandex blend creates a supremely soft feel without being restrictive, and the stretchy leg openings help them stay in place. Plus, they’re available in an array of pretty colors and patterns, including pastels, neutrals, and the cool checkered pattern featured above. Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 17

7 A Set Of Seamless Boyshorts That Are “Wicked Comfortable” Reebok Seamless Boyshort Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from non-restrictive, moisture-wicking nylon-spandex fabric, it’s not surprising that these Reebok boyshorts are highly rated on Amazon. The seamless underwear features a no-dig, tagless waistband that sits comfortably at the hips, and the long inseam provides all-day comfort. According to reviewers, these are also super comfortable for lounging and sleeping. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 14

8 These Seamless Thongs With A Scalloped Edge Wetopkim Seamless Thongs Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These soft and seamless thongs boast a pretty scalloped edge and a fine ribbed texture for a cute and delicate look. They’re made of a lightweight, durable nylon and elastane blend for a stretchy fit and have a cotton lining for breathability. Choose from a variety of pastel and neutral colors, or add some flair with a fun tie-dyed option. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors/Styles: 6

9 These Cute & Comfy Tie-Dye Hipsters Jockey Underwear Smooth & Shine Seamfree Hipster Amazon $12 See On Amazon These adorable tie-dye hipsters add a splash of color to a full-coverage design and boast a seam-free waistband that helps prevent digging and rolling. The super stretchy nylon blend fabric is both lightweight and breathable and comes in 16 additional patterns and colors to choose from, including a cute bumble bee design and several solid shades. Sizes: 4 — 9 | Colors/Styles: 17

10 A Set Of Cheeky Lace Boyshorts Moonlight Elves Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Combining cheeky coverage with delicate lace, this boyshort underwear is a comfortable yet stylish option. They’re made with soft and stretchy polyester-spandex with a cotton liner and come in several multicolor packs to suit your style. “Most comfortable cheeky panties I’ve ever had,” raved one reviewer. Sizes: Small — 5X | Colors/Styles: 4

11 These Cotton Panties With A Metallic Lace Waistband Warner's Blissful Benefits Lace Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set takes a comfy pair of cotton underwear and adds cute lace and metallic accents to create a design that’s anything but boring. The wide lace waistband is infused with shiny ribbons, while the full-coverage hipster design is made of a stretchy cotton-spandex fabric that stays in place. Available in packs of three, color options include toasted almond, plumberry, and more. Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 5

12 This Pair Of Full-Coverage Boyshorts TomboyX Boyshorts Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of underwear that offers full coverage and is comfortable enough to forget about, these boyshorts may fit the bill. They’re made of a soft cotton-spandex blend, have a 2.5-inch inseam, and are made with reinforced seams for extra durability. Plus, several reviewers note wearing them as both underwear and pajama shorts for double-duty use. Sizes: XX-Small — 6X | Colors/Styles: 6

13 This Pack Of Cotton Panties From An Iconic Brand Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein underwear aren’t your average cotton panties. They feature the iconic Calvin Klein logo printed along the thin waistband for a signature look, and they boast a cotton-elastane blend that gives them the perfect amount of stretch with an ultra-breathable feel. Find them in 13 color combos, including pastels and neutrals. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 13

14 A Set Of Buttery-Soft Thongs GRANKEE Seamless Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon For the perfect blend of function and comfort, check out these high-waisted, seamless thongs. They’re made of a soft, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend, have a wide waistband for comfy support, and are available in a variety of sizes and colors. Reviewers love the high-waisted construction, and one fan even wrote, “These are seriously the most comfortable thongs I’ve ever worn.” Sizes: X-Small — 4X | Colors/Styles: 11

15 A Set Of Versatile Boyshorts With A Tag-Free Design LALESTE Boyshort Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With the feel of your favorite T-shirt, these soft and stretchy boyshorts are great to layer under any outfit or wear alone while working out, lounging, or sleeping. They’re seamless and tagless for all-day comfort, and you can choose from five color combinations. One reviewer even wrote, “These are the best underwear I’ve ever had. They are super comfy, have good stretch without losing their form, and don’t roll.” Sizes: Small — 4X | Colors/Styles: 5

16 This Set Of Cotton Briefs With An Extra Wide Waistband POKARLA High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Featuring a thick, double-layer waistband and a high-waisted design, these cotton-spandex underwear provide comfort and support while delivering a cute, modern style. They feature bind-proof leg openings so they won’t ride up and are available in 11 multicolor packs. One shopper even wrote, “I will never buy another brand! These are so soft.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors/Styles: 11

17 A V-Shaped Thong In A Bunch Of Fun Designs Commando Photo Op Thong Amazon $20 See On Amazon These thong underwear help keep things interesting with a bunch of fun and colorful options to choose from, including animal and fruit print designs. They’re made of a soft nylon-spandex blend and feature a cute V-shaped waistband in the front. “I definitely recommend having one of these for leggings because they're invisible to the eye and you completely forget that you're wearing them,” wrote one reviewer. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 39

18 This Pair Of Floral, Semi-Sheer Lace Briefs hanky panky Signature Lace French Brief Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made with stretchy floral lace and boasting a high-waisted design, these lace briefs are a beautiful yet comfy pick. They feature a 100% cotton lining and, according to one reviewer, “they have just the right amount of stretch.” There’s also a range of colors to choose from, including classic black, bright pink, chai, and more. Sizes: X-Small — 2X | Colors/Styles: 16

19 A 4-Pack Of Lacy Hipster Panties With 3-Way Stretch Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Panty (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon To add to your cute underwear collection, consider these gorgeous lace hipsters. The nylon-elastane material features three-way stretch for a great fit, while the wide waistband stays comfortably in place. One fan wrote, “Not only do they fit properly but they are the most comfortable underwear I own now.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 7

20 These Fun Bikinis Made With Ultra-Breathable Mesh Fabric VOENXE Seamless Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon For a fun twist on a traditional design, these cute bikini panties feature colorful patterns, a low-cut waistband, and seamless edges for an ultra-comfy fit. The mesh design helps increase breathability, while the nylon and elastane blend allows for superior stretch and softness. There are floral, animal print, and solid neutral shades to choose from, and at less than $4 per pair, they’re a great deal, too. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 5

21 A Pair Of Cute CK One Underwear Calvin Klein Ck One Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $16 See On Amazon With 37 colors and patterns to choose from, there’s sure to be a pair of these CK One bikini underwear to fit your style. They’re made from a cotton-modal-elastane blend for incredible softness and stretch, and they have a thick elastic logo waistband to help keep the low-cut design in place. And according to one reviewer, they “fit like a glove.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 37

22 A Set Of Shiny Seamless Underwear VISSAY Invisible Seamless Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You may forget you even have underwear on when wearing these silky, seamless panties. They’re made from a shiny nylon-spandex blend that’s both lightweight and durable and boast a seamless construction for an ultra-comfortable feel. And while the design of this pair is reminiscent of a thong, it actually uses extra fabric in the back to create a Brazilian-style bikini design with a little more coverage. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 8

23 A Pair Of Underwear With Pretty Lace In The Back Savage X Fenty Curvy Lace Back Hipster Amazon $19 See On Amazon This hipster underwear is smooth and sleek at the front and beautifully lacy at the back, adding a sultry twist to the design. They’re made from nylon and spandex with a breathable cotton liner, and they’re machine washable, so laundry is a breeze. One reviewer raved, “these are really comfortable, fit really well, don't ride up or fall down, and look great!” Sizes: 1X — 3X | Colors/Styles: 9

24 These Seamless, Stretchy Satin Hipsters ITAYAX Silky Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These silky satin hipsters provide a soft, smooth feel, and the seamless construction helps eliminate digging and panty lines. Many reviewers love the moderately high-waisted design, with one fan writing, “These fit me like a glove. Perfectly high waisted and high cut without being too high, and the material actually stays in place and doesn't stretch out.” In addition to the style featured above, you can also shop for lacy satin designs in packs of three and four. Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 3

25 A Barely-There G-String With A Cute Eyelet Design Cosabella Dolce G-String Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the ultimate in barely-there underwear, pick up this dainty G-string from Cosabella. Available in a handful of chic colors, this underwear is made from a cotton blend with an elastic waistband and features a semi-sheer eyelet lace design that’s oh-so-pretty. It’s available in one size (2 — 12). Sizes: One size | Colors/Styles: 5

26 A Pretty Pair Of Boyshorts In Lots Of Styles Maidenform Dream Cotton with Lace Boyshort Amazon $10 See On Amazon Full-coverage comfort meets fun with this pair of cotton-blend boyshorts. They feature a no-dig, brushed lace waistband and all-over stretch, allowing you to move all day with ease. One reviewer even wrote, “They are incredibly soft and comfortable and most importantly, they stay in place!” Plus, they come in more than 20 colors and patterns to choose from. Sizes: 5 — 9 | Colors/Styles: 23

27 This Highly Rated 5-Pack Of Soft & Stretchy Underwear wirarpa Cotton Stretch Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With an overall 4.6-star rating from Amazon reviewers, these soft and stretchy cotton briefs are a popular pick. They feature a retro look, extra-wide waistband, flat seams, and a stay-put design that’ll let you forget you have them on. These full-coverage undies have a mid-rise, and best of all, they’re available in multipacks with a variety of color options. Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Colors/Styles: 5

28 These Breathable Mesh Underwear In Cute Prints DKNY Mesh Bikini Panty Amazon $8 See On Amazon Available in two prints (stars or hearts), these mesh bikini panties are cute and comfy. They’re made of a breathable yet durable nylon mesh material and boast the DKNY logo around the soft, elastic waistband. Best of all, one reviewer wrote that the lightweight material makes these underwear “fit like a second skin.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors/Styles: 2

29 A Pair Of Statement Cotton Boyshorts Champion Daywear Boyshort Amazon $12 See On Amazon These boyshorts are a great option if you’re looking for soft and comfortable underwear for workouts and everyday wear, and you can choose from several patterns and colors. They’re made from a cotton-spandex blend and designed to wick away moisture, helping you stay comfy. Plus, the thick elastic waistband helps keep them in place, and it’s free from potentially irritating tags. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors/Styles: 6