If staying at home taught us anything, it’s how to dress comfortably. Sweatpants and T-shirts became King, and like most people, I am all about keeping this comfort-first trend going. To be honest, my go-to closet staples have become a bit tired. That’s why I’ve shopped Amazon to find the best wardrobe basics that are also surprisingly comfortable and affordable — so I can stock up. From V-necks to seamless bras, swing dresses to waterproof slides, I’ve rounded up 43 comfy basics under $30 you’ll want to wear constantly.

While I usually dread getting all dressed up, I’ve found several pieces (included in this list, of course) that are surprisingly comfortable — and thrifty. You’ll find the most versatile little black dress, a wardrobe must, that makes for the perfect date night number but could also work as a beach coverup. I’ve included neutral sandals that won’t hurt your feet or your budget, as well as plenty of flowy dress options.

I’ve also included the “meat and potatoes” of a closet if you will. I’m talking about the quality-made T-shirt packs that will last more than a few washes, the moisture-wicking underwear to make working out more comfortable, and the seamless bra that offers support without wires. These fundamental pieces are worth the investment, however, nothing is over $30 on this list. A true win-win.

Just a warning: shoppers have been known to become serial outfit repeaters after reading this list. Shop with caution.

1 A Pair Of Iconic Slides For Pool Days adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These adidas slides are going to be your new go-to pool shoes, just ask one of the 14,000 reviewers. This inexpensive pair of slides have a rubber sole, ideal for slippery conditions, with a single band across the top that makes it easy to slide on and off for showers, beach trips, or working around the house. One reviewer noted, “I love that the slides are made of one piece and not the separate band over the foot that is attached, that always finds a way to eventually come apart. And the blue color is EVERYTHING!!!” •Available Sizes: 4 — 11 •Available Colors: 15

2 The Wire-Free, Seamless Sports Bras With Cute Straps AKAMC Cross Back Sports Bra (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These strappy sports bras are designed with your comfort in mind — and your wallet will love them, too. They’re made with a nylon blend that wicks moisture and stretches with you. These bras are seamless, wire-free, and have removable pads to optimize your day-long comfort. Choose from a variety of colors, styles, and pack sizes. They’re machine washable so you can keep them on heavy rotation. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 13

3 These Classic V-Necks That You’ll Wear All The Time Amazon Essentials V Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many T-shirts and this Amazon essential V-neck two-pack is a steal. Choose from a handful of colors including pink, blue stripes, emerald green, or classic black. The stretchy and breathable cotton blend shirts are a must-have for casual comfort every day of the week. The classic fit and V-neck look great tucked into jeans or paired with your favorite leggings. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 45

4 The 10-Pack Of Breathable Underwear For Just $22 Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon A good pair of underwear makes all the difference when it comes to staying comfortable all day long. These cotton picks are highly rated, have more than 75,000 reviews, and come in a classic bikini fit that offers medium coverage. They’re available in a variety of neutral and bright colors or patterns and are tag-free. This 10-pack is just $22 — a total steal. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 25

5 A Simple Swing Dress You Can Wear Everywhere Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a basic dress that can do it all without busting the budget? Then you need this versatile swing dress that’s only $27. It has a classic A-line silhouette with three-quarter sleeves, a hemline that hits just above the knee, and a stylish boatneck collar. Plus, this dress is super soft since it’s made with viscose and elastane. You’ll be comfy all day long. •Available Sizes: 1X — 6X •Available Colors: 5

6 These Casual Drawstring Shorts You’ll Wear On Repeat Dokotoo Drawstring Shorts with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reviewers say they’re wearing these drawstring shorts on repeat all summer long. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, these casual shorts have a 4.5-inch inseam and both front and back pockets, with a cuffed, sewn hem that makes them look polished. They have a relaxed fit and come in solid colors, as well as patterns like tie-dye and floral prints. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

7 This Flowy Dress That’s Less Than You Think Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This surplice dress is an affordable closet staple that’s surprisingly comfortable. The V-neck dress features an empire waistline and a fit-and-flare shape with a flowing skirt that extends to the knee. It’s going to be your new go-to piece because of how easily it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

8 A $14 Smoothing Bra That’s Designed For Comfort Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon A supportive bra is a wardrobe necessity, however, supportive doesn’t always mean it’s comfortable. This wire-free bra is a game-changer that you’ll want to wear every day. Its made with a four-way stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. It has a seamless design and wide straps that stay put without cutting into your shoulders. It has more than 16,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 9

9 The Classic Structured Tee That’s A Closet Essential Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic white T-shirt in their closet. This breathable basic has a slightly narrow fit and is made from 100% cotton, which makes it soft, plus it's pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about it losing its shape and size over time. It’s lightweight and has a perfect, ribbed crew neck. At this price, you may want to stock up on a few different colors. •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 26

10 A Versatile LBD That’s Surprisingly Affordable Amazon Essentials Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for an LBD that’s worth your money? Look no further. This wrap dress is made of an indulgent viscose blend, which is as soft as it gets, yet feels luxurious. That means you can take this dress from day to night with minimal effort. The V-neckline, tie belt, and kimono sleeves add unique details without overcomplicating this closet classic. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

11 This Pack Of Crop Tops That Save You Money Amilia Basic Crop Tank Tops (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Crop tops are hot weather's “it” piece and this two-pack is a steal that’ll keep you comfy all day. These cropped tanks have spaghetti straps and a basic scoop neck that looks good with jeans or leggings. They’re soft and breathable even though they have a double-layer design that keeps your undergarments hidden. These packs of two are available in tons of fun colors and patterns like snakeskin, tie-dye, and florals. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 19

12 A Printed Romper That You Can Dress Up Angashion Spaghetti Strap Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add this simple romper to your closet for an easy, breezy look that won’t break the bank. This printed romper has spaghetti straps that are fully adjustable, as well as a V-neckline. It ties in the front, at your waist, and features two convenient pockets. Add a jacket and heels for date night or keep it casual with slides if you’re headed to the beach. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 13

13 The Budget Bike Shorts That Have A Cult Following BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bike shorts are back and this high-waisted pair will be your new summer uniform. They fit just like leggings and this pair is made of a nylon and spandex blend that is breathable and stretchy, plus they have generous side pockets. These shorts come in different inseam lengths — from 2 to 8 inches. Pair it with an oversized tee and you have a comfy look to wear every day. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

14 A Leopard Print Tee That’s A Closet Staple BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Animal prints can be the base for a stylish look and this leopard tee is a bargain. The short-sleeve tee is lightweight and has a crewneck, however, it’s also available in a V-neck, as well as other patterns. This pick is just $15. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 15

15 This Low-Cost Longline Sports Bra You’ll Live In COMFY BRA Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon You will live in this longline sports bra that costs less than you might expect. It fits more like a cropped tank top with a built-in bra. It’s seamless with light compression, no padding, and a high neckline and low back. It’s made of a soft nylon and spandex blend that wicks moisture and moves with you. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

16 These Unbelievably Comfortable Sandals For $25 CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These trendy sandals are ultra-comfortable and look just as good with a dress as they do with loungewear. The budget-friendly pair is made with a vegan leather upper with a 100% genuine suede insole that contours to your foot’s shape over time for extra comfort. The flexible cork footbed and slight platform keep your feet happy all day long. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 13, wide sizes available •Available Colors: 15

17 The Everyday Joggers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials French Terry Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon You truly cannot have enough pairs of joggers; whether you’re relaxing or on the go, these versatile pants are as comfy as it gets, but stylish too. This pair has a relaxed fit and drawstring closure, as well as patch pockets and an elasticized waistband for all-day comfort. Choose among 21 colors that include black, wine, and pink. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available Colors: 21

18 A Soft Romper With A Drawcord Waistband Amazon Essentials Terry Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon This solid-colored romper transitions from a day at the park to date night with a few accessories — so now you really can wear it all the time. Reviewers say it feels like a lightweight sweatshirt material, and it offers a relaxed fit with an adjustable drawcord waistband. It has wide shoulder straps and a V-neck and comes in 11 colors — plus it has pockets. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 11

19 This Budget-Friendly Yoga Set That Wicks Moisture HZSN Seamless Yoga Outfit Amazon $28 See On Amazon This soft and comfy matching yoga outfit comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra that easily transitions from the gym to brunch. This set is made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry. The flatlock seams reduce chafing and the short’s compression can support your leg muscles during an intense workout, hike, or let’s be honest, while you fold laundry. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 17

20 A Trendy Swing Dress That’s Actually Comfortable VOTEPRETTY V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Do you dread getting dolled up because all of your favorite trendy dresses are not comfortable? This V-neck sundress is a game-changer with more than 8,700 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. The cotton-blend dress pulls on and features adjustable spaghetti straps and a fit-and-flare skirt. It comes in many colors and patterns, so stock up on this budget-friendly find. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 39

21 The Crowd-Favorite Leggings That Only Cost $18 Ewedoos High Waisted Lift Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Comfort never looked better than these high-waisted leggings. This capri pair is soft and stretchy, offering a four-way stretch that passes the squat test, according to reviewers. This Amazon bestseller has two large side pockets that are roomy enough for your phone and wicks moisture to keep you cool. •Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

22 These Sweat-Proof Undies To Keep You Cool Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re heading to the gym or just enduring the heat of summer, you’ll be glad to have these moisture-wicking panties on under your clothes. They’re made of cotton, polyester, and spandex for the ideal amount of stretch, support, and cooling you’ll appreciate with a breathable 100% cotton liner. The classic bikini cut pack of four has earned more than 12,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Not feeling any sweat issues, I'm feeling dry and clean. Definitely moisture wicking. I’d recommend this to anyone.” •Available Sizes: 5 — 9 •Available Colors: 2

23 The Lightweight $18 Slides That Come In 42 Colors FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers say they’re wearing these double-buckle sandals on repeat and even securing pairs in multiple colors thanks to their low cost and supreme comfort. These slides are extremely lightweight and come in more than 40 colors to match whatever you’re wearing. They’re made of smooth and flexible foam that contours to your foot — and that makes them waterproof and washable. Whether you’re headed to lunch, hitting the grocery store, or enjoying some time on the water, these are a total steal worth stocking up on. •Available Sizes: 6—11 •Available Colors: 42

24 This Bargain, Billowing Dress That’s Wildly Comfy GRECERELLE Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon You need this casual maxi dress in your closet — it’s so relaxed and effortless, not to mention, a total steal at just $23. It features cuffed short sleeves and a long, billowing skirt with side slits that keep you cool, even on the hottest days. The back has a deep-V to show a little skin, plus it has deep pockets you’ll love and comes in more than 40 colors and prints like sunflowers, leaves and polka dots. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 43

25 A Basic Layering Camisole With A Supportive Built-In Bra Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone needs a basic camisole tank like this one for wearing solo and layering beneath sweaters and cardigans — and this pick is a bargain. At just $10, it has a built-in shelf bra that provides light support so you won't have to worry about your bra straps showing. The spaghetti straps are adjustable for the perfect, comfy fit. •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

26 This Moisture-Wicking Tank With UV Protection Just My Size Cooldri Tank Amazon $8 See On Amazon A quality tank top that keeps you cool is a must-have and this best-selling option is a bargain. The soft tank features interlocked polyester fabric which wicks moisture away and keeps you cool. Plus this tee has a 50+ UPF rating, which means it will protect you from harmful UV rays. It is resistant to wrinkles and can be machine washed. •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 8

27 A Clasp-Free Pull-On Bra That’s A Total Steal Just My Size Comfort Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Skip those annoying and uncomfortable clasps and opt for this pull-on bra. It’s made of nylon and spandex, which wick moisture to keep you dry. The seamless design has a four-way stretch to move with you. This plus-size bra includes a knit-in structure under the bust to add subtle shape and light support. At this price, you really can’t go wrong. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large •Available Colors: 14

28 The Stretchy Capri Leggings Made Of Soft Jersey Just My Size Active Stretch Capris Amazon $13 See On Amazon These capri-length leggings will be part of your new uniform — that’s how comfy they are. Plus at this price, you may want to get a few pairs. They’re made of stretchy and soft jersey that is soft and wicks moisture away from your skin so you stay dry. It has a wide waistband and a 20-inch inseam. •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 2

29 These Quick Drying Slides With A Supportive Sole Giway Quick Drying Bathroom Slippers Amazon $11 See On Amazon You won’t believe how comfy these trendy slide sandals are — and for just $11, this is a win-win. Their platform soles have a vintage flair, and the cushy EVA foam makes them a dream for your feet. They are lightweight and have a unique sole design with drainage holes, so these your go-to shoes for showers. They dry quickly and have non-slip bottoms to keep you safe. • Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 • Available colors: 11

30 The Cheetah Print Shorts Reviewers Can’t Stop Wearing Kafeimali Leopard Print Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re pool hopping, beach-bound, or playing with the kids, these leopard beach shorts are a must-buy. The cotton-blend shorts are high-waisted and have a drawstring closure. They’ve earned more than 9,600 reviews including a five-star review that noted, “These are solid enough to wear out for a night on the town and comfortable enough to lounge around the house.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 1

31 A Fitted Crop Top That Can Be Worn With Anything MISSACTIVER Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon The price is right for this fitted crop top that goes with everything. It has a crewneck and racerback cut and features a slim ribbed texture. Reviewers say it stretches with ease for the ultimate comfy look. Plus you can wear it under layers so pair it with anything from a blazer to a cardigan. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large •Available Colors: 27

32 This Budget T-Shirt Dress That You Can Wear All Year MOLERANI Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer with flip-flops or in the winter with boots and tights. It has a flowy fit with short sleeves, a round collar, and a stretchy cotton and spandex blend. You’ll never want to take off this comfy piece — especially at this incredible price. • Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 41

33 A Thrifty Pleated Midi Skirt With Cute Buttons Naggoo Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt comes at a thrifty price that you’ll love. For under $30, this skirt has it all: a high waist, A-line shape, two oversized front pockets, and decorative buttons. One reviewer noted that the material feels like “lightweight denim” — breathable yet opaque. Another review cited: “The elastic waist gives just enough stretch but still has structure.” Pair it with a crop top, tucked-in tee, or fitted blouse. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 17

34 This Strappy Workout Tank With A Supportive Built-In Bra icyzone Workout Top with Built in Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This workout tank has a built-in bra that is comfy and supportive — and comes with a reasonable price tag. The back of this bra scoops low to show off the criss-cross upper part for a unique look. It’s made of a quick-drying material that wicks moisture away from the body, plus it has removable pads. It’s cute enough to go from the gym straight to brunch. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 18

35 The Stretchy Leggings That Pass For Real Denim No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon They look like jeans, but they’ll make you feel like you’re at home in your pajamas. That’s why reviewers can’t stop wearing these jeggings. They have two stitched faux front pockets and fly, plus two functional back pockets. They’re stretchy and made of a soft cotton blend that has a mid-weight thickness. Wear them to the office, out with friends, or just around town. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 3

36 A Flowy, Boatneck Tunic That Comes In 26 Colors POPYOUNG Casual Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon This casual tunic blouse is flowy and soft — plus it goes with everything. The boatneck is classic for any occasion. It’s made of rayon and spandex so it’s stretchy and breathable, with a unique draped hemline that falls beautifully without clinging to you. It’s quick-drying and resistant to wrinkling and shrinking so you can wear it time and time again. •Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 26

37 These Neutral Sandals That Match Every Look Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for a neutral pair of sandals to wear on repeat? These sandals have a non-slip bottom, as well as an ankle strap, crisscross detail, and a wide band to secure your foot. The low heel means you can wear them all day long. They come in a few bold colors, as well as the classics: black, white, beige, and more. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 12

38 A Sleeveless Romper That Feels Like Wearing PJs REORIA Sleeveless Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for one piece to throw on and look put together — this romper is for you. The stretchy rayon and spandex blend pick comes in 17 colors or patterns like animal print and tie-dye, as well as solid shades that you can dress up with accessories and a pair of decorative sandals. It has a sweet scoop neck, two front pockets, and an adjustable waist drawstring. This romper is so soft you’ll want to grab one in every color. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 17

39 This Smocked Tank That You Need For Hot Temps SheIn Frill Smocked Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This frill-smocked top will look adorable in your next Instagram post and you’ll stay comfy too, especially when temperatures rise. The sleeveless crop top has wide ruffled shoulder straps, a smocked bodice, and a flared hem that cuts off at the hip. The stretchy material is lightweight and this tank is under budget, plus it looks perfectly cute and flirty at your next picnic. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 16

40 A Flowy Tank Dress That Shifts From Day To Night WEACZZY Casual Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual tank top dress is trendy and comfortable for walking the beach or shopping with friends. The lightweight, stretchy material and flowy design keep you cool while the crewneck and pockets add a bit of flair. The sleeveless dress has straps that are thick enough to hide your bra straps and its hemline stops mid-thigh. One of its 5,400 reviewers noted, “It was great as a cover and could be spruced up with a necklace and cute sandals for a dressier look.[...] This is a perfect and affordable summer addition to your wardrobe!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 41

41 The No-Show Socks That Won’t Slide Down wernies No Show Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your favorite sneakers would be a lot more comfortable with these socks — and don’t worry, they won’t show. These low-cut socks are stretchy and lightweight — and a deal at just $10 for four pairs. They’re the perfect thickness — not too bulky and not paper thin. They have a nonslip silicone grip on the back of the heel and an elastic band that holds them in place. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 5

42 An Affordable Compression Top In 43 Colors SEASUM Compression Workout Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This compression workout shirt is your new gym favorite. Nothing in your closet wicks moisture like this seamless long-sleeve top without compromising any of the stretchy or softness. It’s slightly cropped and looks perfect paired with high-waisted leggings. It features a contouring dotted pattern and thumbholes so you can focus on your workout, not pushing your sleeves up. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 43