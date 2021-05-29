You Need These 34 Chic Staples & They’re So Damn Cheap

Is it just me or do trends change way faster than they used to? Yes, I am a millennial, clinging to my skinny jeans and side part, but hear me out: The ever-changing fashion trends are exhausting for me, and frankly, my wallet. I’d rather spend my money on a handful of wardrobe basics that stand the test of time. Amazon is packed with stylish go-to pieces that are hard to pass up, especially once you see their price tags. Trust me, you need these 34 chic staples that are so damn cheap.

Versatility is key when shopping for clothing basics. You don’t want anything too fancy or too casual. The best chic clothing staples can be dressed up or dressed down simply by changing your shoes or adding a jacket. I’ve included tons of clothing options that can be worn a million ways, like the midi dress with the empire waist or on-trend paper bag pants. These pieces will get you the biggest bang for your buck since they’ll be appropriate for more than just one occasion.

On this list, I’ve also included clothing in neutral colors or timeless patterns. You’ll find everything from abstract leopard prints and stripes to neutral tones of brown, black, and gray. Stacking your closet with purposeful neutrals can make it easier to build unique outfits since all of your pieces will naturally go well together. I’ve also included chic pieces that instantly elevate any outfit — like a faux leather belt, dainty gold necklaces, and chunky hoops — they’ll add character to any look without breaking the bank.

This is the list you’ll want to stock up on — but don’t worry, I’ve picked pieces that keep you well under budget.

1 These Low-Cost Sunglasses With Vintage Charm SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a vintage pair of round sunglasses — especially at this price. This pair has won the affection of more than 32,000 reviewers and features composite frames and lenses that are non-polarized and offer UV protection, so you can enjoy the outdoors safely — and in style. The shatterproof glasses block and you can choose among 20 different lens and frame colors and patterns.

2 A Classic Button-Down Shirt That’s A Total Steal Runcati Button Down Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This classic button-down shirt is ultra-chic and comes with a thrifty price tag. It’s 100% cotton, with two front pockets and three-quarter sleeves that are cuffed for a casual look. Tucked into jeans and skirts or worn loose and casual over denim cut-offs, you’ll find a million ways to rock this versatile piece. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 11

3 These Pull-On Jeggings That Are Just $21 Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $21 See On Amazon These skinny knit leggings are the wardrobe staple you need and they won't break the bank. The cotton blend leggings pull on and feature non-functional front pockets and functional back pockets. Their shape mimics that of more formal dress pants, while they feel like your favorite at-home leggings. Throw on a tunic or blouse and you’ll look chic while staying comfortable. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, regular, and long available) •Available Colors: 15

4 These Layered Necklaces That Top Off Your Look Turandoss Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’re not going to believe how much this layered necklace costs (hint: less than $15) because the elegant impact it adds to every outfit you own makes it worth SO much more. The 14K gold-plated choker necklace features three layers with three different pendants, including a bar, a circle, and a disk. But you can also opt for a number of different designs with two to four layers and charms like moons and pearls.

5 An Affordable Pair Of Gold Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14K Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of chunky gold hoops earrings— and this tasteful pair is affordable. These 14K gold-colored earrings are available in three lengths: 20, 30, and 50 millimeters, as well as rose gold and white gold. The pair is free of nickel and lead and hypoallergenic for sensitive ears.

6 This Cotton Bodysuit That’s Chic And Cheap MERAKI Cotton Bodysuit Amazon $11 See On Amazon A black tank looks good with jeans, a skirt, shorts, or even workout pants — and this one is a deal. The cotton bodysuit is made with 5% elastane for stretch and has thick straps and a soft bodice that never goes out of style. The material is breathable even on the hottest days. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 3

7 The Highly Rated Purse That Comes In 100 Colors Dreubea Shoulder Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon This faux leather bag has been awarded more than 31,000 reviews for its style and amazing price tag (it costs less than $20). The purse has room for everything you need to carry with you — even a laptop. It features a magnet closure and long handle (plus an adorable decorative tassel) to keep your belongings close, without compromising your outfit for the day. Named an Amazon #1 Best Seller, it’s available in more than 100 different colors.

8 A Staple Tank Top With A Halter-Style Top LouKeith Cami Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This racerback tank is the elevated version of your favorite plain tee or tank top — and it even has the same low price. It’s made of a cotton and elastane blend, so it is soft and lightweight, plus it has a chic curved hem and elegant halter-style top. Considering the quality and outstanding price, you’ll want to buy a few of these summer staples. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 39

9 These Paper Bag Pants That Are Cropped Above The Ankle GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon These paper bag pants look like they just stepped off the runway and into your fashion dreams — but they come at a fraction of the price of designer pants. They’re cropped to above the ankle, the better for showing off cute heels or sandals, with a unique cinched high waist and a tie belt. The pant legs are slightly tapered and feature roomy side pockets. They’ve earned more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 27

10 The Budget-Friendly Ballet Flats In 33 Colors Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon An understated pair of ballet flats is a vital addition to your wardrobe because it goes with everything and is so comfy — and this pair is a bargain. The sole and faux leather upper are flexible yet supportive — and an elasticized topline keeps them in place as you walk. The faux suede lining makes these even more comfy and it has the backing of more than 25,000 reviews. Choose among 33 colors that range from neutral camel to bright pink and even a few fierce animal prints. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 33

11 This Chunky Cardigan You’ll Wear All Year YIBOCK Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon An oversized cardigan is the gift that keeps giving because it goes with everything — and this chunky option is a closet essential with a low price. It has an open kimono-style front and two large pockets. The shoulders are dropped, adding to the oversized, cozy nature of the sweater. It’s super soft and lightweight enough to wear year-round and is available in a variety of color-block or solid color options. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 19

12 A Two-Pack Of Classic Crewnecks For Cheap Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These crewnecks are effortlessly stylish and keep you on budget. They have a classic fit with a bit of stretch since they’re made with cotton, modal, and spandex. One reviewer noted, “I love the fit, the quality is top-notch and the price isn’t bad either.” This two-pack is just $17 and comes in a variety of colors, not to mention: this pick has earned more than 25,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 32

13 These Stylish Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These reasonably priced skinny jeans are a must-have and have earned an impressive 59,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating. They're super stretchy with a worn-in look and a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. Pair them with a simple white T-shirt, cropped jacket, and ankle boots or ballet flats and take the town. •Available Sizes: 2 — 28 (standard and plus) •Available Colors: 8

14 This Cheap Button Down With A Statement Pattern ECOWISH Leopard Button Down Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with this budget-friendly animal print button-down blouse. It has long sleeves, a trendy lapel collar, and buttons down the entire way for a fashion-forward look that’s still affordable. The top is lightweight so you can wear it all year — to get even more bang for your buck. And adding a great statement print like this one will create a major look around basic pieces in your wardrobe like black shorts or wide-legged jeans. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 19

15 These Versatile Chino Pants That Are Worth The Price Amazon Essentials Cropped Girlfriend Chino Amazon $28 See On Amazon These professional chino pants are so versatile that everyone should have a pair for the office and laidback weekends. The cotton and elastane blended pants have a straight leg that’s cuffed and rolled around the ankle, but can be unrolled if you prefer a longer length. These pants have a zipper fly and a button closure, in addition to two functional front pockets and two decorative back pockets. One reviewer noted, “These Amazon Essential pants check all the boxes for me; comfort, affordability, stylish and enough colors to wear every day.” •Available Sizes: 0 — 14 •Available Colors: 3

16 The $16 Faux Leather Belts With A High-Fashion Look SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This neutral faux leather set of belts comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a classic double O-ring buckle. And, for less than $20 for the belt duo, this price is hard to beat. They’re available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles and will complete the simplest of outfits, even jeans and T-shirts. •Available Sizes: S — XXL •Available Colors: 10

17 The Dressy Tank With Stylish Buttons BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The V-neckline and oversized buttons make this flowy tank top stand out from your other tanks. The lightweight tank is made from a polyester and spandex blend and even has adjustable straps — a rare find in a tank top. For just $18, the loose-fitting tank is hard to pass up and can be incorporated into so many current pieces you may already own, like white jeans, boot-leg trousers, or maxi skirts. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 10

18 A Smart Swing Dress With A Boatneck Collar For Only $13 Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that can go from work to happy hour, while sticking to a budget? Then you need this swing dress that’s only $13. It has a classic A-line silhouette with three-quarter sleeves, a hemline that hits just above the knees, and a stylish boatneck collar. Dress it up with statement accessories and heels for business meetings or wear it with sneakers to meet a friend for coffee. Plus, this dress is super soft since it’s made with viscose and elastane so you’ll feel comfy all day long. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 8

19 This Ruched Dress For An Essential Date Night Look BTFBM Ruched Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve been looking for a date night closet staple but don’t want to spend too much, this inexpensive ruched dress is for you. The bodycon dress is sleeveless with a trendy high neckline and unique wrap front. The sides of the dress have drawstring cords that can be tightened for a looser or slimmer fit, depending on your mood, and it comes in great colors like pink, bright green, and black-and-white stripes. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 24

20 The Must-Have Fedora For Your Next Vacation Lanzom Panama Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon This straw hat is a steal of a deal for your next vacation. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection and has an adjustable velcro strap inside so you can tighten it to your size. This fedora style is an accessory that gives you a classic sophisticated look and it comes in 30 colors, each featuring a wide decorative band. •Available Colors: 26

21 A Sleek Bodysuit That Is A Total Bargain ReoRia Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sleek and stylish tank bodysuit is a fashion-lover’s dream piece, plus it comes at a great price. The sleeveless tank-style top is super soft, stretchy, and lined in the chest area. It features a racerback, high neck, and thong fit with snap closures along the bottom. Wear it with skirts and shorts and then under sweaters and cardigans when there’s a chill in the air. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

22 A Sexy Bathing Suit That Costs Less Than You Think Tempt Me Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sexy bathing suit screams couture sans the designer price. It has a high neckline and padded push-up bra that stays secure with a hook and eye closure. The stretchy material is ruched at the torso and features a cinched-in waistline. It has a plunging neckline covered with a mesh fabric that adds to the elegance. The quality and price have earned this suit nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus •Available Colors: 39

23 This Tank-Style Maxi Dress That Won’t Break The Bank Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This ultra-soft maxi dress should be a staple in your wardrobe — and your wallet will agree. This full-length dress is effortlessly stylish with tank-style shoulder straps, a fixed waistband, and a pleated skirt. It can be styled in an endless number of ways to make sure you get your money’s worth. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 10

24 An Expensive-Looking Crossbody Bag That’s A Steal Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon This crossbody bag looks like an expensive designer pick, but comes at an affordable price. It’s super versatile and has one open pocket and one zippered pocket to keep your belongings safe. The outside of the bag is made of faux leather and it’s adorned with elegant gold-toned hardware. It’s big enough to hold your phone, wallet, and keys, but is so light — you won’t mind carrying it all day. Choose from 25 different colors — from saddle brown to kelly green. •Available Colors: 25

25 A Picnic-Perfect A-Line Dress For $21 PRETTYGARDEN Mini Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking to wow at the next family BBQ, this sleeveless summer dress will do the trick, without spending a small fortune. The cotton-blend A-line dress is lightweight and features a rounded neck, loose waistband, and two slightly ruffled tiers, so get ready to swing around in the park. It comes in four picnic-ready gingham prints and — the cherry on top: it has pockets. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

26 This Budget Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon Essentials Midi Summer Dress Amazon See On Amazon $26 Midi dresses are a closet must-have because they can be dressed up or down — so you get more use out of just one purchase. This ultra-soft viscose dress is flowy and has wide straps and an empire waist with a tiered skirt that moves with you. Wear it with sneakers or dress it up with platform sandals to make an impression without spending too much. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

27 The Tiered Mini Dress That Comes In 29 Colors KIRUNDO Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This flowy mini dress can be worn to work, while shopping, on a date, or even to a wedding. It’s so versatile and affordable, you may want to grab a few different colors. The pleated dress features an empire waist with tiers, flutter sleeves, a round neck, and a keyhole back. The design is simple yet chic, the fabric is described by reviewers as soft and lightweight, and the price will leave you smiling. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 29

28 These Strappy Sandals That Go With Everything DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $27 See On Amazon These elegant flat sandals are a warm-weather staple at a price you’ll love. They have a rubber sole and soft elastic straps that keep you comfy — plus they go with everything. Slip these on to head to the beach or to a family dinner — they’re casual yet classy. These shoes are lightweight, adorable, and come in a variety of colors to match your wardrobe. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 14

29 This Multi-Purpose Fashion Scarf That’s So Silky Corciova Square Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon This silky fashion scarf is so affordable, especially when you consider how many ways it can be worn. It’s made of satin, which has the same softness as silk without the high price tag. Wear it around your neck, to tie back your hair, or as a pop of color on your handbag. It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns for every style and occasion. •Available Colors: 44

30 A Sweet Button-Down Swing Dress KILIG Button Down Sundress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get ready to swing around a few times when you wear this breezy button-down sundress that features two oversized pockets in the front to play up its casual vibes. This cotton and spandex dress has adjustable spaghetti straps that criss-cross in the back, with an A-line fit and the perfect midi length for showcasing cute espadrilles. Its color and print selection can’t be beaten, with 39 options that range from solid navy to leopard, as well as a dozen or so floral designs for when you’re feeling flirty. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 39

31 This Flat Sandal That’s A Minimalist’s Dream Amazon Essentials H Band Flat Sandal Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this a minimalist’s dream shoe — one that goes with everything and is comfortable and eye-catching without being too flashy — but it’s also SO cheap that you will have to stop yourself from picking up one in every color. The flat slide sandal has a faux leather upper and an insole designed with latex foam padding for comfort. It comes in black, brown, gold, and white and adds a chic finishing touch to any outfit. •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 4

32 The Sophisticated Clutch In Faux Croc Barabum Retro Clutch HandBag Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s something so minimalist and simple, yet super sophisticated, about this faux crocodile clutch. It may look small, but it has plenty of interior space, with a zipper closure, an additional zippered pocket on the backside, and a handle that makes it the perfect shoulder handbag. This retro-chic accessory comes in 13 croc print colors and a few additional prints like zebra and leopard. •Available Colors: 13

33 A Strapless Maxi Dress With Casual-Cool Pockets GRACE KARIN Long Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Is there anything more chic than playing up contrasts in fashion? Keep them guessing when you rock this surprisingly casual strapless maxi dress to your next lunch date. It has an A-line silhouette and subtle ruched details, but it also boasts two pockets and is so low maintenance you can toss it in the washing machine. Choose among more than 40 gorgeous colors and prints like florals and tie dye. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 42