Comfy, Loose-Fitting Clothing Under $35 Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With

As my style becomes more evolved, I find myself reaching for clothes that prioritize comfort over anything else. In a departure from tight, form-fitting looks, loose-fitting trends have taken center stage. Its no secret that style isn’t always synonymous with comfort — but today, it is.

Whether it's a flowy dress, a billowy blouse, or a pair of wide-leg pants, clothing that doesn’t cling offers an undeniable sense of effortlessness. Relaxed silhouettes can even enhance your confidence and allow you to embrace your body’s natural movement. While keeping versatility and ease in mind, I’ve rounded up 40 must-haves that will become a go-to for anyone who refuses to compromise comfort for style.

1 A Featherlight Kimono That’s Wildly Versatile Moss Rose Kimono Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s nothing you couldn’t wear this kimono over — and that’s a fact. It’s made of ultra-airy 100% viscose that drapes over the body, with a high-low hem and a loose fit that contributes to the oversized look. Plus, the generously-cut half sleeves feel billowy-soft. You can wear it over a basic outfit for the final touch or even as a beach cover-up. One shopper vouched, “It is soft, it is nice and exactly what I have been searching in stores for but they had nothing that could compare to this. It flows well and I love the slits to be able to do a tie in the front. So worth it!” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 45

2 The Airy Linen Scarf That Doubles As A Shawl Iristide Cotton And Linen Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This linen scarf is actually a year-round staple, and here’s why: If it’s chilly out you’ll have a lightweight layer to wraparound your neck as a scarf, and if it’s warmer you’ll have a trusty shawl to drape over your shoulders. The airiness of the gauzy fabric ensures you won’t overheat, while the versatility of the design can be styled up or down. (You could even tie this around your waist if you needed a bikini cover-up.) Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 14

3 A Front-Tie Blouse That’s Effortlessly Chic VIISHOW Short Sleeve Tie Front Chiffon Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Relaxed yet elegant, this chiffon top is the perfect plus-one to a pair of jeans or trousers. It has a barely-there feeling, flared sleeves, and that front tie will give a just-for-you fit. The V-neckline is great if you want to spotlight any necklaces, and the billowy feel guarantees you’ll be comfy all day long. “I wear this one constantly,” a fan gushed. “Lightweight, vibrant colors, doesn’t shrink although I never put it in the dryer. Comes out of the wash and doesn’t require steaming. I’ll probably have this one in my closet for years.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

4 The Oversized T-Shirt Dress That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized-Fit Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Comfy meets casual in this oversized Amazon Essentials T-shirt dress. It features a relaxed fit, soft and breathable fabric, and a classic crew neckline. The chest pocket give it a utilitarian look, while the hem hits right above the knee for a full-coverage feel. One shopper summed it up by saying, “It’s comfortable, loose, long enough, lightweight. Perfect for summer. Simple and minimal. I’m ordering another one!” Pair these with your go-to sneakers and you’re set for the day. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

5 The Trendy Nylon Tote With Lots Of Room GRPKSSIB Quilted Nylon Tote Amazon $20 See On Amazon The perfect balance between lightweight and sturdy, this nylon tote is an everyday essential. It has a top zipper that securely conceals your belongings and a reinforced shoulder strap that won’t dig. You can use it as a crossbody or a top-handle bag, and the padded, quilted design makes it ideal for carrying your laptop. It’s so spacious that you could use this for work or as a gym bag, and you’ll never have to sacrifice style for function again. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

6 The Uber-Casual Denim Vest You Didn’t Know You Needed PAODIKUAI Oversized Denim Hoodie Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you hate the feeling of constricted arm movement, this is for you. This denim vest gives you the extra warmth of a jacket without the tighter feeling of sleeves. One shopper even affirmed, “I love the way it fits and is very comfortable!” It features two spacious pockets, a removable hood, and a lapel collar. The cotton denim material is equally as structured as it is soft, and the oversized fit guarantees you’ll be comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

7 These Fan-Favorite 100% Cotton Shorts From Hanes Hanes Drawstring Cotton Jersey Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Every season is shorts season with these cotton jersey gems. Think: Your favorite knit sweatpants in shorts form. They have a wide stretchy waist that won’t dig, and a drawstring closure that allows for a customized fit. They’re made of 100% cotton for a superiorly soft feel, and the hem hits at the mid-thigh for total coverage. Oh, and let’s no forget the wildly conveniently side pockets. Buy these and you’ll probably want to wear nothing else on weekends. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

8 A Tunic Tee That’s Office-Worthy Zattcas Roll Sleeve Notch Neck Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this the next time you’re in the office if you want to be voted best-dressed coworker. This tunic top debuts a three-quarter rolled sleeve and an understated notch collar. You’ll feel super-comfy all day long because of the oversized fit, and the high-low hem has a drapey effect that looks good on any body type. (Plus, it’ll look good with leggings off-duty.) One shopper confirmed, “It does not cling and is generously sized without being too baggy.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 27

9 The One-And-Done Romper You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner ReoRia Tank Romper Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a “throw on and go” outfit, opt for this romper. It gives the ultimate casual yet pulled-together look thanks the stretchy band that cinches at the waist with a drawstring. The leg holes are roomy if you hate a skin-tight fit, plus the normal tank-cut back allows you to wear a regular bra. There’s two side pockets in the front, and it also comes in fun patterns like tie-dye or army print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

10 The Long-Sleeved Tee That’s Perfectly Slouchy UGET Batwing Long Sleeved T-Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This is the lightweight tee you’ll love so much that you’ll probably want to order a backup. It has a baggy fit, so you’ll never feel restricted, and a batwing sleeve that sets it apart from your basic tees. It’s perfect for layering up or down thanks to the high-low hemline, plus it comes in nearly every color you could imagine. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers count themselves as fans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

11 A Flowy Skirt Made To Feel Like Loungewear Urban CoCo Ruched Flare Yoga Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say bye-bye to those bodycon shapes and slip into this flowy midi skirt. Urban CoCo calls this their “yoga skirt” because it’s made from the same polyester-spandex blend as yoga pants — it’s “the softest skirt you’ll ever wear,” according to one shopper. It’s designed with a stretchy, ruched waist that hugs your hips and an A-lined flare thats double-lined. Pair these with your favorite pumps for your next night out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

12 A Versatile T-Shirt Dress With Subtle Waist Emphasis DB MOON Short Sleeve Empire Waist Knee Length Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Usually at occasions that require a little more dressing up, I never felt 100% comfortable... Until I put on this dress. The stretchiness of the rayon and spandex feels like a second skin, and the pull-on design makes it so you won’t have to fuss with a zipper or button. There’s two pockets on either side and an elastic band at the waist seam to give it just enough shape. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 44

13 A Half-Zip Sweatshirt For On-The-Go (Or Staying Put!) Floral Find Half-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon For around the house or on the go, a classic sweatshirt is a must. This one has a half-zip design that allows you to customize the neckline and you can also choose from styles that offer pockets. It’s made of a polyester-cotton blend with a hint of spandex, plus the hem and cuffs are rubbed for a snug fit that keeps out drafts. Between the collar and the relaxed fit, this sweatshirt strikes a balance between casual and pulled-together. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

14 A Tank Dress You’ll Reach For Every Single Season elescat Tank Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon I can’t think of a place you couldn’t wear this tank dress. It’s comfy, it’s cute, and the ultra-breezy fit definitely won’t leave you feeling like you can’t move. One shopper said, “I love the pockets, color, and fit. The arm holes are not too big, so under garments do not show which is a huge plus! Great dress for the price!” Wear this with boots and a jean jacket or as a beach coverup — the outfit possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

15 The Sweatpants That’ll Never Fail You Willow Dance Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Loungewear is my love language, and these sweatpants are too good to not have on-hand. They’re made of 100% cotton for a softer-than-soft touch and feature a stretchy waistband that allows you to wear these at a lower or higher rise. There’s two side pockets — perfect for the TV remote or your cell phone — plus, the elasticated ankles lock in all the warmth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

16 A Drapey Vest You Can Layer Over Any Outfit Urban CoCo Draped Vest Amazon $23 See On Amazon Layer this vest over any look and you’re sure to get compliments. It’s designed with an open front and asymmetrical hem that hits at the mid-thigh. Equal parts comfy and cute, this is a no-brainer buy. A shopper vouched, “I simply love this vest! The fabric is thin and light in weight but not see-through, and is very comfortable, perfect for hot weather. I get many compliments when I wear it!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

17 These Slouchy Socks That Are Top-Drawer Worthy HUE Slouch Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon I stockpile these socks because I’m too afraid I’ll ever run out. They feature the perfect loose fit with wider ribbing and a seamed toe for extra durability. They’re cut from a blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex for a breathable yet stretchy feel, and you get bang for your buck with three to a pack. I style these over the hemline of leggings with a chunky workout shoe every time I hit the gym, but you can pretty much wear these with any outfit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

18 A Scaled-Up Tee For Your Go-To Weekend Uniform Floerns Loose Split T-Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s nothing I love more than a tee I can rely on. This tried-and-true T-shirt features a split hem for a little flair, and sleeves that fall to the elbow. The oversized, roomy fit guarantees you’ll be comfortable in it all day, while the crew-neckline gives you space for any statement necklaces. “These tops are so versatile. Can be dressed up or down. I got a size medium fits perfectly,” said one happy customer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

19 These Top-Rated Lounge Pants You Won’t Want To Take Off AMiERY Drawstring Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from cozy, soft, breathable material, these pajama pants are guaranteed to give you a good night’s rest. They have a slouchy fit with a wide elastic waistband and an adjustable drawstring that allows for a customized fit. “I really liked the design and texture of these lounge/sleep pants,” said one shopper. “I wore them for my post-partum recovery, which ended up as an emergency C-section,” they explained. “These were the only pants that didn’t irritate the incision.” Choose from nearly 50 prints for your next night in. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

20 These Minimalist Overalls With Heaps Of 5-Star Reviews YESNO Loose Bib Overalls Amazon $26 See On Amazon “I wore it today and had 4 people comment how cute it was,” one shopper raved of these overalls. If you’re looking to get in on the compliments, they’re lightweight thanks to the cotton material and offer an ankle-length crop. The spaghetti straps are delicate yet durable, and the side slits make it airy enough to walk around in all day. Not to mention, there’s two roomy pockets for anything you want to take with you on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

21 The Drawstring Shorts Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of Dokotoo Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These drawstring shorts are a need — not a want. They come with an elasticated waistband, roomy legs, and two utility pockets. They’re made of 100% cotton for guaranteed softness, and are so lightweight that you can even wear them as a swimsuit cover-up. “I can’t stop buying these! Every time I wear these shorts I get compliments. They are stylish and beyond comfortable,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

22 The Trendy Cloud Slippers You Could Walk Miles In Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add these ultra-trendy slides to your shoe lineup, and you won’t regret it. The cushy foam platform soles are anti-slip and measure just under two inches thick, providing ultimate support and comfort to your feet. They’re lightweight while still offering good shock absorption, and the single strap gives you a casual look while securely hugging your instep. Available sizes: 5.5 — 16

Available colors: 19

23 A Corduroy Shacket For Chilly Mornings VICHYIE Corduroy Shacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you want a shacket that provides warmth but isn’t going to leave you feeling overheated, this is it. It’s made with corduroy fabric that’s soft on the skin but maintains a great texture throughout. It comes with a convenient chest pocket, and is finished with a classic button-down closure. One review recommended, “Buy this big and button it up if you like an oversized fit, I wear it with boots and it’s a vibe!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

24 A Tank Top That’s Fitted But Not Tight XIEERDUO V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Let’s talk tanks! A good outfit starts with a good tank top. This one is made of a polyester-rayon blend with a hint of spandex for that extra elasticity. The high-quality knit glides against your skin for a billowy feel, plus it has a V-neck for maximum necklace layering. One customer kept their review short and sweet: “Soft, comfortable, cool in hot weather!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

25 The Fuzzy Socks You’ll Want Multiple Pairs Of Barefoot Dreams "The Cozychic" Heathered Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ve probably heard of the brand Barefoot Dreams by now, because all of their products are known to be intensely soft — these socks included. Boasting a nearly-perfect 4.8-star average, these socks are almost impossible to take off once you put them on. They’re made of 100% polyester microfiber that guarantees it’ll stay cozy even after multiple washes. One shopper confessed, “I have the coldest feet, like iceberg temp. feet. These socks are so want and comfortable without making them too hot!” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

26 This Trusty Pocket Tee With A Worn-In Feel MIROL Batwing Cap Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon One word: Versatile. This MIROL T-shirt is perfect for work or play. Not only does it look phenomenal with trousers for a casual office look, but you could easily pair it with jeans or leggings for the weekend. It has looser fit along with a batwing capped sleeve and chest pocket. Choose from over 40 colors to style, because you can’t go wrong with a tried-and-true tee. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

27 The Breeziest Maxi Sundress, Hands Down Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Sundress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a maxi dress that ticks all the boxes, consider this one for your next purchase. It’s truly full-length, draping all the way down to the floor, and features adjustable spaghetti straps complimented by a scooped neckline. One shopper said, “I can dress it up or down. Tie a knot in the bottom when I want it a bit shorter…if you don’t own one or two of these you’re missing out!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 45

28 This Oversized Jean Jacket Made Of 100% Cotton Omoone Oversized Denim Biker Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon A denim jacket is always an essential. This one is made from 100% cotton so you’re guaranteed a soft-to-the-touch feel. It features two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and two large inside pockets — you’ll have ample room for any essentials. The relaxed, oversized fit loosely drapes over the body for a fun menswear shape or space to add a hoodie. If you’re in the market for a game-changing denim jacket, this is it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

29 This Foolroof Workout Tank For Your Next Studio Class Fihapyli Workout Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re sweating it out in a HIIT class or flowing through restorative yoga, this workout top will never fail you. The back meshing keeps you cool and the airflow high, while the looser fit will make you feel extra-comfy during cool-down stretches. The polyester-spandex material drys quickly to keep any sweat at bay, and the racerback cut makes it easy to layer over any sports bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

30 These Ultra-Chic, Best-Selling Palazzo Pants Tronjori Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Put “buy these palazzo pants immediately” on your to-do list for today. They’re sophisticated yet feel like you should be lounging around in them thanks to the soft material and stretchy waistline. The polyester and spandex fabric hugs the waist and hip, then gracefully flows to the floor. “Finding pants that work well that aren’t giving me camel toe or anything else is hard. I love these. I got so many compliments on them,” one shopper wrote. “I got the light blue pair but I have 4 other colors in my basket,” they confessed. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 33

31 A Flirty & Flowy Button-Down Tank BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon A loose-fitting tank? Count me in. The slinky, lightweight material on this number is super-soft and the buttoned design adds a little extra something to the casual aesthetic. The spaghetti straps are also adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit no matter what your bust size is. It’s great under a cardigan, but especially sharp with a blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

32 Some Paper-Bag Trousers That Are Deceptively Comfortable GRACE KARIN Ruffled High Waist Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon The paper-bag silhouette has recently been seen everywhere. These Grace Karin pants give you the perfect balance between relaxed and fitted, and they even feature two deep utility pockets. The cropped length makes them perfect to pair with a heel or even a sneaker, and that bow tie at the waist is equally as cute as it is functional. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

33 A Canvas Tote You Can Bring Everywhere Covelin Canvas Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon The perfect functional add-on to any look, this shoulder bag is made of soft canvas so it’s super-light yet durable for daily use. The strap is adjustable so you can customize the length and carry it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. There’s a zippered closure on top that holds all of your things securely, and two smaller pockets for any tiny treasures like Airpods or keys. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 84

34 The Classic Hoodie You’ll Keep Reaching For Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Hoodie Amazon $20 See On Amazon Mark my words, this will be the hoodie you wear everywhere, to everything. The inner lining feels so soft against your skin, and it’s easy to layer up or down no matter the season. “This was such a good buy! Great value,” one fan praised. “It's a quality weight, looks great, and so comfortable. I'll definitely be buying this in other colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 29

35 This Top-Rated Midi Dress That Looks Good On Everybody Daily Ritual Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add this effortless dress to your wardrobe rotation as soon as possible. It’s is made from a rayon-elastane blend that’s buttery and breathable, with great drape and stretch. The midi length makes for a casual fit, perfect for running errands or your next hangout with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

36 The Yoga Joggers That Are A Fan Fave DIBAOLONG Yoga Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These joggers are so good you’ll want to purchase a second pair immediately after trying them on. One shopper even said, “I bought these for a comfortable bottom post-c section and ended up continuing wearing it several weeks after. They are sooo soft and comfy! Favorite lounge pants for sure.” The smooth, stretchy fabric — crafted from polyester and spandex — will leave you feeling incredibly comfortable while giving you a lounge-y look. They’re designed to be low-friction, come with deep side pockets, and a cuffed ankle so the pant leg will stay in place even when you’re working out. Not to mention, they’re available in more than 160 shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 165

37 This Fleece Jacket For Some Added Warmth Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cozy doesn’t have to mean confining — at least, not when you’re wearing this jacket. It features a zippered closure that make it easy to take on and off, a mid-weight fleece fabric, and the contoured seams give you a fitted look without any tightness. Pair it with your go-to jeans and a long-sleeved tee and you’re all set for the farmer’s market or a casual brunch. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 28

38 A No-Fuss Romper That’s Easy To Throw On SNUGWIND Sleeveless Loose Romper Amazon $29 See On Amazon For the days you need an instant outfit, opt for this romper. It’s sleeveless, which makes it easy to layer no matter the season, and the wide shorts give you some extra leg room. The fabric is super-lightweight (but not sheer) so you don’t have to worry about it feeling confining, plus it comes with two pockets and adjustable straps. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22