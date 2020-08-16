38 Comfy Lounging Outfits That Also Look Super Cute In Public (& Are Under $35 On Amazon)

When you think about your cozy lounging outfits and the clothes you wear out on the town, they're usually different... right? Well, that doesn't have to be the case anymore, all thanks to Amazon's collection of comfy lounging outfits that also look super cute in public. That's right: Clothes that feel like pajamas can be worn outside the house — and the selections on this list are surprisingly fashionable.

From baggy, breathable overalls to floral palazzo pants, you'll be extra-cozy whether you're watching movies at home or getting drinks with a friend. And thanks to the flowing maxi dresses, you'll be covered for bedroom snoozes or beach trips. The possibilities with these comfortable outfits are truly endless.

But here's some advice for clothes shopping online: Read the reviews. Many customers who've tried these stylish getups have written about their experiences with sizing and fabric. By checking out what they've said, you'll know exactly what you're adding to your cart (and closet). Thankfully, tons of Amazon shoppers love these outfits that are equally fashionable and comfy — and the feedback proves it.

So, what are you waiting for? There's a cute jumpsuit in here that comes in dozens of colors, and I've already added it to my cart.

1 This Soft, Stretchy T-Shirt Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Colors MOLERANI Swing Dress Amazon $22 See on Amazon Simple, elegant, and flowing — what more could you want in this T-shirt dress? Since it's made from a combination of rayon and spandex, it's the perfect combination of stretchy and soft. Still, you can easily dress it up or down with a denim jacket and pair of wedges. It's available in more than two dozen colors and patterns, including purple, grey, blue, rainbow, sunflowers, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2 This Flowing Swimsuit Cover-Up That'll Keep You Cozy At The Pool Ailunsnika Cover Up Amazon $25 See on Amazon Instead of wearing shorts and a T-shirt to the pool or beach, get cozier with this gorgeous V-neck coverup. The modern print is undeniably chic, and the loose fit is tied inward at the waist. Plus, if you're not on vacation or sitting poolside, you can wear it as a dress or while simply lounging around the house. Choose from tons of styles and colors. One Size Only

3 This Simple Jumpsuit With A V-Neck Back Design Daily Ritual Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 $23 See on Amazon When nothing in your closet seems to match and you don't know what to wear, just put on this jumpsuit — problem solved. It's made from 100% lyocell that won't leave you sweating on hot days, and the elasticized waistband looks great paired with any type of belt. Plus, the V-neck on the back adds a stylish touch. Available sizes: 2 - 16

4 A Tracksuit Set That's Perfect For Lazy Days Or Gym Sessions ECHOINE Tracksuit Set Amazon $24 See on Amazon Whether you're sleeping in on Sunday or going on a run, this tracksuit is a must-have. The cropped T-shirt is paired with drawstring shorts, and there are dozens of colors to choose from (as well as pairs with racerback, sleeveless tops). Plus, the lightweight cotton blend is both cozy and breathable. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5 This High-Neck Bralette With Intricate Cutouts & A Criss-Cross Back Mae High-Neck Bralette Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you're looking for a lightly supportive bralettes that's almost too cute, search no further than this one. The high neckline is super on-trend, and the cutouts along the top make it stand out from other bralettes. Plus, the criss-cross back adds a fashionable accent — and since it's made with nylon and elastane, it's super stretchy. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6 A Pair Of Lightweight, Low-Cut Pants With An Elastic Waistband Roxy Oceanside Pant Amazon $25 See on Amazon Made from a combination of viscose and linen, these breathable pants are perfect for when temperatures rise high. They have an easy, loose fit that makes them great for lounging, and the elasticized waistband with a built-in drawstring only adds to their comfort. Choose from 10 different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7 This Strappy Bralette Made With Cozy Ribbed Fabric Mae Criss-Cross Bralette Amazon $13 See on Amazon This stretchy bralette — which is made with nylon and elastane — is held up with two spaghetti straps that come together at a subtle V-neck. It also boasts a criss-cross front as well as ribbed fabric throughout for additional comfort. The top comes in three colors: black, white, and blue. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8 These Cropped Capri Sweatpants Made With Soft Cotton BALEAF Cropped Sweatpants Amazon $27 See on Amazon Made with mostly breathable cotton that feels soft against your skin (along with a little bit of spandex), these lounge capris are perfect for napping, walking, or even yoga. The pockets are large so that you can stash your phone, and the drawcord waistband lets you adjust how they fit. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

9 A Long, Airy Summer Dress With Detailed Embroidery Hoperay Kaftan Amazon $25 See on Amazon Not all maxi dresses are the same, and this one features chic leg slits at the bottom to help improve airflow. The loose sleeves and wide V-neck give it a relaxing feeling, and the embroidery adds gorgeous detail throughout the polyester fabric. One Size Only

10 The Loose-Fitting Floral Jumpsuit That Resembles A Maxi Dress BUENOS NINOS Floral Jump Suit Amazon $23 See on Amazon Not intro dresses? That's OK — you can opt for this floral jumpsuit instead. Thanks to the loose-fitting legs that provide maximum airflow, it resembles a breathable maxi dress. The spaghetti straps are also adjustable, making the pull-on closure a total breeze. Choose from over 30 designs that are just as charming as the one pictured here. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

11 A Pair Of High-Waisted Jersey Cotton Shorts With A Drawstring Waist BALEAF Jersey Shorts Amazon $23 See on Amazon Whether you're at the gym or hanging out around the house, these jersey cotton shorts are a great choice. The high-waisted cut is pulled together with an elastic waistband and drawstring, and they'd look great paired with a cropped tee. However, the brand suggests buying one size up for a looser fit. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

12 A Flowing Plus-Size Draped Shirt By Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Plus Size Draped Shirt Amazon $16 See on Amazon This chic, draping top by Calvin Klein is so versatile that you can wear it to the gym, while relaxing at home, and everything in between. It features a plunging V-neck rim and a criss-cross design in the front. Plus, it's made from a soft combination of rayon, polyester, and spandex. Choose from three colors: pink, black, or green. Available sizes: 2X- 3X

13 This Adidas Track Jacket That's A Staple In Every Wardrobe Adidas Track Jacket Amazon $35 See on Amazon Whether you're going for a jog or looking for a light jacket to pair with your denim jeans, this Adidas jacket can be your go-to. The slim fit keeps your body and arms snug, and the collar is ribbed to help it stand up. It's available in tons of colors, all of which have the classic Adidas stripes along the arms. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X-Large

14 These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants With A Wide, Stretchy Belt Conceited Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See on Amazon With a high-waisted cut and loose-fitting legs, this pair of palazzo pants is a must-have on lazy days when you still have to dress up. The wide elastic band keeps you feeling comfortable all day long — and unlike many other palazzo pants, these ones even have pockets. One Size Only

15 A Cropped Terry Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waistband Daily Ritual Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See on Amazon I like to wear this jumpsuit when it's too hot outside for pants — but it's also comfortable enough to wear on airplanes. The ultra-soft terry fabric won't weigh you down, and the best part is the elastic waistband that you can adjust with a drawstring to control the fit. Choose from five colors including black, navy, grey, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16 A Long-Sleeved Dress With A Gorgeous Floral Print R.Vivimos Floral Midi Dress Amazon $31 See on Amazon Made from a super soft cotton blend, you've got options with this floral midi-length dress: Wear it with a pair of boots in the fall, or even as a beach coverup in the summer. And with dozens of colors to choose from, you might even wind up grabbing a couple since they're less than $35 each. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 These Roomy Cotton Overalls With Extra-Large Pockets Gihuo Linen Jumpsuit Amazon $22 See on Amazon Made from lightweight, breathable cotton, these overalls have tapered legs with large pockets in the back as well as the front. Not to mention, the straps are adjustable so you can choose how low they ride. They're also available in tons of deep colors such as blue, coffee, wine, army green, and more. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

18 The Lightweight Beach Cover-Up That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of Bsubseach Cover Up Amazon $27 See on Amazon Both breezy and incredibly stylish, this beach coverup is a must-have for everything from vacations to casual picnics. It's made with polyester and boasts an elastic belt — and it's super versatile. One reviewer raved, "I bought this as a cover-up for a recent trip to the Caribbean, but it's nice enough to wear as a maxi dress out to dinner." One Size Only

19 These Terry Cotton Joggers For Easy Everyday Style Daily Ritual Cotton Joggers Amazon $30 See on Amazon These joggers are formal enough for a quick trip to the store, yet comfortable enough that you'll want to wear them all day and night. And because they come in eight different colors (navy, light peach, brick, and more), you can easily mix-and-match them with a variety of tees. They're made with a bend of cotton, modal, and elastane for an extra-cozy fit. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

20 A Silky Peacock-Print Robe That Looks SO Expensive BABEYOND Women's Peacock-Print Robe Amazon $32 See on Amazon Wear it as a robe, a jacket, or even a gown. The satin will feel silky against your skin, and the removable waist belt lets you tighten or loosen it however you'd like. Plus, there's a dozen colors to choose from: black, champagne, peacock, and more. One Size Only

21 These Chic Harem Shorts Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of Conceited Harem Shorts Amazon $19 See on Amazon With more than 1,600 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that reviewers can't get enough of these harem shorts. They're lightweight as well as stretchy, though one Amazon shopper put it best: "These shorts are seriously amazing! Soft, on trend, and so incredibly comfortable." Made from polyester and spandex, they're both stretchy and cinched along the side hems. Choose from over 15 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - Medium, Large - X-Large

22 This Cute Cotton Romper With An Open Back SweatyRocks Romper Amazon $19 See on Amazon This romper is reminiscent of a halter top, complete with a tie-up closure and an open back. The cotton fabric is lightweight as well as stretchy, and the sporty white trim is a cute touch. If you'd rather wear a pattern, you can choose from rainbow designs, cheetah prints, and more. "The material is so soft and feels amazing," one reviewer wrote, "it doesn’t ride up my butt and it hugs my curves perfectly!" Available sizes: X-Small - Large

23 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit You Can Pair With Your Favorite Accessories Dressmine Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See on Amazon Not only is this racerback jumpsuit loose-fitting and made with a comfortable blend of rayon and spandex, but it's also offered tons of solid colors that can be matched with various accessories. Not to mention, there are two pockets for convenience underneath the elasticized waistband. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

24 These Durable Knit Leggings With Handy Pockets Daily Ritual Knit Legging Amazon $23 See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a good pair of leggings, and this knit pair is available for less than $25. Unlike most leggings, these high-waisted selections have handy pockets on the front — and the durable ponte fabric holds its shape so that they don't stretch out while you're wearing them. Available sizes: X-Small Short - XX-Large Long

25 A Stretchy Tank-Top Romper That's Simple & Stylish REORIA Scoop Neck Romper Amazon $25 See on Amazon With an adjustable drawstring waist, this romper lets you choose how tightly or loosely it fits. Pair it with some wedges on date night, or throw it on when you can't figure out what to wear — problem instantly solved. It features a tank-top upper half and a relaxed bottom with pockets, and it's available in over 10 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

26 This Tie-Dye Loungewear Set That's You'll Want To Wear All Day Ever-Pretty Plus Size Pajama Set Amazon $25 See on Amazon Tie dye is in, which means that you'll be totally on-trend as you lounge around the house in this two-piece set. The drawstring shorts let you adjust how slouchy they fit, and the buttons underneath the neckline allow for more airflow whenever you want. Plus, there's more than one color scheme to choose from: regular blue, sky blue, or pink. Available sizes: Large - 4X

27 The V-Neck Maxi Dress With Convenient Pockets GRECERELLE Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon Wear it with pumps, flip flops, flats, wedges — this stylish V-neck maxi dress is so versatile that it can work with practically anything. Made with rayon and spandex, it's soft and stretchy so that you're comfortable all day long. Plus, the side pockets let you stash small items so your hands stay unencumbered. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

28 A Pair Of Flowery Palazzo Pants With Over 4,400 Positive Reviews Arolina Wide Leg Pants Amazon $19 See on Amazon If you had any doubt that these cute palazzo pants were worth the money, more than 4,400 reviewers rated them with either four or five stars on Amazon. The fabric is made with polyester and spandex, making the pants durable, soft, and stretchy. Sure, the back pockets aren't functional — but the extensive selection of patterns makes up for it. Available sizes: Small - 3X

29 This Oversized Linen Blouse That's Oh-So Breathable Minibee Linen Blouse Amazon $32 See on Amazon When you're headed to a business casual event (but don't want to feel overheated), this blouse is here to save the day. It's made from a lightweight blend of linen and cotton that lets your skin breathe, and you have the choice of six colors: white, light blue, denim blue, coffee, gray, or black. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

30 The V-Neck Beach Cover-Up That's Roomy Enough To Sleep In Ailunsnika Cover Up Amazon $27 See on Amazon Most beach cover-ups aren't casual enough to wear them on a regular day at home — except for this one. Between the plunging V-neck top and details along the edges, it's the perfect combination of cute and comfortable. One reviewer even wrote that "it makes an excellent swimsuit cover-up and I also wear it around the house because it is so beautiful and comfortable." One Size Only

31 This Open-Back Workout Tank That Lets The Breeze Roll Through Mippo Open Back Top Amazon $11 See on Amazon With a stylish open back and a modal- and spandex- construction, this workout tank won't leave you feeling overheated or restricted. Pair it with yoga pants or leggings for a quick workout, or even toss a jacket on top to dress it up for happy hour. It's available in over 12 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

32 This Pajama Set With A Cute Pom-Pom Hemlines Mae Pajama Set Amazon $28 See on Amazon It's hard to deny that this pajama set is cute, so why not add it to your wardrobe? Both the scoop-neck top and drawstring shorts feature adorable pom-pom hemlines, and the capped sleeves are super on-trend. To be honest, this is stylish enough to wear inside or out. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

33 A Satin PJ Set With A Top You Can Wear With Jeans DIDK Cami and Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $18 See on Amazon It's hard to deny that this printed pajama set is cute, and the lace detailing only adds to it. The soft satin fabric is covered in a vintage floral design, and the V-neck top is held together with black lace (as well as the bottom trim). The top is so versatile that you can even pair it with jeans for a night on the town. It's also available in cheetah print, along with polka-dots and other stylish designs. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

34 A Fierce Activewear Set For Less Than $50 OLCHEE Tracksuit Amazon $36 See on Amazon Most activewear sets will cost you an arm and a leg — but not this one. Available in nine colors (and for less than $50), it's a must-have for your workout collection. The set is made with a blend of spandex and polyester so that it moves with you as you stretch, and the honeycomb patches allow your skin to breathe. Plus, the sleeves even have thumbholes for grip and warmth. Available sizes: 0 - 10

35 A Soft, Slouchy T-Shirt That Even Has Pockets onlypuff Pocket Shirt Amazon $19 See on Amazon Not only do you have the choice of more than two dozen colors, but this slouchy T-shirt also features convenient pockets where you can quickly stash cash and other small items. It's made with mostly polyester and comes in long-sleeve options along with short-sleeve — and over 1,700 customers on Amazon have given it positive reviews. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

36 This Delicate Babydoll Nightgown With A Cute Lace Trim Ekouaer Nightgown Amazon $23 See on Amazon When I've finally run out of large T-shirts to sleep in, I like to throw on this nightgown. The delicate lace detail at the top is a gorgeous touch, and it fits like a loose babydoll dress that's light and airy. It's made with 5% spandex (along with 95% polyester), so there's even some stretch to it. It's available in over 20 colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

37 A Pair Of Breezy Palazzo Pants With Slits In The Legs Ladybug Wide Leg Pants Amazon $23 See on Amazon I'm not always in the mood for shorts, which is why I always make sure to have a pair of loose, breezy pants like these ones. The fabric — which is made of mostly rayon — is shrink-resistant so that the fit stays consistent through washes, and the side slits add a fashionable touch. Choose from colors like black, blue, floral, and more. Available sizes: Small - 3X