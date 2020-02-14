24 Dresses That Fit Really Well & Are Under $35 On Amazon

Dresses make for quick, easy, and effortless outfits — and they're especially great for someone who's constantly on the go. With that being said, it never hurts to stock your closet with the best fitting dresses on Amazon. As you probably know, having an arsenal of great dresses allows you to leave the house with little to no effort, only needing only a pair of shoes to complete an overall look. That way, you never have to worry about running late for work, school, or that thing you RSVP'd to and forgot about again.

Thanks to Amazon and its large selection of products, it's easier than ever to amp up your collection with the best dresses under $35. To help you out, I've created a list of some of the greatest dress options the online marketplace has to offer — and since there are 24 of them, there's no doubt that you're going to find a few that you like. From swingy frocks that are must-haves for breezy beach days to slit-front dresses that are glam enough for special occasions, this list has a little bit of everything.

Go ahead and fill your cart with the best dresses on Amazon that are fit for every occasion.

1 This Button-Down Skater Dress That Comes With Pockets OUGES Women's Button Down Skater Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s no doubt that this button-down, midi skater dress will become one of your favorite closet go-to's. Made with a breathable blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, it features a fashionable V-shaped neckline. The loose, airy bottom half comes with two functional pockets that let you tuck your hands or store your necessities. Plus, the color offerings allow you to customize any look you want (and some even come with long sleeves). Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

2 A Comfortable T-Shirt Dress That Feels Like Jersey Cotton Daily Ritual Women's T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon The smooth, jersey-cotton feel of this knee-length dress makes it perfect for any occasion — but it'll remain comfortable whether you dress it up or down. It’s designed with a wide boat neckline, and the bottom reaches just above the knees. Plus, the three-quarter sleeves add a casual, yet stylish touch. Choose from five block colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 The Chic Front-Knot Dress That's Perfect For Special Occasions Floerns Women's Short Sleeve Split Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Look no further for an outfit that's perfect your next special occasion, because this knot-front dress is just the getup you need. It features short, elbow-length sleeves that drape freely, along with a V-neck front that reaches about halfway down to a middle knot. The dress also boasts a midi-length design with a front slip that’s both chic and sophisticated. Available in sizes: X-Small - 1X-Plus

4 This Fun, Loose-Fitting Leopard Print Dress With Side Pockets OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with this loose-fitting, button-up swing dress that comes with convenient pockets. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, it’s both lightweight and comfortable. The dress reaches above the knees and comes with short, free-flowing sleeves, making it great for a summer stroll or breezy beach day. If you're not into the leopard print, you can also choose from solid colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

5 The V-Neck Swing Dress With Long Sleeves And Pleated Seams Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long-sleeve swing dress has a tunic build that's complete with a sharp V-neck, along with pleated detailing at the seams of each tier. Since it reaches above the knees, it can be worn on its own or with leggings underneath (and it's super easy to dress up or down). There are a variety of colors and designs offered to suit your preference, and it can be layered with other pieces in your wardrobe for a customized look. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

6 This Snap-Up Denim Dress That Matches So Many Accessories Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this western-style, snap-up denim dress by Levi's features a simple design that's great for casual outings and gatherings. It also boasts two snap-front pockets on the chest along with two hip pockets to tuck your hands into. The dress is available in two jean-inspired hues: dark or light. Feel free to mix and match with accessories. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7 A Floral Button-Down Dress With An Elastic Waistband Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon With just one glance, it's easy to see how someone would want to instantly add this floral dress to their wardrobe. The airy option offers a flared bottom that comes together with a seemingly elastic waistband. It also features elbow-length sleeves and a button-down front — and it's being offered in several different pattern options. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 This Simple T-Shirt Dress That Comes In So Many Colors MOLERANI Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This tunic-style T-shirt dress is a great option if you need to throw something on in a pinch. It's loose-fitting and pairs well with a belt (and just about any pair of shoes or sneakers in your closet). There are a variety of colors and patterns available — and since most of them are less than $20, you might have some extra change to double up. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

9 The Plus-Size Floral Maxi Dress With A Wrap Closure Milumia Women's Floral Summer Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with a ruffled cold-shoulder design, this polyester maxi dress is great for any spring or summer event. It features a wrap-style closure with a fabric belt, and it comes in a myriad of floral and tropical prints that are perfect for transitioning from day to night. Available in sizes: 0X Plus - 4X Plus

10 A Sleeveless Empire Waist Dress That's Great For Layering Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Comprised of viscose and elastane fabric, this empire-waist midi dress is equal parts stylish, simple, and comfortable. It has a luxe, jersey-cotton feel and a high-waist design that works perfectly with belts, cardigans, and other accessories. Plus, its sleeveless style allows you to stay cool and free on warmer days when a sweater isn't needed. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 This Striped Spaghetti Strap Dress That Comes In Tons Of Patterns Angashion Women's Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This midi dress is made of a blend of polyester and cotton, making it another comfortable option. Its design offers spaghetti-strap styling and a slight V-shaped neckline, along with functional front pockets (but the buttons, however, are non-functional). Great for various occasions, this dress comes in a selection of striped, floral, and solid patterns and colors. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

12 A Sweet Cocktail Dress With Flutter Sleeves ROMWE Women's Party Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Designed with endearing flutter sleeves, a fitted waist, and a free-moving skirt, this skater-style cocktail dress is a great choice for parties and events where you want to be a *bit* fancier. Made with a polyester-spandex blend, it offers some stretch and features a zippered back. For help adjusting that zipper, try using this zipper puller. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

13 This Party Dress With An Embroidered Mesh Layer Milumia Women's Round Neck Floral Embroidered Mesh Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This dress takes cocktail attire up a notch with an outer layer of mesh that's covered in gorgeous floral embroidery. The mesh sleeves are transparent, and the round neckline is high. Plus, the flared bottom half comes together with a high waist that's wrapped with a belt. The dress is available in different hues with designs that match specific color schemes. Available in sizes: X-Small - 1X Plus

14 This Floral, Button-Down Maxi Dress With Long Sleeves Milumia Women's Button Up Floral Print Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon In my opinion, there's nothing better than a breezy maxi dress. This one comes with a V-neck design that reaches the top of a button-down closure, along with and loose-fitting sleeves that reach below the elbows. Because of its length and front slit, it can easily be worn with boots and sandals alike. Plus, it comes in various different designs. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

15 A Soft, Sleeveless Maxi Dress With A Chic Side Slit Daily Ritual Terry Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Effortlessly chic and easy to style, this racerback maxi dress is one of those comfy, versatile wardrobe staples that's worth owning in multiple colors. Throw it on with sneakers when you're running around town, or dress it up with stacked heels and lots of layered jewelry for a more elevated look. Featuring a scoop neck and a chic side slit, it's made with Daily Ritual's signature terry fabric, which reviewers say drapes beautifully and feels great against bare skin. Choose from seven colors. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

16 A Racerback Tank Dress That Bunches At The Sides Missufe Women's Fitted Casual Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you ask me, this tank dress is a staple that every dress-lover should have in their wardrobe. The effortless selection — which is made with 95% cotton — offers a racerback styling, a scooped neckline, and ruching around the waist. it comes in variety of colors and is both lightweight and stretchy. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

17 This Sweater Dress That Has A Built-In Waist Tie R.Vivimos Women's Autumn Pencil Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon There's no way you can go wrong with this tie-waist sweater dress. It has a round neckline along with balloon-style sleeves — and it pairs well with leggings, boots, heels, and more. The tie-up detail is complementary to its overall look, while the color offerings allow you to choose your own personal favorite. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

18 This High-Waisted Dress With A Bow At The Top ECOWISH Women Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon It doesn't get any sweeter than this tie-front midi dress. It features adjustable spaghetti straps, a knotted bow in the top, and a free-flowing skirt at the bottom that boasts a strip of faux buttons. Like others on the list, this dress comes in a wide selection of colors and patterns so you can create the exact look you want. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

19 A Rib-Knit Midi Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline find. Off-Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon An off-the-shoulder neckline and chic ribbed texture add '90s-chic charm to this versatile midi dress. Pair it with sneakers one day, chunky platforms the next — the simple design makes it endlessly versatile, and since the buttery-soft jersey it's made with means it's super comfy, you'll never get tired of finding new ways to wear it. Choose from two colors: black or emerald green. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

20 A Flared Dress With A Modern Grid Design Floerns Women's High Neck Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Designed with a fitted upper half and a flared silhouette, this midi dress is great for both day and night. It features an extra-high neckline and comes with a grid pattern that gives it a modern edge. There are also several colors available, so go ahead and choose your fave. You can even pair it with a belt of your choice. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

21 This Sweater Dress With A Ballet Neckline Lark & Ro Sweater Dress Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with a blend of viscose and nylon, this sleeveless sweater dress drapes subtly and comes together with a wide ballet neckline. The flared skirt hangs above the knees, and it comes in three deep hues: red, black, and navy. Pair it with knee-high boots or rock it at cocktail hour. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

22 A Plus-Size Midi Dress That Ties Around The Waist Nemidor Women's Bridesmaid Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You're sure to be the belle of the ball, cocktail party, or wedding with this calf-length dress that features ruffled sleeves. It has a V-neck design and tie-waist that helps pull the look together. This one is also offered in several patterns and colors for you to choose from. Available in sizes: 14W - 26W

23 This Ruched T-Shirt Dress With A Crossed Bottom BTFBM Women’s Short Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep it causal with this ruched T-shirt dress, which crosses at the bottom. Made to lay mid-thigh or just above the knee, this dress is both simple and comfy — and just like a T-shirt, it can be dressed up or down to suit different occasions. The outfit also features short sleeves and side ruching that gives it a fun, bunched-up look. Choose your favorite color and rock it with sneakers, sandals, or heels at your next event. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large