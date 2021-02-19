We're all undoubtedly looking forward to Boris Johnson's announcement on Feb. 22 and hope that this could signal the easing of lockdown and the return of some level of normalcy. But one thing I'm certainly not so excited for is having to get out of my comfy loungewear, which often includes zero bra wearing. Dreading the return of the underwire? Don't sweat, I've got you. These 16 comfy AF bralettes under £50 are the perfect in-between style to ease you back into regular undies.

While many of us are going bra-less right now, we've also discovered a new-found love of the humble bralette while working from home. Whether it's a soft triangle style or a racerback with more support, these designs are making us question why we ever bothered with underwired bras. And I don't know about you, but I plan to keep investing in comfortable underwear long after lockdown is over.

I've found 16 super cool designs that are all under £50, meaning you don't have to break the bank to get that style-meets-comfort feel from top brands including Lunya, Dora Larsen, and Nubian Skin. Whether it's plain nude colours or bright patterns, there's something in here for everyone.