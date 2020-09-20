Loungewear has become our 2020 uniform. This time last year, many of us would never have imagined that super soft knitted co-ords, joggers and hoodies, and stretchy jersey jumpsuits would become our unofficial office-wear, but alas, it has happened. It's important to focus on the positives in our current global situation, and being able to wear far comfier clothes while working our 9-5s is most definitely a plus. This edit of sustainable loungewear to invest in is sure to give you some ideas if you've not found your perfect WFH uniform as of yet.

The list features pieces which are slightly pricier than usual, as I believe paying a little more than we would normally for loungewear is totally justified, given that it's pretty much all we wear these days. When you think about how often you actually wear your cosies, cost per wear drastically goes down.

The brands I've picked from too are known to be slightly more sustainable and have an environmental awareness many 'fast fashion' high street brands don't tend to have. For this reason too, you can expect to pay more of a premium; but it's for a good cause.

Take a look at these great loungewear buys, and prepare to reach peak cosiness at your desk.

