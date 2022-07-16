Comfy Underwear Doesn't Have To Be Frumpy — & These Cute Pairs Are Proof

I’m not going to lie: I used to dread underwear shopping. It felt like every cute pair was uncomfortable, and every pair that felt good looked frumpy. But this simply isn’t true. There are tons of comfy underwear options that also look amazing (it just takes a little digging), and there’s something to suit every taste — whether you gravitate towards sheer lace lingerie or soft, seamless panties.

When it comes to picking out underwear, you can’t go wrong with a set of cotton briefs. They’re breathable, lightweight, and lay smooth against your skin. If you want a pair of underwear with a little more va va voom, you can also opt for some silky satin panties with a lacy detail across the booty. Plus, these picks are super wallet-friendly, so you can even scoop up a few multipacks for more variety in your underwear drawer.

1 These Stretchy Cotton Panties With A Delightfully Retro High Waist wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Just like high-rise jeans, high-waisted underwear are having a resurgence in popularity. It’s easy to see why — they’re supremely comfortable, and they create a smooth base underneath your clothes. These four cotton briefs offer full coverage, with ultra-stretchy waistbands that stay securely in place all day long. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2 A Multipack Of Seamless Thongs That Don’t Show Under Clothes VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in fresh florals, spunky leopard prints, and versatile neutral colors, these seamless thongs strike the perfect balance between comfy and cute. The silky, stretchy fabric is super breathable, and the laser-cut sides rest flat against your skin. At such a wallet-friendly price, you’ll want to snag one of these five-packs, pronto. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 Some Airy Hipster Panties Made Of Delicate Lace LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Embrace your softer side with these light-as-a-feather hipster panties made of airy lace. They feature a sheer backside and a lined front, complete with a lace trim and a bow-tie detail at the waistband. This pack comes with six alluring shades, so you can even match your underwear to your bra if you wish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Impossibly Soft Bamboo Panties With A Barely-There Feel KNITLORD Lace-Trim Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Bamboo viscose is naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, and soft, which is why it’s a great fabric for underwear — just try out these bikini panties to see for yourself. Trimmed with stretchy lace, the low-rise panties feature a comfy ribbed-knit design. “These undies are insanely comfortable, very lightweight and you can almost completely forget you're wearing underwear,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 The Breathable Cotton Panties With A Low Rise Emprella Cotton Hipster Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Breathable, stretchy, and oh-so-soft, these cotton hipster panties feel amazing against your skin. A subtle lace waistband adds a little flair, while also ensuring that your underwear stay in place on your hips. Not to mention, this multipack is a major deal — you get eight pairs for a super reasonable price. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 These Seamless Panties With A Sky-High Cut All Of Me High-Cut Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With high-cut sides and full coverage in the back, these panties offer complete freedom of movement. That means they’re great for wearing under your workout leggings — their seamless design makes them undetectable under tight-fitting fabrics. Right beneath the low waistline, a lace detail adds a cute, eye-catching detail. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 Some Sheer Lace Panties With A Cheeky Cut FINETOO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Covered in sheer lace with a botanical-inspired pattern, these hipster panties are the perfect way to show off some skin without being too revealing. They have a stretchy elastic band that sits at the lower waist, hugging your body for a secure fit. You get six gorgeous colors in a pack, offering plenty of mid-week variety. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 These High-Leg Briefs That Are A Total Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Cotton High-Leg Briefs Amazon $16 See On Amazon Seriously, does it get any better than a pair of stretchy, breathable cotton briefs? How about six of them? This multipack includes a variety of charming patterns and solid shades, and they’re so comfortable and soft. You’ll want to work, lounge, and sleep in these high-leg briefs — they’re just that good. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

9 A Set Of Low-Profile Cotton Thongs With A V-Cut FINETOO Breathable Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from ultra-soft ribbed cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, these thongs are completely discreet underneath your clothes. They have a unique V-shaped waistband in the front, following the natural curvature of your hips for a body-hugging, made-for-you fit. “These fit great! The cotton is soft, the stretch is nice, and it doesn’t dig into your skin,” wrote one happy reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 These Sweet Hipster Panties With An Extra-Wide Lace Waistband Weallure Cotton Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Thanks to the extra-wide lace waistband, these hipster panties won’t roll down, no matter which way you move. So feel free to do a little dance in the mirror — you’re totally covered. Made with soft combed cotton with a hint of spandex for a stretchy fit, these panties are great for everyday wear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 Some Opaque Panties That Don’t Bunch Up Under Clothes INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With smooth lines and an opaque look, these hipster-cut panties are ideal for everyday wear. The breathable cotton-spandex fabric hugs your hips and waist, conforming to your body as you move. There are lots of multipacks to choose from, so you can have your pick of anything from subtle neutrals to neon shades. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These Silky String Bikinis With Full Coverage In The Back Camelia Cotton String Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for lingerie that still provides full coverage in the back? Say hello to these string bikini panties that are made of light, breathable cotton. Trimmed with delicate lace, the silky underwear feels oh-so soft against your skin. Each pack comes with a pretty palette of colors, so you always have plenty of options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Moisture-Wicking Set Of Panties That Keep You Oh-So Cool Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture-Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When the weather is hot or you plan on working up a sweat at the gym, these underwear are your best friend. The cotton-spandex fabric is blended with polyester — which has incredible moisture-wicking properties — ensuring that you stay dry and comfortable. Another awesome feature? Each pair is designed with cooling panels in the front, so you’ll stay ventilated all day long. Available sizes: 5 —9

14 These Cool Bikini Panties With A Double-String Design Seasment Cotton Bikini Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For those who love the look of a string bikini but want just a tad more support, these bikini briefs are just right. The cotton material has a generous amount of stretch to it, resulting in a body-hugging fit that won’t cut into your skin. You get five pairs in a range of colors, from versatile black to subtle beige to soft pink. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

15 This Pack Of Seamless Underwear With Clean, Smooth Lines FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Simple doesn’t have to mean boring, and these underwear are proof. The seamless hipster briefs hug your hips and bum, while the tagless design means you won’t experience any itching. Whether you like your underwear to be basic black or have fun colors and patterns, there are plenty of options to suit your preferences. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 The Cheeky Hipster Underwear With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Lace Sides Pretty Sweet Basics Cheeky Hipster Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon A delicate lace detail on the sides of these undies makes them oh-so alluring. The silky, soft fabric gently hugs your hips and bum, with zero panty lines — great if you plan on wearing leggings or a pencil skirt. “They are cute, they cover my whole butt, they don’t ride up, you can’t see the panty line. Great all around!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 These Lacy Cotton Briefs That Are Just So Adorable LYYTHAVON Breathable Cotton Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Combining the breathability and comfiness of cotton with the gorgeous quality of lace, these cotton briefs are really something special. Available in a sea of cute pastels and charming prints, they’re the perfect way to amp up your everyday underwear selection. They offer full coverage in the back, so you can even wear them in lieu of pajamas. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 Some No-Show Panties That Come In Funky Leopard-Print Options Weallure No-Show Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side in these seamless hipster panties that come in several sassy leopard-print patterns. Or, if solid colors are more your thing, there are multipacks of all-black and vibrant color palettes. You get five pairs in a pack, each of which is designed to hug your hips securely — no riding up or rolling down. Available sizes: Small — Large

19 The Cotton Briefs With Lace Trim At The Legs ATTRACO Lace-Trim Cotton Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A lace trim has the power to give any pair of underwear a pretty vibe, such as this four-pack of cotton briefs. You get all of the breathability and airiness of cotton, plus the classic lingerie look of lace. Each pair of underwear sits right at the waist, and the elasticated band ensures they won’t slip down during the day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 These Seamless Underwear That Come In A Sea Of Unique Patterns Kingfung Seamless Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even though you can’t see your underwear when you’re wearing clothes, incorporating patterns into your panty collection is still a fun way to express your personality. These seamless bikini panties come in a wide array of prints, from tropical palm trees to charming swans. The silky, smooth material lies flat against your skin for a barely-there feel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 A Value Pack Of Basic Black Panties That Keep It Simple SIMIYA Breathable Bikini Panties (7-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon For those who like to stick to the basics, this pack of seven cotton bikini panties is for you. The all-black set might not be very flashy, but sometimes, simplicity is best. The low-rise underwear offer full front and back coverage, allowing you to have full range of movement while feeling confident that everything will stay in place. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 Some Classic Panties That Feel Like A Second Skin ALTHEANRAY Seamless Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These silky hipster panties are so light, multiple reviewers have described them as feeling like a “second skin.” They’re virtually invisible under clothes, so feel free to throw on those skinny jeans or that hip-hugging skirt. From vibrant solid hues to subtle neutrals to eye-catching florals, there’s a multipack for every taste. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 The Lace-Trimmed Panties With An Incredibly Silky Texture ADOVAKKER Smooth Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like your underwear to be soft — like, really soft — you should get your hands on these silky smooth hipster panties ASAP. They’re edged with soft lace around the waist and leg openings, but it’s super soft — no itching at all. Whether you’re a fan of hot pink panties or classic black underwear, there are plenty of options to select from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 These Breathable Cotton Panties With Lace Details LYYTHAVON Breathable Cotton Brief (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Similar to the pick above, these cotton briefs are lined with pretty, delicate lace. For those of us who have easily irritated skin, listen up — the natural cotton material is gentle and won’t cause any aggravation. You get five pairs in a pack, available in a range of colors and fun patterns for when you want to spice things up a little. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 Some Cotton Thongs With Chic Lace Waistbands Sunm Boutique Lace Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The lace waistband on these thong panties is so stunning, you won’t mind if a little peeks out above your low-rise jeans. The rest of the underwear is made out of soft, breathable cotton, creating a barely-there feel that won’t pinch or tug at your skin. At six pairs per pack, it’s actually shocking how good of a deal these panties are. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 These Full-Coverage Boyshorts That Are Made From Ornate Lace Barbra's Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for fuller coverage, but still want to look smokin’? Allow me to introduce you to these lace boyshorts. The ornate, slightly sheer floral pattern completely surrounds your hips and booty, stopping at the upper thigh. Each pack comes with a variety of captivating shades, which is great for freshening up your lingerie look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

27 A Set Of Luscious Satin Undies With A Lace Detail On The Booty ITAYAX Silky Lace Seamless Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you can’t decide between lace and satin panties, I’m here to tell you that you can have both. These silky underwear rest smoothly against your skin, with two panels of lace across the bum. They have a slightly higher waist, but rest assured, these are not granny panties (which, to be fair, deserve their own time in the sun). Wearing them feels like a luxurious treat, and you definitely deserve to treat yourself. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 A Set Of Sultry Lace Thongs To Fall In Love With LYYTHAVON Nylon Lace Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a thing for lace, you’ll love these soft, easy-to-wear thongs. The low-rise design keeps the underwear hidden under clothes, while the delicate trim adds a touch of elegance. You get seven pairs in a pack, so you can wear them every day of the week, if you please. “I love these underwear! They stay put and don’t move around. They’re so comfortable I forget I’m wearing any!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Ultra-Discreet Thongs Made Of Shimmery Satin Thonviilane Satin No Show Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These satin thongs are so lightweight, they glide right over your skin. Their low-profile design means that they’re practically invisible under tight-fitting clothes. Not to mention, the silky fabric has plenty of stretch to it, hugging your body all day long with no slippage. Each pack includes an array of gorgeous colors to fill out your underwear drawer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

