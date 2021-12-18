Cotton Underwear Doesn't Have To Be Boring, These 23 Pairs Are Sexy (& Cheap) As Hell

Let’s talk about underwear — specifically, cotton underwear. Known best as being the “fabric of our lives,” cotton panties are breathable, absorbent, and the underwear most recommended by gynecologists. But, just because cotton underwear is practical doesn’t mean that it can’t be sexy and stylish.

While cotton has been ever-present in our underwear drawers, it has become more trendy in recent years as athleisure and loungewear have risen in popularity. From iconic Calvin Klein styles that call back to the ‘90s to French-cut underwear that are as sophisticated as they are alluring.

Best of all though, cotton underwear are cheap as hell, so without further adieu, here are 23 pairs of cotton underwear that’ll make a good impression — and, won’t break the bank in the process.

1 These 95% Cotton Undies That Come In An Assortment Of Cute Designs Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $14 See On Amazon These stretchy bikini panties are a huge hit with Amazon shoppers — with over 91,000 ratings, it’s safe to say that you’ll feel supported by this cut and fabric. Machine washable, these are made with a lightweight jersey cotton blend. So, imagine them feeling just like your ultimate favorite cozy t-shirt. Varieties: 24 Sizes: XSmall — 3XL

2 These Soft Cotton Undies That Offer Full Coverage In Back Calvin Klein Women's Plus Size Modern Cotton Logo Hipster Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein hipster panties are soft and comfortable, offering full back coverage. Made of 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, and 12% Elastane. Reviewers can’t help but notice how comfortable they are to wear. Even after throwing these in the wash a few times, they keep their shape. Colors Available: 5 Sizes: 1x — 3x

3 This Flattering V-Cut Thong That’ll Make Your Hips Feel Free Hanky Panky Brand Eco Cotton Original Rise Thong Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Hanky Panky brand thong is a perfect way to make an impression. As far as thongs go, this one was designed with comfort in mind. These are available in one size, which should be comfortable for anyone who wears anything between 4 and 14. Colors: Black, Crystal Blue, Mauveine, White, Wisteria

4 A Calvin Klein Thong That Comes In A Ton Of Fun Colors Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty Amazon $19 See On Amazon If anyone knows about underwear, it’s Calvin Klein. These modern panties from Calvin Klein are made of 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, and 12% Elastane — and, have a supportive band to help them stay in place. If you buy these and like the way they fit, you may be set for life as they come in over 30 prints and colors. Color Options: 33 Sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

5 These Hipster Undies That Would Be A Great Match With Your Favorite Jeans Calvin Klein Women's Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If thongs aren’t your thing, this 3-pack of Calvin Klein underwear may be a great solution. These are made from 100% cotton, with a soft jacquard waistband, which is a popular method often used with yoga clothes and gym apparel. Plenty of Amazon reviewers claim that these are their go-to panties based on their durability. Sizes: Small, Medium

6 A Pair Of Breathable Cotton Panties With An Adorable Scalloped Band Wealurre Cotton Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These panties from Wealurre promise not to awkwardly roll down — which can be a big problem. Each pair of undies passes five breathability tests before making their way to the customer, meaning that Wealurre puts a lot of thought into making sure their panties are customer-friendly. You can get these panties in three different variety packs — Black, Light, or Dark. Sizes: Small — XXLarge

7 These Hipsters That Are Designed To Prevent “Muffin Top” Warner's No Pinch Cotton Hipster Lace Panties (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These hipster lace panties come in a pack of three, in the colors of toasted almond, black, and light heather gray. These have been designed to avoid pinching, meaning that you can wear these all day in any situation and not feel discomfort. Sizes: Small —Large

8 Mid-Rise Bikini Panties With A Cool String Detail Jo & Bette String Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why can’t underwear have a fun design to it? These string bikinis from Jo & Bette have an added flair that sets them aside from the rest. Coming in packs of six in both solids and neutrals, these offer stretch and support, along with plenty of coverage. Sizes: 5 —10

9 Tommy Hilfiger Boyshorts That Might Become Your Go-To Pair Tommy Hilfiger Classic Cotton Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boyshorts are both cute and comfortable, and a great choice if you’re looking to restock your underwear drawer. Tommy Hilfiger has always been a trusted brand, and that goes for their undies as well. Reviewers particularly like the cut and fabric. Sizes: Small — X-Large

10 Champion Boyshorts That You Can Also Wear To Bed Champion Daywear Boyshort Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for cute and comfortable, these Champion daywear boyshorts are the best. They’re great to side in as sleep shorts as well, and stay positioned thanks to their wide statement waistband. Another benefit of these boyshorts is the fact that they’re tagless. Sizes: Small — XXLarge

11 These Undies That Are Perfect To Wear For Yoga Or Light Exercise Calvin Klein Ck One Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a variety of different prints to try and make a statement, these Calvin Klein bikini panties will fit the bill. Available in colors like pink, muted pine, and heather gray, there are also plenty of great patterns that’ll help you feel seen — even if they’re hidden under a pair of jeans. Based on their reliability, they’re also a great pick before a workout. Sizes: XSmall — 3X

12 These Thongs With A “V-Shape” Design In Front FINETOO Low Rise Hipster Thong (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes, being sexy means being minimal — and that’s the appeal of these low-rise hipsters. They’re basic in design, but manage to hug your curves in the perfect places. Each pack contains six pairs — two in black, and one in white, pink, khaki, blue, and jujube red. Sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A Set of Soft Elastic Underwear That Provides Full Coverage Seasment Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Turn your underwear into fun-derwear with these cotton bikini panties. The extra detail on the sides adds a bit of a sultry edge, which is important — even if you’re currently the only one seeing it. These come in three types of packs, with the multipack option adding even more allure with criss-cross design right in front. Sizes: Small-Large

14 The Floral Lace Undies That Are Best-Sellers Cosabella Plus Size Hotpants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These undies by Cosabella are the perfect segue into full-blown lingerie. Not only do they look fancy, but their level of comfort will make you feel fancy as well. “All I can say is WOW!” one reviewer stated. “This is one of the most comfortable panties I have ever had!”

15 A Pack Of Stretchy Low Rise Panties That’ll Make You Rethink Your Entire Underwear Drawer FINETOO Low-Rise Stretch Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These stretch bikini panties are “cheeky,” meaning they’re good for those who need a little more coverage than a thong, but still prefer being a bit more exposed. Based on their stretchiness, these are also good to wear on days that require a lot of movement. They’re machine washable in a laundry bag, and you get 10 in a pack — which means you get a lot for a little. Sizes: Small — X-Large

16 These Panties With Alluring Side Straps FINETOO Cotton Thongs With Cross Strap (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When it comes to thongs, you might be more of a “barely there” person. These cotton thongs by FINETOO are both practical yet sexy, with a cross strap to give them even more personality. You get six in a pack, all in great colors. Sizes: X-Small-Small — Large-XLarge

17 The Full Coverage Panties With Small Sultry Details Natori Bliss French Cut Panty Amazon $19 See On Amazon These french cut panties by Natori Bliss are subtly sexy. The subtle yet elegant design are enough to make you feel sultry yet sophisticated. But aside from that, these are also great for those who are looking for a lot of coverage. These sit right above the hip and come in a ton of colors and pack options. Sizes: XSmall — XXLarge Colors: 58

18 These No-Nonsense Thongs That Come In Bold Colors Mae Logo Elastic Cotton Thong Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Mae is a popular and affordable choice for cotton thongs. With a thin, logo-printed waistband, the true selling point of these basic thongs is the fact that they’re much thicker and sturdier than they appear. Colors vary by pack. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 These Sporty Undies With A Sheer Mesh Waistband Mae Sporty Cotton and Mesh Thong Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Mae also makes a cotton thong with a mesh waistband, both for added support and style. The Mae way is to “slip them on and forget about them,” meaning that they might just become part of your daily wardrobe. These come in two different sets — you can get a pack with the colors of blue iris, desert flower, and baltic blue, or a pack with black, grape wine, and blue iris. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 A Lace Waistband Thong That’s Perfect For The Minimalists Mae Lace Waistband Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These cotton thongs from Mae Lace fit the bill for plenty of reasons. As one reviewer stated, “Soft, attractive, durable, comfortable, and reasonably priced. Unlike a lot of underwear like this, these are not so long through the crotch that they say; they are a hip-hugging style that actually sits in the right spot.” Variety Pack Options: 4 Sizes: X-Large— XXLarge

21 Cotton Hipsters That Are Perfect For All-Day Comfort Mae Super Soft Cotton Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are ways to feel sexy without wearing a thong, and these cotton hipsters from Mae are living proof. These undies come in a 3-pack, and are machine washable even with their lacy design. They offer cheeky coverage, and are designed with a scalloped edge. Sizes: S

22 These Undies That’ll Give You Superhero Confidence Molasus Soft Cotton Mid-High Waisted Full Coverage Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Confidence is incredibly sexy, and these Molasus soft cotton briefs will make you feel like a star, regardless of what you wear over them. “Even with summer dresses the panties don’t have harsh lines,” one reviewer commented. Their superior elasticity will also help ensure that they’ll be functional for many washes.