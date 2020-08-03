7 Under-$50 Cotton Dresses To Wear When It's Super Hot Out

When it comes to your Summer wardrobe, cotton dresses are a must. They’re breathable, crisp, casual, and cool. Whether you’re going mini, midi, or maxi, a 100% cotton style is just the thing to keep you looking flawless, even on the hottest days of the year. Go for a T-shirt jersey, lightweight denim, or classic cotton poplin style — the world is your oyster.

What’s more, with a great cotton dress, you can swap out your sneakers for heels or sandals for loafers. And if you're wondering if it's worth adding to your wardrobe this late in the season, consider the fact that you can transition it not only from morning to night, but also from Summer straight into Fall.

That said, it’s time to shop deals. From H&M, Zara, Mango, and more, there are plenty of cool cotton dresses you’ll want to wear all season long— all at less than $50.

Ahead, find the best of the best that you can shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Gap Shirred Cami Dress Gap $42 See on Gap Go for a midi in a classic stripe for morning, noon, or night. A denim jacket works for day and a leather topper dresses it up for evening activities.

2 Madewell Tie-Back Cover-Up Minidress Madewell $28 See on Madewell There's nothing like adding a little floral to your Summer wardrobe especially when dressed down with sneakers for a bit of edge.

3 Mango Embroidered Cotton Dress Mango $46 See on Mango A tailored shirtdress that works for the office and brunch with friends.

4 Old Navy Tiered Embroidered Midi Swing Dress Old Navy $45 See on Old Navy Channel that easy-breezy summer vibe with a tiered tank midi.

5 Violetta Plus Size Ruffled Midi Dress Mango $50 See on Mango Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with a bright red wrap dress.

6 Zara Strappy Dress Zara $40 See on Zara For a change of pace, seek out a lightweight denim mini dress this season that will transition effortlessly into Fall.