Shopping

11 Breathable Cotton Underwear Sets To Get You Through This Heat Wave

In the most beastly hot of Summer days, you basically don’t want to wear anything but your underwear.

Tara Moore/DigitalVision/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

In the most beastly hot of Summer days, you basically don’t want to wear anything but your underwear. But, the only problem is, not only do you need to wear clothing on top of your intimates if you plan on leaving the house, but your intimates themselves aren’t very conducive to the heat at most basic level. Enter cotton underwear sets.

That's right, in most sweaty cases, your best bet is cotton. Heavier materials are less breathable by nature, and even some airy options, like lace and mesh, can get quite uncomfortable or itchy when you’re motoring around the city in an oppressive heatwave.

Jersey, Modal, Microfiber cotton, and the like are all solid options when you’re looking for breathable cotton underwear sets. And, what’s more, just because they’re a seemingly boring material doesn’t mean that some of the cutest underwear sets in your possession can't very well be cotton. From scallops to eyelet, color block and more, find the 11 cutest breathable cotton underwear sets for the dog days of Summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

The breathable, comfy briefs come up with an elasticized band and natural-stretch cotton — and they go up to 4X in size.

2

A little scallop goes a long way.

3

Add a subtle mesh trim to your breathable cotton set.

4

Invest in a classic Calvin Klein set you can wear out with the addition of denim shorts.

5

A bralette you're going to want to show off under a blazer or peeking out beneath a v-neck dress.

6

There's nothing like a little liberty print to really brighten your day — even for lingerie sets.

7

Go bold with a pretty blue hue that will stylish and bold under a sheer top.

8

Opt for a vintage-inspired set with inset satin and cotton panels.

9

Mix and match a little eyelet and gingham style which just screams summer.

10

Go for a classic no-show set made out of the softest of cotton.

11

A colorful cotton set that comes in a wide range of sizes.