11 Breathable Cotton Underwear Sets To Get You Through This Heat Wave

In the most beastly hot of Summer days, you basically don’t want to wear anything but your underwear. But, the only problem is, not only do you need to wear clothing on top of your intimates if you plan on leaving the house, but your intimates themselves aren’t very conducive to the heat at most basic level. Enter cotton underwear sets.

That's right, in most sweaty cases, your best bet is cotton. Heavier materials are less breathable by nature, and even some airy options, like lace and mesh, can get quite uncomfortable or itchy when you’re motoring around the city in an oppressive heatwave.

Jersey, Modal, Microfiber cotton, and the like are all solid options when you’re looking for breathable cotton underwear sets. And, what’s more, just because they’re a seemingly boring material doesn’t mean that some of the cutest underwear sets in your possession can't very well be cotton. From scallops to eyelet, color block and more, find the 11 cutest breathable cotton underwear sets for the dog days of Summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Skims Cotton Rib Brief in Soot Skims $28 See More at Skims The breathable, comfy briefs come up with an elasticized band and natural-stretch cotton — and they go up to 4X in size.

2 Aerie Real Me Full Coverage Unlined Bra and No Show Thong Underwear Aerie $21 See on Aerie A little scallop goes a long way.

3 Madewell Mesh-Trimmed Michele Bralette and Cotton Bikini Brief Madewell $42 See on Madewell Add a subtle mesh trim to your breathable cotton set.

4 Calvin Klein Underwear CK One Cotton Unlined Bralette and Bikini Shopbop $48 See on Shopbop Invest in a classic Calvin Klein set you can wear out with the addition of denim shorts.

5 Kiki de Montparnasse Intime Satin and Tulle-Trimmed Modal-Blend Soft-Cup Bandeau Bra and Thong Net-a-Porter $190 See on Net-a-Porter A bralette you're going to want to show off under a blazer or peeking out beneath a v-neck dress.

6 Les Girls Les Boys Liberty Print Woven Bra and Panties Shopbop $102 See on Shopbop There's nothing like a little liberty print to really brighten your day — even for lingerie sets.

7 Rossell England Pointelle Cotton-Jersey Triangle Bra and Low-Rise Cotton Briefs Matches $75 See on Matches Go bold with a pretty blue hue that will stylish and bold under a sheer top.

8 Araks Yanelis Satin-Trimmed Soft-Cup Bra and Yahvi Silk-Blend Satin and Cotton Briefs Matches $158 See on Matches Opt for a vintage-inspired set with inset satin and cotton panels.

9 & Other Stories Eyelet Embroidered Soft Bra and Ruffle Trim Gingham Briefs & Other Stories $58 See on & Other Stories Mix and match a little eyelet and gingham style which just screams summer.

10 Skims Cotton Triangle Bralette and Mid Waist Briefs Nordstrom $60 See on Nordstrom Go for a classic no-show set made out of the softest of cotton.