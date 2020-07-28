Shopping
11 Breathable Cotton Underwear Sets To Get You Through This Heat Wave
In the most beastly hot of Summer days, you basically don’t want to wear anything but your underwear. But, the only problem is, not only do you need to wear clothing on top of your intimates if you plan on leaving the house, but your intimates themselves aren’t very conducive to the heat at most basic level. Enter cotton underwear sets.
That's right, in most sweaty cases, your best bet is cotton. Heavier materials are less breathable by nature, and even some airy options, like lace and mesh, can get quite uncomfortable or itchy when you’re motoring around the city in an oppressive heatwave.
Jersey, Modal, Microfiber cotton, and the like are all solid options when you’re looking for breathable cotton underwear sets. And, what’s more, just because they’re a seemingly boring material doesn’t mean that some of the cutest underwear sets in your possession can't very well be cotton. From scallops to eyelet, color block and more, find the 11 cutest breathable cotton underwear sets for the dog days of Summer.
