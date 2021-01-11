One of the most makeup lover-adored cosmetic brands is making a big change as 2021 begins. The Cover FX Custom Blending Moisturizer is the company's first foray into skin care, and it's made specifically to play well with makeup.

If you're not already on the Cover FX bandwagon, know that the brand has a long list of cult-favorite items, from its Power Play Foundation to its pigmented palettes and luminescent Custom Enhancer Drops. Now, with its very first skin care product, Cover FX wants to give shoppers a hydrating formula that works as a canvas for the rest of your makeup look.

"Our consumers kept asking us which moisturizers we recommend," Cover FX CEO Emily Culp tells Bustle, pointing to the line's custom products — like the Enhancer Drops and Cover Drops — which are actually meant to blend with a moisturizer. "We needed to find one that we felt strongly about that has amazing ingredients, and that was compatible and truly meant to be mixed with makeup," she adds.

So they figured: Why not make one ourselves? The Custom Blending Moisturizer is a nourishing but lightweight formula that works on all skin types. It contains pre- and probiotics to support the skin barrier, ceramides to protect against environmental damage, and hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and olive oil to hydrate. "We needed it to be vegan and cruelty-free, and to be really good for your skin," says Culp. "We did a lot of internal testing on all different skin types and skin tones and made sure it could be worn all day, either under makeup or as a standalone product."

Cover FX

She relates the moisturizer to an actual canvas: "If you think of your skin as a canvas, you'd never start doing an oil painting or a watercolor if there was dust or dirt or little bumps on the canvas," says Culp. "Your skin is the same way. When you put a moisturizer on it, it really helps to smooth things out, creating the best foundation for whatever you want to paint or put on artistically after."

