Because I live somewhere that’s sunny most of the year, I relish any opportunity to dress up in a cool-weather outfit. Chunky sweaters, snug turtlenecks, and knit leggings are my jam. If you’re anything like me, you’ll be thrilled to learn that Amazon has so many cozy clothes that look great on everyone — and they’re all $35 or less.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on some versatile basics like this soft long-sleeve shirt or make a fashion statement with a patterned knit shawl, you’ve come to the right place. Not to mention, the popular, wallet-friendly pieces you’ll find here are great for layering when the temperatures get frigid. From apple-picking excursions to movie marathons with your friends, these outfits will have you feeling oh-so comfy.

1 This Relaxed-Fit Sweatshirt With A Quarter Zipper Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Sweatshirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of a soft terry cotton-modal blend, this cozy sweatshirt is perfect for throwing on over your T-shirt on a chilly day. It has a quarter-zip closure, giving you the option of both a high neck and an open V-neck. Pair it with joggers, jeans, leggings, and sweats for a laid-back look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Knit Midi Skirt That’s Sophisticated & Comfy Amazon Essentials Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a mid-calf hem, this knit skirt strikes the perfect balance between elegant and comfortable. It gently hugs your hips, falling straight down the leg — and since the fabric has a touch of spandex to it, it’ll stretch to fit. Add a blouse and a cardigan for an office-ready look, or a graphic tee to dress it down. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

3 This Flowy Shawl With A Cool Geometric Pattern Goodthreads Shawl Poncho Amazon $42 See On Amazon Covered in a bold geometric print, this flowy shawl adds an instant cool factor to any outfit. Available in two different color variations, the poncho is designed to drape over your shoulders all the way down to your hips. Toss it on over a turtleneck and jeans to stay cozy wherever you happen to be — an outdoor restaurant, a concert, camping, you name it. Available colors: Camel/Black, Maroon

4 The Slouchy Boat-Neck Sweater That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Ckikiou Boat-Neck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in dozens of rich shades and color-block prints, this boat-neck sweater is a fantastic cool-weather staple to have on hand. The oversized garment just comes in one size, with loose batwing sleeves and a cuffed waist. Soft and ultra-stretchy, the fabric has a subtle ribbed texture that feels great against your skin. Available colors and patterns: 42

5 An Ultra-Soft Shirt That’s A Wardrobe Staple Daily Ritual Super Soft Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Perfect for lounging, running errands, and even sleeping, this long-sleeve shirt is just an all-around great wardrobe basic to have on hand. It’s made of an incredibly soft terry fabric, which gently hugs your arms and torso down to the shirttail hem. Choose from several versatile hues including smoky gray, sage green, and washed pink. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 The Swingy Dress With Pockets DB MOON Empire-Waist Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon As if this long-sleeve dress couldn’t get any cuter, it also has pockets — perfect for stashing your small essentials before heading out. Gathering at the empire waistline, the dress flows down around your legs to the knee-length hem. Choose from a variety of vibrant jewel tones as well as florals and plaids. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 This Batwing Sweatshirt That Sits Off The Shoulder Dokotoo Off-Shoulder Batwing Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon With batwing sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline, this pullover sweatshirt is a chic take on a traditional crew-neck sweater. It looks marvelous with a pair of jeans and boots — you can even add a wide-brim hat or statement earrings to kick your outfit up a notch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 Some Butter-Soft Yoga Pants With Back Pockets BUBBLELIME Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only are these nylon-spandex yoga pants moisture-wicking, but they’re also designed with two pockets in back and a hidden pocket in the waistband. This way, you can keep your phone, keys, or wallet close by while exercising or grabbing a post-workout coffee. The fabric is so butter-soft, you’ll want to keep these pants on while lounging, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Pair Of Scoop-Neck T-Shirts You Can Wear With Anything Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck T-Shirts (2 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pair one of these scoop-neck T-shirts with jeans, skirts, trousers, shorts — just about anything in your wardrobe. Made of a lightweight, stretchy cotton-blend fabric, these tees feel so nice against your skin. You get two different colors in a pack, giving you more options when picking your outfit for the day. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

10 This Wrap-Front Sweater Dress That’s Effortlessly Chic Zonsaoja Backless Sweater Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon All you need to do is throw on this knit sweater dress and you have a chic outfit that’s ready for a night out. Designed with a wrap-front V-neckline, a tie-waist, and roomy batwing sleeves, the mini dress has a slightly slouchy fit throughout. Pick from soft, neutral colors and bold, vibrant jewel tones. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 The Body-Hugging Dress With An Asymmetrical Neckline PRETTYGARDEN Asymmetrical Bodycon Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Looking for something a little different to wear on a night out? This body-hugging mini dress stands out from the crowd with its asymmetrical neckline that sits off one shoulder. Since it has long sleeves, you don’t even need to layer it with a jacket — it speaks volumes on its own. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Dress That’s Laid-Back & Cute Amazon Essentials French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Here’s a sweatshirt dress that is equal parts comfy and cute. With three-quarter-length sleeves and a crew neckline, the terry dress has the feel of your favorite cozy pullover. A pair of side pockets provides a place to carry your phone, wallet, or lipstick while on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

13 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Great For Layering EttelLut Lightweight Wrap Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of a lightweight, soft fabric, this wrap cardigan is perfect for layering up in chilly offices, airplanes, and movie theaters. It has an open front that falls from the shoulders all the way to your mid-thigh. You can even wear it over pajamas when the weather begins to turn cold. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 The Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt You’ll Reach For Again & Again Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no need to mess with a good thing — this classic crew-neck sweatshirt from Hanes is warm, soft, and reliable. Blended with US-sourced, sustainable cotton, the mid-weight sweatshirt is perfect for pairing with jeans, bike shorts, leggings, and more. It tends to run on the smaller side, so size up for a slouchier fit. “This sweatshirt is extremely soft on the inside and comfortable to wear. Looks super bright and pretty even after washing,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A Matching 2-Piece Workout Set That’s Great For The Gym & Lounging HAODIAN 2-Piece Yoga Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym, taking a jog, or simply hanging out at home, this two-piece workout set will guarantee that you look cute. Available in shades such as red, blue, and purple — as well as classic black — the matching sports bra and leggings are ultra-soft and moisture-wicking. The stretchy fabric snugly hugs your body throughout. Available sizes: Small — Large

16 This Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear Year-Round HAOMEILI Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon What’s great about this long-sleeve T-shirt dress is that it lends itself to all-season wear — simply add a jacket, tights, and scarf during the colder months. The swingy garment even has pockets, so you can stash your lipstick or wallet while you’re out. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 A Retro-Inspired Wool Skirt With A Cozy Plaid Pattern IDEALSANXUN A-Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon Pair this wool-blend maxi skirt with a turtleneck or bodysuit for a sophisticated, retro-inspired look. It comes in dozens of plaid patterns, so you’re bound to find one to suit your taste. Add a pair of Oxfords or high heels for a sweet ensemble that’s perfect for a holiday party or get-together with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 The Sleeveless Maxi Dress That’s Casually Elegant Daily Ritual Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Drapey and oh-so soft, this sleeveless maxi dress manages to be elegant and laid-back at the same time. It’s a total blank canvas — it goes with so many accessories, such as a wide-brim hat, leather belt, or layered necklace. Simply throw on a pair of sneakers or sandals, and you’re ready for the day. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 These Stretchy Knit Leggings You’ll Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These knit leggings have a second-skin feel — you’ll barely even notice you’re wearing them. They come in several different hues, from deep brown to burgundy to olive green. Whether you’re headed to the gym, the grocery store, or simply your own living room, they’ll keep you comfy all day long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (Short, Long, & X-Long Sizes Available)

20 A Pair Of Jeggings That Look Like Traditional Denim Pants Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Even though these pull-on leggings look like a pair of skinny jeans, don’t be fooled — they’re a whole lot comfier. Designed with functional belt loops and back pockets as well as a faux zipper fly, the pants give you all the perks of denim without any of the rigidity or constriction. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large (Short & Long Sizes Available)

21 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweater You Can Dress Up Or Down INFITTY Off-Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ll get so much use out of this pullover sweater that hangs off the shoulder — dress it down with sneakers and a beanie or up with heels and hoop earrings. Available in solid shades, florals, and plaids, the slouchy sweater is a chic wardrobe essential that’s worthy of a spot in your outfit rotation. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 The Short-Sleeve Bodysuit That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow IN'VOLAND Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Featuring a subtle V-neck and short sleeves, this close-fitting bodysuit can be worn with jeans, skirts, trousers, and more. Thanks to the snap closure between your legs, it’ll never come untucked. It comes in every color of the rainbow — plus an array of versatile neutral shades — so you’re bound to find the hue you’re looking for. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

23 Some Skinny Jeans With A Pull-On Closure Lee Sculpting Skinny Pull-On Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon With the look of traditional denim pants, these pull-on jeans offer tons of stretch and softness, but still have a good measure of support. They have a faux zipper fly and a wide elastic waistband, so you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, or vice versa. Available sizes: 16 — 30 (Petite & Long Sizes Available)

24 A Light Sweater That Low-Key Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pieces like this lightweight crew-neck sweater are so great because they go with pretty much everything in your closet. Jeans? Check. Skirts? Check. Trousers? Check. The soft cotton-blend fabric offers a light layer of warmth, without causing you to overheat. Good thing it comes in so many colors and striped patterns, because you may just want to stock up on a few different options. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X-Large

25 This Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress That’s Simple & Sophisticated LONGYUAN Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Gathering at the waist before cascading down to the floor, this maxi dress has an air of elegance about it. With a scoop neckline and long sleeves, the simple garment has a flowy feel that offers plenty of movement as you walk. A pair of side pockets adds a spot to hide your lipstick, wallet, or phone. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

26 These Ribbed Knit Tights That Keep Your Legs Warm MeMoi Boston Ribbed Sweater Tights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Just because the weather is cooling down doesn’t mean you have to stow away your mini skirts and dresses. These ribbed sweater tights cover your legs in warmth, layering effortlessly underneath any outfit. Made from a cozy cotton-blend material, the tights come in versatile neutral shades such as black, white, gray, and brown. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 A Pair Of Cross-Waist Leggings That Are So Stretchy & Soft ODODOS Cross-Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon A good, solid pair of leggings is a must for an active lifestyle, and this option from ODODOS fit the bill for all of your workout needs. Made with a high percentage of spandex, the butter-soft fabric remains opaque no matter which way you stretch. The wide cross-waist design up top ensures the leggings won’t roll down as you move. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

28 This Chic Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With An Elastic Waist PRETTYGARDEN Elastic-Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Forget about matching your top to your bottoms — just toss on this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit instead. With an elastic band that cinches at your waist, the jumpsuit gives the illusion of a T-shirt and joggers. While it lends itself to a casual on-the-go look, it can also be dressed up with heels and layered jewelry. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 The Terry Fleece Dress That’s Warm & Casual Amazon Essentials Crew-Neck French Terry Fleece Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon On those nippy, cool days where you don’t feel like bundling up entirely, you can wear this crew-neck dress made out of warm terry fleece. With long sleeves and an above-the-knee hem, it’s perfect for pairing with tights and knee-high boots. Dress it up with accessories or simply wear it as-is — you’ll look great either way. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A 2-Piece Sweatsuit That’s Ideal For Traveling PRETTYGARDEN 2-Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon While you can wear this two-piece sweatsuit while lounging, walking, or running errands, it particularly lends itself well to travel. Whether you’re catching an early morning flight or setting off on a long train ride, the matching sweater and joggers will have you feeling oh-so comfortable — and looking cute. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 This Adorable Sweater Dress With A Tie-Waist R.Vivimos Tie-Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Chilly weather means more opportunities to wear this adorable sweater dress. With a cute tie-waist and slightly billowy lantern sleeves, the garment looks perfect with knit tights and knee-high boots. Or, when the weather gets a little warmer, you can simply wear it on its own with a pair of white sneakers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 The Smooth, Stretchy Turtleneck Top With A Close Fit WOSALBA Stretch Turtleneck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s something about turtlenecks that are just naturally sophisticated — this one is both smooth and stretchy, making it the perfect layer underneath a sweater, denim jacket, or coat. It comes in so many vibrant hues as well as a fierce leopard-print pattern, so you have tons of options when picking one out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Ultra-Stretchy Pants That Combine Jeans With Leggings Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you want the crisp look of a tailored pair of jeans but the comfort of your favorite leggings, these are the pants for you. These jeggings are blended with just the right amount of elastane for a stretchy fit that hugs your hips and legs. The mid-rise pants even have front and back pockets, so you can stash your small items while out and about. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Wrap Sweater With A Plunging V-Neck softome Deep V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon The wrap front on this cozy pullover sweater gives it a plunging V-neckline, allowing your bralette or tank top to peek through underneath. With extra-long sleeves and a cuffed bottom hem, the roomy top has a slinky feel that’s hard to resist. You can even wear the sweater with the wrap in the back for another styling option. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

35 This Microfleece Turtleneck Sweater That’s Wrinkle-Resistant STRETCH IS COMFORT Ultra-Soft Turtleneck Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of smooth microfleece, this turtleneck provides a light layer of warmth — so you can easily wear it underneath a cardigan or jacket without overheating. Many reviewers have also pointed out that the smooth fabric doesn’t hold wrinkles, which is great if you like something you can wash and wear. “These are the softest, stretchiest and most lightweight turtlenecks I own. I like to layer so these are beyond perfect!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Large — 7X-Large

36 Some Ribbed Leggings With An Ultra-High Waist SUUKSESS Ribbed Seamless Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ribbed leggings hug your body for a secure fit, and since they’re also seamless, so you don’t have to worry about any uncomfortable stitching rubbing against your legs while working out. Many reviewers attested to their ability to remain squat-proof, so you can feel confident no matter which way you move. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 This Chunky Knit Sweater With An Oversized Fit Ugerlov Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s something about snuggling up in an oversized sweater that just gives off total cozy vibes. Made of a warm blend of merino wool and acrylic, the knit crew-neck pullover falls all the way down to your mid-thigh. “So comfortable, so pretty, so perfectly warm. Not too thick, not too thin,” wrote one customer. Available sizes: 4 — 10, 12 — 18

38 A Formfitting Pencil Skirt That’s Timelessly Chic H&C Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon All you need to do is add a blouse and cardigan to this stretchy pencil skirt and you have a put-together outfit that’s sophisticated and professional. With a high waist and a knee-length hem, the skirt hugs your body securely — without feeling too tight or constricting. Choose from dozens of rich jewel tones, including wine red, hunter green, and deep mauve. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

39 This Sleeveless Romper You Can Wear 24/7 XXTAXN Sleeveless Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don’t feel like putting together an outfit? Toss on this sleeveless romper and you’re all set. The body-hugging one-piece is an amazing blank slate — add a hat, jacket, or jewelry to dress it up for a night out, or wear it on its own while running errands. Heck, you could even sleep in it — it’s that comfortable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

