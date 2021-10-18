50 Cozy Pieces That Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $30 On Amazon

With comfort dressing at the forefront of fashion these days, you’ve likely found yourself craving cozy pieces that look great whether your plans are working from home or Netflix and chill — along with a few transition items that are easier to dress up to bridge the gap. You might think that a major update requires a stack of cash, but these unexpected Amazon fashion finds all cost less than $30 — and shoppers are raving about them in the reviews. Nicer than your college sweats but still easy enough to relax in, they’re the stylish clothes in silky knits and plush textures that you’ll want to live in, along with a few chic yet comfy accessories and hygge-inspired athleisure for good measure.

You’ll find tons of cozy, tactile pieces like thick cable knits and waffle weaves, along with sherpa, faux fur, and terry cloth for year-round softness. Loungewear gets an update in shaker stitch sweater knits, crossover hoodies, and sleek yoga joggers while sweater dresses and ribbed knit pencil skirts are polished yet comfortable if you’re headed out. To pair with them, there are trendy accessories such as sherpa bucket hats and cushy foam platform slides if you’re looking for an update, plus cozy versions of the classics like a chunky sweater scarf and terry cloth sneakers. Ahead, 50 cult favorites that bring serious comfort to some of the latest on-trend styles.

This Fuzzy Fleece That Brings The Snuggle Gzbinz Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon For days when you want to channel teddy bear vibes, a fluffy fleece jacket is the perfect approach. This one is oversize so it’s delightfully slouchy, and has a zipper closure to get your swaddle on lock. Reviewers rave over how soft it is, with one saying, “Wearing it feels like you’re wrapped in the crown of god... so soft and warm!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

These Cozy-Chic Slides For Indoors Or Out HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon For a touch of refinement when you’re lounging, or a cozy twist when out and about, these cross-band plush slippers cover the terrain. There’s a high-density memory foam insole to support you during slippers-based walks, and to soothe feet after a tiring day. A waterproof, anti-slip sole ensures these puppies will keep you comfy and safe, wherever you choose to trek. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

A Dress That’s Drapey And Also Silhouetted R.Vivimos Knitted Bodycon Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This knitted sweater dress is the best of both worlds, made of cozy, drapey cotton fabric with a tie-waist so you can sash how you like. Unique bell sleeves give it a fashion-forward silhouette. With over 7,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer puts it succinctly: “It’s cute. It’s sexy. It’s comfy and it makes me look good.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Super-Soft Hoodie That’s So Versatile Daily Ritual Terry Long-Sleeve Hoodie Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Worn on its own, under a vest, denim, or the outerwear of your choice, this cushy pullover is ready to complete the look. Reviewers are obsessed, remarking, “the fabric is so cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else.” It’s longer in the back to give you solid bum coverage for leggings days, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

The Quintessential Comfy Bike Short ALWAYS 8" Yoga Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whatever your workout (or not), these soft, stretchy shorts are a closet staple. They can be uniquely upstyled with lush knits or paired with a sportsbra or sweatshirt for the ultimate lounge ensemble. A wide waistband gives good tummy support, and non-see-through fabric provides nice coverage all around. They come in basically every color and pattern under the sun, so you can go wild or neutral depending on the day. Available sizes: One-size

A Luxurious-Looking Scarf That Wears Like A Cape Goodthreads Fringe Ruanna Amazon $30 See On Amazon This elegant wrap manages to look refined while being cozy as can be. Toss it over your shoulders for an easy, colorful layer when you want to give a ‘fit added oomph, and also added warmth. They’re so pleasantly toasty, some reviewers keep them in different rooms around the house as anytime-wearable blankets.

This Sumptuous Yet Lightweight Stretchy Top Isaac Liev Tunic Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Soft and slouchy to the highest degree, this off-shoulder tunic feels lusciously smooth against the skin. Tapered batwing sleeves allow ample room for arms while creating a unique silhouette. Pair it with jeans and sneakies for a sporty look, or dress it up with skirt and sandals — whichever direction you go, you’ll be feeling chic and breezy. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

These PJs That Are Adorable And Also Kinda Flirty Verdusa Tank Top & Teddy Shorts PJ Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon OK, fuzzy shortie-shorts are just about the pinnacle of adorability. Paired with a crop-top, this cozy PJ set invites you to lounge with an added uptick of style. The shorts have a good amount of stretch while the top offers more support. Scrolling through reviews you’ll see, “Cute,” “Super cute,” and “Cute!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

A Generous Shawl That’s Ultra Versatile Wander Agio Long Shawl Wrap Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you wear it cape-style over your shoulders or in any variation of scarf-style around your neck, this sizeable shawl will keep you snug and stylish. Delicate, soft, and gorgeous, reviewers comment that it “doesn’t shed or fuzz.” Choose from 37 available colors to add a dash of ‘dashing’ to your cooler-weather looks.

This Set Of Soft, Fun-To-Touch Scrunchies Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies Amazon $10 See On Amazon Curly hair, straight hair, fine or thick, all ‘dos (or even your wrists) look sweet in this set of five uniquely-textured scrunchies. Made of super soft material in fuzzy, silky, and gauzy varieties, they don’t damage hair. Over 16,000 reviewers rate these sweethearts 4.7 stars, with one describing it as akin to “hand-crafted quality!”

This High-Waisted, Cushy Midi Skirt SheIn Plain Ribbed Knit Full Length Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Rib-knit fabric gives this high-waist staple skirt a nice amount of stretch, with a soft, gentle feel against the skin. It’s comfy enough to wear casually with a tee or cami, but can easily be dressed up with a blouse or blazer. There’s a cute slit in the back which is nice to look at, sure, but also gives your legs free range. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

The Rustic-Chic Moccasins Your Feet Will Love Slipping Into Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a plush faux fur cuff spilling over each side, these moccasin slippers look ruggedly cozy with jeans, leggings, or sweater dresses. The faux suede uppers seem almost handmade with exposed whipstitching on each toe and a velvety unhewn finish, and inside is hidden a layer of memory foam that cushions every step. Underneath, a slip-resistant rubber sole curves up over the heel to form a protective cap that prevents wear. They’re so comfy and well-made that over 5,000 shoppers gave these cruelty-free slippers five stars. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Classic, Go-Everywhere Leggings SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $12 See On Amazon The best friend of oversize sweaters everywhere, a solid pair of go-to leggings is a must. These are made of buttery Peachskin fabric that’s like a hug for your legs. The wide-band high waist is comfortable and secure, while spandex delivers stretchiness in spades. They’re the number one best-seller of Amazon’s leggings, and come in capri or full-length in tons of colors — and a $12 price tag. Available sizes: One-size — One-size Plus

A Sumptuous, Plushy Robe With Pockets HEARTNICE Fleece Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing elevates the lounge-at-home game like a cushy fleece robe. This one is made of plush velour fabric to keep you warm and cozy, and two deep pockets let you relax with your favorite little goodies at your side. There’s a set of ties on both the inside and outside for extra wrap security. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large

A Versatile, Drapey Deep-V SheIn Summer Short Sleeve Casual Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon A classic, casual tee is a cozywear essential, and this one has details that up the comfort even more. There’s stretchy sheerness to the material and, of course, that commodious deep-V. They come in a crayon box worth of colors (41, to be exact) with stripes, jewels, and neutrals in the mix. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Body-Hugging Sweater Tank The Drop Sylvie Double V-Neck Rib Cropped Sweater Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon Woven with a hefty helping of nylon, this versatile knit has give, but hugs in all the right places. Chunky ribbing gives it fun texture and plays well with other stout knits. It’s great on its own, too, and has a cropped length that makes it pop with shorts, slacks, jeans, or leggings. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

A Lightweight, Luxurious Kimono Hanna Nikole Plus Size Lightweight Cotton Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with an ultra-breathable, lightweight, stretchy modal fabric, this super soft robe can flounce its way into every corner of your closet. It’s got ties on the inside and outside for proper fit and peace of mind, with two side pockets for your little doodads. Reviewers absolutely loved this piece for ultra coziness pre- and post-birth. Available sizes: 16-Plus — 26-Plus

This Comfortable, Classic Chunky Sweater Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Chunky Pullover Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this warm pullover sweater has a relaxed fit that’s oh-so-satisfying. There’s thick ribbing detail at the neckline, cuffs, and hem, which has a side slit for added ease. Reviewers can’t get enough of its layer-ability — one describes it as “my new favorite sweater,” and another calls it “perfect in all ways.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Vintage-Inspired Statement Sweater GABERLY Boat Neck Batwing Sleeves Dolman Knitted Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon From the boat neckline to batwing sleeves, this eye-catching knit is hot enough to stand up to the frigid-est temps. It comes in 31 colors spanning bright solids and bold chevrons, and pairs perfectly with basically every bottom. One reviewer gushes, “I’m so in love that I need to buy this in every color. Absolutely the softest fabric, high quality and NOT thin. It’s just perfection.” One size

This Oversize Cardi With Kimono Vibes GRACE KARIN Lightweight Waffle Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s nothing breezier than tossing a cardi over what you’re wearing, and this oversize waffle knit adds a splash of elegance. It’s lightweight with a touch of spandex for extra drapey flow. The sleeves are 9/10-length bells for a slouchy silhouette that shows off bangles if desired. Two good-sized pockets also up the ante. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Vegan Leather Duck Boots That Are Super Affordable Twisted Shoes Becca Rain Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon Spot-on dupes for the L.L. Bean classic, these two-tone rain boots are as stylish as they are tough. They’re lightweight and waterproof with a full rubber sole, vegan-leather uppers, and a light, fleecy lining. Six rust-proof eyelets hold snazzy two-tone laces so you can cinch up tight to be ready for wading in the marsh (or puddle-jumping on the sidewalk). Available sizes: 6 — 11

This Cushy, Fleecy, 100% Cotton Skirt American Apparel California Fleece Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of soft, breathable cotton with a fleece lining, this sporty skirt is perfect for layers. It’s a short pencil-skirt style so has a snug fit, with a drawstring waist to cinch how you please. Reviewers are big fans of its cozy fuzziness, with one describing it as, “cute, comfy, flattering,” and vowing, “I will live in this.” Available colors: X-Small — XX-Large

This Sumptuously Stylish Staple Tank MIHOLL Twist Knot Waffle Knit Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon Suitable for wearing in all kinds of weather, this loose-fit waffle knit has a cute knot-twist in the front for flair. It’s an ideal mate for shorts, jeans, leggings, and skirts, and can easily dress up or down. Comfortable for everyday wear, reviewers are all about its versatility, saying, “it’s perfect for any occasion,” and is “so cute and versatile.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

An Airy, Cuddly Jammie Set Aifer Waffle Knit Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stretchy, breathable, and lightweight, these super soft PJs are perfect for tucking yourself into bed or lounging around the house. Both pieces invite over-the-top comfort — the simple, long-sleeve shirt has a spacious neckline and wide cuffs at the wrist, and darling shorts have an elastic waistband with drawstring for the perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Luxe, Go-Everywhere Jersey Tunic ZANZEA Oversized Long Sleeve Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wearable as a top or minidress, this one-piece wonder is breezy, comfy-cozy. Its plunging-V neckline can be worn straight or pulled off the shoulder. Drapey overall, the slightly-batwing sleeves have long cuffs, and so does the hem, so it hugs where you want. Great as a dress with boots and a hat, or as a top with leggings or jeans. There are pockets, too! Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

These Silky Smooth Cuffed Joggers LEINIDINA High Waisted Jogger Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lightweight but substantial enough to pass the “squat test,” these silky joggers fit loose through the leg and taper toward the cuff. They’re ideal for workouts, with handy pockets to hold keys and phones, and are cute enough to take out on the town. A wide waistband is comfy but lightly compressing, and ensures your joggers stay securely high-waisted. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Comfy, Classic Sweater Essential Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Channeling preppy when layered over a collared shirt, or paired with rippy jeans, this soft crewneck sweater can take you from uptown to downtown with ease. It has a close fit but with lightweight, easy movement so it’s comfy. Over 6,500 buyers have given this a five-star rating, saying it “[Gives] J. Crew ... a run for its money!” (shots fired). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Stylin’ Cape That Hugs Like A Blanket Urban CoCo Color Block Shawl Scarf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crowning a look with a warming (and head-turning) layer is a snap with this flowy, freewheeling poncho. It can be worn as a cape or pashmina, and heck, can also serve as a fashionable picnic blanket in a pinch. It’s oversize, so is the perfect companion to curl up with as you toast marshmallows on a campfire. One size

This Shaggy Coat That’s Asking For Snuggles SySea Open Front Faux Fur Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon Layered with cushy tufts of soft faux fur, this shagtastic jacket will have you snuggling yourself all day (interlopers welcome at your discretion). Despite its extensive shag, it’s comfy and breathable. Paired with a short skirt and heels or jeans and tee, this little number takes your favorite Muppet and makes it fashion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Super Soft, Grandpa Cardi Amazon Essentials Ribbed Blouson Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Style trends may come and go, but grandpa-chic is timeless. This model cardigan is ultra soft with medium-chunky ribbing and slight blouson sleeves for an updated silhouette. Reviewers describe it as “the perfect sweater,” and, “Great layering piece. And it’s cozy. Good quality.” Choose from 10 available colors to complement all the under-layers you can. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Luxurious-Looking, Oversize Knit Vest HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon Cable knit adds a touch of refinement wherever it goes, and this cozy V-neck fits that bill. Its long length gives great coverage, and positions it to add unique flair over a shirt dress. It’s stretchy and flowy worn tunic-style over jeans or leggings, and is an unexpectedly fun element to play with in your closet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

The Perfect Cool-Weather Chelsea VIVASHOES Fully Faux Fur Lined Leather Chelsea Boots Amazon $15 See On Amazon Classic Chelsea boots have a sneaky way of upleveling any look, and these lined faux leather numbers are card-carrying members of the club. They’ve got a durable, waterproof, anti-skid rubber sole with a 1.5” heel. Elastic side panels ensure a snug fit, while faux-fur lining warms you from ankles to tootsies. At $15 a pop, these qualify as a total steal. Available sizes: 5 — 10

A Sweet and Sensual Pajama Set Iris & Lilly Cotton Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to getting your hygge on, lounging in slinky jammies under a big, downy blanket takes the cake. This set is made from a light, soft-knit fabric for ultra comfort against the skin, while delicate lace details give a dash of elegance. Whether you want to sleep comfy or channel subtle sexiness, this set has you covered. Available sizes: 0 — 16

A Fashion-Forward, Funky-Print Sweatshirt Romwe Long Sleeve Lightweight Pullover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Comfy sweats are couture as Chanel suits these days, and Romwe’s lightweight pullover comes in a stunning array of bodacious florals and prints. Paired with jeans and sneakies or tights and heels, this adaptable top will have you traversing high street in high style. Reviewers like how easy it is to layer, and comments are peppered with refrains like, “In love with top!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Some Cute Terry Cloth Flip Flops With Pillowy Memory Foam ULTRAIDEAS Memory Foam Flip Flop Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cozy yet light, these soft flip flops are airy alternatives to fuzzy slippers that fly under the radar if you need to run a quick errand outside. A layer of high-density memory foam is topped with thick, absorbent terry cloth that feels like a luxury beach towel, and it all rests on a lightweight waterproof foam and rubber sole for good traction. With an adjustable toe bar, you can always count on them to fit comfortably. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 12

The Ultra-Trendy Platform Sandals That Feel Like Crocs Menore Non-Slip Quick Drying Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Y2K-inspired platform sandals are having a moment in cushy EVA foam, with the style popping up like mushrooms across social media feeds. The notoriously lightweight material cradles every step in total comfort, with a deeply seated footbed so they’re extra secure underfoot, and the chunky platform absorbs impact for pillow-worthy cushioning. They’re waterproof and slip-resistant, making them a great choice for the pool or locker room shower, too. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

This Chunky Minimalist Scarf In A Shaker-Style Knit NEOSAN Cable Knit Wrap Chunky Scarf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Delightfully thick and bulky, this oversized scarf promises major volume and texture. It’s nearly six feet long and features a defined sweater knit with ribbed stitching to finish the ends. Loop it around your neck twice and the knit will pile all the way to your chin, which looks super stylish and feels so warm. The 100% acrylic yarn is an affordable alternative to wool that promises a similar texture and comes in several expensive-looking neutrals and jewel tones. Available colors: 19

A Mod Cable Knit Newsboy Hat In 100% Wool Jeff & Aimy Wool Knit Visor Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon This stylish hat is a crisper alternative to the beanie that’s playful and casual with a touch of retro charm. A touch more expensive than other hats on the list, the price is reflected in its superbly nice quality. Its 100% wool cable knit shell feels like a department store sweater, while a deep-pile fleece lining adds even more warmth underneath. The short brim will keep rain or snow out of your eyes, and the newsboy style is a bit more universally wearable for all face shapes than a stark beanie. Available colors: 8

The Chenille Socks You’ll Want To Live In UGG Leda Cozy Sock Amazon $18 See On Amazon UGG’s Leda socks are worth getting excited about. The chenille crew cut is plush and stretchy with pettable softness that’s not too dense to slip in a boot if you need to run out. “These Ugg socks are an indulgence, but who wouldn't want to curl into a blanket with a book if you are wearing these,” one fan remarked, and dozens of shoppers commented on their superior warmth and comfort that washed up well after padding around the house. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: One size

Some Tall Boot Socks In A Lush Cable Knit SherryDC Cable Knit Thigh High Boot Socks Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tucked into boots, paired with a skirt, or slipped on with pajama shorts for cute cozy loungewear, these over-the-knee socks are downright darling. They’re thick and warm in an acrylic cable knit, with a ribbed cuff so they’ll never slide down. You wouldn’t expect socks to have a following, but these have 4.5 stars from over 1,700 Amazon shoppers, who loved them paired with tall boots and raved about the warmth. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: One size

This Spa-Worthy Waffle Robe That’s Luxuriously Oversized Turquaz Lightweight Long Waffle Unisex Spa Robe Amazon $27 See On Amazon Nothing beats wrapping up in a cozy robe when you’re fresh out of the shower, and this cotton waffle robe has garnered rave reviews from Amazon shoppers for its hotel-worthy look and feel. The oversized kimono is generously cut for bundling up with an absorbent waffle-weave both inside and out that’s better than a beach towel. Its patch pockets are big enough for monopolizing the remote control hands-free, and those sturdy double-stitched seams are built to withstand the wash. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: One size and Small — XX-Large

An On-Trend Bucket Hat In Plush Sherpa Muryobao Winter Bucket Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get in on two of the season’s biggest trends with this sherpa bucket hat, which combines a 90s throwback with cozy texture. It’s aggressively fashion-forward yet comfort-driven: just the thing for an oversized bike shorts set or wide-legged jeans. Make it luxe with a monochromatic ensemble if you prefer a more sophisticated experiment. The faux shearling has a comforting curly finish, while the interior is fully lined in fabric with a sweat-wicking band and adjustable drawstring for all-day softness. Available colors: 7

This Cult-Favorite Beanie With A Removable Pom FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Amazon $16 See On Amazon This fan-favorite faux fur pom beanie is beloved for its classic ribbed knit and fun optional accent. The thick acrylic weave keeps you toasty without overheating and easily stuffs under a hood as needed, while the pom itself is lush and soft. Both are sewn with sturdy snaps that let you detach the pom for a different look if you’re feeling low-key (or chuck the hat into the wash). Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have added it to their carts already. Available colors: 29

A Hoodie With More Than 12,000 Five-Star Ratings Just My Size Plus-Size EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon This thick fleece hoodie was engineered to be cute and comfortable on casual days. Its cotton-based fleece features a downy-snug brushed interior for superior softness, and it’s sewn with tapered side seams to eliminate bulk, so it easily slips under heavier jackets. Delicate gathers along each pocket are a subtle, stylish accent that’s not too precious for athleisure, and the cord-free hood has a decorative drawstring so you still get an authentic gymwear look. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: XX-Large — 5X-Large

An Eternally Chic Pashmina That’s Ridiculously Versatile Achillea Large Silky Pashmina Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon The pashmina does it all: it doubles as a scarf or a wrap in silky viscose twill that has a luminous sheen and buttery drape, and dresses up or down so well you could wear it with everything from sweatpants to wedding attire. Since it lacks the bulk of a heavier scarf, you can wear it indoors as part of a layered look or count on it to keep you warm tucked into a coat. And it has long been a celeb favorite for travel, since it makes a chic blanket on chilly planes. Grab this Amazon bestseller, with 4.6 stars from 7,600 ratings — or maybe two, since you can use them for so many things. Available colors: 45

This Fabulous Faux Shearling Tote Gets Large Fuzzy Shoulder Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add some plush texture with this faux fur tote that looks more expensive than its budget price point suggests. Chains and faux leather on the straps add a touch of rugged hardware while ensuring it all totes comfortably on the shoulder, and they mount to the bag through metal grommets for sturdy carrying. It’s fun and luxe whether you’re in leggings for the day or grabbing dinner with friends. Available colors: 5

Some Touchscreen Gloves That Look Like Tiny Sweaters Reach Star Winter Gloves Amazon $13 See On Amazon Just as cozy on the inside as they are on the outside, these tech-friendly gloves are subtly seasonal yet stylish. A simple lattice knit mimics your coziest pullover in a synthetic and wool blend, with a fuzzy thermal lining for extra warmth and touchscreen compatible fingertips on the first three fingers of each hand. Text, swipe, and go — even on the coldest days. Available colors: 7

This Sharp AF Wide-Brimmed Fedora Made With Real Wool Lanzom Wide Brim Wool Fedora Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wide-brimmed fedora is beloved by Amazon shoppers for its dashing good looks, packing sophisticated warmth in a classic package. It comes in dozens of colors whether you’re looking for something subtle or showstopping, and they’re all discreetly adjustable inside the band for a perfect fit. With a high dose of wool in the felt, it feels just as quality as it looks — throw it on when you want to dress up a look without sacrificing warmth. Available colors: 34

A Satin Robe Made For Luxe Lounging The Bund Short Lace Bathrobe Amazon $10 See On Amazon On days you want to pamper yourself with something light yet no less indulgent, a short satin robe feels like a treat and looks so nice whether you’re sipping coffee at 8:00 AM or getting ready for a night out. This one is extra silky and comes in a ton of fun colors that make it easy to find your perfect match, all with a deep set of pockets. Over 7,000 shoppers have given it 4.5 stars. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large