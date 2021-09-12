45 Cozy Things That Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $30

When I transitioned out of the corporate world and began working from home, it took a long time for my wardrobe to catch up. (Perhaps you can relate.) Suddenly, even the clothes I once considered casual were too buttoned-up for commuting from one side of my apartment to the other. Jeans? Not gonna happen. I slowly began collecting cozy things that would look great whether I was on a Zoom call or decompressing with a glass of wine at the end of the day, and it turns out there are a lot of people who feel similarly. There’s an underground movement of affordable, comfortable fashion available on Amazon — if you know where to look — with hidden gems flaunting thousands of reviews. I’d been eying several of these items, but raving fans sealed the deal, and I’ve already added a few to my cart.

Most of these gems are characterized by a super-soft fabric or easy fit, but far from being a collection of sweatpants and T-shirts, the products with the best reviews put a stylish twist on comfort dressing. You’ll find oversized batwing tunics in cozy waffle knits, cardigans that look and feel like dandelions, chic matching loungewear sets, and leggings that look like pants for bridging the gap. There are also some pieces that look polished yet are shockingly comfortable, including buttery-soft bootcut leggings and bestselling sweater dresses. With so many reviewers weighing in, you can expect them to look good on everyone. Ahead, here are 45 pieces to work (or play) from home.

1 A Teddy Bear Sweatshirt That’s Impossibly Soft Acelitt Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Snuggling into this ultra-soft sweatshirt is pure self-care. The shag pile fleece is downright pettable and generously cut so you can really wrap up. (If you get too warm, though, its quarter-zip collar is quick to vent.) Inside you’ll find two good-sized pockets, and an oversized hood helps you tune out the world. “Sooooooo cozy,” a fan wrote. “You'll never want to take it off,” they promised, calling it the “softest fluffiest cloud.” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 Some Comfy Lounge Pants With A Cult Following Aifer Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon These fan favorite lounge pants are T-shirt soft with a roomy fit for maximum off-duty ease. The wider waistband is reminiscent of boot-cut yoga pants and offers a bit of adjustability through a long built-in drawstring. (And taller shoppers were especially happy with the length.) “These are the MOST comfortable pajama pants. I feel like it’s weird to compare them to butter but it’s literally the only word I can think of,” a reviewer gushed, adding they held up well to frequent use. “I’ve had them for several months and they still look/feel as great as the first day I got them.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Stylish Colorblock Sweater With Weekend-Ready Ease Aleumdr Long Sleeve Color Block Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can never have too many stylish sweaters, especially ones that are easy to mix and match with the rest of your closet. This slouchy pullover slips on like a sweatshirt in a lightweight knit with stylish lantern sleeves and makes a statement in classic patterns. It’s loose enough for leggings but French tucks easily into jeans. With over three dozen stripes and marl knits, you’ll have a hard time narrowing down the favorites. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Sweatshirt Dress With A Cloudlike Lining Amazon Essentials Crewneck Long-Sleeve Fleece Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This classic dress is deceptively simple with a balance of comfort and polish that will quickly make it an essential. The long-sleeved crewneck dress is woven from a thick knit that makes for a versatile basic whether you want to throw on white sneakers and a denim jacket or dress it up under a blazer. Inside, however, is an absurdly soft French terry fleece. Nobody would suspect that it feels like sweatpants. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Cable Knit Sweater In 100% Cotton Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This fisherman sweater offers classic style and excellent value for the price. It’s woven from 100% cotton that will stay warm yet breathable for years to come in an intricate cable knit that’s continued front and back — as several reviewers noted, most budget sweaters omit this level of detail. With solid quality for the price, it can sustain a lot of use: you can wear it over leggings for a casual chic look or dress it up for the office with a statement collar. Choose from nearly two dozen colors. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 The Cozy Joggers Amazon Fans Want To Live In Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $20 See On Amazon These aren’t your typical gym class sweats. With over 11,000 five-star ratings, this pair of comfortable joggers is an Amazon shopper favorite. They boast a thick knit and plush lining with solid construction. Other notable features include tapered cuffs, slash pockets, and a triple-channel drawstring waist. There are plenty of fashion-influenced colors and patterns to choose from, including leopard print and sorbet, that will majorly upgrade your loungewear game. “They look so tailored and nice,” a fan was pleasantly surprised to report. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 A Trendy Jumpsuit That Feels Like A T-Shirt ANRABESS Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon For an easy one-and-done outfit that requires absolutely no effort, shoppers rave that this comfy jumpsuit is a favorite thanks to its trend-driven style that’s less expected than a maxi dress but just as quick to throw on. The dolman top is unstructured to create a nice slouchy drape over its tapered jogger bottoms, and the buttery soft knit is easy to dress up or down on the weekend with a few different accessories. (It also comes as a romper, if you want something for warmer weather.) Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Seamless Bra That Feels Light As Air Bali Comfort Revolution Seamless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Bali’s Comfort Revolution seamless bra is so lightweight you might forget it’s there. The silky knit is thin and moisture-wicking with omnidirectional stretch so it fits and feels like second skin. Contoured panels woven into the fabric add gentle shape and support with bonded edges to ensure an invisible look under clothes, and even the foam cups can be removed for a more natural look. “This bra is no joke. When I put it on, it was like magic. It's super light and doesn't restrict your breathing while still holding everything together. I can do whatever I want,” a reviewer wrote. “It's worth every penny. The perfect bra is not impossible, guys.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9 These Unassuming Sports Bras With Over 11,000 Perfect Ratings BESTENA Sports Bras (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon When an otherwise basic product has its own cult following, you’ve found a gem worth buying in multiples. Reviewers raved about these wireless bras, noting they were comfortable enough to sleep in yet provided plenty of support and shape to wear all day. They pull on like a classic sports bra with wide straps and a knit band for a hug of support, and they feature removable foam cups with a ruched center gore for just enough shaping. “Really surprised at how comfortable this bra is. Meant it for night time only, but I am wearing it all the time,” a shopper confessed. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

10 A Batwing Pullover That Nails Its Oversized Proportions BLENCOT Fall Color Block Pullover Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Drapey batwing sleeves give this boxy pullover an extra-cozy dose of slouchy volume. With wide-ribbed trim and raglan sleeves, it mimics your favorite broken-in sweatshirt. Choose from multiple colors in two different styles: the batwing top in creamy solids that’s featured here or a breezy open-weave colorblock tunic. “I love this sweater and get compliments on the color and style every time I wear it,” a shopper wrote. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Hippie-Chic Jumpsuit With Major Volume BUENOS NINOS V Neck Maxi Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you opt for the jumpsuit or pick up a matching maxi dress in the same listing, fans claimed this was the next-best thing to “walking around naked” in terms of comfort. The pleated top flows seamlessly into wide palazzo pants made from an airy rayon with a nice amount of drape so you don’t get lost in all of that fabric. Adjustable straps make it easy to dial in your fit, and a hidden pair of pockets are a nice surprise. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 An Open Knit Tank Top With Lush Texture CinShein Knit Tank Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cute camisole top gets an update in nubby sweater knits — swap one out for your basic layering tank and suddenly even loungewear feels like an outfit. Choose from solid colors in airy pointelle or a star-studded intarsia to add a fun hit of pattern. Despite its delicate looks, shoppers report that the polyester-based knit washes well in a gentle machine cycle. (Especially compared to cotton, which often requires reshaping.) Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A T-Shirt Dress That’s Brushed For Twice The Softness Daily Ritual Cozy Knit 3/4-Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon One touch is all it takes: this new signature knit is brushed for a peach-skin finish with plenty of stretch to create a casual T-shirt dress that feels just as good as it looks. The V-neck leaves plenty of room for dainty necklaces or blanket scarves while a notch hem allows for extra freedom of movement. “The material is incredibly soft and comfortable, yet the style makes you look put together,” a fan remarked, and several shoppers called it out as a great WFH piece that could even transition to the office as a result. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Adorable Tunic Sweatshirt With Ribbon Ties Daily Ritual Drawstring-Side V-Neck Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon One of the best things about athleisure is its ability to put a fashionable twist on comfort dressing, as it does with this stylish sweatshirt. The split peplum hem is accented with two functional ribbon ties, and in a tunic length just skims the hip if you want to wear it with leggings. The cotton modal knit is delightfully soft and thick with a nubby terry interior you’ll love cozying up in. “Very comfortable, good quality, and so stylish,” a fan remarked. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 A Duster-Length Sweatshirt Jacket That Couldn’t Be Cozier GRACE KARIN Zip Up Long Hoodie Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon This long-hooded sweatshirt gives comfort dressing a street style edge. The athletic fleece knit, drawstring hood, and deep kangaroo pockets channel your warmest sweatshirt with a knee-grazing hem for extra drama. “You know the days when you are just so sick of the world all you want to do is sit on your butt and stuff your face without any judgement? Yep, perfect for that,” a reviewer joked. Choose from a flat knit or plush fleece lining: whatever your mood calls for. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 A Chic Sweater With Goddess-Like Drape OmicGot Off The Shoulder Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers loved this off-the-shoulder sweater for its pretty silhouette that felt elegant yet effortless. Its oversized dolman cut looks equally graceful on or off the shoulders with a diagonal knit that follows its flowy drape; snug sleeves help balance out all that comfy volume. In a light rayon knit it feels silky and thin yet substantial, although you might want to hand wash to keep it looking new. Over 3,000 fans gave it a five-star rating. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Preppy Sweater Vest In 100% Cotton Gihuo V Neck Sweater Vest Amazon $25 See On Amazon The sweater vest is timeless, but it’s currently enjoying a resurgence as part of the current 90s-inspired trends. Pick up this version in 100% cotton so you can keep wearing the classic long after faddish styles have faded from view. Layer it over a button-down for a private school look inspired by the Gossip Girl reboot or pair with denim and a baby tee for a vintage throwback. “Looks really cute as a casual outfit, worn tucked into highwaisted jeans. I even wore it without an undershirt,” one shopper shared. “Pro tip: I got the navy, and it paired super well with red accents,” they advised. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 The Scrunchy Boot Socks That *Actually* Stay Put STYLEGAGA Winter Slouch Top Over The Knee High Knit Boot Socks Amazon $18 See On Amazon These over-the-knee boot socks promise not to budge. A special woven panel hugs just below the knee to keep them in place, letting you fold the top down without compromising their snug fit. Tall shoppers were thrilled to note that these actually came up high enough on their legs, but petite shoppers counted themselves fans as well because they literally didn’t move. “The quality is fabulous,” a reviewer confirmed. “The socks do not roll down. they stay up all day long. No need to pull them up. I am tall and the socks fit perfectly PLUS have the perfect about of slouch over the knee. Very cute with a mini skirt and Converse, or booties,” they added. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

19 Some Yoga Pants That Look Like Fashionable Culottes THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon In a dark color, these yoga pants might get mistaken for trousers at first glance. A high-waisted fit with slash pockets and sharp seams running down the front looks sleek and modern, but the details are performance-driven. Moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch means they’re just as comfortable as the original loungewear that inspired them. “These are so cute and more than that, the most comfortable piece of clothing I think I have ever put on,” a reviewer raved. “Yoga or not, I would highly recommend these.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

20 The Oversized Tunic You’ll Wear With *All* Your Leggings LIYOHON Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Long and loose over leggings but not too bulky to tuck into jeans, Amazon fans raved about the versatility of this fashionably oversized top. It flares dramatically from the shoulders with fitted sleeves for a nice study in contrast that shoppers repeatedly called out in reviews. In a soft cotton blend, you won’t overheat no matter what time of year you wear it. “I love this tunic. It’s one of those pieces that can transition from season to season. It can be paired with dress pants, shorts, or jeans and will take you from the office to happy hour,” a reviewer wrote. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Soft Swing Dress That Belts Like A Dream POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Simple, comfortable, and versatile, this long-sleeved T-shirt dress can be worn multiple ways thanks to its buttery fabric. The pajama-like rayon knit is something you’ll actually look forward to slipping into, and it’s light enough to layer or belt gracefully without adding unnecessary bulk. In solid shades, it’s an instant classic, but there are also trendier options like leopard and camouflage for the bold. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 This Slouchy Thermal Tunic In A Waffle Knit Caracilia Cowl Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Rustic chic in a thermal fabric, this oversized tunic gets easy texture just right. It’s boxy and loose with a pronounced split hem that dips low in the back, and batwing sleeves that are fitted from the elbow. The looser cowl turtleneck keeps you warm without feeling overly bundled, and its lighter weight gives you the option to add base layers on chillier days. “Price is right and the material is super soft and comfortable,” a reviewer praised. “It fits perfectly—flowy but not too flowy. I can wear with jeans or leggings and I am obsessed.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 A Cocoon Wrap Sweater Dress That Prevents Wardrobe Malfunctions Zonsaoja Sweater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its loose wrap top, you might think this sweater dress requires neckline supervision throughout the night. Not so: a knit band running across the back anchors the top so it stays put, leaving you free to focus on literally anything else. The batwing sleeves give the dress a relaxed appeal while the matching sash belt ties it all together with a soft, pretty waist accent. Shoppers repeatedly raved about the “exceptional” quality and praised its soft, heavy knit. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Minimalist Bralette In A Delicate Sweater Knit The Drop Divya Pointelle Bralette Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bralette pulls double duty as lounge lingerie or a dainty crop. The cotton-rayon blend has a soft finish that feels thick and sturdy enough to wear it either way with confidence. The shaker stitch knit is accented with pointelle for texture. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or leggings and add a cardigan for the coziest off-duty look. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

25 This Casual Tee With An (Actual) Twist Jescakoo Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reach for this laidback tee on days you want something cozy yet lightweight and still pretty cute. The tunic has extra length in the hem and sleeves for a pleasantly loose fit that’s less billowy than some of the other fan favorites on this list. (It’s good to have options, after all.) The twist front adds a subtle accent that sets it apart from standard tees — and creates an epic French tuck. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 Some Thick Cotton Leggings With A Cult Following No Nonsense Cotton Legging Amazon $13 See On Amazon Classic cotton leggings priced for stocking up: no wonder over 9,000 shoppers gave this pair from five stars. They’re made from well over 50% cotton to be strong, soft, and breathable with plenty of spandex for stretch — they’re totally opaque even in lighter shades and promise to stay that way wear after wear. A thin covered elastic waistband keeps them up just as well as yoga pants without the core compression if you prefer that kind of fit. “The knees don't bag or sag and they wash like a dream,” a reviewer reported. “Don't hesitate on these - they're super soft and you sure can't beat the price.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X

27 A Cropped Sweater Tank To Elevate Your Loungewear Game The Drop Women's Sylvie Double V-Neck Textured Rib Cropped Sweater Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you loved the sweater bralette above but want something that errs closer to a crop top, this short sweater tank has a similar spirit with slightly more coverage. It’s made to match a pair of lounge shorts, but looks equally good over high-waisted jeans and could even be dressed up with a pencil skirt or tailored trousers. “Perfect for a night in by the fire. Cozy and comfortable,” a fan praised. “Machine wash for easy care. Love it!” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

28 This Fan Favorite Midi Nightgown With A Graceful Split Hem Ekouaer Short Sleeve Midi Nightgown Amazon $27 See On Amazon This soft, sweeping midi T-shirt nightgown won’t trip you up at night, and shoppers loved it as an all-purpose lounge dress that could even be worn out of the house. With a curving split hem, it flows nicely and floats clear of every step. (And petite shoppers were thrilled to discover it made an unexpectedly great maxi.) The rest of it follows the lines of your most classic tee in a breathable knit, and you know those pockets are going to be convenient on busy mornings. “Nice for stashing old lady tissues or emergency phone holding while juggling morning coffee and toast,” as one shopper pointed out. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 An On-Trend Lounge Set With Sporty Biker Shorts Glamaker Casual Set (2-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Comfy shorts and an oversized tee are an off-duty uniform for many, and you might want to lean into it with this coordinated two-piece outfit. Influencers dubbed the scaled-up tee and bike shorts an Amazon fashion find, citing its sporty street style with a utilitarian webbed belt to cinch the waist for more of a fashion statement. Also earning high marks? Its knit: reviewers repeatedly called out the pajama-like softness in something they’d happily wear on the street. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 A Bra So Light That You’ll Forget It’s There Hanes Get Cozy Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon No padding, no wires, not even removable cups — Hanes’ Get Cozy bra does away with it all. It’s woven from a silky strong knit with soft, full-coverage cups in four-way stretch that feels like it’s not even there. Reinforced panels across the band and center gore for a completely natural shape that offers the lightest support. “This really is the most comfortable, chill bra” a fan marveled. “They are so comfortable and stretchy, they do not feel restricting in any way.” Wear it to work, wear it to yoga, wear it to sleep — over 100 shoppers declared it one of the best bras ever. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X

31 A Solid Pair Of Cotton Bike Shorts That’ll Become Your Go-To Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Good sturdy quality meets trending design in Hanes’ jersey bike shorts. The cotton is thick and squat-proof but also comfy and breathable. The shorts withstand frequent wear and bounce back after every wash and dry, with a thinner covered elastic band at the waist and 7-inch inseam. Reviewers loved them for wearing casually but also noted they were ideal under skirts or dresses because they were so comfy and classic with a low profile that disappeared under floaty hems. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Sweet Babydoll Dress With Dainty Ruffles Nemidor Cap Sleeve Plus Size Ruffle Loose Swing Tiered Babydoll Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Just as easy to throw on as a T-shirt dress but oh so playful, this ruffled babydoll dress puts an adorable spin on casual. Tiers and shirring emphasize the bell skirt for a great flared effect that’s balanced out with frilled cap sleeves. In a soft polyester knit it’s comfortable dressed down but looks especially good with statement accessories when you’re headed out thanks to all that extra detail. “This is a great fitting comfortable dress that’s easy to accessorize,” one reviewer summarized. “It fits well and is very cute,” they added. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

33 A Grunge-Inspired Flannel Shirt That Fans Say “Fits Perfectly” HOTOUCH Flannel Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Because of its tailored shoulders and longer hem, this flannel shirt nails the oversized look in way that seems made for you — and Amazon shoppers took notice, repeatedly calling out its nice fit in their reviews. The cotton-based flannel is campfire cozy with roll tab sleeves that let you securely cuff them when you want. It’s surprisingly versatile, too. Reviewers styled it as a shirt, of course, but it also performed well as a cardigan alternative and a minidress. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 These Cult Favorite Joggers With A Hidden Pocket Leggings Depot Track Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon With an incredible 54,000 five-star ratings, these bestselling joggers are an Amazon goldmine. Fans rave that their fabric rivals famous “buttery-soft” brands, and the encyclopedic selection of patterns was a big hit for dopamine dressing. You have a few options in terms of construction, too: a wide yoga-style waistband that hides a drop-in pocket or the classic drawstring. Available colors: 176

Available sizes: Small — 3X

35 A Cropped Loungewear Set With Henley Snaps MEROKEETY Ribbed Crop Top and Shorts (2-Piece) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Comfortable enough for sipping your morning coffee yet so cute you’ll be tempted to run errands, this matching loungewear set is weekend ready. The henley placket is a utilitarian-chic touch that makes for a stylish yet casual crop tank over matching shorts with deep pockets and a defined three-channel drawstring waist. A low-profile ribbed knit adds subtle texture, and it comes in over half a dozen soft shades. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 These Denim Leggings With Functional Back Pockets No Nonsense Women's Denim Legging Amazon $16 See On Amazon Leggings with pockets will always be a holy grail, but leggings with pockets that look like pants are their own kind of miracle. The No Nonsense denim jeggings are blessed with a thigh high-stretch cotton that mimics jean twill with two back pockets you can actually use. A faux fly and hidden pockets on the front complete the illusion. “Thick, soft, comfy, good quality, and inexpensive,” a shopper noted. “What more could you ask for?” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A Tie-Waist Sweater Dress That’ll Get So Many Compliments PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sweater dress is an Amazon gem with over 5,000 positive ratings from fans who reported dozens of compliments from friends and strangers alike when they wore it. It’s comfy and adjustable yet still looks trendy — not to mention easy to dress up. The tie waist gives you plenty of options whether you want something loose or a more defined fit, and the light sweater knit is one that can be worn year-round. It comes in a wearable rainbow palette of colors, too, with plenty of classic neutrals plus rich jewel tones and sunny pastels. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 An Ultra-Plush Popcorn Sweater With A Cotton Ball Finish Prinbara Open Front Fuzzy Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cozy cardigan looks — and feels — like an actual cloud. The popcorn finish is ultra-downy with an open weave to keep things light. In a roomy batwing cut, there’s plenty of extra fabric to wrap up in. Two patch pockets on the front are deep enough to hold your phone or other accessories. “This sweater was my absolute favorite this winter,” a shopper remarked. “Heavy enough, but not too hot. I paired it with a white blouse and dress pants, jeans & tshirt and boots, or just plain around the house with my sweats.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Hippie-Chic Smock Dress That’s Influencer Approved R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon With its folk-inspired print and artsy smock style, this globally-inspired mini dress became a social media favorite. Shoppers compared it favorably to Free People’s aesthetic, citing its indie-chic spirit and party-ready hem. The airy rayon blend needs to be hand-washed to stave off shrinking, but shoppers agreed the quality was worth the extra care. “Definitely meant to be loose and flowy. Would be so cute as a swimsuit cover up or casual dress....I think it would be super cute in fall too. Picture a hat and cognac boots!” one reviewer praised. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 These Sleek Flared Pants That Feel Buttery Soft SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These soft bootcut leggings have inspired a devoted following from fans who rave about their molten comfort. They’re made from a peach-skin poly-spandex blend that’s brushed for extra softness and a high-waisted fit with a wide waistband. You’ll buy them to lounge in, and then come up with excuses to wear them out. “Honestly, I had no idea I'd like them so much,” a fan confessed. “They are BUTTERY soft, cozy and WARM but still breathable and not constrictive,” they emphasized. “I'd wear them every day if I could.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 This Ribbed Crop Cami With A Pretty Faux Wrap SheIn Wrap Cropped Camisole Amazon $14 See On Amazon A wrap top is always classic, but in a minimalist cropped cami it gets a trend-driven edge. The ribbed knit channels 90s nostalgia with dainty spaghetti straps and a longline fit that just skims high-waisted bottoms. Although the straps aren’t adjustable, you have a little bit of wiggle room to position the wrap exactly where you want it. “I’ve had it for a week and have already worn it 4 times,” a fan confessed. “So comfortable & almost perfect. The material is thick and textured enough to go braless, which is what I was praying for. Can be dressed up or down. I’ve worn it by itself with some harem pants for lounging, or over a top with a wrap skirt.” Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 Some Of The Fluffiest Slippers You Will Ever Wear HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon With shag pile fleece and major cushioning, these spa slippers are a form of self-care. Their crossover uppers have a downy loft that’s ridiculously soft with polar fleece lining the footbed. They’re built on top of a layer of foam as thick as Texas toast with a waterproof EVA foam sole that’s light and sturdy, so you can even run outside to grab the mail or let the dogs out. I’ve had my pair for nearly a year (possibly two) and still enjoy slipping them on at the end of the day. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 An Empire-Waist Dress With Effortless Stretch Lock and Love Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This dress is truly easy like a Sunday morning with its flowy cut and stretch fit. The top is unstructured yet elegant with open half sleeves and a plunge faux wrap. It’s anchored by an elastic empire waistband that gathers into a softly defined fit, so it slips on with ease and falls just above the knee on most. “I actually bought more,” a reviewer admitted. “You can stay cool, be comfortable and still look put together in this dress.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

44 The Baggy Sweatpants That Are Having A Moment Willow Dance Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon When only ultimate comfort will do, slip into these slouchy sweats and tune out the world. They’re generously cut so you can really stretch out with a high-waisted fit that skips the drawstring and snug elastic to really emphasize their volume. That said, the cotton blend is surprisingly light, so they won’t weigh you down in the name of cozy. Two deep pockets are there when you need them. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large