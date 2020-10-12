45 Cozy Pieces That Make Outdoor Hangouts With Friends SO Much Better

As the chill in the air settles, it can only mean one thing: switching out your wardrobe, of course. While life looks a bit different these days, you’ll still want stylish and comfortable clothes that are as great for going out as they are for staying in. And since a lot more social gatherings are happening outside, to prepare you for the nip in the air, I've gathered this list of cozy pieces that make outdoor hangouts so much better.

If you love your loungewear and want to wear it all day long, consider a pair of fleece-lined joggers that are soft, stretchy, and extra warm, or an updated take on two-piece sweats sets — go matchy matchy or split it up, the choice is yours. Layering pieces will be your best friend as evening creeps in or a gust of wind blows through. To that end, consider a great cardigan or chunky sweater you can throw on when it’s chilly that's compact (and wrinkle-resistant) enough to stash in your bag until you need it. And for the generally cold-averse or those who love outdoor adventures, perhaps some accessories like foot warmers that keep your toes toasty for up to six hours, a USB-powered heated blanket, or maybe even a pair of flannel-lined gloves?

Regardless of what fun looks like these days, there’s something on this list to keep you feeling cozy so you can keep having fun, no matter what the weather throws your way.

1 This Turtleneck Sweater That's Lightweight But Still Warm ZESICA Turtleneck Amazon $30 See On Amazon Although lightweight, this turtleneck sweater will keep you plenty warm when there’s a chill in the air. This sweater is made of 100% acrylic, and it also features voluminous sleeves for an oversize look that's easy to throw over tops, dresses, and more. Plus, there’s a ton of colors to choose from. Available sizes: S - XXL

2 This Faux Fur Coat That Feels Like A Blanket Zeagoo Women's Warm Faux Fur Coat Amazon $30 See On Amazon "This is the softest coziest cardigan you will ever put on. It’s like wearing a blanket," one fan raved. With a casual and relaxed fit, this faux fur coat is perfect for hanging out. This coat pairs beautifully with jeans, and it also has large pockets to keep your hands toasty too. Even better, this coat is available in nine colors, and there’s even a cute vest option. Available sizes: S - XXL

3 This Cotton Crewneck Sweater That Works Year-Round Goodthreads Crewneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sweater is made from 100% cotton, so it’s pretty comfy year-round. The rounded neckline, straight hemline, and side slits give it a classic, laid-back look, and it’s machine washable, which makes it pretty low maintenance. Choose between solid colors and stripes. Available sizes: S - XXL

4 These Fleece Joggers With A 4.5-Star Rating adidas Fleece Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These Adidas fleece joggers are equally great for lounging or hanging out with friends. The laid-back style is carried through with pull-on styling and a tie waistband. These are available in an assortment of colors, and you can choose between the tapered ankle style or ribbed cuffs. Available sizes: S - XL

5 This Color-Block Update On A Turtleneck Sweater BerryGo Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sweater features a turtleneck, bell sleeves, and cropped styling, all of which come together for a wardrobe piece that is totally on trend. The color-block design makes this sweater plenty interesting, and it’s available in eight dynamite color combinations. Available sizes: 0/2 - 8/10

6 These Wedge Sneakers That Are Lined In Faux Fur Athlefit Women's Fur Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon With fuzzy lining throughout the entire shoe, these wedge sneakers are sure to keep your feet nice and toasty when it matters. The one-inch platform and hidden wedge offer a little height, and dual zippers allow you to get in and out of them with ease. While these boots are high tops, the collar is foldable. The rubber sole provides good traction. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 6 - 9.5

7 This Sweatsuit That's A New Take On An Old Classic ZESICA Sweatsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon This two-piece set offers a new take on the classic sweatsuit set. It includes an oversize crop top with bubble sleeves and relaxed-fit shorts with a tie waistband. What’s more, this sweatsuit is machine washable, and it comes in a more than a dozen colors and patterns. One happy reviewer wrote: “This set is very cozy, such a cute style, and a GREAT deal. The material is thick, not see-through at all, and feels like it will hold up very well to frequent washing. The material isn’t itchy, which is a huge plus!” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

8 This Lightweight Cardigan That's Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cardigans are always a great way to add some polish to any outfit, and they’re pretty cozy to boot. This cardigan features a V-neck, button front, and ribbed hems and cuffs. And it's thin enough that you can easily layer it under a jacket or coat. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

9 This Classic V-Neck Sweater That's Soft & Fluffy Daily Ritual V-Neck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This classic V-neck sweater features drop shoulders, ribbing at the collar and cuffs, and side slits. The acrylic, nylon, and wool blend gives it a soft, fluffy feel, and a dash of spandex will help it retain its shape throughout the day. Choose from nine fabulous colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

10 These Sherpa-Lined Pants That Are Cozy & Reversible Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon It doesn't get much cozier than these thick sherpa-lined sweatpants. These pants feature ribbed cuffs and side pockets. Plus, if you’re feeling adventurous, they’re reversible. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: XS - XL

11 This Sweatsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Fixmatti Sweatsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This two-piece sweatsuit features a loose pullover top and bottoms with a drawstring waist and all-important pockets. The versatile style can be dressed up or down, and there’s also a sleeveless version. One reviewer shared, “Although it is summer, the temperature gets down to 50 overnight in Colorado, so this is perfect at night now and will be even better, come winter.”

12 This Cotton Tunic That's Great For A Casual Outing Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Tunic Amazon $19 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic features side vents and a wide ribbed hem, so no doubt it would make a comfy choice for a casual outing. Made from a soft terry cotton blend, it’s machine washable, and it comes in 11 great colors and patterns. Available sizes: XS - XXL

13 These Foot Warmers That Keep Your Feet Toasty For 6 Hours Tundras Toe Foot Hot Warmers (40-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hang out for a little longer without getting cold. These foot warmers will keep your feet nice and toasty for six hours straight. Just open a packet, shake it to activate, peel, stick, and you’re all set. You get 40 (20 pairs) in each box.

14 This Fun, Sporty Take On A Fleece Sweatshirt SweatyRocks Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon You might be hard-pressed to find anything cozier than this sweatshirt which features a soft cotton fleece, striped sleeves, and a drawstring hood. Perfectly paired with jeans or leggings, it is available in colors from burgundy to black. Available sizes: XS - XXL

15 This V-Neck Pullover That Makes A Great Layering Piece Daily Ritual V-Neck Pullover Sweater Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pullover sweater features a shallow V-neck and subtle ribbing at the colors and cuffs. Made from viscose and polyester, it’s thin enough to make a great layering piece. Even better, it’s machine washable and available in nine colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

16 This Oversize Sweater That's Like A Chic Robe Amazon Essentials Oversized Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This long slouchy sweater features an open front and shawl collar, and it’s perfect for layering on a chilly day. Made from a cozy blend of acrylic, nylon, and polyester, it’s machine washable and available in six great neutral colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

17 These Flannel-Lined Gloves That Are Touch-Screen Compatible SIMARI Winter Gloves Amazon $16 See On Amazon These winter gloves feature a soft flannel lining to keep you warm. Even better, they’re touchscreen compatible, so you’re always connected (without the hassle). Choose from an assortment of colors and styles.

18 These Joggers In An Assortment Of Camo Prints (& Tie-Dye) SweatyRocks Drawstring Joggers Amazon $19 See On Amazon With the fun camo and tie-dye prints available, these joggers are equally perfect for hangouts or lounging at home. They feature a drawstring at the waist, fully functional pockets, and a cuff at the ankle. Available sizes: XS - XXL

19 This $30 Knit Tracksuit Set You Can Wear Together Or Separately VNVNE Rib-Knit Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tracksuit set makes an excellent lounging piece that can transition to an outdoor hangout without problems. Featuring a loose pullover top and pull-on pants with a drawstring waist, these knit pieces come in nine vibrant colors. At under $30 for two pieces, it's a great deal. Available sizes: S - XXL

20 This Knit Scarf That Can Also Be Worn As A Hat Or Mask VBIGER Unisex Knitted Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This knit scarf is soft, stretchy, and multifunctional. With its warm lining, you can use it as a neck warmer or a hat, and when the temperature really begins to drop, you can pull it halfway over your face and use it as a mask. Plus, it’s machine washable, and you can choose between black and gray.

21 These Fleece Sweatpants With Tie-Dye Styling The Drop Fleece Sweatpants Amazon $45 See On Amazon These warm fleece sweatpants feature an elasticized waistband and cool tie-dye styling. No doubt, you’ll be wearing this on repeat. Choose from three shades. "I’ve worn it twice and had a lot of compliments!!! Several women got online right then and ordered the top and matching bottoms!!! It is so soft and warm!" one fan raved. Available sizes: XXS - 3X

22 This Hooded Pullover That Makes A Great Grab-&-Go Piece Daily Ritual Hooded Pullover Amazon $19 See On Amazon This hooded pullover is an easy grab-and-go piece that's comfortable enough for lounging but cute enough for hangouts. Made from a rayon-spandex blend, this hooded pullover also features a cross-over neck and a curved dropped hem. Plus, it’s available in 13 colors and machine washable to boot. Available sizes: XS - XXL

23 This USB-Powered Heated Blanket That's Super Portable HJHY@ Portable USB Lap Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This heated polar fleece blanket will certainly keep you nice and toasty on a chilly day no matter where you venture. While it doesn’t come with its own power bank, it is powered via USB for added warmth anywhere you go. This blanket is great for outdoor activities and camping, and there’s even a built-in pocket to store your phones, keys, or other small items.

24 This Long-Sleeve Tee That Makes A Great Casual Staple Daily Ritual Terry Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tee is a no-brainer for a casual staple. Made of a soft rayon-spandex blend, this shirt features a crewneck and shirttail hem. Plus, it is machine washable, so it’s easy to care for, and it comes in a great variety of colors and prints. Available sizes: XS - XXL

25 This Sweatshirt With A Soft, Sueded Feel Daily Ritual Sandwashed Sweatshirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon With kangaroo pockets and a hood, this sand-washed sweatshirt makes a great pullover in brisk weather. What’s more, it’s machine washable and available in eight colors. One reviewer commented, “This color is beautiful. The material is super soft. The quality is superb. This is so basic but yet luxurious. There is a good amount of stretch to the fabric.” Available sizes: XS - XXL

26 This Giant Sherpa Sweatshirt That's Easier Than A Blanket Catalonia Sherpa Sweatshirt Blanket Amazon $43 See On Amazon I’m pretty sure you can’t get much cozier than a sherpa sweatshirt blanket; I mean the goodness is in the name. This oversize hoodie is ideal for camping, hanging out on a patio, or even snuggling up on the couch with a good book. It’s reversible with microfleece on one side and sherpa on the other, and it even has pockets to keep the essentials with you (and to keep your hands warm). This sweatshirt comes in adult and youth sizes, and you can choose from 27 colors, styles, and patterns.

27 This Sweatsuit That Can Double As Sleepwear Eurivicy Solid Sweatsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sweatsuit is undoubtedly multifunctional. Use it as loungewear, sleepwear, or wear it on an afternoon out. Whatever you choose, it won’t disappoint. It’s not a super heavyweight fabric, so it makes a great layering piece when it’s chilly outside. Choose from 22 dynamite colors and patterns. Available sizes: XS - XXL

28 This Soft Terry Pullover With A Hint Of Stretch The Drop Supersoft Pullover Amazon $40 See On Amazon This french terry pullover features a versatile crewneck and a hint of stretch that will keep it looking polished throughout the day. To keep things simple, this pullover is machine washable, and it comes in five great colors. Available sizes: XXS - XXL

29 These Terry Sweatpants With A Stylish Crop Amazon Essentials French Terry Sweatpants Amazon $18 See On Amazon These terry crop pants are equally great for puttering around the house or visiting with friends. The drawstring waist allows for a customized fit and side pockets give you a place to keep the essentials. With a fab polyester-cotton blend, it’s machine washable, and you can choose from five color options. Available sizes: XS - XXL

30 This Classic V-Neck Sweater You Can Layer Or Wear Solo Goodthreads Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater is super easy to throw on when there’s a chill in the air. It’s made from 100% cotton so it’ll be breathable and comfy, and a straight hem and side slits complete the casual and relaxed vibe. Choose between 10 colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

31 These Flannel-Lined Jeans You'll Appreciate On A Brisk Day Dickies Women's Flannel Lined Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon For extra warmth on cold days, these flannel-lined jeans would come in handy. These jeans have a classic five-pocket, relaxed fit with a straight leg. Plus, they’re easy to care for, just toss in in the machine, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: 4 - 20

32 This Sherpa-Lined Denim Jacket That's Warm & Cool TOTOD Denim Coat Jean Jacket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Love a denim jacket but don't want to sacrifice on warmth? This sherpa-lined denim jacket is the perfect solution to keep you cozy and cool. One reviewer shared, “Love this jacket! [...] It keeps me warm in 20 degree (and below) weather. I can put several layers underneath because of the fit, which I find super nice.” Available sizes: S - 4XL

33 This Color-Block Sweater With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews Asvivid Women's Long Sleeve Jumper Amazon $30 See On Amazon This adorable color-block sweater features a V-neck and oversize styling for a comfy go-to any day of the week. It pairs beautifully with jeans or leggings, and you can choose from 20 fantastic colors and styles. With hundreds of five-star reviews, it’s safe to say that customers love it. One reviewer wrote, “I have the hardest time finding sweaters. In fact, this is the only sweater I’ve ever LOVED! It’s warm but not thick and bulky." Available sizes: XS - XXL

34 This Chunky Turtleneck With A Handmade Vibe Dokotoo Women Solid Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon With its chunky knit, bold cable-knit design, and voluminous sleeves, this turtleneck sweater is both on point and on trend. It's even available in a color-block variation with a rolled collar. Available sizes: S - XL

35 These Thermal Socks That Are 7 Times Warmer Than Cotton RTZAT Heavy Thermal Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your feet extra toasty with these thermal socks. These socks are cushioned for added comfort, and they’re seven times warmer than standard cotton socks. They also feature a reinforced toe and heel for enhanced durability, and users can choose from several patterns.

36 This Sherpa Pullover That's The Epitome Of Cozy LALAGEN Women's Plus Size Sherpa Pullover Tops with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon A sherpa pullover is pretty much the epitome of cozy. Made of high-quality fleece, this fluffy sweatshirt also features a quarter zip, lapel collar, and two side pockets. You can bet you’ll be reaching for this one time and again. Choose between chestnut, slate gray, or wine red. Available sizes: XXL - 3XL

37 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With 3,000+ Reviews Reflex High Waist 90 Degree Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon These brushed-fleece lined leggings make staying warm super easy. A high waistband keeps rolling to a minimum, and there are pockets. And with thousands of five-star ratings, these leggings a clear winner. One reviewer wrote, “I appreciate the relatively restrained use of fleece in the lining, as the leggings are warm and cozy, but not so warm that I can't wear them inside working out.” Available sizes: S - 2X

38 This Batwing Top That's High On Style But Only $20 ZANZEA Women's Batwing Sleeve Amazon $20 See On Amazon With batwing sleeves and off-the-shoulder styling, this loose pullover top is a low-cost option that’s high on style. It also features a high-low hemline and pairs beautifully with leggings or jeans. What’s more, this top is available in more than 20 dynamite colors. Available sizes: S - 5XL

39 This Cable-Knit Pullover That's Anything But Boring Yskkt Womens Cable Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon When temperatures drop, a new take on an old classic might be fun. With two knotted ties running down the front, this cable-knit pullover is anything but boring. This sweater also features a V-neck, and it’s designed to have an oversize fit. It’s machine washable and comes in a ton of colors and patterns. Available sizes: S - 5XL

40 This Oversize Cotton Flannel That's So Soft Goodthreads Women's Oversized Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, more than a few customers can't stop raving about how "comfortable" and "soft" this shirt is. This long-sleeve shirt offers a relaxed fit, button-down styling, and a shirttail hem. It's made of 100% cotton and available in eight great colors and patterns from checked to speckled. No wonder reviewers are calling it "perfect." Available sizes: XS - XXL

41 This Crewneck Sweater With A Slouchy Drape Daily Ritual Women's Crewneck Pullover Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you’re looking for super comfy pieces that can work for whatever life throws your way, this crewneck sweater is a good bet. Made from 100% cotton, this sweater is breathable, boxy, and relaxed. Even better, it’s machine washable and available in nine colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

42 These Thermal Pants That Make A Great Base Layer NUONITA Women's Thermal Pants Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a polyester and spandex blend, these thermal pants offer the look of leggings but way more warmth. Wear them solo or as a base layer under trousers. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: 14Plus - 24Plus

43 This Set of Long-Sleeve Tees For $10 Each Sivvan Comfort Long Sleeve T-Shirt/Underscrub Tee (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These long-sleeve tees are made from a cotton-polyester blend, and they make a great base layer when the temperatures begin to drop. The tagless design ensures comfort, and you can choose from 17 color combinations from neutrals to bright reds and teals. With hundreds of five-star reviews, they're a fan favorite. Available sizes: XXS - 3XL

44 This V-Neck Sweater That Looks Totally Polished Lark & Ro Women's Premium Viscose Blend V-Neck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater is an easy go-to top that always looks totally polished. The lightweight silky knit will keep you comfy, and the side slits keep it plenty interesting. Choose from eight gorgeous colors. Available sizes: XS - L