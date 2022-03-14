Celebrity Fashion

The Glitziest, Prettiest, & Most Naked Looks From The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Suiting, see-through & sparkle won on the red carpet.

Issa Rae at the Critics' Choice Awards
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Jamie Feldman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The stars came out in a bevy of beautiful looks for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Squid Games star HoYeon Jung slayed the fashion game in this structural, beaded gown by Louis Vuitton.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig gave off major Rihanna-at-Dior vibes in this stunning, see-through, Rodarte number. And can we talk about that pixie cut?!

