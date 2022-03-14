MENU
The Glitziest, Prettiest, & Most Naked Looks From The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards
Suiting, see-through & sparkle won on the red carpet.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By
Jamie Feldman
March 14, 2022
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The stars came out in a bevy of beautiful looks for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Squid Games
star HoYeon Jung slayed the fashion game in this structural, beaded gown by Louis Vuitton.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig gave off major
Rihanna-at-Dior
vibes in this stunning, see-through, Rodarte number. And can we talk about that pixie cut?!
