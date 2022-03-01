There was a time when the world waited with bated breath for Rihanna to release new music. Now all anyone wants to know is what the superstar will show up wearing — or not wearing — next. The mom-to-be has made multiple major cities her pregnancy fashion playground at this point, with each incredible look better and bolder than the last.

Her most recent look, however, is simply sheer perfection.

After attending the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in a latex crop top and metal headdress, and the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week in a peach leather mini dress, lace-up sandals, and shearling coat, she arrived (fashionably late) at the Dior show on Tuesday wearing a head-turning, head-to-toe, completely sheer, unbelievably beautiful lingerie look that was well worth the wait.

The black lace ensemble featured a long chemise, worn with just a black bra and what appears to be a black thong worn underneath it. She paired the look with tall, pointed-toe boots, layered necklaces, a burgundy lip, and a black trench that hung off of her shoulders.

As beautiful as the Dior runway show was, there’s no doubt Rih’s show-stopping look was the biggest fashion moment of the day.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Even if Rihanna never releases new music (fingers crossed that’s not the case), this epic maternity style tour is more than enough to hold fans over — at least for the next few months.