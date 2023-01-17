Beauty
Everyone’s beauty game was top-tier.
Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Contributor
Award season is in full swing, and the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards was a masterclass of intricate top knots and eye makeup, along with classic old Hollywood glamour looks that never go out of style. Click through to see the best beauty looks of the night.
Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Taylor-Joy looked angelic with her long blonde hair swept up in a voluminous bun that sat at the crown of her head with a few tendrils left out in front to frame her face.