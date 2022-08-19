It is a truth universally acknowledged that not all shampoo and conditioners are created equal. Which is why most of us tend to have a rotation of a few bottles on the go, right? One for frizz, one for shine, one for when deep hydration and so on. Just as you would swap out your moisturiser from season to season, or mix and match depending on your skin’s needs (hello patchworking!) so should you be able to customise your haircare. Well, Function of Beauty’s new streamlined and customisable haircare concept sets out to do just that and will soon be available in the UK.

Launching exclusively on Cult Beauty on Sept. 1 (the waitlist is officially open now now), Function of Beauty’s mission is as simple as it is ambitious: to create a tailor made regime that can be customised to an individual’s hair goals, needs, and preferences. So how do you make a shampoo and conditioner that works for everyone? You start by not creating just one standard formula.

Two years in the making, Function’s team has come up with four shampoo and conditioner bases, priced at £12 each, determined by your hair type and texture: straight, wavy, curly, or coily. (The curly and coily bases are silicone-free, and all are sulphate-free, paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.) Formulated with 92% naturally derived ingredients including coconut water, chia extracts, avocado, and Argan oil, the base is only the beginning.

From there, you can select three hair goal booster shots out of a selection of 10 options, which are all say as they do on the proverbial tin and cost £4 each. They are: strengthen, deep condition, volumise, shine, curl definition, anti-frizz, soothe scalp, lengthen, colour protection, and thermal protection. The thermal protection booster, for example, is packed with sesame protein to moisturise and protect heat-damaged hair, while those seeking volume will add a shot of amaranth seed to bring body and lift to hair, or pea spout to protect and strengthen. You just have to snap open your hair booster shot (you get one capsule for your shampoo, one for your conditioner), pour into your base shake vigorously for 15 seconds, et voilà: your very own customised shampoo and conditioner.

There are over 3,000 possible combinations that can be created, so you can keep tinkering to your heart’s content or, you know, anytime the weather, your diet, and/or lifestyle changes what your hair requires. Be it that your balayage has suddenly lost its brilliance or a weekend in the sun has left your locks dehydrated. But that isn’t the only exciting beauty launch to have on your radar this week. Keep reading for another five new beauty launches to have on your radar.

