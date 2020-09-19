23 Cute Bras You Can Wear As Tops

In my opinion, the best type of clothing is a versatile piece of clothing. Yeah, that includes cardigans that go with every outfit and pants you can wear for both work and play, but a subcategory of clothing that often gets overlooked?
Cute bras you can wear as tops, and luckily, Amazon is filled with them. Before you start shopping, however, you should know that merely being "cute" isn't enough; a bra-top hybrid should also be supportive, comfortable, and easy to wear.
Since it's taking the place of both your bra and your shirt, a
great bralette will offer support without being uncomfortable. This may come in the form of wires, compression fabric, or padding — maybe even a combination of them all. Next, make sure your bra of choice is comfortable. (Personally, I don't waste my time with clothing unless it's as comfy as it is fashionable.) Breathable fabrics, soft, stretchy materials, adjustable straps, and wire-free designs are all comfort-friendly features to consider.
Last but not least, think about convenience. Yes, this includes machine-washability and things like removable pads — but it also includes style-related factors that determine how well the bra works with your existing wardrobe: Does its long-line design make it easier to wear with high-waisted skirts and pants? Does it come in a color that complements a lot of your favorite pieces? Will it layer well if you
do decide to put a shirt over it?
These 23 cute bras meet all the aforementioned criteria and more, which is why obsessed reviewers wear them both under tops and instead of them.
1
This Longline Bra For Your Next Workout Or Lounging
Because of its longline silhouette and moisure-wicking fabric, this
Gaiam bralette is one of the best picks for your low-impact workout. Its wire-free design offers support in the form of removable pads, compression fabric, and a wide bottom band, and its racerback straps won't slip off your shoulders. Get it in your choice of four different colors, some of which have built-in mesh panels for added breathability and style. Available sizes : X-Small - X-Large
2
A $16 High-Neck Halter With A Cutout Design
Most bralettes are simple in the front and more ornate in the back — but the
Mae high-neck bralette is eye-catching just about everywhere making it great as a top. The front features a detailed cutout design with a halter top, while the back has double criss-cross straps that add both style and support. Best of all, it comes in just about any color you could want and is less than $20 to boot. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large
3
This Top That's Part Tank, Part Bra
This one is halfway between a bra and a tank top, and it's available in over a dozen solid colors. Yes, the polyester-spandex fabric is soft and comfortable, like your favorite cami — but because it has removable pads for support, you don't have to worry about wearing a bra underneath it. "These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag," one reviewer raved. : Available sizes Small - XX-Large
4
A Gorgeous Lace Bralette In 18 Colors
From Free People comes this
gorgeous bralette. Its lace detailing is made primarily from cotton, and it is stretchy in the back to ensure a secure, comfortable fit. Get it in your choice of 18 colors, including black, coral, and white. : Available sizes X-Small - X-Large
5
This Wire-Free Cami With Strappy Accents
Even though it's wire-free, this
strappy cami still offers a surprising amount of support in the form of structured seams, thick fabric, and a wide band. Reviewers have called it their "favorite Amazon purchase" to date — and if you like the front, you should see the back. Choose between white or black. : Available sizes 1X - 3X
6
This Sports Bra With 2,000+ Reviews
It looks like a standard workout crop from the front, but in the back, the bands split into a criss-crossing weave. Reviewers also love it because of the silky-cool material, the removable pads, and the various color and pattern options. No wonder the
CRZ YOGA sports bra has a 4.4-star rating after over 2,000 reviews. : Available sizes X-Small - X-Large
7
The Best Bra For High-Impact Workouts
Most fashionable sports bras can't really stand up to high-impact workouts — but
this one from nine bull is specifically designed for them. It has a full-coverage racerback shape, removable pads, an extra-wide band, and is made from a stretchy shape-retaining fabric. "I use this sports bra for running and it works so well," one reviewer wrote. "I prefer this over all other sports bras that I have!" : Available sizes Small - XX-Large
8
This Holographic Number With An Under-Bust Cutout
Offered in tons of great prints (from holographic to checkerboard), this
iHeartRaves bralette is well-structured despite the minimal coverage. It has a cut-out directly under the bust, and its straps are fully adjustable. "My favorite new festival top," one reviewer wrote, while a second added, "Might even use it as a swim top at some point." : Available sizes X-Small - 3X
9
This Sports Bra That's "So Very Comfortable"
The Core 10 Studiotech sports bra does things a little differently with its split straps and its V-neck back. It's also double-layered and extremely stretchy for support during light-impact movement. Most importantly, reviewers write "there's no constant adjusting," and it's "so very comfortable." : Available sizes X-Small - X-Large
10
This Thick-Ribbed Tank From Free People
Another highly rated favorite from Free People, this
ribbed tank is "thick enough that [you] can get away without a bra," one reviewer wrote. The 5% spandex makes it stretchy, while the rayon-nylon fabric blend means it's soft and breathable, too. Get it in black, white, rose, moss, sky, or navy. : Available sizes XS/S - Medium-Large
11
A One-Shoulder Sports Bra For A Sleek Look
This is not your average sports bra: This
single-shoulder design with a cutout is a sleek alternative. Still, thanks to the stretchy nylon-spandex fabric and removable cups, you can wear it for errands, workouts, and nights out. Whatever the activity, one reviewer writes: "There's no way I'm hiding this beautiful number under a shirt." Choose from five colors. : Available sizes Small - XX-Large
12
A Dramatic Deep-Plunge Lace Bralette
Stretchy, breathable, and stylish, this
YIANNA lace bralette has extra-thick straps and a deep-plunge neckline (both in the front and back). As a result, you can wear it under tricky V-neck tops, or wear it all on its own. It comes in four colors. : Available sizes Small - XX-Large
13
A Fan-Favorite Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra
The options are virtually endless when it comes to this
COLO yoga tank. It comes in a huge selection of lengths, shades, cutouts, and strap designs, but they all have one thing in common: thick, built-in cups, so you don't have to worry about an additional bra. "I ordered more today and will now have one in EVERY COLOR," wrote one reviewer. : Available sizes X-Small - X-Large
14
This Seamless Bralette With A 4.5-Star Rating
This particular color option has an almost velvet-like texture — but you can also grab the
Tommy Hilfiger seamless bra in other designs, like strappy-backed, longline, and with the iconic logo across the band. Most of them have adjustable straps and stretchy, seamless knit fabric, so they're great for workouts or everyday wear. : Available sizes Small - X-Large
15
A Full-Coverage Sports Bra With More Support
A full-coverage bra can still be unique. The
Onstride bra from Core 10, for example, has a high neckline and a mid-rib band, but its mesh detailing, two-tone color scheme, and keyhole back make it a stylish and supportive option. "One of the best workout [bras]," one reviewer wrote about this bra that's strong enough to stand up to medium-impact workouts. : Available sizes X-Small - X-Large
16
This Lace Racerback That's Supportive & Comfortable
Instead of digging wires and chafing fabric, this
lacy bra is built for comfort thanks to its soft fabric and racerback design. Still, the stitched cups and stretchy material have reviewers reporting that "despite the lack of underwire, this bralette offers support and lift." And, needless to say, it's so pretty, you won't want to hide it. Available sizes: 0-2 - 14
17
The Best Value For Bra-Top Hybrids
Looking for value? Look no further than this
four-pack from Blulu, which breaks down to less than $7 a top. Despite the affordability factor, each one is made from seamless polyester-spandex and has a supportive, removable pad. Choose between three color sets. : Available sizes Small/Medium - X-Large/XX-Large
18
This Bralette With Lace Racerback Straps
The lace straps on
this Mae bralette start thin and get wider and wider until they meet at the back of your neck. The design also has removable pads and under-bust ruching so you can wear it as a bra, a top, or something in between. Get it in black, white, or mauve. Available sizes : X-Small - X-Large
19
This Dressy Workout Cami That's Less Than $10 Each
The extra-thin straps on this
Amilia cami set make them look dressier than your average workout tank, so many reviewers have opted to pair them with jeans, shorts, and skirts. Each one is double-layered for additional support, and the 100% polyester material is soft and cooling. The best news? You get two for $19 and they even come in a few patterns, including tie-dye and animal print. : Available sizes Small - X-Large
20
A Crop Top With A Gorgeous Back
Since it's made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex, reviewers write that this
ROMWE cami is "so comfortable," "very breathable," and "pretty stretchy." One even called it their "new favorite crop top" because of the unique criss-cross design in the back. If you don't love the black, you can get it in nine other colors and patterns. : Available sizes X-Small - X-Large
21
A Stretchy, Strapless & Secure Tube Top
You can pick up this
MixMatchy tube top cami in just about any color, and since it's double-layered and stretchy, you can wear it without or in place of a bra. It differs from every other top on this list due to its fully strapless design, but according to reviewers, it still manages to "stay up" without the need for constant readjusting. : Available sizes Small - Large
22
This Longline Lace Cami With Endless Outfit Possibilities
Reviewers have worn this
BRABIC lace cami under a sheer top, with a cardigan, with skinny jeans, and with high-waisted skirts. Thanks to the longline silhouette and padded triangle cups, the possibilities are virtually endless. (It even has adjustable straps to ensure a customized fit.) It comes in two colors. : Available sizes Small - XX-Large
23
This Unique Butterfly-Back Bra
If you don't love the look (or the feel) of excessive straps, you still have options: This
icyzone sports bra, for example, keeps things interesting with its criss-cross butterfly back. That said, because the bands are thick and the material is silky and moisture-wicking, it's a minimal chafe option. It even has a breathable mesh lining and supportive pads. : Available sizes Small - XX-Large