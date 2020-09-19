23 Cute Bras You Can Wear As Tops

In my opinion, the best type of clothing is a versatile piece of clothing. Yeah, that includes cardigans that go with every outfit and pants you can wear for both work and play, but a subcategory of clothing that often gets overlooked? Cute bras you can wear as tops, and luckily, Amazon is filled with them. Before you start shopping, however, you should know that merely being "cute" isn't enough; a bra-top hybrid should also be supportive, comfortable, and easy to wear.

Since it's taking the place of both your bra and your shirt, a great bralette will offer support without being uncomfortable. This may come in the form of wires, compression fabric, or padding — maybe even a combination of them all. Next, make sure your bra of choice is comfortable. (Personally, I don't waste my time with clothing unless it's as comfy as it is fashionable.) Breathable fabrics, soft, stretchy materials, adjustable straps, and wire-free designs are all comfort-friendly features to consider.

Last but not least, think about convenience. Yes, this includes machine-washability and things like removable pads — but it also includes style-related factors that determine how well the bra works with your existing wardrobe: Does its long-line design make it easier to wear with high-waisted skirts and pants? Does it come in a color that complements a lot of your favorite pieces? Will it layer well if you do decide to put a shirt over it?

These 23 cute bras meet all the aforementioned criteria and more, which is why obsessed reviewers wear them both under tops and instead of them.

1 This Longline Bra For Your Next Workout Or Lounging Gaiam Wireless Bralette Amazon $23 See on Amazon Because of its longline silhouette and moisure-wicking fabric, this Gaiam bralette is one of the best picks for your low-impact workout. Its wire-free design offers support in the form of removable pads, compression fabric, and a wide bottom band, and its racerback straps won't slip off your shoulders. Get it in your choice of four different colors, some of which have built-in mesh panels for added breathability and style. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

2 A $16 High-Neck Halter With A Cutout Design Mae High Neck Cut Out Bralette Amazon $16 See on Amazon Most bralettes are simple in the front and more ornate in the back — but the Mae high-neck bralette is eye-catching just about everywhere making it great as a top. The front features a detailed cutout design with a halter top, while the back has double criss-cross straps that add both style and support. Best of all, it comes in just about any color you could want and is less than $20 to boot. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3 This Top That's Part Tank, Part Bra Lemedy Padded Tank Amazon $24 See on Amazon This one is halfway between a bra and a tank top, and it's available in over a dozen solid colors. Yes, the polyester-spandex fabric is soft and comfortable, like your favorite cami — but because it has removable pads for support, you don't have to worry about wearing a bra underneath it. "These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag," one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

4 A Gorgeous Lace Bralette In 18 Colors Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See on Amazon From Free People comes this gorgeous bralette. Its lace detailing is made primarily from cotton, and it is stretchy in the back to ensure a secure, comfortable fit. Get it in your choice of 18 colors, including black, coral, and white. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 This Wire-Free Cami With Strappy Accents HDE Plus Size Strappy Cami Amazon $16 See on Amazon Even though it's wire-free, this strappy cami still offers a surprising amount of support in the form of structured seams, thick fabric, and a wide band. Reviewers have called it their "favorite Amazon purchase" to date — and if you like the front, you should see the back. Choose between white or black. Available sizes: 1X - 3X

6 This Sports Bra With 2,000+ Reviews CRZ YOGA Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $27 See on Amazon It looks like a standard workout crop from the front, but in the back, the bands split into a criss-crossing weave. Reviewers also love it because of the silky-cool material, the removable pads, and the various color and pattern options. No wonder the CRZ YOGA sports bra has a 4.4-star rating after over 2,000 reviews. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

7 The Best Bra For High-Impact Workouts nine bull High Neck Sports Bra Amazon $23 See on Amazon Most fashionable sports bras can't really stand up to high-impact workouts — but this one from nine bull is specifically designed for them. It has a full-coverage racerback shape, removable pads, an extra-wide band, and is made from a stretchy shape-retaining fabric. "I use this sports bra for running and it works so well," one reviewer wrote. "I prefer this over all other sports bras that I have!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8 This Holographic Number With An Under-Bust Cutout iHeartRaves Cutout Bralette Amazon $40 See on Amazon Offered in tons of great prints (from holographic to checkerboard), this iHeartRaves bralette is well-structured despite the minimal coverage. It has a cut-out directly under the bust, and its straps are fully adjustable. "My favorite new festival top," one reviewer wrote, while a second added, "Might even use it as a swim top at some point." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

9 This Sports Bra That's "So Very Comfortable" Core 10 Sports Bra Amazon $28 See on Amazon The Core 10 Studiotech sports bra does things a little differently with its split straps and its V-neck back. It's also double-layered and extremely stretchy for support during light-impact movement. Most importantly, reviewers write "there's no constant adjusting," and it's "so very comfortable." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

10 This Thick-Ribbed Tank From Free People Free People Ribbed Tank Amazon $28 See on Amazon Another highly rated favorite from Free People, this ribbed tank is "thick enough that [you] can get away without a bra," one reviewer wrote. The 5% spandex makes it stretchy, while the rayon-nylon fabric blend means it's soft and breathable, too. Get it in black, white, rose, moss, sky, or navy. Available sizes: XS/S - Medium-Large

11 A One-Shoulder Sports Bra For A Sleek Look RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See on Amazon This is not your average sports bra: This single-shoulder design with a cutout is a sleek alternative. Still, thanks to the stretchy nylon-spandex fabric and removable cups, you can wear it for errands, workouts, and nights out. Whatever the activity, one reviewer writes: "There's no way I'm hiding this beautiful number under a shirt." Choose from five colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

12 A Dramatic Deep-Plunge Lace Bralette YIANNA Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See on Amazon Stretchy, breathable, and stylish, this YIANNA lace bralette has extra-thick straps and a deep-plunge neckline (both in the front and back). As a result, you can wear it under tricky V-neck tops, or wear it all on its own. It comes in four colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

13 A Fan-Favorite Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra COLO Yoga Tank Amazon $26 See on Amazon The options are virtually endless when it comes to this COLO yoga tank. It comes in a huge selection of lengths, shades, cutouts, and strap designs, but they all have one thing in common: thick, built-in cups, so you don't have to worry about an additional bra. "I ordered more today and will now have one in EVERY COLOR," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14 This Seamless Bralette With A 4.5-Star Rating Tommy Hilfiger Seamless Bralette Amazon $14 See on Amazon This particular color option has an almost velvet-like texture — but you can also grab the Tommy Hilfiger seamless bra in other designs, like strappy-backed, longline, and with the iconic logo across the band. Most of them have adjustable straps and stretchy, seamless knit fabric, so they're great for workouts or everyday wear. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

15 A Full-Coverage Sports Bra With More Support Core 10 Onstride Back Cut-Out Sports Bra Amazon $24 See on Amazon A full-coverage bra can still be unique. The Onstride bra from Core 10, for example, has a high neckline and a mid-rib band, but its mesh detailing, two-tone color scheme, and keyhole back make it a stylish and supportive option. "One of the best workout [bras]," one reviewer wrote about this bra that's strong enough to stand up to medium-impact workouts. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

16 This Lace Racerback That's Supportive & Comfortable Free People Galloon Lace Racerback Amazon $20 See on Amazon Instead of digging wires and chafing fabric, this lacy bra is built for comfort thanks to its soft fabric and racerback design. Still, the stitched cups and stretchy material have reviewers reporting that "despite the lack of underwire, this bralette offers support and lift." And, needless to say, it's so pretty, you won't want to hide it. Available sizes: 0-2 - 14

17 The Best Value For Bra-Top Hybrids Blulu Padded Cami (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Looking for value? Look no further than this four-pack from Blulu, which breaks down to less than $7 a top. Despite the affordability factor, each one is made from seamless polyester-spandex and has a supportive, removable pad. Choose between three color sets. Available sizes: Small/Medium - X-Large/XX-Large

18 This Bralette With Lace Racerback Straps Mae Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $16 See on Amazon The lace straps on this Mae bralette start thin and get wider and wider until they meet at the back of your neck. The design also has removable pads and under-bust ruching so you can wear it as a bra, a top, or something in between. Get it in black, white, or mauve. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

19 This Dressy Workout Cami That's Less Than $10 Each Amilia Spaghetti Strap Cami (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon The extra-thin straps on this Amilia cami set make them look dressier than your average workout tank, so many reviewers have opted to pair them with jeans, shorts, and skirts. Each one is double-layered for additional support, and the 100% polyester material is soft and cooling. The best news? You get two for $19 and they even come in a few patterns, including tie-dye and animal print. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

20 A Crop Top With A Gorgeous Back ROMWE Crisscross Cami Amazon $15 See on Amazon Since it's made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex, reviewers write that this ROMWE cami is "so comfortable," "very breathable," and "pretty stretchy." One even called it their "new favorite crop top" because of the unique criss-cross design in the back. If you don't love the black, you can get it in nine other colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

21 A Stretchy, Strapless & Secure Tube Top MixMatchy Tube Top Cami Amazon $12 See on Amazon You can pick up this MixMatchy tube top cami in just about any color, and since it's double-layered and stretchy, you can wear it without or in place of a bra. It differs from every other top on this list due to its fully strapless design, but according to reviewers, it still manages to "stay up" without the need for constant readjusting. Available sizes: Small - Large

22 This Longline Lace Cami With Endless Outfit Possibilities BRABIC Lace Cami Amazon $14 See on Amazon Reviewers have worn this BRABIC lace cami under a sheer top, with a cardigan, with skinny jeans, and with high-waisted skirts. Thanks to the longline silhouette and padded triangle cups, the possibilities are virtually endless. (It even has adjustable straps to ensure a customized fit.) It comes in two colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large