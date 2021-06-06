46 Cute Cheap Basics You’ll Wear Forever

Online shopping can certainly be overwhelming, and this is especially true when it comes to building out your wardrobe. The key, though, is to start by stocking up on the essentials. Fortunately, Amazon offers thousands of cute, cheap basics you’ll want to wear forever.

Clothing and accessory shopping is a breeze on Amazon, thanks to its wide range of offerings and inclusive sizing options. You can find everything from basic camisoles and tank dresses to colorful blouses and elegant trousers. And don’t forget the accessories — sparkly earrings, a satin scarf, or a spacious handbag can put a finishing touch on any outfit. You’ll also find sandals, sunglasses, and jeans on this list, so you’ll have something to wear for any and every occasion.

But the best part of all of these items is that they’re all available for $30 and under, which is a serious win for both you and your wallet. What’s more, many of these top picks have amassed thousands of five-star ratings — so you can rest assured they’re well worth the money, even when you’re not spending a lot to begin with.

Keep scrolling for 46 of the best cute and cheap basics you’ll want to wear over and over again.

1 A Floral Maxi Skirt With Subtle Ruffles ZESICA Floral Printed Maxi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add this flowy maxi skirt to your wardrobe, stat. The printed floral pattern comes in 17 colors, while the ruffled detailing adds to the visual appeal. Reviewers have reported that the material is lightweight. Pair it with your favorite tee or tank, and you’ll be good to go. Available sizes: S — X-Large

2 This Ultra-Soft Maxi Dress With Pockets GRACE KARIN Women Strapless Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon No matter the occasion, stay cute and comfy in this strapless maxi dress. Dress it up or down with jewelry, heels, sandals, or flats. The dress is equipped with side pockets, so you can easily carry your keys, cellphone, lipstick, and other small essentials. Reviewers have appreciated how soft and stretchy the material feels. Available sizes: S — XX-Large

3 A Pair Of Oversized Aviators To Shield You From The Sun SORVINO Oversized Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to shell out hundreds of bucks on a pair of stylish shades. Clocking in at under $20, these metal aviator frames are both functional and fashionable. The sunglasses are coated to protect your eyes from the sun’s strong UV rays. Snag them in packs of one or two.

4 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Levi Strauss & Co Skinny Jeans Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s no denying the versatility of skinny jeans. Rather than a standard button and zipper, this Levi Strauss & Co. pair have an easy pull-on design. They also offer a stretchy yet supportive fit. According to one reviewer: “These are awesome! So comfortable because they have a great stretch, but the durability and thickness of real denim. Easy to throw on for any outing and feel put together and ready for the day!” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseam options)

5 A Lightweight Peplum Blouse That Ties At The Waist Romwe Women's Floral Print Peplum Blouse Amazon $33 See On Amazon This short-sleeve peplum blouse is made with soft polyester. One reviewer described it as “light and comfortable” while another wrote that “the material is light and perfect for spring and summer.” Opt for one of the floral-printed designs or keep it basic in one of the solid colors. Available sizes: Large-Plus — 4X

6 These Fashion-Forward 14K Gold Hoops PAVOI 14K Gold Lightweight Chunky Gold Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon A pair of chunky hoops can dress up any outfit — and these budget-friendly 14K gold hoops are a great alternative to the expensive pair you’ve been eyeing on Instagram. According to the manufacturer, they’re hypoallergenic and comfortable to wear all day, thanks to their lightweight design. According to one reviewer, “These are perfect, lightweight, and trendy! I wear them almost everyday and they have not tarnished. Love them!”

7 A Sleeveless Jumpsuit In 26 Colors PRETTYGARDEN Women's V Neck Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made with 65% spandex and 35% polyester, this spaghetti-strap jumpsuit was designed with comfort and functionality in mind. It has adjustable straps, an elastic waistband, and double pockets. “Incredibly comfortable! [...] Absolutely perfect and excellent quality,” raved one reviewer. Plus, it comes in a whopping 26 colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 This Relaxed Beach Dress With Eye-Catching Accents Romwe Boho Summer Beach Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This chic beach dress offers a relaxed fit, while the floral print truly pops against the black fabric. According to one reviewer, the frock is best described as “flirty, cute, and comfortable.” It comes in a range of colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

9 A Swing Dress That Comes In 40 Colors & Patterns MOLERANI Women's Casual Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon From running errands around town to brunching with friends, this casual swing dress can be worn practically anywhere. Reviewers especially love how comfortable it is — and, as someone who personally owns the dress, I happen to agree. In the summertime, I like wearing mine as a beach cover-up. Plus, it comes in 40 different colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Versatile Set Of Gold-Plated Necklaces Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon This four-piece set of gold-plated necklaces adds a touch of luxe to any look — and they can be worn separately or layered together. According to one reviewer: “These are what I was looking for. Shiny, golden, sturdy and affordable.” As an added bonus, each of the necklaces is hypoallergenic, according to the manufacturer.

11 A Tiered Mini Dress With Cute Buttons MITILLY Women's Sleeveless Button Down Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This short-sleeve mini dress, which is adorned with buttons down the front, is a fun alternative to a traditional tank dress. Plus, the ruffled tiers add an extra-stylish touch. “Fits great and looks super cute,” raved one reviewer. Score it in 17 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Long Cardigan For Easy Layering Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Lightweight Long Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pair this long cardigan with your favorite dress, skirt, leggings, or pants for an easy outfit. It has two pockets, which you can use to store small necessities like keys, snacks, headphones, and a cellphone. It comes in four neutral hues, and reviewers have attested that it’s super easy to layer. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

13 A Flowy Blouse With Ruffled Bell Sleeves luvamia Women's Flowy 3/4 Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This bell-sleeved blouse is embellished with ruffled accents along the arms for an extra-fun touch. According to one reviewer: “The style is loose and flowing, comfortable, yet sophisticated. The bell tiered sleeves make it stand out.” Pair it with your favorite pair of jeans for an easy yet pulled-together look. Choose from 28 solid, tie-dye, and floral-patterned prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Faux-Leather Tote That Only Looks Expensive Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag from Dreubea, Big Capacity Tassel Hand $13 See On Amazon This stylish faux leather tote is a steal at under $15. It’s roomy enough to hold a tablet, wallet, keys, and smartphone, among other essentials — and it’s even equipped with two pockets for better organization. Meanwhile, the magnetic closure protects your belongings from spilling out. “Looks expensive and is right on trend!!” wrote one reviewer. Plus, the hanging tassel decoration adds a nice touch, and it comes in 161 different colors.

15 This Detachable Collar To Help You Fake A Fancier Look Kalkehay Detachable Collar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Insert this detachable collar (yes, it actually buttons and unbuttons!) under your favorite sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, and long-sleeved shirts to mimic a layered look. It’s equipped with elastic and adjustable straps you can loop your arms through for easy styling. According to one reviewer, “It’s a perfect way to make my outfit look a little more put together.”

16 A Wire-Free Yet Supportive Longline Bralette Maidenform Women's Casual Comfort Convertible Bralette D Amazon $16 See On Amazon This wire-free Maidenform bralette features convertible straps to wear it three different ways and a hook-and-eye closure to ensure a secure fit. Meanwhile, the lace detailing and mesh paneling adds a subtle hint of sexiness. Reviewers have called out how comfortable and supportive the longline bralette is, with one writing: “Great find - affordable and comfortable. I hate wired bras but have trouble finding non-wired ones that are attractive and supportive enough. This fits the bill!” It’s also available in several other prints, colors, and patterns. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

17 This Cropped Tank That Comes In 17 Colors KAMISSY Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ribbed cropped tank comes in 17 colors, ranging from neutral hues like white and black to more vibrant shades like orange and yellow. Reviewers have reported that the fabric is soft and stretchy. “Very comfy and cute,” described one reviewer, while another called it a “comfy and a quick go to.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

18 A Scoop-Neck Bodysuit With Short Sleeves IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This soft, stretchy bodysuit — which is made with 95% cotton and 5% cotton — offers a supportive and comfortable fit. Additionally, the crotch has a convenient double-snap closure, which makes it easy to take on and off (especially when you have to go to the bathroom). One reviewer wrote: “This bodysuit is a closet essential. [...] The fabric is not thin, not see through, and had great stretch.” Choose from 22 colors and patterns. Available sizes: 12-Plus — 24-Plus

19 This Simple, Easy-To-Wear T-Shirt Dress MOLERANI Women's T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Snag this versatile T-shirt dress for under $20. One reviewer raved: “LOVE THIS!! Material is great. Length is great. Love everything about this.” Users have described the fabric as “slinky and cool” and “very comfortable.”. It’s available in 38 colors and patterns, including floral, striped, tie-dye, and leopard. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 A Set Of Hair Barrettes That Are Très Chic Fani Hair Barrette Set (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Think of these cute barrettes as jewelry for your hair. The 20-piece set features a variety of colors and styles to choose from, including glitzy faux pearls, neutral tortoise shell, and statement-making sparkly crystals. According to one reviewer: “These are very stylish, well made, and hold lots of hair. [...] Such a great value for so many.”

21 This Satin Scarf With 10,500-Plus Ratings Corciova Square Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tie this patterned satin scarf around your neck or use it to disguise bad hair days. According to the manufacturer, the scarf is constructed to resemble the look and feel of silk — sans the hefty price tag. One reviewer described it as “So beautiful and vibrant!” while another wrote that it “stays in place and feels amazing.”

22 A 5-Pack Of Sparkly Stud Earrings Wsscx Cubic Zirconia Studs (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of shelling out thousands of dollars on a pair of diamond studs, instead opt for these sparkly stud earrings, which come in packs of five. What’s more, reviewers have reported that the cubic zirconia and stainless steel earrings don’t leave your ears with a green tint.

23 This Comfy Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $32 See On Amazon Available in seven colors, this Calvin Klein bralette features a thick elastic band for optimal comfort — plus criss-cross straps and contoured cups for added support. It’s made with a cotton fabric blend that reviewers have described as “very comfortable” and “super soft and comfy.” One fan went so far as to call it “the best bra I’ve ever bought.” Some reviewers have reported that the bralette runs small, so consider ordering a size up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Pair Of Supportive Sandals With 26,000-Plus Ratings CUSHIONAIRE Women's Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to drop $100-plus on impractical sandals. Instead, consider purchasing these CUSHIONAIRE sandals, which are designed to offer prime comfort and support. Highlights include adjustable straps, cork footbeds, and EVA outsoles. Just take it from one of the 23,000-plus reviewers, one of whom wrote: “Very comfortable! Have become my lounge sandals, but also great for running errands.” Choose from 16 colors and patterns, including a shimmery rose gold, neutral black, and a playful leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 13 (include Wide options)

25 These Basic Tees That Come In Sets Of Two Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Short-Sleeve Scoopneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic tees, and this two-pack of cotton-blend t-shirts is a great deal. They come in a wide array of solid and patterned varieties. According to one reviewer: “These are my new favorite t-shirts. [...] The fit is great, super soft and comfortable. I went back and bought additional colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Multifunctional Sheer Cover-Up LIENRIDY Women's Sheer Tie Wrap Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Constructed with 100% chiffon, this sheer cover-up skirt has a secret: It also doubles as a dress, headscarf, or shawl, depending on how you tie it. Reviewers have noted how soft and sheer the chiffon is. It comes in 35 colors and patterns to choose from, ranging from black to tie dye. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large

27 A Sleek Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses WearMe Pro Reflective Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These retro-looking sunnies offer polarized plastic lenses and a protective coating to block harmful UV rays. “They really protect your eyes from the sun,” wrote one reviewer. Meanwhile, another reviewer described them as “Very cute [...] Lightweight and comfortable.” Choose from six different lens colors.

28 This Soft Sleeveless Romper Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing it to the beach, the grocery store, or around the house, this sleeveless V-neck romper makes a great addition to any warm-weather wardrobe. Reviewers have loved how nice the material feels: “So soft and so comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. Choose from 11 colors and patterns, including stars, stripes, and leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Fan-Favorite Crossbody Bag FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars, this faux-leather crossbody bag has become a fan-favorite amongst reviewers. “The quality for the price is truly amazing,” wrote one fan. It offers a long strap that you can adjust according to your desired length and built-in pockets. Select from 25 different colors, ranging from classic hues like brown and black to bolder shades like royal blue and lavender.

30 A 4-Pack Of Camisoles For Daily Wear Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These basic camis, which come in neutral and colored varieties, are super practical with a scoop-neck design and adjustable straps. “These are the most perfect fitting tanks ever!” exclaimed one reviewer “Soft, breathable and most importantly NOT see-through!” Some reviewers report that they can be a bit snug, so it may be worth ordering a size up if you prefer a more loose-fitting tank. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 This Stylish Swimsuit Cover-up Ekouaer Women's Swim Cover Up Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for a trip to the beach or a pool, this swimsuit cover-up comes in 37 colors and patterns to suit every style. Stylish touches like rolled-up sleeves, open sides, and a high-low silhouette make it super comfortable — especially given the low price point. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 These Elegant Ballet Flats With A Pointed Toe DREAM PAIRS Women's Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes you’ll actually enjoy wearing, including these pointy ballet flats. A cushioned footbed, durable outsole, and interior lining make them extra comfortable. And with 20 available colors and patterns, you might be tempted to stock up on more than one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 12

33 A Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit Upopby One Piece Athletic Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This one-piece racerback swimsuit is made with a stretchy and fast-drying fabric and a built-in bra with removable padding. The thick elastic straps are designed to stay in place, helping you avoid any embarrassing or uncomfortable mishaps. You can snag it in 10 colors. Available sizes: 4 — 16

34 This Pair Of Leggings With 35,000+ Reviews Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon These fan-favorite high-waisted leggings have amassed an astonishing 35,000-plus Amazon ratings. The stretchy fabric is made with a blend of 75% polyester and 25% spandex, and they’re available in 43 color variations. Other features include a seamless waistband, smooth flatlock seams to cut down on chafing, and two built-in side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 A Cropped Racerback Tank With A Built-In Bra CRZ YOGA High-Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing it to work out or run errands, this hybrid crop-top slash sports-bra was designed with comfort in mind. It has four-way stretch and removable padding for customizable support. One reviewer described, “Super soft material and fits like a glove without being too tight.” It’s available in 12 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 These Trousers With A Paper-Bag Waist Yidarton Womens Paper Bag Waist Trousers with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Elevate your wardrobe with a pair of these elegant trousers. Plus, they’re just as chic as they are comfortable — the paper-bag waist features a stretchy elastic waist and adjustable belt. The polyester-spandex fabric is buttery-soft and two side pockets help you keep all of your essentials at arm’s length. Take it from one reviewer who wrote: “Super stylish, comfortable and have received many compliments on these pants. Ordering another pair.” They’re available in 25 shades. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 A 9-Piece Set Of Gold Chain Bracelets ÌF ME Adjustable Chain Bracelets (9-Piece) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These adjustable gold chain bracelets, which come in packs of nine, make the art of accessorizing an absolute breeze. According to the manufacturer, the lead- and nickel-free material is hypoallergenic as well as rust- and fade-resistant. Stack them together for a chunkier look, or, if you prefer a daintier style, simply pick and choose a few of your favorites to wear at once.

38 This Pleated Skirt You’ll Want To Twirl In Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Throw it back to the ’50s with this A-line skirt. The pretty pleats would be so fun to toss and twirl in, and the full lining means you won’t have to worry about your undergarments showing through. Additionally, the elastic waistband offers added comfort. It comes in over a dozen different colors, including this sweet pink hue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Sleek Triangle Bra With No Wires Calvin Klein Women's Seamless Lined Triangle Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein triangle bra is made with a blend of 77% nylon and 23% elastane and features a wire-free design, adjustable straps, removable padding, and a stretchy waistband. One reviewer described it as “so comfortable it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing one.” It doesn’t get much better than that. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted 6" Biker Shorts with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bike shorts are trendy again, and these high-waisted ones are a great option for those on a budget, especially since they come in a wide range of colors. They're made with 75% nylon and 25% spandex and offer a seamless waistband — plus, convenient side pockets. Reviewers have appreciated the soft fabric and supportive fit. “They feel way more expensive than they are,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 This Breezy Blouse With Adjustable Straps BLENCOT Button Down V Neck Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This tank top, which comes in 11 colors, offers a breezy fit. Large buttons accent the front and adjustable straps allow you to find the best fit (and keep them from falling down all day). Wear it with everything from boyfriend jeans to high-waisted skirts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 A Dainty 18K Gold-Plated Anklet Barzel 18K Gold Plated Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This dainty ankle bracelet is plated in 18-karat gold and comes in three sizes (9, 10, and 11 inches) so that you can find the perfect fit for you. Many reviewers have noted its incredible quality — “I’m actually amazed by this anklet,” wrote one reviewer, adding “[...] I wore it in the shower, ocean, all of it and the anklet doesn’t get tangled or tarnished.”

43 These Strappy Sandals For Everyday Wear Herstyle Keetton Women's Open Toes One Band Ankle Strap Flat Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon These flat strappy sandals offer a cushioned insole and an adjustable strap with a buckled closure to keep your feet from slipping and sliding around. “Super cute and comfortable on the feet!” wrote one reviewer. The versatile shoes come in eight fashion-forward colors and patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 11

44 A Boatneck Dress With Three-Quarter Sleeves Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This three-quarter-sleeve dress from Amazon Essentials is a no-brainer. Available in five colors and patterns, it has a classic-feeling silhouette that’s approximately knee-length. “Love the fit. Super soft and comfy,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

45 This Crisp Cotton Button-Down Shirt Goodthreads Women's Washed Cotton Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made with 100% cotton, this button-down shirt is crisp and ideal for a wide range of occasions. For a polished look, wear it under a blazer with your favorite slacks. Alternatively, if you’re going for a more casual vibe, tie it in the front, roll up the sleeves, and style it with a pair of jeans. Choose from seven striped varieties. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large