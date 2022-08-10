15 Stylish #Tenniscore Outfits To Rock On & Off The Court

Move over, low-rise jeans and bra tops — #Tenniscore is the preppy aesthetic shoppers can’t get enough of, and it’s all about curating cute tennis outfits via pleated skirts, polo tops, and more. The look has already been seen on Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa, so you know it’s only a matter of time before everyone’s rocking tennis attire, whether or not they play.

If the past few years of fashion have taught us anything, it’s that athlesiure can live beyond Pilates, airport outfits, and work-from-home attire. Still, with summer coming to a close, you have just enough time to fit in some of your favorite outdoor sports, including tennis. After all, how else are you going to work on your Serena serve and serve looks at the same time?

Tennis skirts have worked their way up as one of the summer’s top trend pieces, largely thanks to the season’s focus on Y2K and ’90s nostalgia. The appeal of a pleated, flared mini skirt with all the comfort of athleisure is definitely a win-win in my book. I also love that tennis outfits for women are so versatile, transitioning effortlessly from a morning court session to brunch.

But even if you’re not much of a sports person, athletic brands and even tennis-specific brands like Lacoste have plenty of options for every level of play. Just take the functionality of skorts alone — why limit when and where you can wear them?

This summer, set your OOTD to sport mode. Here are 15 tennis-ready pieces to fulfill all your Wimbledon fantasies.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Tennis Pride Pack Y-Dress adidas Size 2XS-XL $120 See on adidas The colorful adidas Kris Andrew Small Pride Collection was inspired by the LGBTQ+ pride movement. The dress is also made out of 40 percent recycled material.

2 lululemon Align™ Hip-Length Racerback Tank Top Lululemon Size 0-20 $58 $39 See on Lululemon As per every Lululemon garment, this tank is buttery soft. The four-way stretch and Lyrca fiber allow for an incredible fit, contouring to every curve.

3 OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Pleated Tennis Skirt Aerie Size XXS-XL $54.95 See on Aerie One reviewer called this updated take on a tennis skirt their “favorite skirt,” stating, “I bought this skirt for spring/ also to play tennis in & it did not disappoint!! The fabric is so silky and comfortable, and it’s very breathable. I love how I can wear this skirt for different occasions, and I will definitely be buying it in more colors. I highly recommend.”

4 Free People Movement Print Studio Flare Pants Free People Size XS/S-M/L $74 See on Free People Free People Movement excels at combining the latest trends with functional athletic silhouettes. I love that these pants can go from the court to the club — plus, the flared style and plaid print are very Y2K.

5 Tennis U.S. Series Ergo Printed Shorts adidas Size XS-XL $70 See on adidas These high-waisted shorts are designed to be super comfortable and to stay in place with every serve. The design includes inner tights to prevent rubbing, and they are made from breathable AEROREADY technology.

6 Warmup Collared Crop Top Outdoor Voices Size XS-XL, two colors available $58 See on Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices is such a cool brand (Lizzo’s a fan, after all), and it even donates proceeds to the ACLU. This collared crop, giving ’90s Clueless vibes, is ideal both on and off the court.

7 Ame & Lulu women's game on tennis backpack J. Crew Available in three colors $98 See on J. Crew Of course you need a chic backpack to hold your tennis racket and accessories! This striped design gives a timeless, preppy feel — very on brand for the sport, and for J. Crew.

8 AE Platform Tennis Sneaker Aerie Size 5-11 $34.95 See on Aerie You can’t forget a good pair of tennis shoes to keep you looking cute on the court. Reviewers rave about how comfortable these are, with one stating, “Great quality is like walking on pillows! Love the little details and how cushion they are. Definitely best buy ever!”

9 Women's SPORT Ribbed Short And Stretch Polo Lacoste Available in two colors, size XS-XL $110 $65.99 See on Lacoste What’s more sporty chic than a polo shirt? A Lacoste polo crop top, of course. This one gives me Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap vibes.

10 Racer Tennis Dress Year of Ours Size XS-XL, three colors available $167 See on Year of Ours Who said your dress can’t also be a skort? This athletic dress has built-in shorts and a lined bodice, so you can skip the sports bra and bike shorts.

11 The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14" Spanx Size XS-3X, four colors available $88 See on Spanx Of course Spanx has you covered with a pleated skirt with built-in “Booty Boost” lifting shorts. An extra selling point are the pockets — great for holding tennis balls, your wallet, or even your cell phone.

12 The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Available in 13 colors, size XXS-XXXL $100 See on Outdoor Voices With 4,400 reviews and a near-perfect five-star rating, this dress by Outdoor Voices is highly coveted both for fashion and for function. As one review reads, “Just absolutely amazing. Use it to walk, hike, or just wear around. I’ve never gotten more compliments on something than this dress. Perfect when you wanna look cute but know you’re going to sweat.”

13 Ribbed Biker Onesie Year of Ours Size XS-2X $150 See on Year of Ours This Year of Ours onesie is totally giving 1980s workout video, and I am living for it. The cutout adds a little extra flair, and the ribbed material is made out of 15 percent Spandex for added comfort.

14 Women's SPORT Racer Back Sports Bra Lacoste Size XS-L, available in three colors $90 $53.99 See on Lacoste The longline style of this bra means it’s also totally acceptable to wear as a top. The bra comes in three unique colorways, and Lacoste has multiple matching pieces if you’re hoping to coordinate a full ensemble.