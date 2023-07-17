Every year, Wimbledon’s exciting volleys bring out Hollywood’s best and brightest — and the 2023 season is no different. Sunday’s men’s finals game — in which Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic — was absolutely thrilling. But elsewhere on the field was another riveting display. Enter: Ariana Grande, who stole the show in her sophisticated “quiet luxury” ensemble.

The Wicked star attended the London sporting event in an all-gray ‘fit that channeled the TikTok-famous aesthetic. Wearing Ralph Lauren, Grande donned a knit top with a mock turtleneck and short sleeves. She paired it expertly with a wool skirt that hit just above her ankles. Sandwiched between Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield, who were both clad in beige suits, Grande’s charcoal ensemble popped.

The “Thank U, Next” singer kept her color scheme totally neutral. She reached for black pointed pumps and toted a nondescript black bag — a hallmark of the understated, “stealth wealth” trend. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Grande’s look was further merchandised with hoop earrings lined with pearls from Mejuri and round Tiffany & Co. sunnies with mirrored green lenses.

To complete the look, a white baseball cap sat atop her head. She kept it simple in the beauty department and swiped her lips with frosted pink gloss from her own label, r.e.m. beauty.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

So elegant.