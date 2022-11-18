Set your alarms now folks, because Cyber Monday is sneaking up in a matter of days. While the idea of holiday shopping seems ridiculous, because I still can’t wrap my brain around the fact that 2023 is two months away (or that 2023 is even a real year), I can always get behind the idea of a good sale.

Whether you are shopping for yourself (*raises hand*) or trying to knock out your entire gift list before you get your holiday decorations up, the pseudo holiday is one that can at least add financial value to your life. Some sales kick off early, but the official day is Monday 11/28. Ahead, all the Cyber Monday tea on your favorite fashion brands — like Anthropologie, Mango, Vince Camuto, and more — with deals up to 85% off.

Fashion

AFRM

40% off sitewide from 11/28 - 11/29

Ann Taylor

50% off everything + free shipping

Anthropologie

Up to 50% Off

Betsey Johnson

40% off with code CYBER

Calzedonia

Up to 50% Off 11/25 - 11/28

Cupshe

85% off from 11/20 - 11/28, plus an additional $10 off on orders $59+, $15 off on orders $79+ and $25 off on orders $149+ from 11/28 - 12/3

Cotton On

30% off sitewide

Eberjey

25% off with code JOY25

Eddie Bauer

50% off sitewide

French Connection

40% off with code CYBER40

Hanky Panky

8 for $96 ($12 thongs) Signature Lace 8 Packs

Harper Wilde

30% off sitewide 11/23 - 11/28 with free shipping on orders $75 and over

I.AM.GIA

1/28 - 12/4 up to 80% off storewide + 20% off new arrivals

Intimissimi

20% off knitwear, nightwear & lingerie, $19 Bras

Karen Millen

Up to 75% off

Ksubi

50% off

LOFT

50% off everything + free shipping

M.M.LaFleur

Up to 80% off select styles 11/22 - 11/28

Mango

Up to 50% off

MeUndies

50% off original price for members, 40% off for non-members 11/27 -11/30

Monday Swimwear

40% off 11/25 - 11/28 with code BFCM40

Monrow

50% off 11/27 - 11/28

NA-KD

40% off sitewide + up to 60% off select items

Notsonormal

$75 off $500 purchase + free shipping

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off

Nordstrom Rack

Up to 70% off

Old Navy

50% off your purchase 11/26 - 28

Princess Polly

11/27 - 11/28 spend $75 get 20% off with code CMSALE20, spend $100 get 25% off with code CMSALE25, spend $200 get 30% off with code CMSALE30

Romwe

Up to 80% off

Sanctuary

30% off sitewide

Shein

Additional 30% Off, free shipping

Showpo

25% off almost everything plus additional select styles from 11/26-11/28

Sunglass Hut

50% off sitewide + $25 free gift card for order of $200

Tobi

60-90% off sitewide

TRIANGL

Free shipping worldwide

ZADIG & VOLTAIRE

Up to 50% Off

Accessories & Shoes

Banter

50% off $49.99

CHARLES & KEITH

20% off site-wide full-priced items 11/22 - 11/29

Dolce Vita

35% off sitewide with code CYBER

Dr. Scholls

30% off + free shipping with code “FUNAY”

Emma Pills

50% off 11/25 - 11/28 with code CYBERWEEK2022

Havianas

40% off select styles with code BFCM, free mini bag with $40+ purchase

Mejuri

20% off purchases of $150 11/21 - 11/28

Privé Revaux

35% off sitewide + Free Shipping 11/22 - 12/1

Rellery

15% off order with code ‘CM15’, 20% off order $450+ with code ‘CM20’ 11/28 - 11/29

Sterling Forever

35% off sitewide + free shipping on orders over $75 11/21 - 11/31

TOMS

30% off sitewide 11/18 - 11/29

Vince Camuto

40% off entire site with code CYBER40 + up to 50% off select doorbusters 11/25 - 11/29

West Angel

Buy 1, get 2 free sitewide and free gift with purchase 11/28 - 11/30 with code CMVIP