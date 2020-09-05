When you’re building a jewelry collection, minimalist pieces are the foundation. They polish off simple looks and balance out statement pieces. On busy mornings, they’re the go-to pieces you reach for when you want to look put together without having to think about it. The best dainty necklaces are made from quality materials with clean lines. If you opt for a charm or a pendant, they could have personal meaning, too. Whether that looks like a delicate chain with your first initial or a protective symbol, what matters is that it feels like part of you when you slip it on.

Of course, when you’re shopping online for jewelry, it’s hard to vet quality through a screen. For pieces that will last, look for budget-friendly picks made with quality materials. Pieces made from 14 karat gold are popular due to the higher percentage of sturdier alloys blended in to toughen up the naturally soft gold — and you can even find 18 karat pieces at an affordable price. You’ll often find gold or silver plating in the budget cateogry, which means the gold or silver is layered over a stronger (and more affordable) base metal like sterling silver or brass. Gold fill is another common technique, which bonds a thicker layer of precious metal to its base and never needs to be polished or re-plated — and it's considered a step up from plating.

Sterling silver is another good choice, but it does need to be polished regularly to look its best. Sometimes sterling silver is plated with rhodium for a finish that almost looks like white gold for luxe-looking metal without the maintenance.

Whether you’re stocking up on basics or looking for a simple statement piece, these 32 dainty necklaces are the finishing touch you’ll find yourself turning to day after day.

1 A Dainty Pearl Choker Befettly Mini Pearls Choker Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon This modern pearl choker suspends a trio of freshwater pearls on a thin, twisted bar. “It’s pretty, dainty, and great for layering. I have lots of jewelry, but find myself reaching for this at least once a week,” one fan shared, noting that it was incredibly strong for its light weight. The 14-inch chain has a two-inch extender and is finished in 14 karat gold fill over a nickel-free base for a glittering, hypoallergenic finish. It comes packaged in a gift box with a card that’s a gentle reminder to “delight in small and beautiful things.” Available options: 13

2 A Swarovski Crystal Pendant Necklace That Has Reviewers Obsessed PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Choker Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon A hefty 1.5-carat Swarovski crystal floats on a delicate gold-plated chain with this simple yet eye-catching necklace. The basket setting holds the stone securely, and an adjustable 18-inch chain falls right below the collarbone. "I constantly get compliments on this dainty necklace. I have worn it daily for the past few months without tarnish or wear. It still sparkles, and finishes my look," one fan praised. Overall, Amazon shoppers considered it a gorgeous deal for the price, and nearly 2,000 reviewers have weighed in. Choose a white, yellow, or rose gold chain to match the rest of your collection. Available options: 3

3 A Geometric Necklace With Real Opal PAVOI Gold Triangle Opal Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon A dainty geometric necklace with iridescent white opal is a sharp yet delicate everyday accent. "I bought this necklace about 8 months ago and even accidentally ran it through my washing machine and it’s still one of my favorite pieces of jewelry," one fan raved of its longevity, adding that it didn't trigger their nickel allergy. "I have had absolutely no issues with wearing this necklace almost every day and even sometimes while working out! I’m beyond happy with this purchase as it’s gorgeous, simple, and extremely affordable." The choker-length chain has a two-inch extender, and both are plated in durable 14-karat gold. Available colors: 3

4 This Delicate Bar Necklace That's Completely Customizable MignonandMignon Personalized Necklace Amazon $18 See on Amazon This 16-karat gold-plated personalized bar necklace lets you keep what matters close to your heart. Choose from eight chain lengths and three finishes, with optional front and back engraving (plus custom packaging) for occasions like bridesmaid gifts and graduations. "It’s very pretty and simple. The workmanship is outstanding and it came way before I expected it," one reviewer remarked, adding, "The person I gave it to is in her own words 'obsessed with it.'" Some shoppers had trouble with tarnishing, but others reported swimming with their jewelry and didn't experience any fading. Available options: 3 finishes, infinite customizations

5 The Tiniest Gold Heart Initial Necklace Fettero Personalized Letter Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See on Amazon Wear your initial — or someone else’s — on this petite heart charm necklace. It comes on a short 13.8-inch chain with a two-inch extender, all plated in 14 karat gold over long-lasting brass. “The cutest, daintiest necklace! Highly recommend for such a great price. Purchased three – one for me & two as gifts,” a reviewer commented, calling it the “perfect everyday necklace.” And yes, it's tarnish-resistant, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. Available options: 26

6 This Delicate Opal Pendant Choker That Helps Fund Clean Water Initiatives Benevolence LA 14k Gold Dipped Choker Necklace Amazon $17 See on Amazon An edgy yet dainty choker combines a ball chain necklace with a single polished opal. It’s luxe yet laidback — everything you’d expect from a Cali-grown company. Although the ball chain looks like something you’d win in the arcade, it’s dipped in 14 karat gold fill that's made to last. Opal is a symbol of inspiration, and each piece sold from the Benevolence LA Inspire collection helps fund clean water initiatives. “My son's birthstone is opal and I LOVE dainty jewelry so this is a match made in heaven,” one fan raved. “My favorite part of this necklace isn't the great craftsmanship or beautiful product. It's the charity initiatives they donate to with every purchase. It makes me extra happy to feel good while I'm looking good.” Available options: 2

7 A Tiny Pendant From A Fine Jewelry Brand Kendra Scott Tess Small Pendant Necklace Amazon $48 See on Amazon Kendra Scott's tiny Tess necklace embodies her iconic elegant yet pared-down style. Choose from 22 different stone and chain color options to find the minimalist pendant that best suits your style. The 15-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender and 14-karat gold, 14-karat rose gold, or rhodium — all plated over long-lasting brass. One reviewer loves how easy it is to wear, saying, "This is my every day necklace, and I love it. It goes with everything! It can be a choker or more of a loose necklace. So cute, I want some more." Available options: 22

8 This Volcanic Stone Pendant That Diffuses Essential Oil Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Satellite Chain Choker Amazon $11 See on Amazon A tumbled lava stone suspended on a delicate beaded chain necklace is edgy and modern, yet refined. Add a drop or two of your favorite essential oils to the polished volcanic rock to diffuse the scent for up to six hours of chill vibes. The 16-inch chain is plated with high-quality 18-karat gold — one shopper swam in theirs almost daily without tarnish — and features a two-inch extender. Another raved, "It is great quality and looks more expensive than it is. It comes exactly as described and looks great layered with my other thin, gold chains. Highly recommend." Available options: 4

9 A Gorgeous Ring Pendant With Delicate Cubic Zirconia Beading Valloey Rover Gold Star Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon This ribbed ring pendant is wildly unique, with rough-hewn edges for a buried treasure look edged in sparkling crystal. It's made with thick 14-karat gold fill over brass, but it should be kept out of water to ensure it always looks pristine. "The chain is gold filled which makes a difference, as opposed to plated or vermeil. I love it, it's perfect...looks like it will go with everything! Very feminine, and minimalist, but great for layering," a shopper reported. The 16-inch chain features a two-inch extender, and it layers beautifully with any of the listing's 18 additional designs (including dainty diamonds and minimalist discs). It comes wrapped in a box for gifting, and is backed with a 90-day guarantee against defects. Available options: 19

10 A Silver Layered Disc Necklace With A Single Clasp Fettero Layered Disc Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon Get the layered look without the hassle (or the tangles) of mixing and matching with this all-in-one layered disc necklace. The stacked style makes a dainty statement with a 15-inch chain that comes with a two-inch extender. "Worth it!" One shopper exclaimed, adding, "I wear this necklace all the time, works for dressing up or down." Other reviews added that it was surprisingly excellent quality for the price, too. "Doesn’t rust or change colors. Holds up pretty great! I’ve went swimming worked out lived life. This thing has been through it all," noted another fan, who wore theirs almost every day. The set is plated in 14-karat white gold over brass that's nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. Available options: 16

11 A Super-Chic Lariat Necklace That's So Delicate Faire de la Mode Gold Dainty Necklace Amazon $36 See on Amazon The next best thing to diamonds by the yard is princess-cut crystal strung on a gossamer chain. This minimalist lariat necklace is handmade and plated with 14- karat yellow gold over sterling silver — you can also find it in pure sterling silver and warm rose gold — and it's guaranteed to be completely free of nickel or lead. The chain is adjustable from 16 to 18 inches in length, and two bright AAA cubic zirconia crystals catch the light at the hollow of your throat and chest. Shoppers raved that this unique piece was dainty, beautifully made, and ultra-wearable. "It is delicate and has become my go to piece," one reviewer wrote. Available options: 1

12 A Hamsa Hand Charm To Protect Your Energy Befettly Charm Pendant Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon You'll carry a protective talisman with you wherever you go when you wear this dainty charm necklace. The choker-length chain is finished with 14-karat gold and a tiny crystal in the center for a luxe look. Shoppers seemed universally pleased with the longevity of their necklaces. "I put it on a few weeks ago and haven't taken it off. I wear it during the day, in the shower, while sleeping, and it still looks beautiful. One of my favorite pieces of jewelry," one fan attested. Choose from over a dozen other symbols if your personal lucky charm comes in a different shape. Available options: 19

13 A Luxe-Looking Layered Open Circle Pendant Necklace Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon This graceful minimalist necklace features a layered 15-inch beaded chain and a delicate 16-inch chain that spotlights a sleek open circle that rests at the hollow of your throat. It's made with 18-karat gold plating over brass that looks high-end and truly lasts, as one fan was thrilled to report. "This necklace is AMAZING! Totally worth the money. I wore it on vacation in Mexico, and it stood up really nicely. I’ve slept in it, worn it in showers, and it still looks good as new. It goes with everything!" It's also lead- and nickel-free, and hypoallergenic. Available options: 15

14 This Boho-Chic Layered Necklace With Wanderlust Vibes Edary Boho Layered Moon Necklace Amazon $9 See on Amazon This delicate statement necklace speaks to the open road under the stars, with maps and crescent moons, plus interlocked rings. The layered style all comes together in a single necklace. It's a silver-plated piece with what one reviewer called "witchy vibes." One shopper commented, "I love everything about this necklace. It's the perfect size, looks just like photos show. It doesn't get tangled up like other layerednecklaces do. LOVE it." Available options: 1

15 A 3-Strand Choker That's Light Enough For Everyday Benevolence LA Triple Satellite Beaded Chain Choker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This elegant choker necklace is built with whisper-thin chains and dainty beads from hypoallergenic materials that are dipped in 14-karat gold. "It’s perfect for layering as well as wearing alone with a higher neckline. Super comfy, forget I’m wearing it, light weight, and haven’t noticed any fade to the design even after wearing daily. The perfect accessory to dress up your daily look," a fan reported. As part of the Chain Of Hope collection, proceeds from each purchase help fund clean water initiatives for impoverished communities. For an even lighter look, check out their single-strand version of the delicate chain choker. Available options: 1

16 A Witchy Silver Crescent Moon Necklace Fettero Moon Necklace Amazon $12 See on Amazon This hammered crescent moon pendant is casual yet elegant, with a mottled finish that adds subtle texture to your look. The 14-karat white gold is plated over brass for a hypoallergenic finish without nickel or lead. "This is the first necklace I’ve had in a while that I can keep on without the plating rubbing off. Dainty and stylish," one shopper said of this necklace, which also comes in full and new moon motifs, as well as layered styles. Available options: 16

17 A Minimalist Silver Disc Necklace PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Necklace Amazon $12 See on Amazon This modern disc necklace is current yet classic. "It's the perfect everyday/throw on and go piece," a reviewer declared, adding, "It's beautiful on its own and will also look awesome layered." At 18 inches long with a two-inch extender, it fills in open necklines and sits neatly over crewnecks without disappearing. The white gold version is plated with rhodium for a lasting finish that's nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. "I received this product around 2 weeks ago and have been wearing it constantly since then (in the shower, to bed etc.)" commented one shopper. "So far it has held up very well and there is no obvious discoloration." You can also nab it with sparkling cubic zirconia plus geometric shapes, including triangles, bars, and hearts. If rose-gold or yellow-gold plating are more your style, it comes in those finishes as well. Available options: 6

18 A Dainty Vertical Bar Necklace Layered With An Open Circle Pendant S.J JEWELRY Delicate Full Moon Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon This minimalist layered necklace combines sleek motifs in brass plated with 14- karat gold. "Surprisingly good quality at this price point," one shopper enthused. "It doesn’t look cheap and I plan on getting lots of use out of it." The double strand design includes an open circle choker with a longer 22-inch vertical bar pendant for an airy look, or you can choose from on-trend styles, including high-quality but more affordable alternatives of a popular Brandy Melville design. Available styles: 17

19 This Subtle Mini Moon Necklace CIShop Tiny Moon Necklace Amazon $23 See on Amazon This crescent moon necklace is so tiny, you can wear it with any outfit. Both the chain and the pendant are made from skin-friendly, hypoallergenic sterling silver, so you don't have to worry about irritation. The chain adjusts from 16 to 18 inches, and the product is backed up by a 90-day guarantee. One reviewer said, "This crescent moon necklace is so subtle and pretty, it makes me glad to have found it while searching for necklaces shaped like stars. I had no idea this was the necklace I was looking for until I found it. It is kind of perfect." Available colors: 1

20 A Long Gold Vertical Bar Necklace That's So Sleek Culovity Vertical Bar Pendant Necklace Amazon $8 See on Amazon This extra-long, 33-inch vertical bar necklace makes a sleek finishing piece for any outfit. You have the option to choose from gold plating or gold fill in either yellow and white gold — the fact that the seller took pains to offer both is impressive in itself. You can also pick up a set with matching drop earrings for a complete look. "They are so simple, but it adds so much elegance to your outfit. I wear them to work and for going out," one reviewer noted. "They seem durable and I am really glad I've added them to my accessory collection." Available options: 11

21 A Ultra-Delicate Zodiac Necklace With A Hint of Sparkle 14K Gold Plated Zodiac Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon This tiny zodiac necklace is the perfect birthday gift for all of your minimalist jewelry-obsessed friends. It comes in white, yellow, and rose gold finishes, with 14- karat gold plating, and is lead- and nickel-free. The chain is 16 inches long with a 2- inch extender, and reviewers love the quality for the price. Available styles: 12

22 A Tiered Necklace That Makes The Layering Look So Easy Lateefah Dainty Coin Pendant Amazon $14 See on Amazon A four-strand necklace with minimalist charms is dainty statement necklace squad goals. The tiered style is about 25 inches long with a 6-inch extender for maximum versatility, and the box includes a cardstock insert to keep those delicate chains organized when they're in storage. "I was pleasantly surprised with this necklace. It is lightweight, beautiful, and very comfortable. It stays flat and doesn't tangle on me. The clasp is easy to open," one reviewer commented. "Definitely looks like it cost more than I paid for it. Perfect for gifting, and nothing to beat the price," they raved. Available options: 34

23 This Long, Minimalist Necklace That Looks Designer Metal Factory Round Cut Cubic Zirconia Chain Necklace Amazon $17 See on Amazon A delicately long station necklace studded with bezel-set cubic zirconia is a riff on a high-end style for a fraction of the price. The chain is cast in sterling silver and plated with rhodium that gives the look of white gold without the sticker shock, and the 24-inch necklace is strung with seven sparklers. "Incredible value," one buyer gushed. "I purchased this necklace about six months ago, and wear it often. It is beautifully made, with no cheap-looking shortcuts. The stones sparkle nicely, and are set into bezels stationed along the chain. The necklace has held up well with no tarnishing or chain breaks." Available options: 5

24 An Adjustable Layering Necklace That Also Looks Great Solo 18k Gold Satellite Chain Choker Amazon $10 See on Amazon This minimalist oval link chain necklace is perfect for layering, but is just as cute when worn on its own. This hypoallergenic chain is made from 18-karat gold-plated brass, and has a total length of 16 inches for maximum versatility. One reviewer said, "In love with this dainty necklace! It's a choker type but its perfect to layer with another necklace and I love the little star dangle at the end of the chain! Great quality for the price." Available options: 4

25 A Long Monogram Disc Necklace That's So Personal MignonandMignon Delicate Initial Disc Necklace Amazon $14 See on Amazon This dainty charm necklace in 16-karat gold plate is wildly personal – you can opt for a single sans serif hand-stamped initial, and add up to seven in three classic metals. Although the chain isn't adjustable, you do get to pick your length – and the seller has been known to accommodate more custom orders within reason. "This is the second time I have ordered a necklace from here and each time I have been impressed," one reviewer commented. "The chain and disc look and feel like good quality. I wore my last one everyday for 6 months until I lost it. Never had any color changes or breaks. Really great product for the price!" Available colors: 3

26 A Whimsical Necklace With A Lucky Charm LANG XUAN Message Card Compass Pendant Necklace Amazon $8 See on Amazon From a lucky wishbone that inspires you to keep dreaming to a compass that reminds you to follow your own North Star, this dainty charm necklace carries a deeper meaning you can take with you every day. It even comes with a card, and shoppers especially loved it as a sentimental gift (for themselves or someone else). "So cute the picture doesn't do it justice. Love the sweet message that comes along with it too," one fan remarked. The 16-inch chain sits close to the throat and has a two-inch extender. Although the exact metals aren't specified, the zinc alloy base is plated with gold and coated in a finish to help prevent tarnish. "For an $8 necklace, this definitely does not look for feel cheap. It's SO pretty and it never hurts to have a lucky horseshoe," another shopper pointed out. Available options: 18

27 A Pavé Halo Necklace That Goes From Day To Night Agvana Sterling Silver Cubic Necklace Amazon $30 See on Amazon This party-pretty necklace packs major sparkle in a minimalist design. Both charm and chain are cast in sterling silver and plated with white gold, and top-shelf AAAAA cubic zirconia could almost pass for real diamonds. "A classic, elegant, delicate necklace with just a bit of sparkle," one fan praised, noting the pendant wasn't remotely gaudy at just under one inch wide: "If you're looking for a bigger, showy necklace you might be disappointed." If you're a fan of color, it also comes in simulated semiprecious stones (and you can pick up matching earrings, too). Available colors: 5

28 The Sparkly Initial Necklace That's Low Profile Hidepoo Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $12 See on Amazon If you like the idea of a personal piece but want something less expected than a charm, this minimalist initial necklace is a streamlined alternative that layers nicely. It's plated in 14-karat gold – choose from yellow or white – and each initial is studded with tiny cubic zirconia stones that don't skimp on sparkle. Shoppers dubbed it adorable and dainty, remarking that it seemed to be quite good quality: "Perfect and delicate and reasonably priced," one thrilled. Available options: 52

29 This Teensy Scallop Shell Locket HONEYCAT Shell Necklace Amazon $26 See on Amazon This teensy scallop shell locket is the perfect blend of minimalist and beach-chic. It comes in three classic finishes, 18-karat-plated rose gold, yellow gold, or rhodium, and the adjustable chain ranges from 21-24 inches in length. "Love this, perfect for summer!!" one reviewer gushed. Available options: 3

30 A Vintage-Style Pendant That Looks Heirloom Fossil Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Amazon $48 See on Amazon This timeless pendant necklace almost seems antique, like it's been in the family for generations. The round pendant is edged with dainty scalloping and hangs from an 18-inch chain with delicate beads. It's made of gold-toned stainless steel for durable wear. "It’s not that golden yellow color most stainless steel jewelry has. It looks exactly the color of my real golden rings," one shopper reported, adding that they owned other necklaces from the brand that had never tarnished, either. "Lightweight and dainty. Beautiful and just what I was looking for," another fan praised. Available options: 12

31 A Sterling Silver Compass Charm Necklace EFYTAL Sterling Silver Compass Necklace Amazon $40 See on Amazon This high-quality sterling silver charm necklace is handmade and beautifully packaged for gifting, but you might want to keep it all to yourself when it arrives. The 18-inch necklace is made from pure sterling silver that is guaranteed to be free of nickel, with a slim yet sturdy chain and all hand-polished to a mirror-like shine. Moreover, it's backed by a five-year guarantee of quality and immediate replacement for any defects in materials or workmanship. "Perfect for the minimalist in your life. Beautifully packaged, comes with care instructions and a polishing cloth. Item is engraved flawlessly," one reviewer remarked. Available options: 1